Prince Harry & Meghan launched a new site, sussex.com, with updated bios

When the Duke and Duchess of Sussex lived in the UK, they used “Sussex Royal” branding for their social media. Even when they were exiting the institution, they used sussexroyal.com to explain to the public what they wanted and why they were leaving. As part of the Sandringham Summit in early 2020, Prince Harry agreed (or was forced) to stop using any and all use of “royal” in their branding. No more Sussex Royal Instagram, no more updates to sussexroyal.com, no more HRH stylings. This was a huge reason why Harry and Meghan came up with the “Archewell” branding – it evoked their son’s name, it wasn’t royal or royal-adjacent, yet it had a kind of vibe they liked. They used the Archewell branding for their production company, audio/podcast company and their foundation. But guess what they just did? They launched something new: sussex.com.
From the look of it, sussex.com is just a more organized way of creating some kind of delineation between all of their projects. The new site has links to Archewell Productions, the Archewell Foundation and the old sussexroyal.com site. The new site also has more thorough and updated biographies for both Harry and Meghan, which is nice because every other week, the webmasters at royal.uk are pulling some new bullsh-t with their “updates” on Harry and Meghan’s pages and bios, playing fast and loose with their titles and HRH styles and trying to minimize the Sussexes’ work.
My favorite part of Meghan’s new bio is that her hellish time in the UK is reduced to “In 2018, Meghan married Prince Harry, becoming The Duchess of Sussex.” While Meghan’s patronages and projects as a working royal are mentioned (the cookbook, SmartWorks), she’s basically doing the most to distance herself from That Family.
Hello Magazine reports that Harry and Meghan might use sussex.com as a platform for “personal and official updates,” and they likely wanted to launch it before their three-day trip to Canada. Sure. But they were giving us updates on Archewell.com too, so why this new site? While I know they have their reasons – good reasons – for being wary of being too online, I am f–king begging them to have more of an online presence. Meghan doesn’t even need a personal Instagram, but they should absolutely have an Archewell IG. I’m praying that they use sussex.com to, like, blog about what they’re doing and give us updates on their work in a more direct way. It’s been four years of their antiquated media/comms strategy and they need to shake things up.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, screencap of sussex.com.
I browsed the website last night and it is a reflection of Meghan and everything she does/ professional, polished and very very well done.
My favorite part is: philanthropy is not a hand out but a hand held.
And then b$tch in me will say that FK and his wife (along with Chuck) will
Never ever be able to be on this level – even with all that money to hire the best of the best.
Well done Sussex, well done. Keep doing good! Many of us are cheering you both on!!!!
The best thing about the launch is that there were no fanfares and yet the media were all over it like a rash once they heard about. These people are saving H&M a fortune in marketing fees. My favourite part of the bios was the reminder of how close to the throne Harry, Archie and Lilibet are. I’ll wager that cushions are being thrown around KP as we type! 😆
The more of us click on it and check it out, the better
Can we please not suddenly give philanthropy a pass just because Meghan and Harry do it? I thought we were all more or less in agreement that we’d rather see rich people pay their fair share of taxes. Yes, I mean all of them, starting with Bezos, Musk, Zuckerberg, and the hoarded wealth of the royal family, so no, I am not picking on these two specifically.
@Kathleen – I agree with you, but these are different issues. The kind of global projects H & M support wouldn’t receive US tax funding.
Love the updated site and styling. I do believe they will use Sussex.com to keep their supporters informed of future and ongoing projects. Here’s to a new way of communicating in 2024.
I hope this means we start getting regular updates from what they are doing. That wasn’t the case with Archewell.
Ooh! It’s very nice to see it all laid out.💗
I think they will be very careful about using it. It would be nice if they had updates on it but I really doubt that they will get back to social media or allow comments because of the nasty derangers and the nasty bots.
Agree. I’m not sure social media will be as important in the future as it has been, and as far as mental health goes, it’s terrible. I actually like that they are more private and not in our faces constantly, and love this new site. It’s very focused on the work.
And love love love the way Meghan didn’t style her name so it was Prince Harry and Meghan. Boom.
My new favorite: In 2018, Meghan married Prince Harry, becoming The Duchess of Sussex.” Oh dear…. the Rats are losing their sh.. from that line and it’s beautiful to watch.
Yeah, I had similar questions about the new site. I wonder if its going to focus more on personal updates or non Archewell updates and Archewell will focus on just Archewell? Like Invictus updates will go on Sussex.com, not Archewell. If one of them writes a new book it will go on Sussex.com, but any new Netflix projects will go on Archewell as part of Archewell productions?
I did LOVE how both their biographies minimized their time in the royal family, even for Harry. It focused on their accomplishments and charity involvement etc, not on their titles or their royal patronages.
I also love how it made clear to describe their children as Prince and Princess.
@Becks: It would appear they’ve decided to separate the different aspects of their personal and professional life on the three platforms which I think is smart
Like I wrote below, this is presenting an accurate information hierarchy. It models the relationship between their personal and professional lives, not burying the personal aspects, which is important because their personal story is key to bringing in new charity partners and audiences. Just having the “Archewell” sites alone is too impersonal, but using social media isn’t professional enough either.
I don’t think this is a huge deal. I think it’s just going to the same as their Archwell website but more updated. I thought they would name the website HarryandMeganSussex.com than basic Sussex.com
It is a branding decision. They had sussexroyal, but agreed not to use it. So, they dropped the royal part of it as part of their agreement. That is the smart way of doing it.
I love Sussex.com 😍the internet does not need another mention of Harry and Meghan 😍
This is a clever way to regroup all their work and communicate directly about it to the public. It is on brand with how they have been approaching communication on SussexRoyal.
It is apparent that Harry and Meghan are busy and working behind the scenes. But the UK media ad hominem attacks intentionally keep the focus out of their work. BM trivialize every thing the Sussexes do.
With this new website, they are directing the focus on what they do and making it easy for everyone to check back.
It will be interesting to watch the reporting from now on.
Very well done. Brand Sussex is strong!
Exactly @Nono the brit “media” always focus on the trivial or salacious and then query “What do the Sussexes do?? Even with this website update. Its clear Harry and Meghan are updating there website so its more comprehensive and up to date. Their new website reflects that podcasting is now under Archewell Productions, highlights the organizations Harry is the patron or founder of and all the work the Archewell foundation has been doing. Their updated bios include the success of Spare, Archetypes and the awards they’ve won. This website is about their WORK both individually and together. The only mention of any family is in their bios when they each say they live with with their spouse and 2 kids in Cali.
The website focuses on their work. Yet the brit press report this website is a snub to the royals since it doesn’t mention extended family, claims Betty would hate the website for…reasons and that this update is an act of war against Charles. They’ve taken a innocuous website update and spun it into utter nonsense in order to create tacky family drama. Its clear the press want endless war in that family so they can monetize it. While William may indulge them with endless rage briefings the Sussexes are to busy to pay attention to this ridiculousness as are most people so this nonsense doesn’t travel.
This website shows the growth of their companies and individual endeavors. It is a great resource for those who wish to report on them or partner with them since it lists the amazing successes they’ve had in the last 4 years and what their goals are for the future. I for one can’t wait to see what they do next with their philanthropy AND production company.
I like what I see so far. The DM was crying that Harry’s bio doesn’t mention that he’s a member of Royal Family. LOL. The new website likely means that we going to get some announcements soon. I think the Archewell IG will come in due course and I hope the Tig comes back.
Lol why would he need to mention he’s a member of a royal family, isn’t that what those titles are for? Isn’t that why titles matters so much to the British? Because it denotes whose royal, aristocratic, or common? After you say Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussexes is father to Prince Archie and Princess Lilibeth do you really need to explain further?
Harry has clearly stated he is at war with British media and they are so angry lol! Angry about the lawsuits, angry they can’t influence the Sussexes and make them stop, angry they will face consequences for their crimes, and angry that their attempts to project their rage and sense of embattlement on to the royal family doesn’t work.
They put an update on the site yesterday when it relaunched and it showed Meghan from this past Saturday at a gathering for Mina’s List which helps Afghan women settle in the US. So I think that’s exactly what they will be doing – doing regular updates of their work behind the scenes.
From a “parent brand” standpoint, this definitely gives them somewhere to log the work, appearances and news that don’t fall under the Archewell umbrella. That was good press and pictures that they weren’t owning at all because it wasn’t official Archewell business. And those bios!
The bios’s are fantastic aren’t they? Many points being made very clearly. I love it. I’m also impressed that the news goes back to 2020 so there is plenty there already to show what they’ve been doing.
Okay, that makes a lot of sense.
It’s a great idea to have a launch pad to their different projects. I just wish they didn’t include a royal coqt of arms and a link to that godforsaken sussexroyal page. Why give them the satisfaction?? It also doesn’t make sense to use them from a PR standpoint.
They own that website and it is the place that holds their official statement regarding leaving the family. It makes perfect sense.
I agree.
Their 2023 Christmas card had the same styling: “From the Office of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex”. This has been in the works for a while.
Some people here were saying that only the British media always call the daughter of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex “Lilibet” instead of Lili, but as you can see, even in her parents’ biographies, she is addressed as Princess LILIBET and not Princess Lili (unlike her father, who is always known as Harry). The truth is that most people around the world and people who met Harry and Meghan personally call her Lilibet, not Lili. And Why not, it’s her OWN name after all.
Perhaps they don’t want strangers calling her by an abbreviated name? There are several abbreviated versions of my name, a couple only used by my mother, one only used by my sister. But whenever they introduce me to people or speak to anyone outside of the family, they always use my correct/official name. Makes sense to me. They didn’t say the world should call her Lili, or that she should be known as Lili, they said THEY would call her Lili. And they do. They call her Lili at home, and say “Lili” when they discuss her with good friends and family. But on an official website? Lilibet.
And I’d also say it’s one in the eye for the haters who thought that they had sullied the name so much that H+M would stop using it.
In the UK, it seems to me that it was the media more than anything who made Harry’s nickname his official name (sort of like claiming ownership of him from the day he was born in a way they never did William) and the PR people in BP/CH/KP at the time just ran with it (to embrace the media?) and it stuck. Otherwise it would have remained Harry to the family and Henry in public unless HE chose to use his nickname in public. And I don’t think he was ever given the choice, he just grew up with the public using the family’s name for him. Everyone knew that QE was known “to close family and friends” both in the UK and abroad as Lilibet, but the media certainly didn’t style her “Queen Lilibet” the way the Danes refer to “Queen Daisy”.
Can we talk about the use of Meghan’s coat of arms as well? Such a flex. It was designed for her when they married, and now it is part of their branding. Love this. The symbolism makes perfect sense for it to be front and centre.
I’ve seen some royalists criticise the use of Meghan’s coat of arms because it should her and Harry’s joint coat of arms that should be used but I love that they’ve chosen to use hers. It’s very symbolic and shows the respect that Harry has for her. It also gives an indication that they have no interest in returning to the Royal fold.
It’ll probably be a combination of first looks for their new projects, Meghan did say that they had stuff coming, and it doesn’t all necessarily have to be for Archewell. Also it gives the ability to share information directly with their supporters without having to necessarily do interviews with people, or deal with internet policies and commenting policies of the social media companies. I’ve given my personal thoughts numerous times here about the the ” need” for them to be on social media that some share so I’m not getting into it again. I personally think that that’s probably the biggest hold up with them doing any sort of social media, is that there’s no real penalty for being an ass on a lot of these sites. If we’re just going to be completely honest. How many YouTubers have flat out hate channels about them, and Twitter (X, eye roll) is a cesspit. Given their very vocal issues with social media companies it gives them the best of both.
ITA with this sentiment. And I don’t think they will ever get back onto any of those social media platforms eg. Twitter (I’m a “never Xer” LOL), Youtube, Facebook or IG etc. IMO, they’re living by their word. They said they’ll not get back on SM until those platforms change and quit ignoring or flat out promote (Twitter, I’m looking at you) online hate and bullying. This way of having their own website is a safe way to showcase their work, take good care of their mental health and at the same time promote safe online communication with the public without getting back on and supporting those hateful social media platforms, very smart if you ask me.
I just looked and it is a beautiful website. They also have an entire section that showcases their prior royal patronages, and it makes it 100% crystal clear how much they loved and respected QE2.
I like the new site set up.. it is very user friendly and I like that they seem to be setting it up as a central hub for their lives past and present. I truthfully can’t imagine the hack attempts they get on their website, changing it up or contracting through another company isn’t surprising at all. I don’t think we will get social media until there are reforms made. So hopefully legislation is passed so people are safe because that is the goal. I’m just enjoying 2024 and have already bookmarked Sussex.com and will be checking often.
We WANT them to shake up their communication strategy, but actually they don’t need to. I’d say it’s working just fine. They are networking with power players, making deals, and doing philanthropic work and doing a fantastic job.
I think Sussex fans sometimes feel as much ownership as haters. If the Sussexes are happy (and they seem to be) so am I. I’m excited to see what they do with the new site, and excited for their projects, but if they never showed up in public again or released another statement I’d be fine, too, because they have the freedom to do that. It looks great on them!
They are public figures who will receive criticism as well as praise even from their fans. Before Meghan Joining that family, she was very open with her fans and had accounts on all social media platforms. It is so normal for fans to feel frustrated by her rare public appearance.
I’d be happier getting a working newsletter from them than having to follow an instagram account tbh
@Relam: But when word got out that she was seeing Harry she barely posted on social media. You were hearing about her life elsewhere. Plus you only got part of life on social media.
Whoever came up with this idea is a genius. Clear information hierarchies make me happy! This is a better “source of record” for official statements and announcements than Archewell or social media or spokesman statements to the press. And it’s more natural for casual browsers who may know “Sussex” but not “Archewell.”
Sussex.com establishes a clear brand architecture for Harry and Meghan and a clear boundary between personal and professional.
Harry and Megan exists independently of Archewell, therefore Sussex.com is needed. And there have been hints of this since last year, example the digital Christmas card, it stated from the office of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their sub-brands Archewell Foundation and Archewell productions was positioned under that heading. #LoveIt!
It is the first professional online presentation of a non-working Royal I have seen, outside of just social media or what others present about them. This approach offers a direct communication beyond media narratives. I hope others use it as a guide of how they show up online. Like The York sisters. hope they will in the near future also claim their individual York brands, create their own online “place” outside of social media, so we can learn about their charities and public facing activities. I like what Eugene is doing with The Slavery Collective and curious to know more.
Meg & Haz definitely live this famous IG quote: “If you hear people from my past speak of me. Keep in mind they are speaking of a person they don’t even know anymore.”
I am so rooting for these two, they are a visible example of never allowing those who are against you to define how you show up in the world.
The bios are great overall but I kind of hate the front page where it looks like “here is a website to tell you about our other websites including a link to this very page itself”
Interesting. Basically, “This is who we are now.” And if anyone still has questions about H&M returning to the royal family, the answer is “What royal family?”
It’s wild to me that people can be fans of the Sussexes and yet still misunderstand what they stand for and what they care about. Even when they spell it out in plain English on a new site!
Combating mis- and dis-information online and creating safe online spaces is literally listed on their new website as one of their focuses, and Harry’s work with the Aspen Institute is along this same vein, as was the Time talk they did in 2020. That event with the surviving parents of children bullied online? Yea, highly doubt Harry and Meghan are going to just turn around and get back to social media in the traditional sense like open an IG account.
Now, I wouldn’t be surprised if they’re working on some bigger solution for a safer online social media environment. But I’m also not going to hold my breath about them opening a TikTok. They’re working towards a solution, not adding more noise to the problem.
Agreed. And I totally get that people that used to follow Meghan on IG and the Tig before miss that type of insight into her life, but for obvious reasons it’s had to change. Social media has changed in the last 10 years, not to mention that she has changed as a person. Given their focus on the issues with misinformation and disinformation on social media and it’s negative effects, plus just being older and having different life experiences they’re going to approach things differently. I think that this website is a nice medium ground for people that want to be a little bit more involved than the Archewell site allow them to be, while still allowing Harry and Meghan to stand by their principles.
Aaawwww, I posted above before I read your post, very nicely said and put.
I like the website. The Coat of Arms states Harry and Meghan are royal. The site also publicly address Archie and Lili as prince and princess (take those titles now). It states Harry has roots in the US; he’s not divorcing Meghan or abandoning the kids.
i love the home page. The picture of Harry and Meghan at the Invictus Games in Dusseldorf is so joyous. It really sets the tone- it’s colours are so beautiful and reflects both the weight and the joy. I think that one photo says it all- of who Harry and Meghan are, capturing their spirits and vibe so effectively. Does anyone know if it is Missan Harriman’s photo?
Love everything about the new site ❤ it reflects Harry and Meghan perfectly ❤