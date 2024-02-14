Jimmy Kimmel takes a trip with Weird Barbie in new Oscars promo


We’re still a full month out from the Oscars ceremony on March 10. Jimmy Kimmel is hosting it for the second year in a row and fourth time in total. This year’s nominees included some pretty notable snubs for Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig with Barbie. It was a whole thing that took over Internet discourse for a few days. This week, Kimmel released a new Barbie-themed Oscars promo that gave a nod to Gerwig’s snub in a fun way. The premise is Kimmel gets lost on his way to hosting the ceremony and ends up in Barbieland. I won’t spoil it too much for you but Dame Helen Mirren narrates it and Kate McKinnon’s Weird Barbie (who else lol) acts as Jimmy’s guide, helping him get back to Oscarsland. You can watch it below.

The 2024 Oscars host has enlisted the help of the Barbie cast as he gears up to host film’s biggest night next month. In the first promo for this year’s ceremony, which aired on Jimmy Kimmel Live Monday night, Helen Mirren narrates the tale of a man (Kimmel) lost on his way to the Oscars. Having landed in Barbieland, he asks for help from Weird Barbie (Kate McKinnon), who takes him through all of the Best Picture nominees to get to “Oscarsland.”

The duo travels through nominees Poor Things, Maestro, and Oppenheimer, where they run into Matt Damon’s character and eventually run him over. (A new slant to the decades-long gag in which Kimmel has made a tradition of ending his broadcasts with, “Apologies to Matt Damon, but we ran out of time,” even though Damon was not scheduled to appear on the show.)

Once they arrive in Los Angeles, America Ferrera offers an inspirational monologue to calm Kimmel’s nerves — much like her character Gloria’s viral speech in the film.

Even Ryan Gosling comes along for the ride while wearing a Kenough sweatshirt and toting a bag of In-N-Out, which he says is a “cool social media trend, where you get it before the Oscars.”

But when Kimmel says the trend is to have it after you’ve won the Oscar, Gosling says, “Well, that’s not going to happen. Good thing Greta’s got director in the bag.” A sly, if painful reminder for fans that Barbie director Greta Gerwig was snubbed for Best Director, despite the film becoming the No. 1 movie of the year at the box office, grossing more than $1.4 billion, and earning critical acclaim.

Leading lady Margot Robbie was also overlooked for the Best Actress category. Barbie is still nominated for eight awards at the Oscars, including Best Picture, with Gosling and Ferrera both nominated for their supporting performances.

[From ET Online]

Clocking in at just under five minutes, the promo is a little bit long, but honestly, I loved it. I thought it was cute and funny and appreciated that they addressed the Barbie snub situation with humor. It was awesome to see some of the cast back and interacting with each other. Kimmel and McKinnon played off of one another perfectly (“And you find GPS threatening to your masculinity?” lmao). America’s speech and Jimmy’s response was clever, and Ryan’s sweatshirt and In-N-Out joke made me laugh out loud. It took me a second though to realize that America and Ryan were playing themselves. I could have done with a little bit less screaming at the end. Oh, and the Matt Damon joke absolutely took me out. Their pretend feud has always cracked me up. I’m looking forward to seeing what Jimmy and his team come up with next.

Photos are screenshots from YouTube

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

6 Responses to “Jimmy Kimmel takes a trip with Weird Barbie in new Oscars promo”

  1. chill says:
    February 14, 2024 at 7:17 am

    When Weird Barbie said, “Do you find GPS threatening to your masculinity?” I about died!!!! My husband refuses to use GPS. I could never figure out the reason. Now, I KNOW!!!!

    Reply
    • smegmoria says:
      February 14, 2024 at 7:49 am

      I wish my husband wouldn’t use GPS. He will get it stuck on bicycle mode and refuse to check it. Then we find ourselves on crazy small scary dirt roads.

      Reply
  2. Digital Unicorn says:
    February 14, 2024 at 7:17 am

    Am loving Helen Mirren’s slightly bored voice over LOL.

    Reply
  3. Flowerlake says:
    February 14, 2024 at 7:34 am

    This is the guy that compared an Asian group to Covid-19, but I guess it’s all good and nobody cares since they’re not Americans.

    Reply
  4. Pomski says:
    February 14, 2024 at 8:40 am

    I hope they’re going to do more than just Barbie. There are other films and nominees that fans are excited about.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment