China is very interested in Rose Hanbury’s likely stolen Qing Dynasty art collection

This story has been percolating on social media for a while but now major news outlets are picking it up. So, in recent weeks, there’s been a renewed (or newfound) interest in Rose Hanbury, the Marchioness of Cholmondeley, all because of those 2019 rumors that Rose was allegedly banging Prince William. Twitter has been going wild, with people doing deeper dives into Rose and her husband David Rocksavage, and a lot of years-old photos have been dug up. Rose and David used to be friendly with the media – Houghton Hall is one of England’s grandest estates, and the Cholmondeleys are caretakers to a significant art collection, plus they host art shows, festivals, concerts and more at Houghton Hall. As those older photos have been published, some of the art pieces got a lot of attention on Chinese social media. As it turns out, David Rocksavage’s relatives, a few generations back, grabbed a lot of Qing Dynasty art and took it back to England.
Questions surrounding the whereabouts of Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales who hasn’t made an official public appearance since December 2023, have given rise to a number of conspiracy theories, including the resurrection of yearsold speculation that her husband Prince William is having an affair with British noblewoman Rose Hanbury, the Marchioness of Cholmondeley (pronounced Chumley). Hanbury’s lawyers told Business Insider that the illicit romance rumors are “completely false,” but as her profile has risen in recent weeks due to an intensification of public interest around the royal family, online sleuths have zeroed in on what they suspect are the unsavory origins of her furniture.
After images were recently widely circulated anew from older stories in the Financial Times, Vanity Fair, and other media about Hanbury and Houghton Hall—the 18th-century estate in the Norfolk countryside where she lives with her husband David Rocksavage, the Marquess of Cholmondeley, and their three children—some social media users have taken particular note of specific pieces of oriental decor, suggesting that they may have been pillaged from China during the late Qing Dynasty, toward the end of the 19th century.
“The luxurious life of Prince William’s ‘mistress’ Rose actually came from China,” reads the title of a post last week on Xiaohongshu, an Instagram-like Chinese social media platform. According to the post—and similar ones spread across other Chinese social media platforms like Weibo and Douyin (the Chinese version of TikTok) and eventually also on the likes of TikTok, YouTube, and X (formerly Twitter)—Hanbury’s husband had inherited the furniture in question from the Sassoons (of which he is a descendant through his paternal grandmother, Sybil Sassoon).
“The Sassoons started to accumulate their wealth by looting late Qing China,” the Xiaohongshu post claims. In fact, the Sassoons, nicknamed “the Rothschilds of the East,” were a Jewish Baghdadi family that owned and oversaw a 19th-century trading empire, which grew much of its immense fortune dealing in commodities like textiles, tea, and notably opium across India, China, and beyond. As future generations of Sassoons gravitated toward England, they officially entered the British aristocracy when the family patriarch’s son Abdallah was knighted in 1872 as Sir Albert. Since then, the Sassoons gained prominence as wealthy business owners, politicians, and friends of the royal family.
While the Sassoons played a significant role in shaping China and were avid collectors of art from around the world, it’s unclear whether they acquired specific items through purchase or pilfering. The height of their business in the country, however, coincided with China’s “century of humiliation,” which started in 1839 and ended in 1945 and was marked by the looting of millions of artifacts—most notably from the Old Summer Palace in Beijing, which was ransacked by British and French soldiers during the second Opium War.
It’s unclear where exactly each piece of furniture in Houghton Hall came from, though some were acquired by the Victoria and Albert Museum in 2002 to be conserved in situ. The scrutiny of Hanbury’s home decor has reignited broader calls for the return of other potentially misappropriated Chinese artifacts in the U.K.
The British Museum, which has received donated collections from the Sassoons—along with other museums around the world—has been accused of housing numerous plundered Chinese artifacts and has become the target of nationalist activism in China. After around 2,000 items were reported missing from an alleged theft last year, Chinese state media demanded the museum return its Chinese cultural relics, arguing that the museum was failing to take good care of its property.
Rose is like “now why am I in it??” These are David’s relations, not Rose’s! David is the one whose grandmother was a Sassoon – Sybil Sassoon, who became the Marchioness of Cholmondeley when she married David’s grandfather. Sybil is apparently why Houghton Hall is jammed with (stolen) Chinese treasures. It’s absolutely amazing that all of this has “come to light” just because Rose did ho sh-t with a married man (allegedly). Anyway, the Cholmondeleys should probably return all of that stuff to China. The British Museum needs to send all of their stuff back too.
So, due to the #KateGate / #WhereIsKate missing Kate Middleton / Princess of Wales #Katespiracy drama, lots of people around the world have increased interest in Rose Hanbury and her mysterious connection to Prince William.
Unfortunately, people in China looked a little too… pic.twitter.com/sGTfoIzkro
Apparently, the Marquis of Cholmondeley inherited these controversial pieces from his Sassoon side of the family, and the Sassoons got them by pillaging Qing China while they were there trading opium.
Now, Chinese netizens noticed them in the background of their photoshoot at… pic.twitter.com/WHjqqcyeeY
I love that journey for them. Just bunch of thieves with no shame. I hope a lot of people make more noise for the return of these stolen items.
Exactly. And look at that. The ancestors were drug dealers. Consider how devastating opium and the Opium Wars were to Imperial China. And these folks were all up in it. But somehow this lineage is supposed to be revered. I am laughing my butt off. No one should ever, ever feel inferior to these so-called aristocrats.
Complete side note, I just learned that one of the reasons the opium trade was so important to Britain, was because they needed the profits to fund their tea drinking habit….
It’s just bonkers pretentious.
At this point aren’t people only jealous of aristos for things like: enough money to work as little or as much as they want, in meaningful jobs that pay nothing (because they have trust funds to actually live on) or in grand jobs that pay buckets (to fill the next generations’ trust funds), to have fabulous homes and sturdy, solid furniture and the ability to get concierge health care? To say nothing of the access and power.
I don’t have any jealousy for the titles themselves but these people get to lead something of a charmed life that most of us will never get. Granted, the rest of it seems pretty uninteresting (going shooting on the weekends? I’m not opposed to hunting but just shooting for shooting’s sake is dumb as hell) to dangerous (how many of their kids end up on drugs?) but I’m not jealous of them. I’m jealous of their ease.
Betsy; some of the aristos, like the duke of Westminster, has a lot of money, but quite a few is land rich (with antiques, paintings and jewlery they don’t want to sell) and money poor. Upkeep of the grand houses is insanely costly. I think that’s one of the reasons why it’s now considered gaudy by the aristos to have new and fancy furniture etc. It came a point in history where many of them couldn’t afford new things, so they made it fashionable to have old worn out couches etc. Their disdain for americans go a long way back, but the american heiresses money were desperately needed by many of the aristos through the resent centuries history.
70% of land in England is owned by 1% of the population who are largely descended from William the Conqueror’s army. Theft was baked into the aristocracy from the very beginning.
My friends, the whole British Empire were drug dealers, Yes, drug dealers! They massively grew opium in India to sell to China, just like the Mexican cartels. It’s called The Triangle Trade in some college history books. ‘What was the triangular trade in opium? Britain smuggled opium from India to China and used it to pay for Chinese tea.’
Sadly, it kept the Chinese people badly addicted to opium.
So the British Empire was, in reality, a drug empire.
Article:
“Opium: The drug that gave colonialism a real high | Research … “
This is basically the story line for Guy Ritchie’s The Gentleman Netflix Series. The Duke finally gives in to his ancestors’ reputations and goes all in in a pot farm on his Estate.
And this also brings us full circle to the Middleton’s wealth while their business went bankrupt and made no money for years.
“I love that journey for them.” – this is going to be my new response for anytime something bad happens to bad people. Love it.
And the two of them are “bad people” how exactly?
I don’t know that David is a bad person but good people don’t screw married men while married and have their illegitimate children .
Who in this scenario had “illegitimate children”?
@Mary it has been widely discussed that William is the father of Rose Who’s youngest child… for years now.
Rose is not William’s child. She strongly resembles her father Rocksavage.
Oh for goodness sake: it’s not like they themselves went to China and took the art out. I get that China would like it returned but it’s ridiculous to act like the two of them “have it coming” because they conducted the raiding.
Agreed.
@MaryContrary, they are shamelessly displaying the stolen items themselves. They know where they came from. Just because they inherited them from their thief relatives doesn’t make it okay.
@MaryContrary, ha, ha, you think the Cholmondeleys don’t know the origin of their fortune including these stolen jewels? They all are thieves; thieves are bad people. All these aristocrats, monarchies and empires are built upon spilling blood of people of color with such ease its shocking. They all murdered POC and pillaged their lands and took everything they found in those lands and called everything their own. And yes, the Cholmondeleys, who are obviously still benefitting from these stolen jewels, are thieves themselves. If they don’t want that label, please return all the stolen things and let’s see what will remain of their wealth. My guess is there will be nothing left.
Yeah, just because you inherited the stuff, rather than pilfered it yourself, doesn’t make the stuff yours.
@marycontrary all the goodness has been forsaken when white privilege benefits the original colonizing looting thief and their progeny. These a-holes have stolen wealth from others and compounded their own wealth for themselves and their future generations. Come at the progeny of the colonized and enslaved with your ignorance and we will absolutely knock down the basis of your western civilization when people use absurd logic like “well I didn’t personally own slaves…” but magically the benefit of free labor for my great grand douche of a father allowed me to start my life ten paces ahead of the kid who’s ancestors were enslaved but I’m still blind to my own massive privilege. C’mon!
@Myeh: and what’s even worst is that they truly believe that they are better than everyone one who is not an aristrocrat.
It’s interesting to watch that new Netflix show “The Gentlemen” with this kind of real-life thuggery in mind. Aristocracy = institutionalized gangstas.
I loved that show! Just finished all of the episodes and it was so well written. The characters were so good. And yes it was inferred quite a few times that without the drug money they could not have maintained the property and lifestyle. Also, the part where the brother who inherited the title also inherited the entire estate and wealth while his syblings and mom got some pocket money reminded me so much of Peg and Harry. The obvious reason for this is keeping the estate in one piece, but on a personal level it’s quite devastating.
I just made the same comment. It is also said that the Duke’s ancestors (and the rest of them) took their lands and made their money by stealing and dealing so he was actually following in the family business LOL
I hope there’s a second season
The Gentlemen was so good! I binged the whole season on a Saturday. I love the snark!
What about all the loot in the NY Met? How do you think it got there?
2024: the Year of the Karma
LOL,😂😂 everything William touches turns to sh!t💩. I love this for William😂😂
I’m not surprised in the least, these folks are all thieves, period.
How do you know that they are all thieves? The article talked about the Sassoons being Middle Eastern traders over 120 years ago. They could have bought or traded for many of the things in their collections. Many aristocratic families have meticulous records and ledgers going back centuries.
I have several antiques that I inherited from family members. Sadly, no one in my family thought to save copies of the Bill of Sales. Does that mean I have no right to them and should hunt down the cabinet makers’ descendants to return them?
This is a long slippery slope. If something can be proven to be stolen then sure, I have no problem with it being returned to its rightful owners, that’s the ethical thing to do. But let’s not kid ourselves, this is a very complicated issue and there are no easy solutions.
@julaine ahhhh yes trading the respectable totally legitimate profession of choice riding the coat tails of imperialist colonizers land and property stealing… I mean buying through “fair” trade cultural objects of importance displayed in the locals palace in exchange for keeping most of their lives, in exchange for *not* all their women getting raped and or murdered if they didn’t sell to these respectful legitimate traders eh…. Do you also believe your *fair*trade chocolate doesnt utilize slave labor? Is it awesome these farmers are paid poverty level wages for a highly desired commodity you pay to buy but they get paid not even enough to live on? Would you tell people who keep you enslaved under the threat of violence that you’re going to quit or not do as they say? Please enlighten the rest of us on the slippery slope of the white supremacist logic at work here?
@Julaine were not saying these items were looted, China is saying these items were looted and they are in the best position to know.
@ julaine: Well said! 👍🏻
This was a twist I did not see coming.
This!! Aristocracy is gonna flip.
Return the artifacts! I’m laughing at the turn this story has taken.
ME TOO! And I love it for them too!
Wow those Sassoon genes are strong, looks like he inherited his Grandmother’s whole face! Genetics are wild!
Maybe returning some of the stolen goods would be a good idea 👍
I always wonder why david is good looking when he comes from british upper class. He like many people in uk has mixed heritage. Yes british people should return their stolen arts. But the real question is why david family have such a higher position in uk now when his ancestors is accepted as Albert in 19th century where as diana spencer ancestors goes way back than his.
One because that’s not his whole family tree and two it’s beyond creepy to focus on “purity” or lineage to that extent.
I think JK is trying to understand the hierarchy of the British aristocracy with that question. Which, for me, has always been fascinating and beyond confusing at times.
Lol as woman of color I never question anyones purity. I’m just asking his ancestors only in uk for few centuries yet they got important position like lord in waiting for king and queen whereas diana spencer family is way old and more prestige, they never had any prominent role in brf even before diana debacle.
@Jk because that’s not his entire family. The Sassoons married into the Cholmondeley family at some point (maybe his grandmother? Great-grandmother?) The Sassoons injected a great deal of wealth to the Cholmondeley family as I understand it but the family lineage for the Great Lord Chamberlain etc is a different lineage than the Sassoon.
JK- There’s a Vanity Fair article in the archives that explains exactly why the Cholmondeley family has a high position compared to some older families. Basically, members of the Sassoon family came to England to join aristocratic circles. They threw excellent parties and entertained the then PoW in high style until they had favored positions and advantageous marriages in the aristocracy.
This is hilarious to me. So many of those country piles are filled with stolen artifacts. And the British Museum should rename itself The “We Stole It” museum. They especially need to return things, as less than 1 percent of their holdings are even on display.
The royal collection should be investigated as well.
I’m here for renaming British Museum the We Stole It Museum. 😆😂. Either that or the Where Can We Fence This Stuff? museum.
On the subject of the British Museum. I have just returned from a fantastic trip to Rapa Nui… aka Easter Island, island of the Maoi…the large standing heads. One of the biggest heads is in the British Museum, so I asked our Rapa Nui -ian blood guide ( RN blood is very very special and they are the only ones allowed to own property on the island) if they wanted the head back. She said it was a point of discussion but on balance they preferred that it stayed in the BM where it had the proper temperature control etc to preserve it. Which just shows these issues are very complex… and the solutions are not always those we would expect.
That is interesting and not surprising, though far more people in far more places (Greece, Benin, China, for starters) feel differently. And I think you are right about solutions (many would be quite happy for solutions that acknowledge their ownership, offer some reparations, and then involve permanent loans to allow them to stay where they are–it’s often a matter of honesty and acknowledgement that countries like France and the US are increasingly providing but Britain seems stubbornly opposed to, likely because to acknowledge one would lead to having to acknowledge their far greater role in cultural looting during their period of forced conquest and occupation, when “the sun never set on the British Empire.”)
But, none of that really has to do with the point here, which is that they stole the stuff and shipped it back home, either through outright looting, questionable “sales,” or claiming them as “gifts” from leaders (who were, in some cases, children or others easily manipulated). Whether the solution today is to return them, keep them, or something in-between can’t even be discussed until Britain acknowledges they weren’t the rightful owners in the first place, and thus are not now.
I love this tea. Proper empire pilfering tea. The Cholmondeleys 100% need to return the items to China, as does the British Museum.
They did not ‘pilfer the tea’ .
The EIC paid for it in high quality opium (and fought 2 wars to sell it)
His resemblance to his grandmother is uncanny, it’s like a real life Age of Adeline… I realize it was his and not her ancestors that did the pillaging and we are not our ancestors, but shame on them both for lolling around on stolen artifacts.
I love this story. All stolen artifacts should be returned to their rightful owners.
Lainey Gossip today has an excellent take down of all this maddness: true author of this disaster being William the Wilful.
https://www.laineygossip.com/footage-of-prince-william-kate-at-farmers-market-has-led-to-even-more-doubt-suspicion/77876
I enjoyed the article thanks for sharing!
Noticed Kate’s fingers are splinted all the way to the hand. Was that from the “trampoline accident?
I haven’t read Lainey for years but the most interesting bit of that article to me is apparently if you don’t believe that vid is Kate you’re not rational? Interesting take. Plus she comes across as a real Kate Stan.
@charter I didn’t gather that at all from Lainey article but the opposite really. Could you elaborate a little further?
How would they know which was just taken and which was traded for? It’s not like China was some poor country-they did have some agency in what was sold/traded for.
Did you even read the article?
Did you? It states: “it’s unclear whether they acquired specific items through purchase or pilfering.”
China was having all kinds of troubles in the 19th century.
What a lot of people don’t know is that the Qing Dynasty was resented by lots of Chinese people and not even considered Chinese by them. The Qing Dynastys were Manchus. These were a people from what is now north-east China, that many Chinese saw as foreigners. The Qing had laws that favoured Manchus above the majority of the population. So there had been underlying tension from the very start of this dynasty.
They had some strong, long-lived emperors after the Qing dynasty took over from the Ming dynasty in 1644, but started weakening from the early 19th century onwards.
In the middle of the 19th century, one of the bloodiest conflicts in world history, but most Westerners never heard of it: the Taiping Rebellion. More people died in it than in World War I.
So by the end of the century, China had weakened a lot compared to its heyday. A lost war against Japan and Western meddling and looting didn’t help either.
@ MaryContrary. IDK about you, but in my European HS classes, we were taught those were the times were British imperialism and colonialism were at their height, while China was increasingly losing their power and influences because they were not caught up on the Industrialisation. China at that time was weak, poor and in no way able to resist British military. UK absolutely looted, robbed, wrecked and destroyed important cultural sites. Their import of opinium caused mayhem and economically weakened China even further. this is idk, basic history classes.
The only reason the Pyramids of Egypt didn’t end up in the British Museum is because they were too bloody heavy to move
Omg brilliant! And spot on!!
Lol. The British Museum is guilty, of course, but they’re far from alone. I was legitimately shocked when I visited the Pergamon Museum in Berlin years ago. There are so many artifacts, statues, even entire buildings (!) just taken from Greece, Italy, Egypt & ancient Mesopotamia.
Same goes for the Louvre in Paris. Just rows and rows of cabinets filled with Ancient Egyptian artifacts looted in the time of Napoleon.
I did a travelling art history summer course years ago. It was really galling to see the Elgin marbles in London at the British museum, and later on the same trip, go to the Acropolis in Greece and see where they had been removed. And to go to the Pergamon museum in Berlin, then go to Turkey and see the empty places in Pergamon, having seen all of the incredible art in Germany. I remember writing in my journal about how those muesums were paeons to imperialism. Gave me the icks back in the 90s as a college student. Listening to the utter superiority from the museum curators from the British museum on the John Oliver expose was just galling. They need to give the art back. They’ll still have art to display.
The Windsors have become the intruder that man was ranting about years ago:
Hide your wedding invitations!
Hide your stately home!
Hide your husband who died under tragic circumstances!
Hide your Trooping of the Colour ticket sales!
I’m sure establishment types and the aristocrats are sick to death of William pulling them into his BS and yanking them into international attention that they don’t want.
Now that was an unforeseen tangent!
Most countries have started examining how they’ve acquired art from other countries from the Age of Exploration (exploitation) onwards and are reviewing how to return (some) of it. This is a good thing. I have no idea if the Chumbawumbas are decent folk, but their reaction to this will be a way to see. Hopefully, all rich families: royal, noble or just plain rich, will do the same, as several museums.
The TIME article made my chuckle. The ‘Marchioness of Cholmondeley (pronounced Chumley)’, and calling her husband David Rocksavage. I thought he was the Earl of Rocksavage rather than David Rocksavage which was his film profession name. Anyway how can people keep a straight face whenever he is presented as the 7th Marquess of Chumley Earl of Rocksavage.
Oh you mean along with a crap ton of stolen artifacts the British government hasn’t returned on display in the British museum? You mean a country known for plundering other countries for centuries has an upper class that likes to steal crap? No s***t
Why in the world does she pose sprawled out on the corner of the couch like that? It is deeply weird (and yes I know that is not the point of the post but STILL.)
This whole story keeps getting more bizarre and hilarious. But this stolen art part is not surprising at all and I hope it triggers even more scrutiny.
IMO Rose can’t be excluded from this narrative. Her entire life and public image is based on “gracious aristo owner of tons of art and therefore good taste.” The fact that it’s based on stolen goods is hers to wear as much as David’s.
Also, to quote Edith Wharton, “your name was Beaufort when he covered you with jewels, and it’s got to stay Beaufort now that he’s covered you in shame.”
100%
If you want more info on the pillage that was the Opium Trade — Amitav Ghosh has a new book, Smoke and Ashes, all about it. He’s an amazing writer — if you prefer the fictional version of these stories, check out his Ibis Trilogy — anyhow, here’s a link to the new book: https://us.macmillan.com/books/9780374602925/smokeandashes
The stuff in the British Museum has been documented as being mostly stolen, particularly from the Summer Palace, which was sacked and burned by British soldiers in 1861. Queen Victoria had a Pekingese dog she named “Lootie” to commemorate the event, which is also how the word “loot” became common in English iirc.
Stuff in private collections has a higher likelihood of having been acquired legally, or under the veneer of legality. Whether or not the Chumleys can prove they purchased things legally to Chinese authorities’ satisfaction is somewhat beside the point, however — since they’re a family and not an art museum, most of the levers the Chinese government uses to get stolen antiquities returned don’t apply. Which just leaves the rumored art thieves who steal things back for the government.
The mention of Opium and the timing means his ancestors were involved in the Opium Wars, when traders forced opium on the Chinese population because China had treasures the west wanted and no interest in trading. China didn’t want anything the west had, but “traders” like the Sassoons were obsessed with Chinese silk, porcelain and art. Especially porcelain. It was an extremely violent time in the 19th century.
Once westerners had created a drug problem amongst Chinese people, they spread the idea that Chinese people are naturally susceptible and inferior. In early 20th century writing you find this cliché a lot.
Here’s hoping that ALL the art and precious artifacts that that British Crown and its allies stole will eventually be returned to the rightful owners/nations. It’s time the British government accepts responsibility and rectifies these historical injustices.
This is so f***ing English aristo. Classic stuff in the worst way.
I don’t give a whiff about Rose either way (I find her more intruiging than the mop that is Kate and don’t get why she would be interested in an egg) but I am not here for colonization and theft. I doubt there are any wealthy people in England with clean hands when it comes to how they made, or maintained, their wealth.
I love this information coming to light.
Royals who play stupid games will win silly prizes.
It’s all stolen. Stop with the fantasies of fairness, the white fragility, the deception. Colonialism is violent and ugly and ongoing to this day. Reparations are due.
The British Museum could start things by returning the Elgin Marbles? And pay to repair the Parthenon where Elgin damaged it while hacking off the works he was wanting to “save”.