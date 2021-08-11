Melissa McCarthy: The Sussexes are ‘so sweet & funny, I just find them very inspiring’

The promotion for Hulu’s Nine Perfect Strangers is ramping up. That’s the series based on the bestseller by Liane Moriarty, and the series stars Nicole Kidman, Melissa McCarthy, Regina Hall, Bobby Cannavale, Michael Shannon (!!), Luke Evans and more. Melissa and Regina appeared on Access Hollywood via Zoom for an interview, and wouldn’t you know, Melissa was asked about her role in the Duchess of Sussex’s lil’ birthday video.
Speaking to promote her new Hulu show, 9 Perfect Strangers, the Bridesmaid star said: ‘She’s [Meghan Markle] doing such an amazing thing to celebrate her 40th. I just love that she is like, “Oh, what can I do to put some good and help some people out?” Well that is awfully nice.’
‘Then in comes Harry and he’s like, “I can juggle”…Then he’s like, “Is it going to be weird if I stand outside and juggle?”
‘I was like, “Weird in a way that will make me watch it 5 million times!”
Praising the couple for finding independence from the royal family, Melissa went on: ‘They were so sweet and funny. I just find them very inspiring. They’re carving out their own lives. They’re carving out their lives for their kids. The way she wants to celebrate her 40th is by helping and empowering other women. How do you not get behind that? They don’t take themselves too seriously. She said let’s do it in a fun way and see if we can drum up more people helping more women kind of get back into the workforce… I was so pleased to be a part of it.’
Yep, all of this. It was just a nice video to support a nice project because Meghan believes in transferring the interest on herself to highlighting important issues. Of course she would try to do something nice for other people on her birthday. And it wasn’t controversial in the least, despite the British media’s attempts to paint the 40X40 Project as somehow bad or unpopular or that people weren’t supporting it. The only surprising thing about it was how many “celebrities” signed up for Meghan’s project immediately, often calling Meghan their “friend.” If anything, it just shows that Meghan and Harry have more friends than the British media even knows about.
Screencaps courtesy of Archewell.
Even Gayle King said that H&M are very connected. The only people who think they aren’t, or don’t want to acknowledge that they are, are the BM and RF because the Keens hardly know anyone. The FFKQC have no big connections despite 10 years in the job and that is a problem. It’s why the Early Years are a joke and Earthshot is….whatever it is. The CEO of Betterup said that he met Harry once and immediately wanted to work with him. The Sussexes are excellent networkers which is key when you are building a business or foundation like the Invictus Games, Sentebale, Archewell, etc.
What can I say? The Sussexes are personable, friendly, inspirational, and understand that networking is about the spirit of reciprocity, being giving and supportive. The Keens on the other hand are entitled, all about the optics, bring no positive impact and only remember their charities, once every eight years on a zoom call. Plenty of evidence shows that charities the Sussexes support thrive and enjoy global attention.
Melissa eye make up in the video was just amazing..
I also loved her response to the question, and how this initiative has been embraced by the sane majority of the press and public. Hopefully we get to the point where the support and success stories out weigh the negative ones.
Cessily says:
“…Hopefully we get to the point where the support and success stories out weigh the negative ones.”
They already do. They always have.
But, thru time immemorial, “empty barrels make the most noise.” Thats how its always been.
It would help greatly if the RF didn’t go about making nasty comments about those who earn a living, especially as actors. If somebody demeans your country, your occupation, etc. why would you want to work with them? I’m more amazed by those who do accept awards or socialize with the royals.
The weeping, wailing and gnashing of teeth over Meghan’s initiative on plague island was a sight to behold. All she does is win. I wonder when it will dawn on people to move on. There’s another royal being sued at the moment. Plenty there to focus on.
Michael Shannon!!!!!!! Ugh love him!
I have a weird fascination with him, lol. I don’t know if it’s a weird crush or what, but I just get a kick out of him. As soon as he starts talking, I’m grinning ear to ear. Even in “Knives Out” as he stumbled around with a cane shouting “You want some cookies, HEWWWW?” he had me rolling. Love him!
He’s such an interesting actor. He’s SOOOO different in every role.
Well Kaiser that’s not fair is it? The keens are very well connected to roses and buttons. Can’t get any more connected that that.
Yeah contrary to what the British press believes, Meghan and Harry know a lot of people and have a lot of connections. It was those friends and connections that helped them to settle in the US so successfully.
I will always remember the standing ovation and cheers for M&H when he did his last appearance for his fellow soldiers as their patron. And the silence that met TOBB & Buttons when they took their seats at BAFTA.
someone should make a gif of it ala the rope climbing between Harry and Will-di Amin
What is the second B in TOBB for? I must have missed class that day lol.
@Lucky Charm The other bitter brother.
Thanks! I wonder how George and Louis’ relationship will be as adults since they have Charlotte as a buffer in the middle.
Harry at the window, like a jester.
Melissa McCarthy dressed up like a clown.
In my own life, I have learned to be weary of people who are surrounded by people who are indignifying themselves.
I know this is a strange comment, but something is amiss.
And we all know Prince Andrew is a damn peach in comparison :p
Care to elaborate?
Aside from the fact that they were just having fun with it, they were using common television commercial techniques to hold the viewer’s attention. Seriously, turn on your tv right now and you’ll see that nearly every ad tries to make you laugh to build an association between the brand and joy.
Exactly. They probably have people to help them with their PR and marketing tactics and actually listen to them.
LOL. Apparently being able to poke fun at yourself is somehow sinister. Sure.
It is a strange comment. I think it is nice to see people not always take themselves so seriously. I think there is a difference between being informal and/or playful and being undignified. This video falls into the aforementioned category for me.
Oh I get it, you think that Meghan is some type of svengali operating people by their strings like a puppet, maybe some type of cover up as to what she’s “really” like. We should all see that she is sinister, conniving and (oh, internet buzzword bingo!) A narc.
If you want to ponder on a royal with hidden secrets Andrew is available you know, might be difficult to get any answers from him but that’s probably Meghan’s fault too.
In my own life I have learned to be wary of people who use weary, when wary is more fitting. I know this is an odd comment, but I think there’s something amiss.
+1
In my own life, I support Bordelais comment.
Omg Bordelais — SAME! The only thing amiss here is the incorrect usage of “weary”. 🙄
@Fani: Melissa is a comedian and I bet you loved it when Harry was a court jester for the Royal Family.
Exactly. All the idiots on twitter are posting about Harry being the court jester now when that was what they delighted in casting him as all along. Isn’t that how he acted when they said he was so happy to be W&K’s third wheel? But if he acts like that around Meghan she somehow has demeaned him. You apparently have to be a contortionist to be a RF fan.
I can’t speak to Harry, but Melissa has made a career of being a clown and going for big laughs. She enjoys making people laugh. I will say I use humor a lot to put people at ease. In addition I come from abuse and dysfunction. Sometimes laughter is used as a coping strategy. Harry just strikes me as someone who is genuinely happy (now).
Ahm. I don’t know about that. Melissa McCarthy is a comedic actress and her energy is highly infectious; you need only to follow her work, on film as well as in television, to see that. They were having a lark while accomplishing something worthwhile. That was my take on it anyway.
P.S. I think you meant leery and not weary?
I decided to rewatch her movie SPY over the weekend and she and Rose Byrne had me ROLLING. The whole cast really but she and Rose played off of each other so brilliantly.
Mike & Molly for me. What a great ensemble.
I will never forget her in Bridesmaids. The scene where she’s trying to seduce the sky Marshall just killed me and then I found out it was her irl husband. I would love love love to have a cup of tea with her.
Snuffles-
I took my son to see Spy thinking it was perfectly fine for a preteen only to find out there’s full frontal nudity in it. It was a dude but he still won’t let me live that down.
MM and RB were SO good in Spy!!!
Broad physical comedy isn’t usually my thing, but their whole dynamic and their performances have me laughing with tears in my eyes every time I watch that movie.
Have you ever pressed fun in your life , or are you always stuck on bitter?
Lol. This is your complaint, that people were having fun and joking around? Stick to the Cambridges, then; they are miserable with each other and have no fun at all
In my own life, I have learned to be wary of critical people with no sense of humor, they tend to take their own insecurities out on the comments section. 🙄
Not this tired talking point from KP’s bot buying chamber lol. Your handlers need to provide you all with a new script.
You do know what indignify means don’t you…to treat someone in a humiliating manner. So you’re saying that they treat themselves humiliatingly? Makes no sense. Neither does “weary”, you must mean “leery”. You’re clearly a bot.
Oh Carole give it a rest already…
This comment is like bad poetry tumbled into word salad.
LOL. Perfect description. It also sounds a lot like something Lady CC wrote the other day-with hints of Levin, Moir and Tominey. Word salad sums it up.
More power to Meghan and Harry. Keep the Salty Ones triggered
Fani
I think context is important here. Whatever you have experienced that makes you feel this way doesn’t apply to what you’re viewing here.
These people are promoting. Almost sketch comedy. Do you find sketch comedy to be off putting? Or do you see the context that makes it different?
I also don’t like people that need to show off or pull attention towards them at odd moments, but that is not what was happening there in the video.
What a sweet and warm answer by Melissa. I would be thrilled if someone said these things about me!
It really was a cute video and I admit I watched it several times. Melissa and Meghan played very well off each other. And Harry juggling at the end just cracked me up. I loved that he wanted to be involved even in such a little way.
I think both Harry and Meghan are just good, nice, decent people and I think that goes a long way in making connections and keeping them. Plus they are charismatic, popular, and aren’t afraid to work hard, and that’s going to make people want to work with them. Oprah was very deliberate in that one interview around the Me You Can’t See – she wanted people to know that Harry was prepared, in all the meetings, and on top of things – she deliberately wanted to silence any talk about how he’s just coasting by on his name/title. They’ve both been networking for decades now and we’re seeing the results of that.
I agree Becks. They are just two good people that want to do good in the world. They also are a couple that clearly have a lot of fun together. It was a great video and was well received. I can’t believe how many influential people signed on. It’s been incredible.
I just like that Harry and Meghan are always supportive of each other.
You mean like a normal healthy in love couple should be? Unlike the Keens who love to be competitive with each other.
That was a really nice shout out from Melissa. The initiative was totally unexpected and the video was a fun way to launch it. I’ve seen previews for this show and it looks really good. Love Regina Hall and Luke Evans.
So many powerful figures around the world joined the 40X40 initiative. You will never see that kind of support for KKKate.
Can we take a moment to recognize that Melissa McCarthy is an incredibly BEAUTIFUL woman? And I’m talking about her physical appearance – we all know she is hysterical and incredibly talented – but she is also a very pretty lady. Can I get an AMEN?
+ 1000
I agree! I’ve always found her utterly edible. Even in Bridesmaids where she’s meant to play a typical funny big girl, she really humanises the character and gives them depth. Her comedy work is super layered. Love that she’s rooting for our Sussexes
AMEN! Her eyes are absolutely gorgeous!!
Amen🙌🏼 Her eyes were a work of art in that video.. (I’m always impressed with flawless eye makeup)
She is! She has beautiful eyes, especially. I love in Spy went she gets all glammed up
This seems like a great thing, and I hope it helps some people.