Royal sources thinks Prince Harry & Meghan’s sussex.com site is ‘gauche’

Yesterday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex launched their new site, sussex.com. I was honestly a little bit surprised that they are using their Sussex titles for the site, since the whole reason they created the Archewell branding was to comply with the Windsors’ demands that they stay away from anything royal-branded or royal-adjacent. That being said, it’s been four years since they left and it’s clear that the Windsors aren’t going to remove their Sussex titles, so who really cares? Plus, they aren’t using “royal” in their branding, but they are using their Sussex coat-of-arms.
Anyway, the Windsors and their media handlers can’t decide what upsets them more, the fact that they’re “using their titles” or the fact that they’re barely mentioning anything or anyone on Isla de Saltines. The Mail threw a hissy fit because “Prince Harry notably failed to mention being a member of the Royal Family” – shades of “why didn’t Harry talk about his father at the NFL Honors!!” Now “sources” are complaining that sussex.com is terribly “gauche.”
Prince Harry and Meghan have risked a fresh row with the Royal Family after launching a new website last night that uses their Sussex title. The couple replaced their Archewell webpage with a site called Sussex.com that includes their biographies and lists their recent activities. But sources warned that their use of their Sussex title and their royal crest for what appeared to be commercial purposes could provoke complaints from the Palace.
One said: ‘They are going to have real trouble with the use of Sussex. It is a royal title and if there is any hint of commercialism about this it will be shut down. It’s just staggering they cannot see how gauche it is.’
However, a source close to the couple said last night: ‘Prince Harry and Meghan are the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. That is a fact. It is their surname and family name.’
The launch of the website fuelled speculation that they are trying to reinvigorate their media careers. The homepage for ‘The Office of Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’ went live yesterday evening. It features glowing biographies for both Harry, 39, and Meghan, 42, as well as the latest news about the pair.
The duke is described as a ‘humanitarian, military veteran, mental health advocate and environmental campaigner’. His wife is hailed as a ‘feminist and champion of human rights and gender equity’.
The Sussexes’ online rebranding comes amid speculation that they may be seeking new production companies to work with. Their £18million deal with Spotify recently came to an end, and there have been rumours that streaming giant Netflix may not renew its £80million contract with them. The website is operated by ‘The Office of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’ and is a ‘one-stop shop’ for all their activities.
Y’all, I check royal.uk every now and then and I find it staggering how poorly operated it is. It’s been seventeen months since QEII died and there are still so many updates left to be made to so many of the pages. My point? It’s a bit rich to throw this kind of tantrum about the Sussexes simply trying to organize their own stand-alone page when the Windsors’ website looks like it’s being run by a crack team of howler monkeys. The whole “it’s gauche to sell things with your title” thing is absurd as well, given that there’s royal-branded gin and liquors, the Duchy Originals food line, royal-branded honey, and on and on.
“Strip them of their titles!” “How dare they not mention they are part of the royal family?!” Pick a lane and stay in it.
They only want Harry to mention that. They want Meghan out of the family.
The name was originally after their son and now with the name Sussex.com that’s for the whole family and I always wonder if they will have something after Lili. After all that’s their last names.To all the BM Rats who were constantly complaining about how the Sussexes wanted to align themselves with the Royal Family Why are they complaining because the Sussexes didn’t mention their association with that family.
The Sussexes won’t ever do anything that “pleases” the RF/RR, so why not use “Sussex”? They’re not using the bloody “HRH” (which they’re entitled to use) so Denial Isle can F off.
The RF did both the Sussexes dirty (M especially), by not properly documenting their bios.
I’m tired of Saltine Isle of trying to dull the Sussex Shine. H&M have moved on, so too should the Derangers.
The British media TBF only have 3 lanes pertaining to the couple and they are:
1. Be upset about any positive progression The Sussexes make in their life
2. Be extremely overjoyed about any perceived and actual failures in the couple’s journey
3. Try to thwart them in their journey to move forward with their lives
Sure as we have day and night, we can always expect the above from the British media relating to H&M. The audience by now must be super inoculated against it so it’s just “meh” in response to the BM.
The only good these articles serve are just for content to content creators in the media literacy space on social and podcasts. This site and the Daily Fail podcast are great examples!
You have to wonder though about the impact on the staff having to generate so many negative words every single day. Yoga studios must be doing good business in London for these media staff to offset that energy.
Also there were no leaks about this, once again the no leaks team and am sure this constantly frustrate the BM, hence their hissy fits.
Maybe Charles wants Harry half in, given how absent William is (and whatever happened to Kate).
He sanctioned the offer of all or nothing. It’s too late to turn back now.
A website update doesn’t mean that they are going back part time. A big website redesign takes months. They just wanted the website to be more organized and they probably have a lot coming out. Usually when you redesign your website or social media it means something is coming.
Ooh heck, maybe that’s what their 30 minute face-to-face was all about??
“Let’s soft launch the idea of you as a part of the royal family again, given that William might be yeeted into the sea shortly”
HMMMM.
Hahaha. I’m glad there’s still some news in the world that is (staggeringly) entertaining and not scary AF. Whatever rank acts William has committed, I’m sure they’re not going to let them see daylight, no matter what it takes. Yeet.
@acha
Er…..no.
H&M hv a responsibility to their children to build a legacy tht includes all aspects of their heritage.
They’re not abt minimising themselves for the benefit of those whose demons are irritated by H&Ms brilliant light.
Everyone is simply gonna hv to learn to cope.
So Harry flew back to California and told Meghan they had to update their website ASAP because they were returning to royal work? Wouldn’t they have said that on their brand new website? They don’t even mention the RF at all, yet they are returning?
I think some are desperate for them to return to royal work.
@Ginger: You’ve hit the nail on the head
Everyone has a website so it’s bizarre the British media is “outraged”.
No matter what they do it gives great offense on that salty island. So they just live their lives.
They’re mad because Harry doesn’t mention that he’s a member of the royal family? The site also doesn’t mention that the sky is blue and that water is wet either.
Of course, had he mentioned his family, the salty set would’ve raged about it. Those people. 🙄
They’re upset because their favorite thing is they use their ” royal connections ” for opportunities. It’s untrue and goodness knows they don’t need any sort of angle to be all in Harry and Meghan’s business, but that’s the veneer they try to give on why they can report on them because they’re still ” using their titles!!! “. Also I really wonder how they’re going to, shut it down if they feel it’s been commercialized? The days of Harry doing stuff for his grandmother are over what are they going to do take them to court?
Peter Philips hawked milk in China… so yeah, this is gauche.
I’m going to go against the grain and say they’re mad because Harry reminded them (and the world) that he IS part of the royal family, even though the de-rangers, the RR, William, Camilla and the Middletons would like you to believe otherwise. The site bios state Harry is fifth in-line to the throne and Archie and Lili are sixth and seventh respectively there is absolutely nothing they can do about it. It’s fact and no amount of gnashing of teeth and name calling will change it. Unless KCIII asks parliament to remove them from the line of succession, Harry and his family will be entitled to take the whole lot over if a disaster occurs when William takes the whole family out on a helicopter ride (god forbid.)
The Coat of Arms is Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex. Being technical, if it was the Sussex coat of arms, there would be (from L-R) The rampart Lion, representing Harry, his shield, Megan’s shield and her heraldry, the song bird. (There is just one shield here)
Another article about incandescent William is to follow
And the Daily Mail has started. This is no surprise as the Invictus event is this week. So nothing happening with the rest of the Windsors; so they will be fighting for some royal news. Probably no positive news about Invictus. Loved the Daily Mail piece about Harry not wanting Camilla in the room while he spoke to Charles. She be thinking up revenge for that one Lol.
Non-snarky question: Americans know them as Harry and Meghan and don’t really care about those dusty old titles, so why shift the focus back there? Sussex and dukedoms seems old fashioned and these two are mot.
Sussex.com seems a lot cleaner to me than harryandmeghan.com, and I also think its about focusing on a larger brand. But I also don’t think its that confusing – they are known as Harry and Meghan but also just as the Sussexes, so I think it works.
Same. To me their Sussex title is basically their last name (I know its not technically). Its more professional than just Harry and Meghan. I liked that their documentary title was just H&M as it was their life/love story but for their future business and charity work this makes sense.
The British media and that family are in a constant rage against the Sussex family no matter what they do or don’t do. I am glad to see them claiming what is important to them while leaving the rest behind in their silence. We know this won’t be copied, because the wanks bio would be comedic.
The titles are part of their names. I don’t know how H&M do it but in the UK the royals/aristos use their titles as their last name (even if they’ve got a family name). It could be that H&M use Sussex as a last name.
The office of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex has been in existence for more the year. They just have a website for the office now. Last year’s Christmas card was sent by their office not Archewell.
It’s rich that they criticize the Sussexes for “using their titles for commercial pursuits.” Someone better have a conversation with Fergie, Andrew, old racist Princess Michael, Peter Phillips, Zara…
Is it gauche that there are links on royal.uk to lead you to BUYING a ticket to tour the royal estates, including the privately owned ones? Is it gauche that these links also tell how you can spend more money at those estates on gifts and food? Is it gauche that there is a link to the royal collection shop on royal.uk? WHO is merchandising?
Gotta complain about everything the Sussexes do. How dare they! I see this has set Peg off.
Uh-huh. It’s staggeringly gauche coming from a royal system that is itself staggeringly gauche. Becky English’s gasping opinion just doesn’t carry much weight.
They are scared. I’ve always thought 2024 would be the year the H&M really transition to their new life. Their look back projects are done and they kinda went dark for most of last year. I know that their production stuff will have been delayed by the strike but lots of other stuff has likely been happening behind the scenes. Its been a busy and successful year so far (Legends Award, Jamaica trip, NFL Honours and now IG) and this branding makes it clear they have a plan for the future. This happening at the same time the Windsors are basically in hiding has got to be freaking out the BRF establishment.
I also think they played nice for a very long time, and still tries to tow a line. But there is truly nothing they can do that won’t offend the Firm and the BM. Every move they make is viewed through that Twilight zone lens. So I think they’re leaning in. It will take a lot of work to take their name away, and set up a nasty precedent. The BM and RR can scream “attack” all they want, but they’re showing up in spaces and being warmly embraced. And over here, once you trot Candace Owens out, you’ve lost the plot for real. She only appeals to a certain demographic, and is that really what Charles and Wills want to be associated with? Maybe Cam does…
Whatever. I’m going to guess that the source close to Harry and Meghan was somebody on twitter.
💯
I’m in Spain so the first thing I think of when I hear the word ‘Royal’ is cake mix, gelatin powder and baking powder. I don’t know if this brand exists only in Spain.
The second thing I think of is casino, for some reason. Not exactly gauche but it doesn’t evoke not anything regal either.
LOL. In Canada we have a toilet paper brand called Royale LOLOLOL
😂😂😂 how apt! It certainly dilutes the brand ‘royal’. They should slap it on everything – butt creams, toilet cleaners, pesticides, sex toys, hair loss treatments, anger management clinics…
Sure, we have Royal gelatin in the US. There’s also a soda called Royal Crown Cola which has been around for over 100 years – I think Cadbury owns it now.
Royal Canin Pet Food, Royal Caribbean cruises.
@Jk Royal is a brand also in Portugal… really good gelatin…
I saw Charles is selling hats, including the one design Meghan loves to wear. Why is the monarch making money privately while holding a public office?
The agreement was that they do not use the word ‘royal’ or the title HRH. Their original site was Sussex Royal and referred to them as HRH. This new site, in my opinion, is excellent. It looks classy and is entirely in keeping with the reality of who they are. It is no different to the websites related to other Dukes and Duchesses or Earls and Countesses. For example, the website of the Countess of Carnavon includes marketing her own books which she publishes as ‘ Countess of Carnavon ‘ and also advertising her availability for (paid) speaking engagements. The Carnavon coat of arms includes a crown/coronet.
The Sussex dukedom is only royal because of Prince Harry. If Charles bestowed a dukedom on Cam’s son, it would be the standard type, with him being referred to as “your Grace”. Being elevated to the peerage doesn’t grant royal status; it’s a birthright or gained through marriage. This is all just faux outrage to generate more negative clickbait pieces.
I also don’t get the fuss because at no time did they stop calling themselves the D&D of Sussex. They’ve been introduced that way the whole time even when they left, just minus the HRH. Anyways, these ppl will scream and shout about anything.
Exactly.
What name do they expect them to use then ? Markle ? Because if they do we’ll just get a new wave of the embarrassing Markles going to the media to whine.
You did not need to insult howler monkeys, but your points are well made. 🙂