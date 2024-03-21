Princess Kate ‘put £2,000 behind the regimental bar’ for the Irish Guards

We were told in January that the Princess of Wales would be unable to attend the St. Patrick’s Day parade at the Irish Guards’ barracks. Kate was given the honorary military patronage with the Irish Guards last year, having taken it over from William (who was then given a military patronage with the Welsh Guards). For over a decade, Kate’s job was merely to wear green, go to the parade and pin some shamrocks on Seamus, the Irish Guards’ wolfhound mascot. This year, instead of attending the parade, “Kate” was seen speed walking out of the Windsor Farm Store and apparently attending her kids’ sporting event. There were too few people asking: but what about the St. Patrick’s Day parade, we thought she was still recovering?? But apparently she didn’t forget about the Irish Guards after all. Per the Ephraim Hardcastle column in the Mail:
Recuperating Kate, unable to raise a Guinness toast on St Patrick’s Day as colonel of the Irish Guards, ensured her favourite soldiers were well refreshed at her expense. To their delight she put £2,000 behind the regimental bar at Aldershot for a party after the traditional parade.
My abacus calculates that with subsidised club prices the thirsty troopers were treated to at least 700 pints of the black stuff. And did she specify that regimental mascot Seamus, the Irish wolfhound, should be treated to a jumbo bone?
[From The Daily Mail]
If it happened, it was a classy move from an absent-and-speed-walking princess. I wonder who actually put the money down, because I doubt Kate remembered. One thing I also wondered was… why didn’t William step in for his wife? He’s been playing this “sympathetic husband, caring for his ill wife” card for months, but clearly, Kate is feeling much better now (at least that’s what they want people to believe). So, William genuinely could have stepped in with his old patronage, on behalf of his wife, and attended the parade and said “Kate would have loved to be here, she wanted me to buy everyone a round.” Alas, these people can’t problem-solve their way out of a wet paper bag.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid and Cover Images.
ALDERSHOT, ENGLAND – MARCH 17: Catherine, Princess of Wales meets with members of the Irish Guards and enjoys a glass of Guinness during the St. Patrick's Day Parade at Mons Barracks on March 17, 2023 in Aldershot, England.
Aldershot, UNITED KINGDOM – The Prince and Princess of Wales – Prince William and Catherine – Kate Middleton to attend the St.Patrick’s Day Parade at Mons Barracks, Aldershot, UK.
The Prince of Wales, outgoing Colonel, Irish Guards, will be accompanied by The Princess of Wales, incoming Colonel, to visit the Irish Guards at the St. Patrick’s Day Parade.
Pictured: Catherine – Kate Middleton
BACKGRID USA 17 MARCH 2023
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Aldershot, UNITED KINGDOM – The Prince and Princess of Wales visit the Irish Guards in Aldershot for St Patrick's Day.

Pictured: Catherine – Kate Middleton
Pictured: Catherine – Kate Middleton
BACKGRID USA 17 MARCH 2023
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Aldershot, UNITED KINGDOM – The Prince and Princess of Wales visit the Irish Guards in Aldershot for St Patrick's Day.

Pictured: Catherine – Kate Middleton
Pictured: Catherine – Kate Middleton
BACKGRID USA 17 MARCH 2023
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
The Prince and Princess of Wales during a visit to the 1st Battalion Irish Guards for the St Patrick’s Day Parade, at Mons Barracks in Aldershot.
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William
Where: Aldershot, United Kingdom
When: 17 Mar 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
The Princess of Wales speaks on stage with the Prince of Wales during a visit to the 1st Battalion Irish Guards for the St Patrick’s Day Parade, at Mons Barracks in Aldershot.
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William
Where: Aldershot, United Kingdom
When: 17 Mar 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
The Princess of Wales meets members of the Irish Guards and enjoys a glass of Guinness during a visit to the 1st Battalion Irish Guards for the St Patrick's Day Parade, at Mons Barracks in Aldershot.

Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Aldershot, United Kingdom
When: 17 Mar 2023
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Aldershot, United Kingdom
When: 17 Mar 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
The Prince and Princess of Wales enjoy a glass of Guinness during a visit to the 1st Battalion Irish Guards for the St Patrick’s Day Parade, at Mons Barracks in Aldershot.
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince William
Where: Aldershot, United Kingdom
When: 17 Mar 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales visit the Irish Guards at the St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Aldershot.
Featuring: Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Aldershot, United Kingdom
When: 17 Mar 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
Kate didn’t even know about this. It is not in her personality to think of others.
I’d be willing to bet $5.00 USD that her new secretary thought of this and sent the money over.
Kate and William are too selfish and dimwitted to think of this.
Well, exactly, because if this is coming from her, how come she’s never done it before? She’s gone to this thing quite a lot.
Kkkhate has not done this and willie eggplant didnt think about it either. After it was known that they were out and about feeling light and airy trotting out in public, they simply asked to take care of the beer check not to look bad. Or it would have been announced. These lazy azzes have no class game. They think smiles and words, guys…
Right – this was a nice gesture so we know Kate didn’t think of it.
It seems kind of random though – I know there is usually a pint after the shamrock pinning, but I don’t think we’ve ever heard that the Waleses/Cambridges pick up the tab for that, right? so do they usually go and have a pint for free and then just leave? Maybe this will inspire them to start putting their money where their mouths are……LOL.
Whether it was Kate or one of her minions, it was a nice move- do more of that Kate (or minion). And it’s better for Kate that Will didn’t get involved- he’d have just pretended it was his idea.
£2K / £21M Cornwall Duchy ann income ≈ 0.0095%. Hallelujah! What a nice person!
Did she use her personal ££££ from royalties of her copyrighted photos of royals?
It is ridiculous to expect us to believe that the Duchy Of Cornwall returns only £21 million per year. It apparently is over 150,000 acres in size encompassing agricultural land, housing, commercial properties, warehouses, airports, mansions, hotels, retail developments and properties inside the London financial district. This is a multi multi billion pound property portfolio and £21 M is just a tiny , tiny fraction of what it should return. The last reported yearly profit I saw reported for KC’s Duchy Organic food and lifestyle brand exceeded £21 million by 30%. I realize that the organic brand is not part of the Duchy of Cornwall but, financially speaking, it is worth just a tiny fraction of a truly giant Duchy asset base.
But she goes empty handed to food banks . Sure give money so they can drink. Priorities.
Food banks, baby banks…
I’m sure there’s more.
E.g. her charity “The Art Room” – to help kids develop their talents – that folded because no one could find sponsors to help put up the £ 50,000 pounds needed to let it continue educating and supporting kids.
Priorities!
Exactly what I came here to say Susan👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
One sad pan of brownies for the Ukrainian refugee center vs. 2K for booze for the guards.
If it’s related to drinking, it’s related to William.
IKR. Definitely Peg doing an outstanding job with the PR (not).
Not if it’s K’s cause.
This is thoughtful of whoever was responsible. If it was WorK(shy 1 or 2), this should have been made public within hours so it could be in the news almost immediately. So now we wind up skeptical that it was either of them, especially because they are in dire need of decent press.
Everything about this family is PR moves.
Nic919, Clearly no one has emphasized -good- PR moves though.
I’m not convinced anything attributed to Kate since December 28 really comes from her.
Also, it’s pretty insulting for KP to think Irish = alcohol.
@Shawna, I honestly wondered if I was being sensitive in thinking the same thing. She goes to food banks with nothing but 2k for booze because the lads have Irish in their regiment name?
Kate put nothing down. Kate doesn’t have her own money. At most she has assets from a personal jewelry collection she may have amassed during her years with William. But whoever paid for the drinks, good on them.
Kate barely earned her own money with that one brief part time job at jigsaw. She did not pay for this herself.
Serious question, do you think she even has her own credits cards and accounts for petty stuff?
She has a credit card like a child has the use of their parents credit card but in this case it is the duchy accounts. . Kate does not have the credit to have her own account because she doesn’t have assets of her own and never worked more than a few months all the way to age 29. Her parents would have had to co sign her credit cards after university before William and the taxpayers paid for her.
I don’t really understand how the royals handle very basic affairs we normals handle. It honestly sounds creepy and sinister to read Spare and learn that Harry had some really odd financial arrangements and restrictions imposed on him. He was so controlled! Like, he could somehow arrange to go anywhere in the world, and wear really nice outfits for official occasions, but otherwise had to bargain bin shop for his street clothes. And he seemed to have lodgings as bad as mine when my husband and I were starting out as poor but proud newlyweds in tiny townhouses and a wretched fixer upper that honestly was still more spacious and luxurious than Nottingham Cottage. The mind boggles.
Meghan’s papers were taken from her…why not just have her put them in her own vault she controlled? At least she managed to keep control of her money so she could buy a sofa for her royal hovel. Which is a good thing because poor beleaguered Charles simply had no money to spare on the spare and his wife, you know. 🙄
Kate is the wife of the heir so her surroundings are naturally posh. But how much of her ability to buy anything for herself is under her direct control? I really can’t even begin to hazard a guess. These people are not like the rest of us.
Yeah. Tell me another one.
I don’t believe this story this just a another lie being told by the British establishment to make kate look good . She too selfish self centered stupid to bring baby supplies to a baby bank this a woman Goes to visit refugees show up with a plate of brownies for the staff and nothing else . This is just a another sad attempt in her Meghan cosplay act because donating money and supplies are something that Meghan and Harry do on the regular. When has William or Kate ever donates their own money for something because according to William all they can do is offered is a smile and kind word .
While its a gesture am sure the regiment appreciated they might have preferred their Colonel to actually make an effort for them to show up to hand out shamrocks as is tradition. But we already know she’s made it clear not to expect her to do that every year – poor sausage thinks we might work her to death.
If the media is going to start analyzing obviously fake photos fed to them by the palace, perhaps they should extend that strategy to obvious fake stories planted with zero evidence.
It seems team Kate has been newly empowered and is trying to right the ship with her early years bar tab Easter keenery stories.
I wonder if Jason Knauf was brought in to help rescue Kate or to sink her before Easter.
If William had any brains, he would have been there. Nice gesture on Kate’s part, but I’m doubting she was even involved. This was someone acting on her behalf.
Kate remembered about the Irish Guards just as much as KP remembered that releasing a video of Kate looking like the picture of health the day before the Irish Guards ceremony would be a great idea. These clowns, smh.
William takes weekends off, remember? There was no way he was working on a Sunday.
FK refuses to sub for his dad so he definitely not subbing for his wife!
Lee Thompson did this. Kate was too busy speedwalking across the farmers market to think of this.
And of course it is short sighted because 2000 pounds is a hell of a lot of beer but nothing could be given at the food banks? The soldiers do get paid a decent wage but the people who visit the food banks and baby banks do not.
Here’s my question. We see photos of this event every year, the parade, the shamrocks, the dog petting, the quaffing of Guinness afterward. Does this mean that the soldiers on their parade, prior to this year, are buying their own pints? You do this special event every year but it’s a cash bar? Huh. Do you have to bring your own potato chips, too?
This is the first time I’m hearing of the Wales donate their own funds. Taking after Harry and Meghan, it seems?
How come we are hearing about it now? How come the Guards didn’t raise a pint to her on St. Patrick’s Day? Was this done on the day or after the fact? Was this story directly from the Guards?
They are scrambling because the blurry video didn’t work. First it was the story of records leak which happened months ago and now it is this. It is all PR moves.
i’m glad a nice thing was done. whether it was from her or her office. and regardless of how well she is or if she should be doing more given her supposed recovery (again, i still think this is none of our business if she feels well enough to do events), a nice thing was done and i’m glad. and i’m glad william didn’t take credit for it and she got some credit for this.
William could have only stepped up if he wasn’t colonel of the Welsh Guard. So I’ll give him a pass on this. Maybe I’m being harsh but give 2000 pounds for alcohol doesn’t sit well with me. Why didn’t she sponsor a luncheon for them instead?
i read this as 2K pounds into a pub, where they also serve food. feel like that’s the best of both worlds.
Another day another deflection. Kate didn’t think this up, her thought bubbles are always empty.
@JADED, I agree, Kate didn’t think of this, because Kate doesn’t think (unless it’s about wiglets and buttons. This was an underling who keeps things ticking over.
Just wanted to say, good luck with your upcoming surgery lovey, I will be thinking of you (if I’m able lol)
She’s got form for missing this. I expect the cancellation was only last minute too. I mean they expected to have the shamrocks. But then ordinary people especially soldiers surely don’t have feelings like Royal people. Do they? If she were that sick and weak she could have attended in a wheelchair. Why not?
Maybe she feared Seamus would steal her thunder.
She didn’t want to compete with him as he has better hair and ‘speaks’ much more clearly.
Hope Seamus got a half-pint!
Seamus always outshines her. I looked up the event this year just to see him and he looked regal. The shamrocks were passed out without Kate. I wonder if they donated what would’ve been spent on a shiny buttony new outfit for Kate. Might be less expensive overall to carry on this tradition without her.
I’d forgotten how much I hated that outfit. So many different shades of blue and blue green and green with the frills and the buttons. I’m surprised she didn’t see a need to add peacock feathers.