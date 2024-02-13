“Did Kylie Jenner get a dramatic haircut or is it just a good wig?” links
  • February 13, 2024

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

People were freaking out because they thought Kylie Jenner got her boyfriend Timothee Chalamet’s haircut. But looking through her Instagram, it’s clear that her hair is still long and this is just a very good wig. [Pajiba]
The Super Bowl was the most-watched telecast in history. [Seriously OMG]
Bad Bunny stars in a new Jacquemus campaign. [Socialite Life]
Lainey’s summary of Usher’s sexy Halftime show – I agree, and I can’t believe how many “culture critics” are talking sh-t about it. [LaineyGossip]
Did Taylor Swift get the ick? The debate rages on. [Jezebel]
The photo of the bird tracks through wet cement is amazing. [Buzzfeed]
I feel like we haven’t seen Channing Tatum in a while! [JustJared]
Patrick Mahomes went straight to Disneyland to celebrate. [Hollywood Life]
Oh, look at Lily Gladstone’s amazing outfit! [RCFA]
Glen Powell stars in a remake/sequel of Twister. [OMG Blog]

13 Responses to ““Did Kylie Jenner get a dramatic haircut or is it just a good wig?” links”

  1. justwastingtime says:
    February 13, 2024 at 12:42 pm

    Looking at that young woman’s photo depresses me. She is filtered to death and they still add shadows to downplay her overfilled lips. I wonder how she feels when she wakes up and looks at reality in the mirror every day. It can’t feel good.

    • Mrs.Krabapple says:
      February 13, 2024 at 12:49 pm

      Too many celebrities use plastic surgery as a substitute for what they really need, which is therapy. Kylie’s parents should have never forced her to walk a runway with her taller, thinner, prettier sister – the harsh and cruel comments afterwards were totally predictable. I think it messed up her psyche.

    • StillDouchesOfCambridge says:
      February 13, 2024 at 4:38 pm

      The Kardashians and this Jenner would not do something this drastic with hair if she didnt just had a surgery or something to her face. The hair is just to deflect what is really going on. But I like it on her, very 90’s?

  2. Kate says:
    February 13, 2024 at 12:49 pm

    Wig or real, the short crop looks great on her.

    • DeluxeDuckling says:
      February 13, 2024 at 1:00 pm

      Right? I love this haircut on any woman, any age.

      • Yup, Me says:
        February 13, 2024 at 2:27 pm

        It reminds me of Elizabeth Taylor’s Cat on a Hot Tin Roof style and Dorothy Dandridge’s Carmen Jones style – those will forever be favorites for me.

  3. ME says:
    February 13, 2024 at 1:18 pm

    Kylie is in her “White girl era”. People on-line have mentioned that when she was with Travis Scott, she was thicker, more tanned, and would post more revealing pics. She wanted to be a “baddie”. Now she has slimmed down, lost the tan, and is wearing more long flower dresses and is now being called “classy”. Disgusting and race baity, it’s so obvious.

  4. Jais says:
    February 13, 2024 at 1:26 pm

    Lily!

  5. Sportie says:
    February 13, 2024 at 1:48 pm

    Neither, she took all the extentions out. I chuckle everytime a celeb gets a new shorter do….nah just took the extentions out. Same with the slimmed downed look….nah took out fillers/enhancements and got sculpting procedures. Rare is anything accomplished organically/naturally.

  6. BeanieBean says:
    February 13, 2024 at 4:09 pm

    OMG, that Buzzfeed link had me chuckling! As for bird tracks in cement–or any critter tracks–I love that! Those are the best sidewalks & driveways & etc.

  7. yellowy says:
    February 13, 2024 at 5:11 pm

    If it is a wig, I want one. It’s cute as heck.

  8. Dali says:
    February 13, 2024 at 6:22 pm

    The most watched telecast in the US no? The most watched telecast globally is the annual Chinese New Year Gala show (just happened! Happy Year of the Dragon folks!), which far exceeds Super Bowl viewership.

    • Sass says:
      February 13, 2024 at 6:39 pm

      The gala is very cool! The Super Bowl was the most watched in US history not world history – that’s the distinction. A global record will almost always be a bigger number than a singular country.

