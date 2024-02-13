Don’t expect Prince William to ‘do anything about the future’ until Kate is recovered

I’m still trying to understand what really went down last week, with King Charles’s cancer diagnosis, Prince Harry’s quick visit to his father, and William’s complete freak out and briefing spree about Harry. Like, Charles and William were not projecting confidence or steadiness, and by the end of the week, William looked downright unhinged and solely obsessed with bad-mouthing Harry to everyone. Simultaneous to William’s freakout, his people were briefing friendly reporters that William wouldn’t be coming back to work in any way for another month or longer. That became the focus of several pieces in the Telegraph and Times of London this weekend. While it’s obvious that Kensington Palace is working overtime to paint William in a positive way, there’s some really interesting criticism creeping in. Some highlights from this Telegraph piece:
Prince William’s role has never been more important: At 41, just 17 months into the job, the Prince’s role as next in line to the throne has never been more important. But as of this week, he finds himself – as one source delicately puts it – in an “unenviable position”. “It is…suboptimal,” said another.
William’s appearance at the investiture ceremony last Wednesday: At the most recent investiture, William looked a little thinner, a little more careworn than he has of late. As a military band played the national anthem, he blinked rapidly with a furrowed brow over the strains of God Save the King – the tune so familiar, the keyword of “King” still so new to the nation. Later that night, at a hotel for London’s Air Ambulance gala fundraiser, he was more like his old self, leaning in to speak to fellow air ambulance helicopter pilots and the patients they have saved; clapping Tom Cruise on the shoulder and making jokes about his Top Gun-themed shoes.
King Charles does not William to take over any kingly duties: William will not, sources emphasise, be taking on tons of the King’s engagements, with both Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace mindful not to make sweeping changes to the public face of the monarchy before necessary. As a palace aide says: “The King is still the King.” In other words, he can and will still fulfil his state duties. The only current hole will be outside the palaces, where the 500-odd engagements he does every year will temporarily fall by the wayside to minimise risks to his health.
William can’t win!! “William can’t really win on this one,” worries one long-term royal watcher. “Either he keeps calm and carries on with his own programme, and people say he isn’t stepping up. Or he steps up, and people think he is trying to be King-like or – worse – that his father isn’t capable and needs him to step up.” A palace source said there was “constant conversation” between the King and Prince William’s teams, but that the Prince was not expected to pick up all of his father’s engagements – a mutual decision.
Poor William: “This week has been a reminder that yes they [the Royal Family] are in these public positions, but they’re also human beings,” says one who knows William. “Think about it: his life partner who he’s been with since university has had major surgery. They have three children and all of the worry about keeping things normal for them. Then on top of that you find out your father has cancer? It’s only been four days.”
William the dutiful: “He’s very aware of the future in front of him,” a source said of William. “They [the Waleses] take their commitment to duty and service very, very seriously, and he has made decisions about his life based on being heir to the throne. That weighs on his mind constantly.”
William won’t do anything until Kate is back on her feet: First and foremost, his priority is to see the Princess safely back on her feet. “Do not expect him to say or do anything about the future until his wife is recovered,” said a former royal aide. “He will always do the right thing, and for his wife and father right now that also means not jumping too many steps ahead.”
The press/royal establishment: William, you have to do something, you have to be seen, you have to show up to events and provide a sense that the monarchy is in steady hands no matter what.
William: No, I think I’ll show up drunk to an investiture, scream about Harry for 72 hours, whine about how I can’t win and then tell everyone that they shouldn’t expect me to do a g–damn thing for the next two months.
“Do not expect him to say or do anything about the future until his wife is recovered” is a very interesting timeline too – the shifting goalposts have been remarkable to watch as everyone works out in real time that William just refuses to “step up” and do ANYTHING.
I think the press will get more and more negative. I doubt he spends much time with kate. Charles has coddled William for years and is suffering the consequences
He’s throwing a lazy Will tantrum and using his wife’s health as an excuse.
He’s the worst.
Actually, I don’t believe he has coddled William very much at all. I remember from Spare that Harry said that his father kept all the events for himself , and it was unfair that the public thought William was lazy. I think Charles deliberately did that. Perhaps he knew that William might not have been capable? (or maybe I am misremembering Spare…?)
I read that as Harry still trying to protect his brother and show his loyalty to his family. William’s lack of work up until this point–nothing but a poorly cobbled together “earth prize” to show for over 20 years as an adult royal. If anyone is familiar with Will’s famous laziness, it’s Harry. Harry didn’t spill about William’s many absenses as an air ambulance pilot, and that he barely passed his coursework.
I thought he was just waiting for Kate to “settle”. Now he won’t do anything until she’s “recovered”. We have a real problem here. And the Telegraph describing his drunken demeanor at the investiture proves it.
I always thought that the use of “settle” was a odd choice of words. If she’s at home in bed or on the sofa she’s pretty much settled no? So what does that mean? And going by the fact that nobody really knows when late will be recovered, both of them might not “work” until june. And by then It will be time for the summer holidays. I still don’t see why William can’t carry out his engagements. He might do 2 per week. And most of them don’t last more than an hour. It’s getting ridiculous
Yes, exactly. They are telling as much of the truth as they can — the full prognosis is unknowable at this time. I strongly suspect she suffered devastating post-op consequences — a clot, stroke, some kind of brain damage that will require extensive physiotherapy.
The Telegraph only pointed out the rapid blinking, not the obvious swaying. Also interesting is that they used the word “recovered” in relation to Kate… that’s a first.
“As a military band played the national anthem, he blinked rapidly with a furrowed brow over the strains of God Save the King – the tune so familiar, the keyword of “King” still so new to the nation.”
EasternViolet, The Telegraph is also trying to convince people that the constant blinking (which as with the fricking swaying we can all witness with our very own eyes!), is due to the change in lyrics, “king.” Um, no. This is literally rewriting what happened.
I said yesterday that they’d move the goalposts back for him from where they placed it—after the kids’ school holidays—in due time, once KP thinks the public forgot about this post-holidays messaging.
They held out one day. One (1).
Probably should have thought of this before whisking Kate to Anmer, allegedly, for the kids’ school break.
Everyone is lying, or something is massively wrong that they are very badly covering up.
If your wife is well enough to go to what is now your vacation manor, you are able to meet your already rock bottom work requirements. No one is expecting you to ship off to war, or even work a 10 hour week.
Was K even whisked away TO Anmer? Was she already there? Is she even there?
@christine: this is what I was thinking too. If Kate is well enough to take a helicopter (because we all know they didn’t take a car or a train) up north to Norfolk. Then surely she’s also well enough that william can leave her in the care of nanny Maria while he goes to his 1-hour engagement. The kids would be in school anyway.
Not shocked a man who doesn’t like working refuses to work but wow for someone who wanted to be seen as a Global Statesman, he doesn’t even wanna be seen now. Huh.
It’s a good thing he was born into a rich family. Work Shy Will couldn’t make it in the real world. He’s such a sloth.
There was a time when I think I slightly bought into some of the narrative that he had plans and could strategize some, or at least put on a good show of it. But he is utterly paralyzed at this point. What a mess.
Strategy 1: Make me look better than my brother
Strategy 2: Drive my brother and his hottie wife out
Strategy 3: Copy EVERYTHING my brother does (minus the passion and sincerity of course because, ew)
Strategy 4: Get everything I want, and go fetal position
What if Kate never completely recovers from whatever is wrong – it’s obvious that it’s something serious and its also obvious that he is not with his wife and children at this time. The question is is this by choice or he’s been made to stay away because he did something very bad. Am convinced more than ever that there will be a Wails divorce announcement and Kate will be given a nice payoff and full custody of the kids. She’s is def not coming back into the public eye anytime soon, if not ever.
Kate would never get full custody of the kids. The royal machine wouldn’t allow that. The institution believes that it owns them.
It would be a shared custody. But the most important decisions would be made by the royal family.
Charles probably would not let Kate get full custody. At the very least Charles would have to have meetings with George aboit his future role.
Full custody doesnt mean the kids would never see the royals or never see William.
Plus, with what is going down, Charles is making it clear he backs Kate. She has no true ambition beyond title and money, so he could keep her on the grounds with the children and still oversee George’s development, if he’s healthy and here.
By the time any divorce is official and settled, all 3 kids will be in boarding school. The parents will split vacations but I believe full custody will remain with William — meaning he’d (or the Firm) would be the ones making all the real decisions about them, or at least George.
Full custody legally would mean Kate making all decisions regarding the kids. That will never happen. Someone would be appointed guardian if Charles died and William was judged incompetent. I have no idea who that would be.
MrsCope the royals protect the born ins ahead of the married ins. Philip wrote supportive letters to Diana but when it came down to it he backed Charles. Even after Charles criticized Philip for his parenting he supported Charles. He did nothing to help DIana retain the HRH . Charles is probably the same. No matter how difficult William is, Charles would back him. The Queen also when it came down to it, even telling Charles is “hopeless” to Diana herself. the Queen was there toasting Camilla at the wedding. And would not even go to London from Balmoral and it took public and media protest for her to go to London after Diana’s Death. Charles “darling daughter in law” talk is all on the surface IMO. He was supposed to be this great Dad, walking Meghan down the aisle but it really was for his own PR. imo.
At best Kate might get joint custody of the children. However, there’s absolutely no chance whatsoever she would get full custody of George. If you think the MSM were bad to Diana and terrible to H&M then you can triple even quadruple the onslaught towards Kate and her family if they even think about removing the FFK from the firm.
We still don’t know what happened to Kate or even if William was involved. There are all sorts of rumours but, nothing concrete. Given how little contact William is believed to have with her it’s not even clear he was at Sandringham when she fell ill. If he left her and the children one night too often she could have had some sort of breakdown. If this were the case then he would use her mental fragility to say she’s not fit enough to look after them. Remember Kate has nowhere near the popularity of Diana (or H&M for that matter) and her family will provide goodness knows how many skeletons to be splashed across the front pages if William and the crown are threatened.
My god the mental gymnastics they go through to not come right out and say he is Lazy. They use some pretty big words to get around to just saying it. It’s poor Peg if steps up he over shadows if does nothing he isn’t stepping up. He will never overshadow because he isn’t well liked and as for the stepping up here is the word they should use LAZY.
As so many people on this site have said, this makes so little sense. No one is asking for him to take a 6-month tour across the Commonwealth. You can at least do the 10-mile radius bread and butter events your wife was doing Tuesday -Thursday. Your children are in school and your wife has medical care for this “planned abdominal surgery that went well.” DO SOMETHING.
Also, they are really leaning into this “partner/life partner” language, no?
He really is unraveling in real time. It would be sad, if he hadn’t been so evil and entitled.
I’m still listening to Endgame, and Obie is talking about the Simon Case machinations and the whole Flybe stunt. None of it had to be this way. I mean Harry had to leave, for sure. But if that family was an actual family, it could all be so different.
Yeah, he not only is not doing a single thing on his wife or fathers behalf, but also… not doing his own work.
It’s not just that he won’t be doing “all” of his dads work, as Telegraph put it, but none of his dads work.
Do something, exactly! What on the heck is wrong with him?!
If PW did something to cause Kate’s condition, this makes sense. If not, her recovery shouldn’t affect his job.
@equality that feels like the missing puzzle piece here. If Kate had surgery and is on the mend, then what makes William’s position “unenviable” and “suboptimal.” WTH??? He isn’t the one who has cancer or who has gone missing, but his position is the worst? You could very much make a case that he’s facing consequences for the first time in his life that will affect his future and there’s no getting out of it unless he bolts and no one can find him.
The fastest way to get this big baby back to work is to offer events to Harry. You will see Peg run back to work. 😂
What programme? Again, the issue is that William doesn’t even have his own programme right now. No one’s asking him to do extra. They’re just asking him to do something. One event a week while he focuses on his life partner??? See how he’s already lowered the expectations.
Well you can’t expect William Will Not to take on his father’s appearances when he’s busy solving homelessness, bringing peace into the Middle East, and saving the planet.
And the School Run. For pity’s sake, don’t forget the burden that places upon the poor man.
Maybe I missed it, but I don’t recall hearing William remark last week how grateful Kate is for all the well wishes; he just mentioned that she has 2 nurses. I suspect that he’s unhinged and the establishment isn’t pushing him to do more because the situation with Kate is actually quite serious. They’ve been telling as much of the truth as they can — that she had post-operative complications. I suspect it was something quite serious — a clot, or stroke, a seizure, brain damage… that is the only “abdominal surgery” which would make her so invisible for so long (I speak from experience: colon removal, j-pouch construction, 2 c-sections… even after such major surgery, I was going on job interviews at the 5 week mark). Kate couldn’t sit in a car with her hair done and wave — she needs extensive physiotherapy if she is even conscious. Another aspect of this is what the original issue was, and how it happened, but for now, William is in meltdown. Taken with the situation with Charles, the monarchy is in a real predicament.
He mentioned it at the air ambulance event
So I think there would be a lot less pressure on William to step up and fewer questions about his “commitment to duty” if he was actually working in any capacity. This article mentions how he can’t win if he “keeps calm and carries on with his own programme,” – but he’s not carrying on with anything. He’s hiding. He’s essentially been in hiding for almost a month now, with one hospital pap pic, one drunk investiture and one Tom Cruise event happening in that time frame. And honestly, I think he wanted to go to the event with Tom Cruise and was advised that he should do the investiture first.
If he took a few weeks off while Kate was in the hospital (if she was actually there) and was seen visiting her every day (which he wasnt), I think most people would have understood that while also recognizing the privilege.
But to just disappear for months? There’s a huge difference between the palace not wanting William to accept ambassador appointments and meet with the PM weekly and william just flat out not working for months (which it seems he’s going to do.)
And also, what a weird line about “not doing anything about the future” – what can he do about the future? That seems to be a clear reference to either divorce or removing himself from the line of succession. Because he can’t really do anything else with his future.
Maybe Will’s “programme” is doing nothing. Will is very busy with his programme! Keeping calm and carrying on with his programme! Of doing nothing.
Exactly! He is not working in any capacity. And will not for months until she recovers? From a planned and successful abdominal surgery. That’s what they’ve told the public anyways. And it makes no sense. That’s why there’s speculation. And yeah, what does he need to decide about the future?
That phrase “about the future” really is the key here. It sounds like a tantrum-y direct rebuttal to something Charles or Camilla or BP has said to William behind the scenes.
Yes! It sounds like a direct rebuff to someone who asked what his plan was to deal with whatever’s really going on.
I’ve said it before (and saw another commenter make the same connection!), but the problem here is that they’ve created Schrodinger’s Princess, and are now dealing with the confusion that causes. Kate can’t be simultaneously on a totally normal road to recovery after “planned surgery,” just going to the countryside with her children for a school break totally normal nothing to see here (literally) AND yet still, one full month after alleged surgery, be so “unsettled” at home that she can’t even take a proof of life photo from a semi-horizontal hospital bed and her husband needs to be by her side 24-7 even though she has multiple nurses.
2+2 does not equal 5, even if you’re supposed to be King one day. That’s Will’s entire problem right now.
@Sunday yes, I was going to say something similar to Jais right above Shawna’s comment. They have briefed themselves somewhere between a rock and a hard place by both downplaying her condition and then saying things like “william can’t work for months.”
Either her condition is so serious that they can’t take a picture of her, can’t stage a shot of her traveling wherever, and william can’t work bc his wife is in a serious health crisis, or she is recovering well, able to travel to Anmer, she’s doing well, etc – in which case why isn’t William working?
I can’t tell if their comms team is just totally incompetent, if said team has no idea what’s going on, or what.
Yes, exactly @Becks1. The Media are saying he doesn’t want to overshadow his father by taking over the King’s duties but the point is that Wills has jacked EVERYTHING in. Other than Kate, he already had the lowest engagement numbers of any of the working RF and now he is saying he can’t even carry those out any more for an indeterminate length of time because Kate/school run. It’s as plain as the considerable Windsor nose on his face that William could easily fit a few engagements a week in AND garner maximum PR brownie points and acres of favourable “Wills to the Rescue!”, “Wills the Amazing Father, Husband AND Heir!” headlines.
That he’s done a runner is both inexcusable and very weird.
I find this wording odd: Don’t expect W “to say or do anything about the future” until K has recovered. What and who’s future?
You know what, if they come out and say, Will isn’t doing good mentally and Kate’s illness triggered his childhood trauma (not saying, I believe, this is the real reason for his behavior), I don’t think people would react negatively at all. But, all their mental health work has been “just go out, do some sport, talk to other people”. So, it is obvious they are not able to talk about mental health in a more honest way, especially if you are still believing and trying to persuade people, you are better than everyone else.
That would be a display of weakness, which is something the Windsors go out of their way to avoid. And would run counter to all of William’s press attacks on Harry about him being sucked into the “cult” of therapy and such. Pegs has painted himself into a real corner in this regard.
Has Anne been the only working royal lately? I haven’t seen Sophie or Edward but they get little
… coverage.
Edward did a handful of events last week, but nothing this week yet per the court circular (only Tuesday though.) Sophie was in france last week attending a winter sports competition.
When the news first came out about Kate I suspected that William was going to be off until she returns so this is no surprise to me. He only came out last Wednesday because Harry was in the UK.
For all these years we’ve heard about how William “won’t” work. Most observers sort of assume he’s just a garden-variety spoiled jerk with a bad temper who would do better if forced to do so.
I just keep wondering: what if, in fact, he simply *can’t?* And never, really, could? At this point it feels like it makes far better sense of this mess to understand that William’s ‘incandescence’ is actually a way of noting an irrevocable disability of some kind, one that renders his behavior so unreliable in public work that they have to keep a sharp eye on him, present him within a narrow frame, limit the number of engagements, etc. What if this has long been known to the Firm?
Was this why Liz publicly praised and awarded “our good and trusty Catherine” — because she has helped manage his image and soothe him, and kept mum about the source of the problems? Is this why all those aristo girls turned him down flat?
If William is, and has long been known to be, living with a disability of some kind, and the play is to pretend it ain’t so and force William into the crown anyway and make everyone else (even his kids!) fill in the cracks in public perception while also dealing with the challenges of his temperament . . . well. If that were true, the monumental cruelty of the Firm to all its members – William included – is yet more ghastly and breathtaking.
That would mean an awful lot of people keeping Will’s secret. He was away at school and with the air ambulance. Did he have keepers during all that time to make him look good?
I think that’s why there has been discussion for years on this blog about his childhood head injury. But I agree with others who have pointed out he was always an angry jealous person even as a small child. I think his personality is so unpleasant none of those aristo women could stomach being chained to him for life.
“Is this why all those aristo girls turned him down flat?” 100% Once they see incandescent Willy, they nope out of there.
If that were the case, then Harry is the main workaround to the challenge. I’m not ruling out deep denial by the BRF and their handlers, but if William were seen to have limitations on his ability to perform his duties, Harry would have been part of Charles’ vision of a slimmed down monarchy. So much of Charles plan hinged on the Wails taking a big role under his reign, the “fab four” nonsense. William has had a lot thrown at him at once and it would make a lot of people buckle. For someone was weak as William it’s paralyzing, and there’s only one person who can command William to get off his ass and that person has just as fragile an ego and doesn’t like confrontation, so William gets to hide as much as he wants
but Harry WAS a part of the slimmed-down monarchy! The royal reaction to Harry’s leaving was so extreme that they inadvertently showed that Harry was critical to their future plans for the monarchy in a way that Charles’s siblings never were. The kingship was supposed to be a 2-person job: that was the plan, and along with racism, I think they royals hate Meghan so much because they view his affection for her (a nobody in their eyes) as “spoiling” their plans.
I think if William had a disability that prevented him from fully carrying out his duties, then Harry’s half-in offer would have been accepted (since they would have known they needed Harry in a very real way), and/or I think Harry and Meghan might not have walked away.* If they knew that William had some sort of impairment that significantly affected his personality, I don’t think we would have seen Harry push back on William as much as he did in Spare because really, even knowing that Harry held back a lot, William came out looking a LOT worse than even freakin’ Charles.
*this is a tricky one because you can know someone has mental health issues that account for their behavior and still not want to be around that behavior. My sister was mentally ill and I knew that and I still did not want anything to do with her for half my life pretty much. so I’m not saying that just because there may be something going on there that Harry would have stayed, bc at some point you do need to prioritize your own mental health (and that of your wife.)
But i think if there was more here than just “William is a petulant spoiled lazy entitled ahole” the past few years would have played out differently.
It does seem to be something like this, whether a disability, personality disorder, substance abuse issue or whatever. It’s most telling to me that he’s disappearing indefinitely while Kate cannot be deployed.
Plan A: Harry does everything.
Plan B: Abuse Meghan.
Plan C: Kate twirls her hair in public.
Plan D: ….
Given the way he was at the recent investiture I’m thinking there is a major problem with William like alcohol use disorder. As Kaiser pointed out in another piece he appears to be day drinking and stumbling around. It wouldn’t surprise me. As much as William is self important and craves deference he is a deeply unhappy person. Jealous of his brother’s popularity and global fame. Jealous that Harry has a beautiful and charismatic wife. Is trapped in his unhappy marriage and into the role he was born into. Angry and self indulgent he is uninterested in a life of service and finding his purpose. He drove the only person who truly loves him and treats him like a normal human being out of the family and is likely very lonely and deeply depressed.
I don’t understand this situation because William appears to greatly dislike Kate when they’re in public to the extent that there are many divorce rumors. Yet he’s using “apparent devotion” to her to remain with her for an undetermined time until she recovers. That could be like how high is up! Which is it? He can’t stand her or he’s so devoted that he can’t leave her side?
You’re assuming he’s not staying somewhere else and just using her recovery as an excuse.
About the future of what? His marriage? His workload? Nothing about the current situation at the palaces makes any sense to me in the context given by the royal mouthpieces, and I’m not the only one who feels this way. And that’s why there are so many theories about what really happened.
So the Telegraph acknowledges the blinking at the investiture–what about the swaying? Will that be next? And no one, no morning show, no tabloid, no news program, is even mentioning Kate at all outside of William not working? Why not general, non-invasive updates to her condition with proof of life pictures? Even a picture of her laying in bed with nice hair and makeup and a bright smile isn’t feasable right now?
No one cares about this woman at all, it seems. That’s so sad to me. I’ve said so many times that Kate made a tactical error in never establishing a network of powerful women to help her with her work. If she had such a network, especially a global one, there would be powerful women asking questions right now. If the situation were reversed, and Meghan had suddenly disappeared during a surgical procedure while still a member of the royal family, you can best believe that many, many people would be talking up a storm, asking questions, demanding reports. Kate is completely at the mercy of the royals, and that is terrifying to me.
The silence is feeling like omerta. Even if in the end, nothing is terribly wrong, and she’s just recovering from complications, this spells bad, bad news to me. Kate is completely at the mercy of the royals, and they can do whatever they like to her. She has as little power as a Henry 8th wife, and if the royals want to “retire” her in any way of their choosing, they will. Really, they could say that she’s retired from royal duties and will live quietly in the country. From what we’re observing now, no one will even question that statement. Or seemingly even care.
Where are all the Kate stans who claim she’s the Savior of the royal family? Yes, they were motivated by racism against Meghan, but surely some of them bought into their own idealization of her, right? Where are they now? Does she really have so few people in her corner, for all the ratchets spew about her being “the next Diana?”?
The silence is deafening.
There’s a few of them out there saying she deserves her privacy and won’t take a photo because she cares about her image. It’s absolutely lackluster, frankly. They can’t be bothered to care about her as anything other than the white one who is “better” than MM.
Excellent post lanne.
Eh, I thought their mention of the blinking was actually really gross because in context it suggests Will was blinking back tears at God Save the King because he was emotional about his father/wife/QEII, which is so laughably removed from reality it’s almost offensive.
And I’m also going to push back on “nobody cares about Kate” – we’ve seen what the tabloids do when they don’t value someone’s life, and that’s to publish every single detail – real or lies – they can find about the person, to bully them with nonstop coverage until they break. That’s not what we’ve seen here. We’ve seen an entire British media apparatus effectively close ranks and agree to protect the privacy of …someone. Whether that’s Kate’s medical privacy or the truth about what the Prince of Wails may have done to her remains to be seen.
But these actions are not the actions of a rabid press, they’re the actions of a media trying their best to control themselves.
And I’ll extend that to Kate’s “fans” online. We’ve all said that her fans are nothing more than Meghan haters, and we even know that a strong contingent of the derangers have a direct line to KP and the rota. They followed the Firm’s lead to troll and abuse of Meghan, and that’s what they’re doing here too. If their contacts told them to fuss about Kate, they would. They don’t want them to, it’s counterproductive to whatever has happened behind the scenes.
William will not do anything about the future because he will not do anything about the present. It has nothing to do with Kate and all about his inability to function as an adult in any capacity.
“But they are human beings” falls a little flat coming from them doesn’t it🤔🤨
I’m getting Michael Schumacher vibes. I really think we should have seen Keen by now. I do hope she’s okay.
“Don’t expect William to do anything”. There, I fixed the headline.
A few weeks back I mentioned that awful statistic that 20% of married men leave their wives if their wives are incapacitated (cancer diagnosis, brain damage, paralysis, stroke, anything requiring permanent care)–that women are even counseled about that when they get diagnosed with serious ailments or impairments.
Nothing we’ve seen of William demonstrates that he would stand by an incapacitated wife. Nothing at all. If she were really in that hospital he would have been by her side every day, getting seen going back and forth. He would be putting out heartfelt updates about him, the kids, and Kate, with statements of love and support.
My mom is a 3 time cancer survivor. Her 1st instance occurred at age 29, when I was 4 and my brother 2. My dad was at her side every day, reminding her she had children who needed her, showing her he would be there every step of the way. he did that while working–I know he took some leave– and helping with the care of 2 toddlers (luckily my grandmother and aunt came to stay with us while my mom was in the hospital).
I’m completely disgusted with Williams’ seeming lack of ability toi cope with all of this. For gods sake, Prince of Wales, step up and be a man! If Meghan were in the same position, I have no doubt at all that Harry would be at her side all the way.
But that’s the point, isn’t it. Harry is a better man than his brother is, and always has been. No amount of media bullshit will hide that in the end. The British media put their hopes on a weak vessel who will never, ever live up to his responsibilities, and they are too weak, too cowardly to call him out.
No mention of the back-and-forth swaying.
No mention of DROPPING A MEDAL AND HAVING TO CROUCH DOWN TO PICK IT BACK UP FROM THE FLOOR as he was presenting it to one of the recipients.
Again with the Top Gun themed shoes ?!
Also “Do not expect him to say or do anything about the future until his wife is recovered” is so rich because most normal people do get back to work while their spouse are recovering from any medical condition.
I can’t wait for the Rats to start dropping some nuggets here and there about what is happening with those two. William looked sick and distraught during his last outing perhaps he is the one who is sick and they are using Kate. Then again where are the Middletons? This whole situation is very confusing.
This whole situation just gets more and more weird. It’s interesting that the press are letting their disdain for PW show. And where on earth is Kate? Why don’t we even have a soft-focus posed pic, with a message thanking people for their good wishes, as would be usual in cases like this? Can’t they show her face?
Family and courtiers haven’t been blind sided by his inertia but everybody including Will has been playing it long as in he won’t be King for years. Now the goal post’s have changed and Will did look awful on Wednesday as if the truth dawned on him with horror that it could be SHOW TIME NOW and FOREVER. Given the amount of free time on his hands attending therapy would help him cope better now and help him make decisions about his future. It is all very tricky because as another poster up thread suggests, maybe he has just buckled under the double whammy of C And K being seriously ill
and he just can’t cope?
Kate’s sister Pippa is in today’s Daily Mail enjoying a Caribbean vacation with her husband and kids. Looking like she hasn’t got a care in the world.
I wonder if this was some kind of vying for attention with Charles’s camp and William’s.
KC gets ill and gets attention/press. Then Kate does the same and gets more. Then KC’s gets worse. Honestly they are a charade and a pantomime.