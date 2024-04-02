Mail: Princess Kate’s cancer video was ‘rushed out’ after her diagnosis was ‘leaked’

In the days before the Princess of Wales made her big cancer-announcement (a video which dropped on March 22), one of the biggest stories in the British media was about the investigation into which hospital staffers accessed Kate’s medical records. There was a lot of back-and-forth about who accessed what and when (and where), and reportedly, three staffers were under investigation as of March 20th or thereabouts. What was meant as a sympathetic story for Kate took some weird twists and turns, because I absolutely believe that if someone accessed Kate’s records, they were doing it to sell that information to one of the British tabloids… the same tabloids which were falling all over themselves to lie and scam on Kate’s behalf. Well, Kate’s video changed the narrative on that whole story. Now the Daily Mail reports exclusively that Kate’s cancer-announcement video happened because someone accessed her records. As opposed to a sudden need, after months of deception and dissembling, to come clean.
The Princess of Wales’s video announcement detailing her cancer treatment was rushed out by Kensington Palace aides after her diagnosis had been leaked, the Mail can reveal. Kate Middleton confirmed she had been diagnosed with cancer and is undergoing ‘preventative chemotherapy’ for the disease in a video message on March 22.
However, a well-placed source has revealed the timing of the video nothing to do with the speculation that would have come from her missing church on Easter morning, but instead because someone had knowledge of her health condition.
Kensington Palace had been contacted about Kate’s diagnosis, leaving no option but to hurry to get ahead of the story, the insider told the Daily Mail’s Ephraim Hardcastle column.
It is unclear as to whether the leak came from within The London Clinic, where the Princess underwent abdominal surgery in January, or from elsewhere.
[From The Daily Mail]
It’s really odd/funny that the Mail is reporting this exclusively, given there was a persistent rumor two weeks ago that the Mail was the outlet set to break the “Kate has cancer” story. My guess is that if the Mail did have some or all of the information, they went to Kensington Palace and gave them a heads up/deadline to get ahead of it, or else the Mail would break the story.
That’s not the only weird thing though – “a well-placed source has revealed the timing of the video nothing to do with the speculation that would have come from her missing church on Easter morning…” Let’s be clear: senior sources within Kensington Palace were briefing the media – for a full week before Kate’s video – that Kate would be resurrected on Easter Sunday, that she would be back at work after her kids’ Easter holiday, etc. Again, Kensington Palace destroyed their own credibility over and over again for three months and this was the most bizarre crisis management/comms strategy I’ve ever seen in my life.
Photos courtesy of Kensington Palace’s video, Cover Images.
-
-
-
-
-
The Princess of Wales takes part in a mental health podcast during her visit to Streets of Growth, a not-for-profit youth intervention charity in east London that is working to transform the lives of young people at risk of becoming trapped in a cycle of isolation, exploitation, violence, and criminality.
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 19 Sep 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Princess of Wales visits AW Hainsworth in Leeds, a family-owned heritage textile mill which was established in 1783 and manufactures British woollen cloth, high-performing technical textiles, and iconic fabrics.
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Leeds, United Kingdom
When: 26 Sep 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Princess of Wales, Patron of the Rugby Football League, takes part in a wheelchair rugby session during a visit to the Allam Sports Centre at the University of Hull to take part in a Rugby League Inclusivity Day hosted by the Rugby Football League Hull FC and the university.
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Hull, United Kingdom
When: 05 Oct 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Princess of Wales meets Grayson Stevenson (centre), 5, and his dad, Mark Stevenson (left), in the Arnos Arms during a visit to “Dadvengers”, a community for dads and their children, in Arnos Grove, north London, to highlight the important role that Dads play in their children’s earliest years as part of her Shaping Us campaign on early childhood.
Featuring: Catherine, Princess Of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 01 Nov 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Princess of Wales meets Grayson Stevenson (centre), 5, and his dad, Mark Stevenson (left), in the Arnos Arms during a visit to “Dadvengers”, a community for dads and their children, in Arnos Grove, north London, to highlight the important role that Dads play in their children’s earliest years as part of her Shaping Us campaign on early childhood.
Featuring: Catherine, Princess Of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 01 Nov 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Princess of Wales takes part in a Dad Walk in the local park during a visit to “Dadvengers”, a community for dads and their children, in Arnos Grove, north London, to highlight the important role that Dads play in their children’s earliest years as part of her Shaping Us campaign on early childhood.
Featuring: Catherine, Princess Of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 01 Nov 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Princess of Wales takes part in a Dad Walk in the local park during a visit to “Dadvengers”, a community for dads and their children, in Arnos Grove, north London, to highlight the important role that Dads play in their children’s earliest years as part of her Shaping Us campaign on early childhood.
Featuring: Catherine, Princess Of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 01 Nov 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Princess of Wales meets group members in the Arnos Arms during a visit to “Dadvengers”, a community for dads and their children, in Arnos Grove, north London, to highlight the important role that Dads play in their children’s earliest years as part of her Shaping Us campaign on early childhood.
Featuring: Catherine, Princess Of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 01 Nov 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
So basically, that video was the only thing that KP has done right in months, and they were forced into it howling and screaming? That sounds about right.
I think the idea of the video and the message of the video was on target, but their execution, as usual, was greatly flawed. Now that Getty has called into question the video, we’re back to the usual KP incompetence.
Ugh, I do believe that K is not healthy and needs to recover. I do not know any more than that.
If you need to beat a leak, no one is going to give you two whole days to respond! As a member of the RF, their specialty is (threatening) lawsuits against unwanted news—a newspaper cannot just pront someone’s illegally-obtained medical information!
I said this below, but if we accept this as true – that the DM had the story, was going to run it, and KP put the video out there in response – the response time (2 days, three days, whenever DM contacted KP about it) makes sense IF we consider that there was a big behind the scenes deal made.
DM sat on this story (one of the biggest of the year if they had broken it) because they were offered something else. Maybe pictures of Kate taking the kids for ice cream in Norfolk, or pictures of William and Kate out on a date night, maybe something bigger (marriage related?) Pictures alone don’t seem like enough to sit on this story and if the DM was going to run it, for once they must have had solid sources.
So what could KP have offered to get them to hold off? Not sure. But I feel there was a deal made – IF this played out how this article makes it sound (which is a big IF.)
Becks1, My issue with this is that the DM would not be able to publish that story in the first place. If K’s medical info was stolen, then how on earth could the DM run a story on that? They’d get sued. European privacy laws. The DM isn’t going to just toss that stuff on the internet like revenge porn, you know?
If something “bad” happens, 48 hours is not a great turnaround time. Willem-Alexander and Maxima went to Greece during Corona lockdown for fall break in 2020. People were pissed off and they came back early (Saturday). Their eldest daughters returned Tuesday—the next morning (Wednesday morning) they found a camera to apologize in front of. This was newsworthy, since 1. royals here do not really apologize, and 2. the prime minister is responsible for the monarch’s behavior (truly!) anyway.
KP’s squirreliness has been going on for weeks. I really can’t see a newspaper reporting stolen medical information, but if it were, then 48 hours makes no sense. Say you don’t reach a deal—then the paper publishes this anyway. And you sue them. It’s some other reason.
I don’t think european privacy laws apply in england anymore, after leaving the EU. But regardless, I feel the DM and other british media outlets have skirted (or broken) privacy laws before, so this wouldn’t be such an impossibility.
And even if the DM wasn’t going to actually publish it, the threat of doing so might have been enough to get KP to come out with the video.
I think its as good a reason for the video being released at that particular point in time as any other 🤷♀️
Jay, They actually haven’t even done this right: Deep Media (they’re specialty is AI and finding out if it’s been used) and Getty are both saying that something is wrong with the video. Plus, it took them around two days (filmed Wednesday, released Friday) to inform the public of K’s situation. Now we’re supposed to believe that this was rushed out? Give me a break. If you need to get ahead of a leak, you respond immediately.
Kensington Palace will never be trusted again. They have little to no respect by those in the proper press (not the BP or the rota) and I doubt they’ll ever get it back.
On the other hand, two days is quite a rush compared to how much time they had meant to wait! Queen of Waitying.
I didn’t think the Getty note meant that something was sus, just that IF it was, it was against their standards?
😂 these 🤡
This whole thing is so strange. I have no idea what to believe at this point!
They certainly seem to find stories out of thin air. I’ve never seen so much written about a cancer diagnosis that we still know absolutely nothing about, not even the type of cancer is known.
The time she filmed the clip was when the papers were saying her file were breached. Whatever. But we keep being distracted by the fact that William is never seen or heard supporting his father. Where tf is he?
StillDouches,
Exacte, where is William and what on earth is going on with him. I have no issue with the fact that K and the kids weren’t there, but W should have been. England is not that big—his helicopter crazy self could definitely have gone to the Easter service. He’s barely done anything all year, and his wife should be well along in her surgical recovery and quite tired from the chemo. He was NOT around when she filmed (presuming she actually did so) her BBC message. Supposedly, this is exactly why he has not been seen—to take care of her. Where is William indeed!
Is this the same top she wore in the video with the same hairstyle? Strange… agh again I can’t stop thinking about how they are trying to fool us.
Because they ARE trying to fool us. Yes that’s the exact same sweater & same hair. They used it to film the A.I. video that they released. This is all B.S. and i fully believe that will come out in time, hopefully soon. Where the hell is Kate for real??
Yesterday I went down the Kate Middleton is Missing rabbit hole on Reddit and learned about how deep fake videos are produced using a model, and then they superimpose the face they want on top. It’s hard to believe anything you see these days with this kind of technology in play. Look at this! https://twitter.com/usa_headli17921/status/1771576171274084761?s=46&t=BBa0sxC6P9eyPEUVW5Gksg
I’m not sure how much of the Kate BBC video to believe or disbelieve. I just don’t know. I spoke to someone here (NLs), and they said it was definitely possible if improbable that that video was a fake. Clearly credible experts have their doubts.
While I’m on the fence (and I definitely don’t believe she’s healthy—it’s the lack of transparency that I really dislike and distrust), there is this: In that video from the BBC, Kate sits with her legs crossed, which is unusual for her to begin with, and depending on what kind of abdominal surgery she’s had and her recovery, this is also a bit odd. Kate usually doesn’t cross her legs in public: https://www.chron.com/life/article/This-is-why-Kate-Middleton-always-sits-the-same-9238919.php
Pippa does: https://www.thesun.co.uk/tvandshowbiz/1351935/pippa-middletons-teases-tennis-fans-with-sharon-stone-moment-at-wimbledon/amp/
Some people think the woman in the car with Carole is Pippa: https://www.celebitchy.com/860601/princess_kate_has_been_seen_photographed_in_an_suv_with_her_mom/
Considering Kate is wearing an old sweater with her hair length and style being exactly the same as it was during the original outing, and decent sources uncertain of the BBC video, could her sister have filled in for her?
Kate doesn’t usually cross her legs in public because she often wears a skirt (especially at events like church services) and these appear to be relative loose fitting jeans. My guess is she crossed her legs to try to keep her legs from shaking due to nerves.
Pinkorchid, the technology at our disposal (sort of) is crazy. One of these days I came across a Keanu Reeves deep fake FB account that posted funny little shorts about “Keanu’s” neaurotic daily habits. For a minute I was completely fooled. Then I saw the deepfake disclaimer and I was stunned by how believable it was. In great quality too, no stupid grainy filters. So I would not be surprised at all if the video was fake, but I do think/hope experts would have declared it by now.
Another explanation for the sweater from last fall is that Kate already knew she had cancer then, and pre-recorded this message before she looked too sick or her hair fell out. They added in the flower background to make people think it was filmed in March. Yes, that would mean the palace lied in January when they said her hospital visit was not cancer related, and lied again when they said the cancer was discovered post-op. But given all the lies the palace has told and allowed to be told over the years, I don’t have any problem believing they lied about this. I think both Kate and Charles knew they had cancer before their surgeries.
Kate looked better at the Christmas event and in the video she looks thinner in the face than December.
I was about to write, that had it not been for the leak KP would still be trying to push lies unto the pubic, but they are still pushing lies – they just want to control the narrative. The lie that suits them best,
Wait. What?
Medical records are that unsafe in the UK?
Somehow I doubt this, it seems just a tad too convenient that her video is so flawed because it’s “rushed” due to a breach.
I don’t believe a word they say. Remember a while ago there was some story that Chuck was faking cancer? What if that’s true, but it’s Kate?
This entire situation is so unnecessary. No one would notice she was gone from public life anyway.
Well, it is quite a coincidence that both of the “royal racists” outed in Omid’s book were both diagnosed with cancer so quickly after the reveal…conveniently shutting down all further discussion of their blatant racism.
I could believe that Charles was actually diagnosed, and W&K were moronic and desperate enough to see the public’s response and think, “good plan! We’ll say Kate’s sick too, and that will be the end of that!”
(I don’t necessarily think this is probable, but I’ve also learned not to underestimate the stupidity and arrogance of W, K, and their staff at KP. They’re incredibly shortsighted, think they can get away with anything they want, and that the peasants will eat it up.)
I’m the same way about being prepared to believe the most outlandish stupid motives and reasoning. However, I don’t feel like there was too much outrage about the racist stuff in the UK. Correct me if I’m wrong, though, but to me it felt like the general audience of the BM didn’t give a sh!t about Kate and KC being racist to Meghan or her baby.
@Lorelei, this is what I’ve been trying to say here since the cancer news came out (but my comments keep getting taken out). It is such a coincidence that both Charles and Kate happen to have cancer and are receiving treatments AT THE SAME TIME!
Something is truly wrong here. Because KP has lost its credibility, more and more people are now opening their eyes into this.
I really don’t think Kate could stay out of the limelight unless something serious was going on with her. I don’t know what is going on but it is serious enough to keep Madame Knows Where The Cameras Are from being seen in public. See also: her children who she has no problem shoving in front of a pap’s camera to deflect from whatever bad thing is going on.
Kate’s disappearance is concerning. That she can’t/won’t make a public proof of life appearance is concerning. I don’t know if she has cancer because she lies about everything. They all do. But I believe something bad has happened to her.
What did William do? Where is William? Why is he not in contact with Kate, the children, or the king? All of this PR debacle has been to cover for William. Why does he need the cover?
I could swear that a few months ago there was a story about a British celebrity announcing his cancer diagnosis after learning that the media had discovered the diagnosis.
Didn’t the story about Kate’s medical records being accessed come out a while ago, way before the video, like closer to the Jan announcement? They re-ran the medical record story just in the last week or so (because it didn’t get much attention the first time around, because the whole WheresKate circus hadn’t started yet), and now it’s the excuse for the video.
This “reason” for the video is just continuing the circus. They’re giving the illusion of answering questions when really they’re just cleaning up a very messy convoluted timeline.
ETA: as an excuse it doesn’t even cover up the issue. like, upon further scrunity, “we rushed this video bc the story was going to leak but somehow had enough time to accidentally overprocess this very real video and run it through so much filtering they had to add a disclaimer like Kate is a satellite orbiting Venus” doesn’t really hold up imho.
No – people have been getting this confused. There was a breach of medical records in December (I can’t remember if it was specifically at the London Clinic or if it was a breach of the royal family’s medical records in general at several locations.) That story came around the time it happened, maybe in January. But those efforts weren’t aimed specifically at Kate.
Then supposedly there was a second breach specifically targeted at Kate’s medical records at the London Clinic. This is the breach that was announced in March.
A lot of people just assumed that there was only the one breach in December and that it was “old news” but there was (supposedly) a second breach as well targeted at Kate.
Thanks for explaining. IMHO to me that sounds even more suspicious. Not questioning you, just questioning the logic of their storyline.
– the clinic the royals repeatedly use first had a data breach reported in late 2023, before either Charles or Kate were hospitalized
– there was then a second breach of the same clinic (which apparently took no recourse after the 1st breach and yet was still deemed safe/secure enough for both the current sitting king and the heir’s wife)
– Kate’s records were the target, not the records of the sitting king?
– On 3/20 CB covered an article from the Mirror, which said only that Kate’s records were accessed while she was treated in January and made zero mention of any earlier breach
If anything, it sounds like the initial data breach could have been the reason for this entire circus – Kate/Charles’ data is hacked, they know they have to come clean about private health battles they’ve been seeking treatment for privately, and so they start the public pantomime of going to the clinic, surgery, etc even though all that’s already happened.
Or, they’re capitalizing on the original story to make up an excuse.
ETA: Also, I just did some more digging and apparently the November data breach was for King Edward VII’s Hospital, not the London Clinic??? King Edwards was where Kate was admitted in 2012 with morning sickness. idk, very weird…..
The interesting thing about there being two breach attempts is that some party may have had wind of trouble back in late 2023. This lends credence to the idea that either Chaz or Waity Keen knew about their condition long before this became a story.
@Sunday supposedly King Edward VII’s is where the ambulance convoy was going on 12/28, but we can’t really prove that. But I think someone on here said at the time that King Edward’s is where a royal was more likely to go over the London Clinic, but the royal family does not update me on their preferred hospitals, lol.
@Shawna I think there are a few ways to look at it. It’s possible the November breach was just a fishing expedition – literally just someone trying to poke around in medical records because they could and they went for King Edward VII’s knowing that’s where royals tend to go – so they’re just poking around to see what they can see. But its also entirely possible that someone knew “something” at that point and went looking for more information relating to Kate and/or Charles.
The news reports made it sound like the November breach was a result of hacking from outside parties, and the more recent London Clinic breach may have been a matter of an employee trying to gain access to Kate’s records without authorization. At this point though, who knows? I feel like anything is possible here.
the daily fail article I found says the hackers only wanted £320k in bitcoin? that’s not “blackmail the king” money, just like Carole Middleton’s debts would be huge for a middle class family but not for the in-laws/grandparents of the future king, you know? It’s the Amanda Seyfried in Mean Girls ‘I can’t go out, cough, i’m sick’ of blackmailing.
two things spring to mind: (1) zero chance kate’s records were hacked and the king’s weren’t. and (2) it’s very convenient to talk about a wanton employee peeking at a file instead of huge data breaches.
And wasn’t the original story about the medical records. That they were trying to prove or disprove she was even in that hospital. Not what her diagnosis was. And also. Doesn’t she say that cancer cells had been there. Not that she has cancer now. But at one time they were there. And Charles does have cancer. Now. Yet Charles made it to Easter. And Kate didn’t. Which still doesn’t make sense. Shouldn’t Kate’s chemo be less potent than Charles’. I do know it affects different people different ways. But shouldn’t their ages also affect their reactions to it? I think the video’s fake and Kate is either dead. Or in the coma Spain keeps saying. And that’s why William isn’t really being seen.
I think something else was going to leak, which resulted in the bench video. Like, someone found out what the abdominal surgery was for. Or discovered proof Kate is far away from Will … with the kids.
Yes, a deflection tactic
This. My take is they hacked and found no record of Kate’s files (or Kate) at the London Clinic.
Quite possible
This was speculated on here when the video came out – that it was connected to the breach (attempted breach?) of her records at the London Clinic.
If the DM had the story about the cancer, and KP cut them off by releasing this video, there must have been a very big deal made behind the scenes – I wonder what it was.
This would also explain the weirdness around the farm video – without getting into whether its an authentic video (whatever that means anymore) or not, KP never disavowed it or put pressure on the Sun to not run it (the way KP did with the car pic from February). So let’s say KP says to the Sun, fine, run that video on Monday, and then on Tuesday KP gets a call from the DM saying “we’re running the cancer story as our cover story on Sunday AM” and KP has to scramble to get ahead of it. But now KP can’t do anything about the farm video because its been out there for 24 hours and they’ve let it stand.
The farm vid, imo proves there’s two camps at work: Kate’s and William’s. William’s camp has always wanted to minimize Kate’s illness. Kate’s camp fought back with the car photo to combat Willyboy’s school run lies, and he had it squashed. Then William’s camp put forth the mother’s day photo, got called out for photoshop and put the other car photo and farm vid out to combat the mother’s day mess.
Kate’s camp contacted Charles to put an end to William’s idiocy and they released the bench vid.
The question is: why does Will want to minimize Kate’s illness?
I agree with that. It also goes along with the story we heard a week or so ago, that William didn’t want her to do the video because supposedly “he didn’t think she had to explain herself.” So that fits with William pushing the farm video and being against the cancer video – he wants a healthy image of Kate out there, not a cancer-stricken Kate.
To answer your last question, I think its one of two things:
1) William is the kind of person who always has to have the attention on him. He hates Kate having cancer because it makes her the focus and he always needs to be the focus of everything. Some people really can’t stand their spouse being sick because they see it as “attention grabbing” or something, and I can see him being like that.
2) It’s what we’ve been saying on here……its easier to divorce a wife who is relatively healthy after a surgery and has recovered well than it is to divorce a wife going through chemo.
Maybe its a combination of the two.
Becks-
3rd possibility: Will thought he could use Kate’s illness to skip work but was told no, so now he wants Kate to work because “it’s not fair she gets to not work and I can’t!”
To divorce her!
@Rapunzel oh 100%! Everything else aside, I think William is furious that Kate gets months off work – he clearly tried to get the same for himself and someone (Charles?) shot that down. He’s still doing the absolute bare minimum though.
He seems like the kind of person who thinks maternity leave is a vacation, and chemo is probably along the same lines for him. If Kate gets to stay home and not work, then its not FAIR that he has to work!!!
I like it except for the ‘William wanted to minimize Kate’s illness’. Then how could he get away with ‘I’m taking time off as long as Kate is off ’cause I’m such a concerned spouse’? She was supposedly so ill he had to be with her at all times, save for the sacred school runs.
@BeanieBean yes LOL that’s the flaw in this theory……William wanted Kate to be so sick that he could justify taking off months as well, but not tooooo sick that he can’t divorce her.
but i think if we look at what was put out/sanctioned by KP, its clear KP (i.e. William) wanted the image of a healthy Kate out there. Even for the frankenphoto -they chose a picture of Kate where she looks healthy, happy, relaxed (one of the better pictures of her TBH.) And then they approved the farm video where she’s hopping along through the farm market.
I wonder if someone (Charles?) told William there was no way he was taking off 3 months and he decided that if he wasn’t taking off, then Kate wasn’t either?
I honestly wonder if we will ever learn the full story of what is going on here.
So I agree @becks1 that we may just never know the full story of what’s going on. There’s so much that we know but a lot of that has been due to the fact that Harry and Meghan have given unprecedented details. The RF is so secretive and we already know that Harry could have shared more. For example, the whole Meghan made Kate cry story. I could have believed it wasn’t true but I never would have guessed the reverse was true. Until Meghan herself told us in Oprah. So unless there is an actual divorce or Kate is truly never seen again in public, I’m not sure how we would know. The RF just feeds and plants straight-up lies to the papers.
I am constantly amazed at how WanK can balls things up so badly.
I don’t believe non of this.
Firstly, the “breaking into medical dossiers” story was an old story, and it was about ‘The Royal Family’ as a holl, not solily about Kate’s medical record. She was conviniantly used as a distraction by the UK tabloids to help cover for KP’s communication mess surrounding the “where is Kate” online storm. Did you see how quick this story died down? It didn’t happen at the time they said it happened.
Secondly, BBC Studios said that the cancer announcement video was fiimed by them on Wednesday, 2 days before its release by KP. That 2 min video took KP and BBC Studios 2 full days, to mess with it and manipulate it in order to present it the way they did.
2 days means, they were not “in a hurry, or forced to release” anything.
I do believe that The Fail was on a fishing operation (and still is) to find the real story behind the ‘missing Kate’. The minute they get it, they will report it. And it will make them a lot of money. For now they are playing with the KP storylines.
*conveniently
I agree, two days is not a rush for those of us who work in the real world; but Kensington Palace minions? These people are used to four hour work days with two hour lunches, so I bet two days felt rushed.
No, even for VIPs/ politicians/ celebrities/ royals two days is a long turnaround time for a “rush.” I responded to Becks1 above about Willem-Alexander and Maxima’s apology for breaking Corona rules. Essentially after trying to ignore it and pissing off the population, they called up a crew to film them the morning after their eldest daughters returned. Less than 24 hours.
I think KP is lying to us again.
They really are falling down rabbit holes here : WTF is really going on? I have been baffled through out this saga and even more so now: why would they brief Kate was returning after Easter break if they were trying to keep a lid on her need for further treatment? Chemo according to NHS can last between 3-6 months dependant on various factors. How could they expect given the level of speculation to keep that a secret anyway if she didnt do the Easter walk and then continued to be absence for months? Where is the crisis managers or have they quit?
It makes more sense if we remember that KP is incompetent, and that there is a very real possibility that Kate’s team did not know that she was undergoing treatment. if they didn’t tell her staff until maybe the week of the video, then it makes sense that they would be briefing about her big return at Easter, etc.
OR maybe KP was putting out that Easter nonsense to try to force Kate to appear at Easter – thinking if she showed up for the service, it would put speculation to rest and then she could disappear for a few more months.
KP lost credibility when they started briefing against Meghan. It’s been a rotten institution for a long time and this situation just validated it.
This, Amy Bee.
No reputable news organization is going to trust KP moving forward. KP’s conniving and incompetency were made clear by its handling of the Kate situation.
Now someone has questioned the veracity of the video- it was rushed, it’s not our fault (as always).
I don’t believe there was a medical records leak that the press who they are bedmates with was going to print and I don’t believe the video was real. I won’t believe anything until Can’t shows up to an event in person.
I don’t believe anything they’re telling us either. People need to look at the big picture and not fall for their B.S. They used the footage of Kate in the same outfit with the same hair, to make an A.I. video. If they had really filmed Kate it would’ve been done in a straightforward way that was above reproach. Instead we get more fakery (fake background, fake background noises added in, fake unnatural-looking mouth movements & eyes, weird glitches) and nobody willing to put their name on the video. It’s so obvious what’s going on, IMO. Like i said yesterday i think that Getty adding a disclaimer to the video, is the “soft launch” of the media exploring the fakeness of the “cancer video”.
@K-Peace. Absolutely agree with you 100%. It’s so obvious at this point that the video is fake. And it’s quite obvious these articles are all bs and distraction. This one in particular is trying to make excuses so that the video was “rushed” and garner outrage over the breach of medical records which leans on more sympathy. They want everyone to go off and quietly dismiss the fact the video is an obvious fake.
I do think it was rushed out, not just because of the possible leaks of her medical files but because someone (read: BP under Chuck’s direction) told them to do it. KP would never have done this on their own – William would have made them film the video themselves, he would not have given control over to BBC Studios.
Its very odd how closely her whole outfit and look (hair etc..) look exactly like that visit. While am not convinced it’s completely AI, I think they might have shot her on a green screen and used AI or some other tech to tidy up in post production.
They just can’t help themselves with their incompetence and non existence leadership. Am beginning to think Kate and Ma are now dealing directly with BP.
Digital Unicorn, oh, I think Bone Idle will throw in with KFC if it suits her. Mary Pester has made a comment that the Wales and Windsors are battling it out, and that Billy Idle and KFC are speaking through staff. I think she said that Bone Idle was out of that loop at the moment. Evidently, someone wants the throne–guess who?
I think Billy Idle wants a divorce. I think Ma Mids will do everything in her power to not let that happen. I think Ma needs to think about the fact that Billy Idle will continue to have total control over the money. Bone Idle needs to think about that.
I continue to think that Bone Idle is somewhere (Balmoral) with Ma and probably the kids. Is she ill? I think she’s recovered and not willing to do anything until she gets what she wants. Whatever that is at this point.
If it’s true that Chuck’s health is worse than we think Ma and Kathy are clearly trying to hold out long enough for Chucky to kick the bucket – they are closer to the throne than they ever have been, it’s the end game for them.
One of her nicknames was Limpet – she will cling till the bitter end. I suspect Chuck doesn’t want them to divorce as it makes his reign look worse than it already is but its clear that its not what William wants and likely why they are speaking through aides.
Re: the money. You are correct its all his, she is entitled to nothing and given how tight William is supposed to be she won’t get anywhere near what Diana got. She’ll likely get a lump sum and Adelaide Cottage till Louis turns 18.
Someone getting a hold of Kate’s records could be a foreign agent ready to blackmail the Crown.
I don’t believe this. It’s just another ploy to drum up sympathy for Kitty. The Getty notice on the video had people questioning them (again), so they turned to their bff’s at the Daily Mail to write this story.
Well well well
So Kate was forced to reveal she had cancer? (aka get someone to create a video? Or was Kate so bad at the filming they needed to use AI?)
Was Danny the Woo up to his old tricks again?
“Just a little head’s up Katey, the story that you’ve got cancer is coming out on Friday. But you can do a sit down interview with me and talk about it”
Or was it Prissy Moron rubbing his hands together with glee and thinking about the exclusive he got from his good mate Cammy?
Both are possible and both are wanting to restart their careers as the insider with all the Royal gossip?
In the meantime DM are all poo faced about reporting how Kate was MADE to reveal her cancer diagnosis. It’s like they have never heard of such a thing happening … yeah right, and the moon is a balloon?
Didn’t Will proudly boast that they don’t submit to tabloid demands and only follow their own schedules? By releasing Kate’s video PSA they have essentially given in to a threat of exposure. Not a strong look.
KP clearly had no clue about the cancer & they hid that from their staff. All I can think of is H’s words “I want a family, not an institution” & Wm & Kate want that too but that’s not how any of this works. They’re second in line now w KCIII ill. To me the most telling part of this whole episode is that they didn’t tell courtiers.
Whatever.
Wow, the hair…the sweater, and recently I saw a photo of the bench that’s supposed to be the one in the video and it has more vertical slats than can be accounted for in the video. Kate would have to be much wider to hide as many slats as are missing inher video.
So I’m no longer “sold” on this video. But I’ll be darned if I can understand what is going on with these people.
More mail bullsht. If someone had accessed her medical records charges would have been brought. The London clinic couldn’t afford not to as their reputation would have been even more tarnished. This was done to dampen down the where is Kate, and why is Billy such a lazy bsd! Nothing more, nothing less. They Palace has lied from day one and nothing will be taken at face value from them again.
They tried subliminal Diana messaging with “single unhappy Royal wife”, sits on a bench by herself, no Taj Mahal and no husband either! And I will tell you all something else for a fact, she is NOT at Anmer or the separation cottage adelaide
@Mary Pester, I have always enjoyed reading your posts. I always scan a new topic on Celebitchy to see what Mary has to say! Without giving the game away for your source, what do you think about the Mustique location that has been mentioned on this site by those who also seem to have good intel?
Completely agree @Mary Pester, my question is: are the children with her? I think that’s part of the panic, that the firm has lost track of the heirs but maybe that’s a bit too much tinfoil?
Okay, but you said specifically that she went to Anmer after leaving the London Clinic and had been there the whole time and that her children were with Carole and Mike. now she’s not at Anmer but somewhere else, such as Balmoral?
@becs I never said her” children “were with her parents on a permanent basis. I said they were not taking the children to and from school as the children were not in school! Yes I said and stand by that she went straight from the London clinic to Anmer which she did, and it’s been confirmed
Yes there have been a lot of goings on at Balmoral and lots of new staff hired after many were made redundant after the Queen died.
Any idea who is planning to move into Balmoral? Perhaps it’s being readied in case KCIII health worsens?
“its been confirmed” by whom?
Sorry, there are just so many people posting lately who are insisting they have insider knowledge and so far none of that insider knowledge is playing out, so I’m doubtful.
Why do a video at all? They could’ve done a press release, Kate could’ve done a quick interview with a favored “journalist” and answered two questions and that would be it. The real Kate wasn’t available, so the elaborate workaround was employed.
This has reached the point of total stalemate. Kate has left due to some serious issue(s) which may or may not include cancer, surgery, chemo, DV, William’s mistress, an illegitimate child, [insert new reason here]. The kids have also disappeared, and William can barely be arsed to officially open an envelope. The Wails are fighting a war via the media, each lobbing video bombs at each other instead of working things out in an adult manner. In Kate’s favour, she undoubtedly has enough kompromat on Willbur to sink him for all eternity, however she’s fighting not only her estranged husband, she’s fighting the entire BRF who have circled their wagons against her despite seeming to have shunned Willbur for his crimes. All must appear normal in the royal world despite it’s huge cracks that are getting bigger and deeper every day, and the best way to shore up those cracks are with lies — big, fat, juicy tabloid-approved lies. Well you can fool some of the people some of the time, but not all of the people all of the time. The credibility of the BRF is taking a massive hit, it’s like they’re teetering on the edge of a huge abyss and one of these days it’s all going to go crashing over.
Sorry for the long rant, I have med-brain, but honestly this is just so pathetically transparent and the only people I feel sorry for are the Wails kids who seem to have become innocent pawns in this horrible, horrible game. I hope they’re OK and can survive this utter, stinking mess.
Jaded, if this is you on med-brain I don’t want to cross you when you’re firing on all cylinders! Because this is a sharp and accurate analysis.
💐💐💐
All the best Jaded, you’re still sharp as a tack.
a good analysis indeed. I wonder: what if it’s about all of those things: cancer, surgery, chemo, DV, William’s mistress, an illegitimate child, [insert new reason here]. William has to spend his time doing something, after all…
Also: I hope you are feeling better.
If her diagnosis was leaked…why don’t we know what type of cancer she had?
I never bought the story of health care workers accessing her records….all HCW know they will lose their job if they were to do that. I think KP was trying to drum up some sympathy for Kate because she was being hammered over the Frankenphoto.
@JADED, Hello lovey, I don’t know if you saw my message to you yesterday, but I’m so glad your back here with us. When do they let you come home? I’m still bloomin stuck in this hospital bed, even when Heather came the nurses wouldn’t leave me in peace, still they have their jobs to do and we would be lost without them. I hope your not in pain and they have saved the really good meds for you xc.
I’ve bet busy looking for those two missing phillipono nurses that Billy said were looking after bone!
Mary Pester, I think you are expending energy needlessly looking for those two nurses. I suspect they are the figment of someone’s imagination.
I’m glad the nurses are taking such great care of you!!!
This could be true, if heavily ironic. I saw on YouTube a day or two before the film was released, reports of Kate’s cancer, what kind it was etc. They referenced hospital records Who knows if they were breeched, and how these folks got hold of the infor, but the timing is right.
BBC Studios should be made to announce the total cost of producing that Kate video, I suspect the tally is damn sight higher than the cost of a live media crew simply filming at Windsor. Was that video tax payer money? Duchy money? Privately paid by RF? Why wasn’t telling the public dealt with through BBC News?
We are all being played…I don’t believe any of this.
Me either, I think it was a sympathy ploy.
So not do to awful, awful trolls, China or Russia? If someone leaked Kate’s medical records they would include the type and stage of cancer. They still would have had a scoop to sell so I don’t understand how Kate’s video put a stop to it.
Hasn’t illegally accessing medical records and then blackmailing people with them been a standard tabloid MO for decades? Wouldn’t surprise me. They’re the only entities with any interest in buying that information. It’s what Dan Wootton did to force premature announcement of Meghan and Harry’s plan to leave.
None of this story holds together or makes any internal sense. The video is well into the uncanny valley, and I’m just getting more and more skeptical.