Tina Brown: The Windsors have transitioned into a ‘wild Kardashian episode’

On Tuesday, Tina Brown was in London and making media appearances. The royal expert/author appeared on Andrew Marr’s show and she gave Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace a thorough beatdown over all of the shenanigans which have taken place in recent weeks/months. There was one good clip on Twitter, but the YouTube video has even more. This is the second big interview Brown has given in recent weeks – last week, she was on CBS’s morning show, ripping into the “flailing” Kensington Palace and saying that the wheels have truly come off.

She says that the whole missing-Princess of Wales issue is “febrile, and it’s out of control…it’s conspiracy theories galore. Actually, a great sort of final, I think, transition of the royals, from royalty being a kind of respected institution into being simply a kind of wild, you know, Kardashian episode. I definitely think there is sort of a loss of stature that’s accrued to all of this, because it all feels silly and scandalous. And there’s a real feeling that the palace is no longer a kind of institution of great renown.” While this is true, please put some respect on Kris Jenner’s name – she would never oversee an operation this clownish.

On the comms disaster of the past month: “[It’s been] an absolute comms disaster. I do think that it’s more cock up than it is a conspiracy. I think a perfect storm of disasters hit the royals all at once.”

She also shrugs off the issue of Prince Harry’s visa and Donald Trump, basically pointing out that Trump is a moron who just says dumb sh-t all the time. It was so obvious that Marr was trying to bait her into trashing Harry as a deflection from the palace sh-tshow, but they immediately get back to that topic.

Hilariously, Brown says that the Windsors “should be concerned” about the lack of public affection and trust and they need to have a “massive reboot.” Speaking of, Buckingham Palace just put a new job listing online – they need one new communications assistant, with an annual salary of £25,000. Oof – that’s a really low salary. I get that it’s not for the head of communications, but still. You’re not attracting the best-and-brightest talent with that kind of salary. Plus, it’s a sh-t job and you have to coordinate with a wiglet-wearing gopher.

