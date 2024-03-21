A shea butter cream, an undereye concealer and easy cable management



I have the St. Patrick’s Day and Halloween versions of this tablecloth and absolutely love them. I’m ordering the “plaid bunny” version next. It’s tough for me to find a tablecloth that can withstand my kids, but this brand hasn’t let me down yet. In fact, my son spilled an entire glass of water on it yesterday and nothing seeped through, it just beaded right up. With a 4.8 star rating, other users also love it. “Needed a big tablecloth and am very happy with this one! It is even prettier than I expected and I love the material!” “Beautiful, soft colors. Easy care.” Here’s what else CB and I are looking at on Amazon this week.

An undereye concealer with SPF protection that blends in perfectly



From Rosie: I’m always on the lookout for new undereye concealers and this is the one I have my, uh, eye on next. The Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser smoothly applies under your eyes to cover up dark circles, wrinkles, and redness. It also contains SPF 20 and vitamin B5, which helps with skin hydration. There are 16 different shades to choose from and you can pick it up for around $12. It has more than 600 reviews and 4.3 stars on Review Meta. Users praise how well it helps cover up blemishes. “I’ve used this product for several years. I can match my skin tone. It covers, yet blends well and gives a natural look. It is not heavy or greasy.” “It took me a while to find it, but this is now my go to foundation. Goes on smoothly and doesn’t look cakey. Lasts all day and matches my tone perfectly!” “After 10 hours of wear, the last two spent cleaning, my coverage and face still looks great! Even the sweat didn’t hinder the appearance of this “Eraser”. I am 64 years old, no it didn’t erase my age, but the makeup erased the tiny imperfections and rosacea. Blendable makeup to blend away the tiny lines and wrinkles.”

A luxurious bath mat that adds a pop of color to your bathroom



This colorful bath mat is made of “soft shaggy microfiber fabric” that absorbs excess water, but dries out quickly. It’s also comfy on your feet and machine washable! It comes in 15 different sizes and 13 different colors. They each run between $20-30, but certain colors are on sale right now. This mat has a 4.3 star rating, more than 33,400 reviews and a B on Fakespot. People love the colors and quality. “Bright yellow is beautiful and added the pop of color I needed to my dark grey and white bathroom , sturdy and soft!” “This bathmat is terrific. It is a perfect size and I love the colors. It’s very soft and luxurious feeling and is perfect in my bathroom!!” “This does what a bath mat should, collect drips while being safe. Soft to stand on and it grips the floor well, and it looks nice too.”

A vegan facial toner that reduces large pores



Bliss Disappearing Act Niacinamide Toner helps tighten and clean skin and makes your face feel soft and smooth. You just apply it after washing in the morning and evening, and let the niacinamide (vitamin B3) do its thang. Right now, it’s on sale for under $11 with an additional $1 off coupon applied at checkout. It has a 4.5 star rating, more than 1,100 reviews, and a B on Fakespot. People who use it marvel at how well it helps shrink enlarged pores. “Must have if you have large pores! After using Bliss Jelly this makes pores less noticeable! Best toner for pores!!” “This toner made my skin feel wonderful and definitely diminished the look of my pores. Noticeable change from first use!” “This has helped tremendously! I’m almost 40 and my pores are smaller and my tone is smoother. This doesn’t dry my skin out at all and there is not stinging nor fragrance.”

A reusable lint roller ball you’ll want to keep in your purse



From CB: I keep seeing this reusable lint roller ball in best of Amazon product videos. This lint roller is just $10 and can be rinsed to use over and over. It has over 3,200 ratings, 4.3 stars and an A on Fakespot. People say it picks up so much hair and lint and that it’s compact and easy to carry. “I love that this is reusable! No more buying lint rollers! It does a great job of getting lint off and comes clean when rinsing under water. It keeps its stickiness after being washed off, which boggles my mind!” “I absolutely love this roller ball. It helps with dog hair and the like. I have used it on sweaters, dress pants and velvet. It works wonderfully. The only down side is the dry time but even that takes only minutes.”

Rechargeable motion sensor LED lights for closets, under cabinets and more



From CB: I bought some puck lights from Aldi for my closets and they’re awful – they take a ton of batteries and they don’t stick to the wall properly. These USB-C rechargeable LED strip lights come in packs of two and in 10 and 14.7 inch sizes. They can attach through a stick-on strip or be screwed on and they’re also magnetic. They’re dimmable and have optional motion sensors. I looked through so many lights before finding these! This listing has over 9,000 ratings, 4.3 stars and a B on Fakespot. People say they’re easy to install, that they work great and that the charge lasts for one to two weeks. “These were [the] perfect size, they aren’t bulky under my shelf, they are just the right brightness, and have really good motion detection. They auto shut off which is nice, but you can also just turn it on to leave it on and turn it completely off. The charges last about a week for us (sometimes less, sometimes more) on the motion sensing setting.” “I bought these to go in my closets in my apartment. There are no lights in the closets and the manager said most people buy those round tap lights. But I saw these and thought this would be a better option… I didn’t use the adhesive magnets that came with it. I just leaned it over the molding of the closet door. So now when I go into the closet, it comes on by it’s self with the auto motion sensor. I absolutely love these. “

Raw shea butter for softer, smoother skin



From CB: I have some Palmer’s body lotion that I use all the time. I love it and find that it leaves my skin so soft. This raw shea butter from Palmers is a generous 7.25 ounces for under $8. It has no animal products, is not tested on animals and is formulated with shea, soybean and coco seed oil. This listing has 4.7 stars, over 3,700 ratings and a B on Fakespot. Reviewers say it smells great and that it’s moisturizing without leaving your skin greasy. People say that it does have a scent to it so you may want to skip it if you’re sensitive to fragrance. “Great moisturizing product. Soft smell like sugar cookies baking, not greasy, so reasonably priced.” “Wonderful soft scent, so moisturizing, no more chapped winter hands. I will forever stick with this brand!” “I’ve tried a number of different things to get it of my dry knuckles that always crack in the winter. The frequent hand washing because of work makes it even worse. This stuff works and quick. It takes very little over about a week and it’s completely healed for the first time in years. Highly recommend.”

Mesh cable management tubing to tame your cords and protect them from pets



From CB: My hairdryer cord always gets tangled and I need a way to keep it straightened. These mesh cord management tubes can be used to conceal and tame so many types of cords. They’re flexible and are split so cables can be used at multiple entry points. They come in three colors and in multiple widths, just check the photos with the listing to see what you need. They can be used for both electrical cables and small electronic cables. This listing has almost 63,000 ratings, 4.7 stars and the same score on ReviewMeta. People say these are great for cable management. “These work great for cleaning up wire mess. Very good gauge so you can fit several wires in the bundle. Looks great with the black and red. Really cleaned up the wire mess as well as my cat no longer tries to eat my wires” “Best so far for my needs. I installed lighting on my overland truck and covered cables with this loom. Adds protection, looks professional and hides cables away from your attention.”

