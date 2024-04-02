“Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck checked out some NYC real estate” links

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck were out in NYC, having brunch with Matt Damon and possibly looking at real estate. Hm! [LaineyGossip]
Beyonce wore Versace at the iHeartRadio Awards. [JustJared]
Completely obsessed with 60 Minutes’ “disguise” for an FBI agent. [Buzzfeed]
Wake up babe, a new Khloe Kardashian face just dropped. [Seriously OMG]
A review of Beyonce’s updated “Jolene.” [Jezebel]
Bowen Yang & Matt Rogers talk about Las Culturistas. [Pajiba]
Lizzo is “quitting” the music industry. [Socialite Life]
Rebel Wilson “briefly” tried Ozempic. [Hollywood Life]
Timothee Chalamet is such a fun fashion guy. [RCFA]
Kristen Stewart gave Seth Meyers a makeover. [OMG Blog]
I’m sure Jenny from the block has always owned property in NYC, but heck I watch every ad for Manhattan real estate that shows up in my feed. The apartments there are fascinating.
See anything in the Bronx?
The stuff that shows up in my feed is always for ridiculously priced apts in Manhattan, but if I were ever just poking around online to see what I might actually be able to afford, I’d definitely check out the Bronx.
There are some GORGEOUS homes in the Bronx. Take a look at some houses in Riverdale or Fieldston – northwestern Bronx – basically between Van Cortland Park and the Hudson River. The area right around the Fieldston School and Horace Mann School is magnificent. So is the stretch near Wave Hill.
I’m absolutely loving Cowboy Carter but I have to agree with the Jezebel review of Jolene. It’s hard to listen to the changes in the lyrics and not think about Jay Z’s infidelities and Beyonce’s reaction to them. IDK. It’s still a fun cover but the palpable feeling of desperation, heartbreak and betrayal in Dolly’s original will never be beat IMO.
That’s a good point. I haven’t really parsed the Beyonce version, but Jolene bothered me even as a kid. I was a *huge* Dolly Parton fan, and I could never believe Jolene was a step up from Dolly. I’ve also never understood Becky with the good hair when the entire world is enamored with Beyonce.
I know cheating isn’t about someone being hotter than the woman you have, but the only way I’ve ever been able to relate to Jolene is women connecting with each other, not women trying to hold onto worthless men.
I saw a really interesting read of Jolene (2024) on tiktok by a creator who pointed out Beyoncé calls herself creole from Louisiana on Jolene, and then follows that song with Daughter about how she’s more like her father, thus Jolene could be read as being from Tina Knowles’ perspective. 🤷♀️ it kinda worked for me!
It’s wild, right? Beyonce is one of the most seminal musical artists of our time, a brilliant business woman and a freaking QUEEN and Dolly is a national treasure with a heart of gold and the voice of an angel smdh.
Why are men? The eternal question….
Funny thing is Dolly and Beyonce wrote this new version of Jolene together
I think the way the song Jolene is written, it has pleading baked into it. The notes just convey a sense of begging. I don’t think it really works changing the lyrics to ones that are filled with confidence. It just doesn’t work with the sound of the song.
It was an interesting experiment and she can make whatever music she wants, but I think in the original the message, the lyrics, the sound…it all goes so well together and that’s what makes it amazing.
Right, I can’t really think of another song about infidelity that conveys the perspective of one woman desperately imploring another woman to refrain from cheating with her man with so much raw vulnerability and emotion. It really is such a special song and surprisingly powerful in it’s combination of sensitivity and human weakness. Dolly made weakness seem strong somehow.
I’ll be honest that the pain of I will always love you to me so far outweighs the pleading of Jolene (and I really like the Whitney version, although it doesn’t rip your heart out and throw it across the room like the Dolly version), but relatable pain is kinda Dolly’s thing. What’s that song about being an impoverished child with a new homemade coat? I wasn’t impoverished as a child, but it captures the magic of childhood so well that the simplest thing can change your whole sense of the world. And that’s sort of how I feel about Jolene. If that’s not an attempt to connect with Jolene in a way that only two women can understand, then I don’t know what. But it’s also generational. I would hope no woman today would be desperate to hold onto a cheatin’ man. It’s one thing to be desperately in love. It’s another to think you can’t have any life besides that man.
Jolene is supposedly based on a real woman who Dolly felt was a threat since her husband was attracted to the woman. You feel that when you hear her sing it. Every cover I’ve heard since stays pretty true to Dolly’s (though I liked The White Stripes’ version from years ago). This is the first with different lyrics but…Dolly references Becky with the good hair on Beyonce’s Jolene. She’s still the other woman and still a threat, but Beyonce reacts to her rival (?) differently than Dolly did. The lyrics say you’ll never get him, but the mood from the music is different. And as Dolly says, the good haired hussy hurt Bey just as much as the red haired one hurt her.
So J. Lo is going to star in Kiss of the Spiderwoman???? Why in tarnation are these stooges remaking such classic films and turning them into trash?? Just because one can afford to remake a movie doesn’t mean they should. This breaks my heart.
Technically not a remake. The first film predates the musical adaptation. This will be the first film version of the musical. So.
So it was a book, then film, then musical, now will be a musical film?
Ugh, won’t bother watching this bomb!
I won’t be seeing the remake. She’s got a lot of nerve thinking she can pull that off. The arrogance! Can you tell I’m not impressed Jesus that movie was a masterpiece
Nothing will compare to the film, I agree StellainNH — not going to watch this POS.
The musical Kiss of the Spoder Woman was very successful on Broadway, winning seven Tony Awards including Best Musical and lead actress for Chita Rivera. It’s an amazing show that JLo has the potential to be very good in. But since you’re unfamiliar with it and have already branded it a POS, I’ll leave you to your opinions.
Glad to know that I was not the only one bothered by the “disguise”, unless that’s actually a man who is also a person of color and in that case, Good job!
😂Maybe the wig was a distraction from AI?
Jlo owns a NYC apartment but it’s been for sale for years and years. She’s looking for a rental to live in while she films over the next couple of months not buy according to the pap guy who took the pictures. Probably she doesn’t want to tie up her own apartment in case someone wants to view it (as IF). Love Bey’s black cowgirl ‘fit!
Lizzo has since clarified that she’s not quitting the music industry, she’s quitting, like, negative energy.
I will never not be fascinated by the traditional take of Jolene. I always heard the underlying crazy and threat of violence in that song. In my mind, Jolene was duly warned that she was about to get her lovely auburn hair snatched off her scalp.