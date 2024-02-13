Wyatt: Prince Harry didn’t want Camilla in the room when he met with King Charles

I’ve just been reminded of royal commentator/wannabe gadfly Petronella Wyatt. We haven’t talked about her in months, not since she made a series of cracked-out comments in the Telegraph and elsewhere about Prince Harry last May and June. According to Wyatt, her friends in LA are “always bumping into Meghan at parties” and Harry is a very lonely babysitter. Weeks later, Wyatt threw a hissy fit about Harry testifying against the tabloids who hacked him and every girlfriend he ever had. These days, it looks like Wyatt is getting her marching orders from Queen Camilla. My pet theory is that Camilla was banned from King Charles and Prince Harry’s brief meeting last week and Camilla has been throwing some hissy fits of her own. She clearly was behind that particularly nasty story to Robert Jobson, about how Charles didn’t even want to see Harry. Now Wyatt claims that it was Harry who told his father that he didn’t want to be in the same room as Camilla. Sure. And??
Hostilities flared up last week between Prince Harry and Queen Camilla. Or rather, the Duke of Sussex apparently launched an unprovoked volley in the direction of a 75-year-old woman. In an irony that will no doubt escape this self-proclaimed feminist and Lochinvar of the New World, Harry, I hear, preferred not to be in the same room with his stepmother when he spoke to the King about his cancer diagnosis, following the most precipitous and historic mercy mission to Blighty since Lend Lease. As olive branches go, it’s a massive opportunity missed by the Prince of Petulance – though it’s likely our laidback Queen wouldn’t have minded either way.
Remember the howls and lamentations when Meghan was excluded from any family conference. But the trouble with Harry is that he fights like a coward, refusing to stand up to a comparable foe, and on the rare occasion he meets one, he takes refuge in a dog bowl. In short, Prince Valiant he is not.
Harry, despite his one trick phoney Californian posturing, is the typical Anglo-Saxon who has stuck to his hereditary guns. He is so violently blowhard, and in this fact lies the cause of the ridiculous figure he commonly cuts in the eyes of others. He brags and blusters so incessantly that if he actually had the combined virtues of Jesus Christ, Aristotle and El Cid he would still go beyond the facts and so appear a mere Bombastes Furioso. This has taken on an almost pathological character and is probably no more than a protective mechanism erected to conceal an inescapable sense of inferiority.
Even so, I do not understand his continuing choler where the Queen is concerned. Perhaps, having dispatched his brother and sister-in-law, he had run out of family members to insult. I have known Camilla since I was 18, and she is palpably incapable of the scheming Harry has often accused her of. To what has sometimes been her detriment, she is incapable of machinations of any kind. With her clean tradition as the daughter of country gentry, her complexion that rejects make-up and the elements, and her forthright, genuine approach, the closest she has come to “scheme” is on a Scrabble board.
After Diana’s death, and when I was deputy editor of The Spectator, I sometimes breakfasted with Mark Bolland, who was Charles’s Deputy Private Secretary. Without wishing to betray any confidences, I received the distinct impression that it was Charles who desired to marry Camilla, whilst she was content with a less formal arrangement. The subject of her one day becoming Queen was never broached. There are some people who are devoid of ambition and snobbery, and Camilla is one of them. Thus I do not understand Harry’s bile, and cannot sympathise with it.
Like most forms of hatred it seems based on envy; envy of the fact that his father’s marriage to Camilla is, as he has publicly conceded in the past, “very happy”, and envy, perhaps, of the humorous and invaluable support she will give him now. Harry seems to have a problem with other people’s happiness, and has spent the past year trying to make his closest relatives miserable. He has a suspicion of anyone with a superior capacity for having a good time. Was Camilla wretched in her marriage, he would doubtless rush to embrace her and assure the public of his friendship.
There is possibly another, equally unpalatable explanation. It occurs to me that the Queen Consort’s life of royal service and her growing popularity in this country contrasts too deeply with Harry’s existence of grotesque futility abroad. I do not trust for an instant his continuous assertions that he is an infinitely more fulfilled and much better person. Could it be perhaps that under his shiny new skin, Prince Harry remains the sexist buffoon of his youth?
I called this woman a crackhead before, and I’ll do it again. What kind of drugs is she on? All of them? She barfed out this 3000-word prolix contempt all because a son allegedly wanted to speak to his father alone… and that’s it? Is Camilla really so tacky and classless that she would begrudge a son some one-on-one time with his father? That’s how it comes across, that Camilla was truly furious about it, furious enough to call up Robert Jobson and Petronella Wyatt and a dozen other royalists.
Also: “But the trouble with Harry is that he fights like a coward, refusing to stand up to a comparable foe, and on the rare occasion he meets one, he takes refuge in a dog bowl.” Wow. They’re really hellbent on rewriting “Prince William violently assaulted his brother because Harry refused to divorce Meghan,” aren’t they. These people need to get off drugs and get into therapy. Crack is wack.
Charles also did not want Meghan with Harry at Balmoral, so…
I bet it’s because of Camilla that Charles didn’t want Meghan. As they say Camilla is the voice and action behind the throne
Lol we just found out that Charles was told about his cancer diagnosis weeks ago so all those photos of the co-hoe glowing and looking happy last week make me wonder about their “happy marriage”.
Also the co-hoe is clearly pissed and embarrassed she wasn’t able to crash but no one would know she was excluded if she didn’t leak it. You really get an idea of how awful she is when you see how hard she working to whip up toxicity over a 45 minute visit between a father with cancer and his son.
OMG — “co-hoe.” Love it!
Camilla reminds me of a friend of mine’s stepmom, who refuses to let my friend even speak on the phone with her father. She will come and sit between them at parties. It’s so controlling and weird.
I suspect Camilla is afraid of ever letting Harry be alone with his father, because Harry called her out for what she was doing to him with the press. And while Charles surely is fine with whatever Camilla does, she is still threatened by Diana’s boys.
Piers and Clarkson probably waiting for h er to give them “stories”.
“Is Camilla really so tacky and classless that she would begrudge a son some one-on-one time with his father?”…YUP.
She reminds me of my own (former to me now that my dad has passed) step-mother as well. That woman couldn’t stand for my dad to have one second of alone time with his daughters that didn’t involve her. My stepmom was an unhinged, deeply insecure shrew. I don’t believe Camilla is insecure though. If anything, I think she’s far too sure of herself. But also scheming and conniving like the wicked witch of Windsor.
I’m so sorry about your former stepmom. I’ve seen my friend suffer for years at the hands of hers, who even looks like a younger version of Camilla. ruining a parent’s relationship to their kids is straight up evil.
And agree totally about Conniving Camilla.
@WiththeAmerican, thank you. Thankfully, my sisters and I sort of won in the end when we spent our dad’s final weeks and days taking good care of him whether she liked it or not. After he passed, faced with the realization that she was all alone (as she’d run off all her own family members), she actually attempted to reach out to us and propose we stay “a family”. I took one for the team and wrote her an epic, but politely worded, telling-off letter to her in response. It’s been 2.5 years now and we haven’t heard from her since. Huzzah!
Being a feminist doesn’t mean that you don’t call out assholes just because they’re women. Also now she’s just a 75-year-old woman, wasn’t she the steel and the foundation behind the monarchy just last week? Now it’s oh he’s being so mean to poor granny like he’s the big bad wolf in Little Red Riding Hood or something. Get over it lady there’s absolutely no reason in the world that you needed to be involved in a conversation between a 40-year-old man and his 75-year-old father.
If she is too stupid to see that there is a difference in excluding Meghan from meetings that had to do with HER own future isn’t comparable to a son wanting alone time with dad, she is just too stupid. Camilla is “incapable of machinations of any kind”? I think there are recordings and evidence of her concerning Diana that would say otherwise. And WTH does her “complexion and makeup” have to do with her character?
There is that famous letter that became public. Where Camilla writes and tells Charles to ignore that “ridiculous creature”. She undermined Diana every step of the way. The Saint Camilla spin is so ludicrous.
Yep, someone is a pouty little leaker! That’s it, Cam, prove all of Harry’s points.
Right? Petronella is giving the game away. She is bragging about her lunches with Mark Bolland, the man who was brought in to rehabilitate Camilla’s image by making deals with the tabloids. And we’re supposed to believe this lady isn’t writing on Camilla’s behalf? Likely after talking on the phone with Camilla herself about how dare Harry have a conversation alone with his dad. Hope they picked the room with the thickest walls.
Wanting to meet with his father without his stepmother was not about any past scheming of Camilla’s, I believe. Harry flew over a continent and an ocean to meet with his FATHER who told him he had cancer. Both Harry and Charles wanted the meeting to be just the two of them, or believe me, Camilla would have been there.
Of course they were mad Meghan was excluded from the family conference. Because it was going to affect Meghan as well! Whatever short sentimental supportive conversation Harry and Charles had about Charles’s cancer should not affect Camilla (Except the loss of control)
Also to the rest of what Wyatt said….I almost fell out of my chair laughing and did startle my napping cat.
@HeatherC, I’m sitting in a pub in Brighton, Sussex and only by pure chance did I put my drink on the table while reading, I’d normally sip away. Glad to report that no cider has been sprayed across the bar. I’d have been very embarrassed 🤣🤣
*waves from Brighton!
What is this garbage these antiquated hacks come up with? Who even writes like this in the 21st century?!? I think this Wyatt woman THINKS she sounds eloquently Shakespearean, but really like she took an Ambien or two before she started typing.
Ambien with a crank chaser, lmao. Isn’t Petronella one of BoJo’s houris? I loved reading this piece, it was hilarious. What a howler: “her complexion that rejects make-up and the elements, and her forthright, genuine approach, the closest she has come to “scheme” is on a Scrabble board.”
Camilla wanted it all. And she did manipulate. what is Wyatt talking about? Such fiction.
This part: “I do not understand his continuing choler where the Queen is concerned. Perhaps, having dispatched his brother and sister-in-law, he had run out of family members to insult.”
Uh. You can’t understand it? This is the lady who hates any woman who takes Charles’ attention away from herself. This is the lady who left a note on Diana’s bed after she got married. This is the lady who has surrounded Charles with HER grandchildren and not HIS. This is the lady that saw Meghan charm Charles at their first dinner together and immediately began the smear campaign.
This is the lady who mingled with and thanked a bunch of journalists for writing unspeakable violent filth about her own daughter-in-law.
Yeah, I’m pretty sure I know why Harry doesn’t want to share a room with her.
Thank heavens Meghan is not the daughter in law but the step daughter in law. Diana is her late mother in law.
Well, that’s certainly quite a take. Also, what’s good for the goose is good for the gander. Chuckles set the precedent for excluding wives when Lizzie died so he doesn’t get to complain now that Harry doesn’t want someone who’s not a member of his family taking part in family time.
Someone ought to investigate the sales of crack cocaine on Fleet Street–seems like the entire British media is partaking these days–or at the very least, using crack as a writing aid. That’s the only way this drivel makes sense.
Down the line, if the situation is as dire as we fear, and we’re all on the other side of it, someone’s going to get rich writing a book about how all of this went down, and how the media was complicit in whatever harm was done to a Princess of the realm and a future Queen of England. I imagine scholars are gathering sources as we speak. Historically, being a British married in Princess/queen has been a really shitty deal. I hope the fairy-tale fallacy is broken forever.
This woman had an affair with Boris Johnson. Everything she says is null and void.
Ewww. Didn’t know that.
Ew, right, I forgot.
We all know why Harry didn’t want Camilla in the room – because she would have run straight back to her cronies and reported everything Harry said. So instead she ran to cry about not being allowed in the room. Thereby proving his point.
Exactly this.
Yep, he knew if she was there she would immediately report back to Clarkson and Morgan…
@Ameerah M – Exactly this. At the time of typing none of us have even the vaguest idea on what was said between father and son – and quite right too.
“There are some people who are devoid of ambition and snobbery and Cam is one of them”!?!?!
Bwahahahahahahaha!
Mighta been born at night but it wasn’t last night!
Camilla hell bent on destroying the monarchy before she is done.. historians can blame the weak King for allowing it.
Whew! This is a lot. She is heaping abuse on Harry with a shovel. All the bile she can vomit out in one unhinged rant. Is this what passes for journalism in the UK these days?
Isn’t she one of the women who had an affair with Boris? Of course, she is gonna back up Camilla, the head mistress. What disgusting group of people they are. If you are hated by people like her and Camilla, you must be doing something right in life.
Oh yeah, she’s on the pipe.
I am sure Harry has taken note of Camilla’s cozy friendship with Piers Morgan and Jeremy Clarkson and is acting accordingly.
And Cam’s love of pre-dinner G&Ts
Harry was upset that Meghan wasn’t present at the sandringham summit bc it was a meeting that directly affected Meghan’s life. It was literally about her and Harry’s role in the family. He never said she had to be in every meeting about anything. Not wanting Camilla to be in a meeting with his dad doesn’t make him a sexist.🙄
Exactly! And let’s even switch it.
Imagine Diana was alive and remarried and revealed a cancer diagnosis. Would it have been considered “wrong” or whatever for Harry to meet with just his mom and not his mom and step father?
No it would not have been.
Yes it sounds like Horsilla is unhappy with not being included and is whinnying to her friends to get that story out there. Of course Harry wanted to meet with just his father and it sounds like that is what happened and Peg and Horsilla are both very angry.
“With her clean tradition as the daughter of country gentry, her complexion that rejects make-up and the elements…”
-HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAH
Camilla, the croc-skinned country bumpkin!
that was my favorite part too!
Her complexion rejects makeup…. ???What does this even mean? That no amount of lipstick can make this pig look good?
Gin and cigarettes are a great primer? Who knows.
Last week I still had some reluctant admiration for how Camzilla handled this situation. I truly believed that it would be more important for her to seem like the bigger person all the while throwing her stepson, Egg, under a bus. I also believed she supported CRex meeting his other son. And I thought Jobbo wrote his hit piece in response to Peggington’s hissy fit. This article seems to have proven me wrong.
If Charles doesn’t realize he needs to meet his son, alone, he’s dumber than dirt. I’m surprised he’s letting Camilla smear him, like this.
Petronella Wyatt is a terrible writer. But thanks for confirming that Camilla wasn’t in the room. If she was the press would have published a blow by blow of Harry and Charles’ conversation.
The remarks about Harry’s courage are sickening. Has someone instructed her specifically to weaken his military reputation ahead of the Invictus preview? Nasty nasty nasty. Has to be Camilla’s revenge.
This is a woman who had an affair with Boris Johnson. Her judgement and moral standing are questionable at best.
How is it that these supposed royalists keep forgetting that Charles is the King? If Charles didn’t want to see Harry, he wouldn’t have. If Charles wanted Camilla in the room, she would have stayed.
Forthright and genuine does not describe Camilla. And she “never wanted anything” spin again. Camilla could not wait to wear the late Queen’s jewels down to the famous tiara.
Whoever said that Horsilla is a steely and thick-skinned woman? This is her throwing a hissy fit for being excluded for once from her scheming. The teeth gnashing can be heard from the still salty lady who Harry aptly described as dangerous and leaving bodies behind.
The pen is Wyatt but the words are Camilla
Good for Harry for not wanted the wicked witch to be in the room. That witch destroyed his mother and was very close to do the same thing to his wife. All her Rats friends are mad because they are still trying to figure out what was said and it’s driving them crazy that they can’t write 100 articles about it.
It would take them years and years of therapy in order to behave like normal human beings again. Most of them are too far gone.
This whole thing is such BS. I very much doubt that w the 10 minute audience Charles gave Harry, that Harry walked in there making any demands or that Charles would have capitulated. This is just another how can we make Harry look bad made up story.
I can never get through a full article written by this lunatic. I tried to read it this morning and read the first paragraph and decided to wait for Kaiser’s take. Again, just now I tried to read the excerpt and read one line… she’s stark raving mad!!!!!
Perhaps Cam was napping in her stall, rolled in some manure & urine, and the smell was a bit too much to bear. It happens.
My aunt use to say once you tear your draws with me they are ripped for life. That how Harry feels about his father’s wife. When he was done he was done and she knows it. That’s why she goes to the gutter and digs up her group of friends she knows they will do her bidding. Harry don’t care those draws are ripped.
I cannot be bothered with this gross and disgusting person, but I did see the comment that Harry fights like a coward. You mean like taking suing the media for illegally taping his phone and not taking hush money, as his family told him it was suicide? You mean like joining military for a decade, begging to go to Afghanistan, getting sent back when the media leak his whereabouts, and then doing everything he could to get back to the front?
I’m sorry, but Harry “fights like a coward”??? What the holy fuck? That’s pretty despicable, considering he’s the only one in that family who refuses to hide behind leaks. He has the guts to say what he needs to say and to let everyone know that it’s coming from him, not some “anonymous source” like everyone else in that cult of a family. He’s the only member of his family who signed up to fight in a war no one really wanted and has spent his adult life dedicating himself to bettering the quality of mental health for servicemen and servicewomen. When his wife and child were being relentlessly attacked, this so-called “pampered prince” didn’t hesitate to leave the only life he’d ever known to strike out in another country, simply to protect the people he loved. Prince Harry is a profile in courage. The asshole who wrote this is on the expressway straight to Hell.
Harry is a true pioneer, Leaving the toxic home and he and his wife and children having a new life and great family life together.
Lol that Harry fights like a coward. He says it all out loud, in his own words and his own voice. That’s the very definition of courage. He’s in open court, suing the criminals at the tabloids, and he’s speaking openly in his memoir and the Netflix series. No amount of revisionist nonsense from the viper courtiers working with the stenographers at the tabloids can erase that.
Talk about showing your ass in public – my main takeaway from this piece is that Petronella has some unresolved issues in her personal life that are spilling over into her professional one in a really uncomfortable way for the rest of us.
Dear Petronella:
Are you okay?
Amy T.
Horse face is a feminist?? The woman who was in her 30s bullying a teenager because the man she loved was a coward who couldn’t stand up to mommy and daddy.
Does Charles be in the room every time she meets with her kids? No! The woman has her own house that she be at where her kids come and visit her at.
Charles blamed his parents for marrying Diana. But he was 32 and made his own choices. I think Charles never took responsibility for what he did. He proposed to a 19 year old woman knowing he did not love her (He told his biographer that he preferred Camilla). A 32 year old man courting a 19 year old, for expediency’s sake. Charles is a weak man who blames others. He had a chance with Harry but messed up by letting William bully Harry and Meghan out;. Camilla wanted to marry APB. And Camilla helped choose Diana, sizing her up and believing she would be no threat to her relationship to Charles. Camilla did not want Anna Wallace as Charles wife. He was serious about Anna. Camilla monopolized Charles and danced with him while Anna got more and more angry and broke up with Charles. Charles is a coward because he could never admit to his own shortcomings.
Horrible writing aside, she is one demented flying monkey. Wow. That level of cognizant bias should be studied. “Forthright” and “genuine” don’t stand a chance with the sidepiece in the room. If she were any more of a b*%#h, she’d have puppies. And far too many documented incidences for this revisionism.
Let’s take a moment, shall we, and savor this likely scenario: Camilla is in the room with Charles as Harry enters. Charles’ face lights up. Harry smiles and greets Charles warmly. Harry politely greets Camilla. A brief conversation begins, and Harry immediately turns to Camilla and requests to speak to his father alone. Camilla, shocked, refuses. After all, she is wife and Queen!!! How dare he!!! Charles knows what is at stake. He respects Harry’s request. Charles tells Camilla to leave the room.
Oh, if only Diana could have witnessed this. She was there with Harry in spirit, I am certain.
Wait Petronella did you just call Camilla a comparable foe? Harry didn’t come to fight but we get it, Camilla was hoping for one.
Also, Spanish journalist Concha Calleja said yesterday that Harry’s visit had nothing to do with Chuck’s cancer but was political in nature. So Petronella providing the nuclear lunacy to keep the peasants looking anywhere other than at the Will/Kate fiasco.