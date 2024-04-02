Wyatt: Princess Kate ‘saved’ Prince William and in doing so, she saved the crown

Royalist commentator Petronella Wyatt has been writing some particularly unhinged columns over the past six months. Then, three weeks ago, Wyatt wrote about being checked into a mental health unit because her depression meds weren’t working. I have sympathy for anyone going through all of that. But it continues to be strange that in her darkest hour, she’s still so focused on… shrieking about the Duchess of Sussex, especially in comparison to the Princess of Wales. Meghan also felt suicidal because of the torment and abuse she suffered from the British media and people like Wyatt. But Wyatt has no sympathy for Meg. Not when Meghan can be used to prop up Kate. From Wyatt’s latest Telegraph column:
I am not concerned about the state of the Crown. It is only numbskulls who claim it is in crisis. Unlike democracy, the British monarchy, because it values tradition, avoids becoming a self-limiting disease. But as the Princess of Wales recovers from being forced into disclosing her cancer diagnosis, the nation should ponder the incalculable debt this woman is owed and pause in wonder.
Looking back at the troubles that have beset the Royal family – the death of the late Queen, the King’s own illness, the ugly web in which Prince Andrew has entangled himself, and the one-trick ponies in Montecito – we can comfort ourselves with one solid bond in the bank of our collective future. The woman who was once called plain Kate Middleton has proved to be the jewel in the crown. There have been doubters and naysayers, notably in the verdant hills of California, with its 50 shades of envy.
This is a tale of two women, and for the Duchess of Sussex the popularity of Catherine is a bitter pill. Did Harry and Meghan not say that the words duty and fulfilment are an oxymoron? If so, constraint has never suited anyone so well. Royal wives are not usually presentable. Caroline of Brunswick was so lumpen that her husband, George IV, had her banned from her own coronation. Princess Diana was an exception, but I would argue that Catherine surpasses her, only growing in poise by virtue of no inner lack.
There are only two kinds of royals in this world: the sanguine and the chronically unhappy. The latter, including Meghan, kick and squall against their fate, seeing the golden chalice as one filled with poison, and hoping, like Christ in the Garden of Gethsemane, that it will pass from their lips. They exist in a state of Byronic unhappiness, thinking their wisdom has seen through all their supposed advantages, and in doing so has become aware there is nothing left to live for aside from selling tomato leaf soap and candles scented with woe to Feminae neanderthalensis.
Then there are those like Catherine. This sort of royal sees not what they can’t do but what they can, perceiving that public service is not a prison but a means of liberation from futility. In the 13 years since her marriage, the Princess has reached a state of equanimity possessed by the late Queen, of whom she is increasingly reminiscent.
We would do well to consider the difference Catherine has made to her husband, the future king. Two boys walked behind the coffin of their mother, Princess Diana, in 1997. At the time, and in the years after, we often made the mistake of thinking it would be William who developed an eeyorish attitude to life. On occasion he seemed palpably uneasy in the presence of the media, or performing royal engagements. For a while, Harry seemed the happy prince, with all his mother’s charm and people-pleasing ways.
But while the country blinked, something changed. Shored and ballasted by meeting a girl called Kate Middleton, William looked duty squarely in the eye and decided not to flinch. As Harry began to drown, his older brother, with Catherine’s assistance, reached the shores of home. Of all the moments in the history of our monarchy, this may prove to be one of the most significant. For in saving William, Kate might be said to have saved the Crown. It is also advantageous that she is the Swan of all time.
As we have seen recently, she is human, and friends say she lives with a mischievous child inside her which will stand her health in good stead. “Catherine is William’s strength and stay because she is so normal,” a royal insider told me. “Despite vile rumours, some emanating from America, their marriage could not be stronger.”
We saw it happen in real time, as Meghan’s entrance into the royal fold changed the narrative around Kate – racists and royalists who had previously been ambivalent about Kate suddenly rushed to prop her up, claiming that she was the perfect white duchess (compared to Meghan) and that her marriage and happiness was so much better and more profound (compared to Meghan) and that Kate never put a foot wrong (unlike Meghan). Meghan escaped the prison they built for her more than four years ago and people like Wyatt still don’t know how to process it. Anyway, Kate didn’t save the crown nor did she save William. When all is said and done, the Middletonification of the monarchy will be a huge factor in its undoing.
This screed just signaled to William divorce is out.
That was my first thought as well.
A truly trapped man. I hope his stubbornness was worth it. Good King Harry was right about him.
You’re stuck, William.
K and the Midds have dragged the BRF down to a “Z” grade soap opera. The BRF an already dysfunctional family openly allowed commoner grifters to use and manipulate them.
^^ Oh for sure. Exactly, guys.
Says putrid Petronella: “… their marriage could not be stronger.” 👀
Apparently, this means Khate has won the negotiations. Or, this is just more delusional tomfoolery from a deranger whose depressed mental state utterings we should probably cease eyeballing. 🤦♀️🫤
Someone likes their thesaurus. Just come out and call the historic royal wives homely and miserable.
Holy purple prose, Batman! You’d think the trained journalists at The Telegraph (I am assuming there are at least a few) would be embarrassed at this drivel.
As an English major, I have so much second degree cringe I could send them some of mine.
So tryhard. Does she always write in this manner?
A big thesaurus and a large joint I believe were used to write this article
Did…did she call democracy a “self-limiting disease?”
Lord the purple prose in this nonsense. No one is this perfect, they do a disservice to Kate because it’s only one way from these descriptions. Down. They love to describe Harry and Meghan as bitter and unhappy like we don’t have eyes. Also “Unlike democracy, the British monarchy, because it values tradition, avoids becoming a self-limiting disease” the way these people long and hunger for someone to be ” better” than them is a real sickness honestly. I can’t imagine describing the ability to chose my own governance as self limiting.
ETA – Not sure how this became a reply to you Beana but yeah I saw that too.
I really want to know if there is anyone on Earth that reads this and says, “THANK GOD someone finally said it!”
Seriously, I think even her parents would find this ridiculous. It’s just so patently false, all of it.
“only growing in poise by virtue of no inner lack”
Please. She’s outlived Diana, that’s her big accomplishment.
Snort! How did I miss that? Yes, she did, but at least it doesn’t suffer “Byronic unhappiness.” This article is an absolute masterpiece of hyperbole and big words.
Don’t forget all the mixed metaphors! Meghan is like “Christ in the Garden of Gethsemane,” as well as being part of a “one-pony show,” and kicking and squalling against her fate, but not being the “jewel in the crown” that Kate supposedly is.
I could have used this article as a bad example when I used to teach business writing!!
A self-limiting disease is a disease that goes away on its own, without intervention or medication – like catching a cold. Not sure why this is a bad thing or what this has to do with the monarchy. Maybe she’s saying that the monarchy’s traditions are like a surgical mask that keeps out foreign germs? Germs like Meghan?
@Eurydice – or, a disease can be self-limiting because it kills its host.
Monarchy, being dependent on anointed humans as a basic tenet, would seem to be inherently self-limiting.
@AMB – she says that democracy can’t avoid being a self-limiting disease. As I understand it, that medical term is for a condition that cures on its own, not for something that kills the host.
If she were talking about a self-limiting organism, that would be something different – an organism that limits its growth through its own actions, and that sounds like the monarchy, as you point out.
But her whole piece is such a jumble of allusions, idioms and metaphors, that it’s not clear what she’s saying about anything.
Isn’t a constitutional monarchy just a democracy with window dressing? Are there really monarchists who oppose democracy? Remind me again why there are fools who think fascism is only bad for other people?
She’s clearly saying that monarchy and democracy are not the same thing either. I think a lot of British people have fooled themselves in thinking they are in a democracy.
I think you are exactly right.
Oh dear… ma Middleton is working really hard to bring kitty the savior back again.
Yes, and by the looks of it, it’s not just Willy drinking to excess. It’s Ma Midd and this deluded “journalist”.
I laugh every time I see that pic of Kate giving Will his award. She was channeling Meghan trying to look at Will lovingly. He is so ugly, it doesn’t look the same 😭😭He also didn’t even give a kiss to her after the pic, just turned his back and left her looking sad. Is that really your man, Kate?
They also don’t show the moments seconds after where he takes off in a flash leaving her in the dust. No one can see that clip and think this is a functional relationship.
I actually feel a pang of sympathy for her when I see that clip. It’s tiny, but definitely there.
Someone posted a video of that on here right after it happened. I would love to see that clip again.
Huh, I always think “Nancy Reagan”.
At least Ronnie spoke lovingly of “Mommy” at every opportunity. Willbur always acts like he’d catch cooties if he touches her.
“William looked duty squarely in the eye and decided not to flinch.” No, Petronella, he downed another shot and proceeded to sway, while bad-mouthing his only brother to anyone who would listen. Wow, that woman needs real help for delusional thinking. And terrible writing.
The man is currently in 🫣 hiding because others were diagnosed with cancer, how is that stepping up? William is only brave when the propagandist say he is, the reality of a lazy coward might make the subjects question his relevance .
I thought it was satire because obviously William is flinching. He’s flinching so much he has not shown up for duty except to a pub and to celebrity events.
This poor woman needs help.
Another mixed metaphor. Why would “looking duty in the eye” cause anyone to flinch? I visualize an arrow heading for his head while he stands still and resolute, waiting for it to pierce him–not a very accurate picture of this man who does not like to work unless the task suits his personal needs.
As I’ve mentioned before, the Middletons are the modern-day Boleyns. Their days are numbered.
I see this. Except Kate isn’t nearly as interesting as Anne Boleyn, which is why these people can’t stop obsessing about MM.
There are stories today about more financial disaster, they left the insolvency firm holding the bag for 250+k. If they (and Kate) were all that important to the Crown, they would have had their debts paid. Tick tock.
Then bring on the next Jane Seymour and take those Middletons out with the trash.
Wow now that’s a fairytale of epic proportions. Cant saved nothing. Cant wanted a crown. Peg wanted an aristocrat but settled for his mattress. Harry saw Meg and fell head over heels in love and the two of them together are very charismatic and the Windsor family became very jealous and tried their best to split them and when that failed they wanted them removed and so the Sussexes left and are living happily ever after. Wyatt needs to take her meds as prescribed and continue therapy.
Ha! QOTD. Internet done.
Man, that was hard to read. I cringed so hard at times I think I put my neck out.
Does she also write fanfiction in her spare time? No, that’s an insult to fanfic writers. I’ve read much better prose coming from them. How did her editor not laugh their butt off reading this? How did they say “yeah, sure. Sounds good. Print it”????
I think she missed her calling writing epic poetry.
Even my Third Eye rolled while reading that. Are we certain this wasn’t meant for The Onion but somehow got sent to the wrong publication? It’s the ONLY reasonable explanation for this nonsense.
Right? Totally reads as satire. No one could possibly take this seriously.
I do wonder if that was written in a state of mental crisis. It’s deeply concerning to see someone so wrapped up in a delusional and patently false narrative. She has an extreme need for this corrupt institution to be seen as a savior.
Reading what this woman writes leaves me nauseous. I have no sympathy or grace whatsoever for her own struggles when she writes so many lies filled with so much hate especially towards Meghan. I sure hope Meghan is having a wonderful Easter break with her family.
You know that saying that some White People love Black culture: the humor, creative arts, food, fashion etc., but not Black People? This is the British Press with Meghan. They love everything about her life, beauty and Hollywood background but not her. Its why they try to hang Meghan’s causes, fashion, and now love story with Harry on to Kate.
These articles also point out how lacking in skill these people are because they are so obviously mining the Tig and Spare and barely changing the words. They truly are just stenographers for the royals not writers.
@B. 💯
Salmonella needs her medication adjusted. The lies!! Surely these continuously hateful Meghan bashing fan letters to Kate can’t be emotionally or psychologically healthy.
Yeah and about that California bashing, come visit. Get yourself a coffee, sit on the beach, watch the surfers. A shrimp taco for lunch. Some pool time. We got you. You hate us cuz you ain’t us. But you could be for a few vacation days, just sayin’.
As my mother in law would say, these people (BM/BaRF) are having a full-on come apart. They simply cannot process Meghan’s lack of interest. The woman said her piece four years ago and has barely said boo about them since. Wait until we hit the five year mark with no substantial acknowledgment from her. Their heads are going to explode and I will be watching with my popcorn and a giant slurpee… because I’m so AMERICAN 😂.
‘The nation should ponder the incalculable debt this woman is owed’. She had four free houses, and hasn’t bothered showing up for the last 12 years. Kate is owed nothing. Even if Kate recovers fine from chemotherapy, I’m sure we won’t be seeing her for the rest of they year at least.
As far as the nation is concerned, there’s a long-standing rule of succession. Whether Kate existed of not, there would still be someone in line to be the next monarch. And the nation has managed to survive her non-participation for all the time in the RF – Kate herself is not necessary to the institution at all.
I doubt we will be seeing her on the usual royal duties ever again. It’s obvious she absolutely detests it, especially more so when they try and make her seem smart. That sort of stuff has been sucking the life right out of her. I’ve always said she would live in complete bliss if she could only show up to the ‘important’ royal events like Trooping and the ‘glam’ stuff like Wimbledon.
BoJo sidepiece says what?
Oh dear, it seems that her meds still need some tweaking.
I can’t believe a human wrote that.
Maybe she used AI. It seems to be popular with anything royal.
Someone’s ChatGPT settings are definitely stuck on putrid sycophancy.
Hahahahaha I’m laughing. What a load of nonsense.
It’s hilarious, isn’t it? I don’t think she understands the metaphors she’s using.
It would be great satire except she seems to believe this stuff.
The AI must have gone on the fritz again! I didn’t think a human past puberty could write such s**t.
I had to stop reading it, it was so awful.
Meghan’s entrance into the royal family changed everything. This entire circus, since the Sussexes first announced they were dating, has been because of white supremacy.
Gross eugenic-y racists have been obsessed with Will and his line for decades, and Harry ruined their fantasies. With his Spencer heritage via Diana, Will is set to become the first blood descendant of King Charles II to be monarch and will represent the Stuart/Hanover lines too.
And we all know Will is incompetent and his reign will be a disaster – at best. At worst, there have always been rumors surrounding Will, that he’d never be king, that there’s something ‘wrong’ with him. But that was all okay, because they had Harry as spare, and Harry and his line represent all the same gross eugenic-y racist markers… or they would have, until he married Meghan and they had children.
Yes, they hate/d the Black princess for “stealing” the white prince too, but it’s so much more literal than that. This is why the narrative around Kate changed to perfect savior so quickly, and imo this is also what makes the royal family’s refusal to speak out or protect Meghan even more disgusting.
It seemed to me that the abuse from the mainstream press started from the moment we knew there was a mixed race heir on the way. BTW Victoria’s grandmother was mixed as well. So they all are a bit.
The jury is still out on queen Charlotte but William and Harry do have South Asian blood, Indian specifically. And from a relative one step closer than Queen Charlotte. According to tests done on Spencer dna, it was shown that south Asian genes were shown in the mitochondrial dna. This was because their 4 x great grandmother was either full Indian or half. Making them about .5% South Asian. But since it was on the mitochondrial strain neither can pass it on.
Wouldn’t it be fun if one of Kate’s children married a black man or woman? I am elderly, so I hope to live long enough to see that.
I am also waiting to read the “Spare” version written by Charlotte or Louis. Even some of the mind-molded Duggar kids have written books and given tell-all interviews, so there is hope for these kids to wake up someday and tell us about their childhood in a controlling and damaged family.
Dang! You beat me to it. I’m like, someone’s been lying to her if she thinks the meds are working. (Responding to Harla Brazen Hussy and all who who are smart enough to gather that Bojo’s ex-bedmattress needs help).
I wish I could embed the laughing gif of Ray Liotta from Goodfellas because that was my exact reaction to this garbage. Utter trash.
Um…whoa…what the hell did I just read? It’s like a Facebook or Twitter bot post on steroids. Wow.
Yes, let us all pause in wonder for our dear Saint Plain Kate Middleton. Or in other words, a moment of silence to remember her while she remains missing and has not been seen in public since Christmas Day.
Oh please. Keen made inappropriate remarks about Archie’s skin color. Let’s not try and turn her into a saint.
We all saw her try to intimidate Meghan during a walkabout following the death of the queen. No saint is obsessed with petty grievances as Kate.
I can’t wait! Where’s the popcorn?
Isn’t this the same lady that wrote that b.s. about Crocmilla’s face rejecting make up or something? So you already know she’s smoking something.
She’s right. It’s not a prison, it’s a zoo. The inhabitants are kept behind walls and the public gets to see them occasionally as they strut about in their jewels and frocks. The public likes to laugh about how similar the inhabitants are to them. And there’s certainly a lot of poop slinging from within this zoo.
She sees what can be done…. and doesn’t do it.
Being Easter week, I’d like to wish this woman good mental health. Hopefully she will one day soon see her rantings for what they are, sad lies to make herself feel better, and write just as many apologies to Meghan as she has false and derogatory rants.
We can dream!
From top CEO to Saint Kate.
OMFG! There is unhinged and then there is whatever this screed is. And does she not even know that Great Britain is supposed to be a constitutional democracy? Monarchy is not in opposition to democracy in such a system where the royals have no actual political power (in theory anyway). But here she is telling us with her whole chest that she is a monarchist, not a democrat. That’s because monarchy “avoids becoming a self limiting disease”! And she says this even as the monarchy is self limiting itself before our very eyes. This woman truly is beyond tragic. We can all hope that her mental health improves very soon.
This lady is so unhinged that she’s gaslighting HERSELF, the delusion is so strong.
You didn’t go in voluntarily Petronella, did you dear? Now, now, don’t get upset because you’ve been caught out in your Royal delerium. We understand how it could happen, when you have been drinking the Royal Kool aide as long as you have. Bone hasn’t saved fk all, apart from maybe a few journalists their jobs writing dross. Kate morphed into an albatross around Billy’s neck and he chose to marry big bird, so let them sink into their own mess. The monarchy will continue (unfortunately) because their is always another money grabbing lazy arse willing to sit on the throne
Mary Pester, it’s articles like this that will be saved by the Sussex Squad to be used in future. Bone Idle will now need to live up to Saint KHate.
This sounds like Ma Mids will making another bid to stave off a divorce or complete separation. If nothing else, you have to say she’s consistent.
@saucy&sassy Got a feeling that Ma mids will soon be sending out her CV if she wants to hold onto her house, UNLESS that is, the ownership has been transfered to someone else’s name 🤔
Today’s wild guess: Kate is with her parents at Bucklebury, which is now owned by Kate, and the kids and nanny and split their time between Bucklebury and Will at Anmer.
Mary Pester, aaaahhh, I guess Billy was smart enough to keep the house in his name. Now, I suspect it’s becoming part of the separation/divorce agreement.
So, my guess is that the side piece gets Frogmore Cottage.
Okay, I’m going to call it. This is going to come out before KFC is no longer around. I suspect KFC will HAVE to rally around and say he’s in agreement or something of that nature.
This is one of THE messiest families ever.
Florid purple prose that does WanK no favours. Have to laugh.
I suspect Petronella should have gone to Specsavers?
Question…..does the National health system in the UK hand out hallucinogens? If so, maybe I need to TRIP on across the pond and get me some. She simply cannot believe what she has written or she is ready for a rubber room.
Another question…..not being into fashion….it would seem to me that YELLOW journalism and PURPLE prose would clash, right?
There have been many nauseating articles about Kate the Saviour of the Monarchy but this one is particularly excruciating 🤮
Petronella Wyatt is such an awful writer and her obsession with Meghan has no bounds. While reading this screed, I was reminded of all the good work Meghan did in her short time as a working royal compared with Kate’s ten years and I can see why KP and their supporters were jealous of Meghan and saw her as a threat.
In retrospect, it’s stunning that Meghan accomplished so much in just two years, with this entire institution grinding its gears against her. It’s clear they knew from day one that she was pulling back the curtain on just how lazy and incurious the rest of that family is, and they couldn’t let it stand.
I agree with one thing she wrote: the nation should “pause in wonder.”
Wonder how it was scammed into supporting this family of grifters.
Wonder why Willy has been permitted to shirk his responsibilities over and over and over again.
Wonder where Kate is exactly and how she’s doing.
Wonder why the two named royal racists happened to be diagnosed with cancer and whether karma is real.
And that’s just for starters.
“Did Harry and Meghan not say that the words duty and fulfilment are an oxymoron?” Why, no, they didn’t. But now the morons who listen to the tabloids will be claiming they did.
Wow. That reads like something that was written while manic. I hope she’s able to get her meds balanced soon.
Is this supposed to be satire?
I couldn’t finish the piece. My eyes where starting to hurt bc I had to roll them every other word. 🤮
I found the quote from the Torygraph so horrible I couldn’t finish reading it, and I thought that some of the other ‘experts’ were bad!
Kate and her mother fought to get her into the royal family. William settled for her. Kate enables wills lazy ways for years. Harry is the happy prince. William the incandescent one.
Someone lurked in our comments here and read how we often write that Meg was a princess charming that saved the prince. And liked the idea so much that she put it into this ridiculous piece.
This woman was Boris Johnson’s partner. Tells me all I need to know about her and judgment. She can sit and spin. I tell you these Middleton mouthpieces and the Diana bashing need to stop. Diana want perfect but bashing a beloved international icon who died young and tragically is uncalled for – especially when it’s to prop up that same icons very basic daughter-in-law
Reading that demented screed was so uncomfortable. I imagine that she wrote it drunk, crying, and wearing a shoplifted wedding dress.
Even the weirdos of the Daily Telegraph commentariat were embarrassed by it.
😂😂😂
A deranged Miss Havesham?
LOL!
I wonder how much she got paid for it.
Whole lot of words to say there’s nothing substantial about Kate. She’s a good royal wife because she’s window dressing and silent.
As a young student I had some excellent English / literature teachers. I read something like this and imagine the looks on their faces if I passed in this work. They respected us enough to call us on this nonsense
Did she seriously write “ candles scented with woe to Feminae neanderthalensis.”
Feminae neanderthalensis !
I don’t know why I’m shocked at the verbiage and meaning in that sentence. It’s come to be expected. They’ll never stop attacking Meghan.
Wyatt reminds me of Sally Smedley from Drop The Dead Donkey. Looking forward to the reunion show next month.