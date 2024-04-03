Sheryl Crow’s teen sons consider most of what she does publicly to be cringey

Embed from Getty Images

One of the rites of passages for a parent is for their kids to find them slightly embarrassing for one reason or other. I suppose if you have a famous parent, that really just opens up the chances for embarrassment exponentially. Sheryl Crow has two boys, Wyatt, 16, and Levi, 13, who are firmly in that teenage phase. During an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers last week, Sheryl, who is promoting her new album, Evolution, told Seth that Wyatt and Levi find most of what she does publicly to be “cringey.” Celebrities, they’re just like us!

When Meyers, 50, asked his guest — who just released her new album Evolution — if her kids are fans of her music, she replied: “They are.”

“I actually played ‘Alarm Clock’ for them because that’s the first song that came out on the record,” she said. “It’s about how much I hate my alarm clock, and it literally was inspired by 13-year-old Levi, because we are not morning people. Across the board. Wyatt jumps out of bed. He’s like, ‘Days on, let’s go.’ ”

“I also wrote a song called ‘Broken Record,’ and I played it for them and they were like, ‘Mom, you can not put that on your record. No.’ Same with TikTok, ‘Mom, you can not be on TikTok. That is so cringey,’ ” Crow recounted to Meyers.

As she told the show’s host — who is a father of three children himself — he needs to “just wait” before he gets similar comments from his little ones.

“It’s around the corner for you,” she joked to Meyers.

Crow is already watching her kids grow up before her eyes. During her latest television chat, she revealed that they’re now driving together to school, something that gives her an “odd sense of accomplishment.”

“They were happy, I got them fed. The homework is done, they’re on their way to school,” she said, adding that she gets herself a coffee and puts her feet up after they leave the house.

“The first couple days when they drove off I was like, ‘What are they talking about,’ ” Crow said, before Meyers asked if they talk about her.

“They would not be talking about me, unless it was something stupid that I had done. My kids, literally, they should have subtitles under them that are like, whenever they talk, you see, ‘Mom, you’re an idiot. Mom, you do not know anything. Just shut up.’ “