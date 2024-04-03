Sheryl Crow’s teen sons consider most of what she does publicly to be cringey

Embed from Getty Images
One of the rites of passages for a parent is for their kids to find them slightly embarrassing for one reason or other. I suppose if you have a famous parent, that really just opens up the chances for embarrassment exponentially. Sheryl Crow has two boys, Wyatt, 16, and Levi, 13, who are firmly in that teenage phase. During an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers last week, Sheryl, who is promoting her new album, Evolution, told Seth that Wyatt and Levi find most of what she does publicly to be “cringey.” Celebrities, they’re just like us!
When Meyers, 50, asked his guest — who just released her new album Evolution — if her kids are fans of her music, she replied: “They are.”
“I actually played ‘Alarm Clock’ for them because that’s the first song that came out on the record,” she said. “It’s about how much I hate my alarm clock, and it literally was inspired by 13-year-old Levi, because we are not morning people. Across the board. Wyatt jumps out of bed. He’s like, ‘Days on, let’s go.’ ”
“I also wrote a song called ‘Broken Record,’ and I played it for them and they were like, ‘Mom, you can not put that on your record. No.’ Same with TikTok, ‘Mom, you can not be on TikTok. That is so cringey,’ ” Crow recounted to Meyers.
As she told the show’s host — who is a father of three children himself — he needs to “just wait” before he gets similar comments from his little ones.
“It’s around the corner for you,” she joked to Meyers.
Crow is already watching her kids grow up before her eyes. During her latest television chat, she revealed that they’re now driving together to school, something that gives her an “odd sense of accomplishment.”
“They were happy, I got them fed. The homework is done, they’re on their way to school,” she said, adding that she gets herself a coffee and puts her feet up after they leave the house.
“The first couple days when they drove off I was like, ‘What are they talking about,’ ” Crow said, before Meyers asked if they talk about her.
“They would not be talking about me, unless it was something stupid that I had done. My kids, literally, they should have subtitles under them that are like, whenever they talk, you see, ‘Mom, you’re an idiot. Mom, you do not know anything. Just shut up.’ “
I mean, if your kids don’t find you cringey, are you even parenting, brah? I kid, I kid! I kinda love hearing stories like these from famous people who are hands on parents. Anyone have any good stories about embarrassing their kids or being embarrassed by your own parents? I’ve been pretty lucky so far, with the exception being that my younger son (he’s six) asked me to stop calling him by his nickname in public. Once in a while, I’ll slip up and he’ll turn to me with a clenched jaw to remind me that he’s asked me to not call him it in front of other people because it embarrasses him. I do try to honor his request! It’s only a matter of time before both of them will find me cringe for something.
photos credit Getty, IMAGO/Faye Sadou / Avalon, Felipe Ramales, PacificCoastNews.com / Avalon
My kids always say I am “cringe” when I am singing silly songs, giving them a snuggle, or generally being a silly goose around the house. I always cheer and tell them they have given me a high compliment! Cringe for the win as a parent! 🙂
My Kiddo is 20. We spent a lot of time together when they were a teenager because they played travel sports – weekends on the road sharing a hotel room and hours in the car going to & from practices, just the two of us. I was rarely told “you’re embarrassing me” but the eye roll was a pretty good clue that I had over stepped somewhere. It usually happened when I gave them a big hug after a game or called them by a family nickname in public.
The one time I did really embarrass them, we were at a tournament somewhere. Their entire team had dumped their gear in front of a doorway, blocking it completely (the team logos on all the bags made it clear who they belonged to). The kids were all in the pro shop just wandering around. I called out the group, telling them to pick up their shit and move it. Yes, I embarrassed Kiddo, but I saved them all from the lecture and bag skate that would have happened if their coach had seen the mess they made. That night, back at the hotel, I got a “how could you do that to me?”
These days, they are at university in another country. I get phone calls 3 or 4 times a week – “I’m walking home from class/work and I’m bored” (Kiddo shares an apartment with a friend about 15 minutes from campus). Not quite the conversations we had while sitting on the Jersey Turnpike, but I’ll take what I can get.