“Did Kylie Jenner get a dramatic haircut or is it just a good wig?” links

People were freaking out because they thought Kylie Jenner got her boyfriend Timothee Chalamet’s haircut. But looking through her Instagram, it’s clear that her hair is still long and this is just a very good wig. [Pajiba]

The Super Bowl was the most-watched telecast in history. [Seriously OMG]

Bad Bunny stars in a new Jacquemus campaign. [Socialite Life]

Lainey’s summary of Usher’s sexy Halftime show – I agree, and I can’t believe how many “culture critics” are talking sh-t about it. [LaineyGossip]

Did Taylor Swift get the ick? The debate rages on. [Jezebel]

The photo of the bird tracks through wet cement is amazing. [Buzzfeed]

I feel like we haven’t seen Channing Tatum in a while! [JustJared]

Patrick Mahomes went straight to Disneyland to celebrate. [Hollywood Life]

Oh, look at Lily Gladstone’s amazing outfit! [RCFA]

Glen Powell stars in a remake/sequel of Twister. [OMG Blog]