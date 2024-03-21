Three clinic staffers are being investigated for trying to access Princess Kate’s records

I’m a pretty suspicious and conspiratorial person in general, but I also like to just sit back and watch how a royal story unfolds and plays out, especially when there are a lot of moving parts and it involves more than just palace incompetence. Currently, I’m watching this story about the Princess of Wales’s medical records. This week, all of the British media has been outraged that “someone” tried to access Kate’s hospital records at some point, likely in December and January. Does it feel like the story has been conveniently timed to generate sympathy for a princess in the middle of a months-long newscycle of dysfunction and lies? For sure. But I also believe that hospital staffers really tried to access her records. So, here’s an update – three clinic workers are under investigation and it is not believed that they tried to access King Charles’s records.

Three London Clinic workers are tonight under investigation by management over claims they tried to access Kate Middleton’s private medical records. The trio all work at the prestigious private hospital where the Princess of Wales had abdominal surgery earlier this year, and where King Charles was treated for an enlarged prostate before being diagnosed with cancer. It is not clear whether they have been suspended or when the clinic was first made aware of the allegation they had tried to peek into Kate’s notes.

The Princess of Wales is believed to have been told about the potential data breach. The King’s private medical information was not affected. Aside from a statement put out by bosses at the clinic, it has refused to answer questions on the status of the staff and what actions it has taken against them. The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) says it is investigating the incident as the clinic itself says it will take ‘all appropriate steps’ to investigate the alleged breach.

The CEO of the London Clinic has vowed ‘all appropriate investigatory, regulatory and disciplinary steps will be taken’ as it investigates the data breach claims. Its chief executive, Al Russell, finally broke his silence this afternoon, saying in a statement: ‘Everyone at the London Clinic is acutely aware of our individual, professional, ethical and legal duties with regards to patient confidentiality. We take enormous pride in the outstanding care and discretion we aim to deliver for all our patients that put their trust in us every day. We have systems in place to monitor management of patient information and, in the case of any breach, all appropriate investigatory, regulatory and disciplinary steps will be taken. There is no place at our hospital for those who intentionally breach the trust of any of our patients or colleagues.’

The Princess is said to be aware of the allegations, while a spokesperson for Kensington Palace said: ‘This is a matter for the London Clinic.’

Royal experts say Kate has likely been left shocked by the news of the alleged data breach – but will be too busy focusing on her own recovery to let it get to her. Ingrid Seward, royal biographer and editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine, told the Mirror the news will have come as ‘a shock to the palace, a shock to the Princess and a shock to her husband and (to her) father-in-law, the King. For the London Clinic, it is an embarrassment of the worst kind and they will do their best to appease everyone concerned. As for Catherine it is another emotional upset; she is going to have to put behind her. She is far stronger than she looks. She will not allow her battered emotions to get the better of her.’