Taylor Swift’s ‘Tortured Poets’ is a surprise double-album… mostly about Matt Healy

Taylor Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department leaked earlier this week, but as it turns out, people were only hearing about half of the album. Taylor gave her fans a heart attack with a “2 am surprise” – TTPD is a “secret double album” full of two years’ worth of “tortured poetry.” From what little I’ve seen, the bulk of the album seems to be about Joe Alwyn and Matt Healy, maybe more songs about Healy than her fans were expecting. Here’s Taylor’s message to her fans:
The Tortured Poets Department. An anthology of new works that reflect events, opinions and sentiments from a fleeting and fatalistic moment in time – one that was both sensational and sorrowful in equal measure. This period of the author’s life is now over, the chapter closed and boarded up. There is nothing to avenge, no scores to settle once wounds have healed. And upon further reflection, a good number of them turned out to be self-inflicted. This writer is of the firm belief that our tears become holy in the form of ink on a page. Once we have spoken our saddest story, we can be free of it.
And then all that’s left behind is the tortured poetry.
THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT is out now.
“There is nothing to avenge, no scores to settle once wounds have healed. And upon further reflection, a good number of them turned out to be self-inflicted.” Well, we can stan a reflective queen! Thank you, Tay, for admitting that so many of your wounds are self-inflicted! Speaking of, the title track is so clearly about Matt Healy, with lyrics like: “You smokеd then ate seven bars of chocolate/We declared Charlie Puth should be a bigger artist/I scratch your head, you fall asleep/Like a tattooed golden retriever.” Swifties are having a really hard time defending this. Healy is not a golden retriever! Charlie Puth has talked sh-t about Selena Gomez! She also references Healy apparently threatening to self-harm: “Sometimes I wonder if you’re gonna screw this up with me/ But you told Lucy you’d kill yourself if I ever leave.” The “Lucy” in question is likely boygenius’ Lucy Dacus.
And here’s the first single from the album, a collab with Post Malone (who also collab’d with Beyonce on Cowboy Carter’s “Levii’s Jeans”). This is okay?
Like… I’m never the target audience for Taylor’s music, but I agree with some of the Swifties that a lot of this sounds like rejects from Midnights? I’m sure there are some gems on TTPD and there will be some fan-faves. But I wonder if Taylor is sort of in a musical rut with Jack Antonoff producing everything?
I appreciate Taylor, but I agree with some critics – she needs a break, because at this point it’s all GREAT poetry with really repetitive melodies, same harmonies, beats and productions. It’s a lovely album, but sounds like her past 5 years albums in one album.
And I don’t even have the will to listen to the second album, I’m just not interested. Says I, who really loves folklore and 1989 both!
She wrote an album’s worth of songs about a guy she dated for ten minutes? WTF.
Not gonna lie, on yesterday’s post, some comments said things about leaks being AI and I believed it for a second. But, no. How can she write something like “ivy”, then publish this sh*t? I am sure she is gonna get all the grammies, best reviews. But, is this really what an artist is now? Streams and awards can’t be this satisfactory. And all of this for a guy who looks like ashtray? Really, in your 30’s, this is the life lessons you got? Honestly, I am really disappointed. I really thought after the success of Folklore and Evermore, she grew as an artist and we are gonna be in awe of her potential. But, nope. She left all her growth back in London, good riddance.
I can’t understand why everyone on Twitter is praising this album so much. I haven’t heard the second half yet but the first half isn’t that great. So many tracks sound the exact same too lol. And, it’s written about a terrible human being. Are they just…ignoring that?
Once again, all the main attention in the first album is given to Jack Antonoff – which is why it sounds repetitive and tedious. I had to stop listening on my first run through of Midnights for the same reason.
I HATE Jack Antonoff’s claustrophobic beep-boop synth production with a passion. Once again, it is the Aaron Dessner songs that finally let a bit of light and air in.
But yeah, Taylor needs to find some new collaborators who will encourage her to do a bit of pruning. 16 great songs are better than 31 mixed ones, but (as with Midnights), the ‘extra’ tracks are often better than the main “Jack” ones. It kills me that he won producer of the year at the Grammys and was on stage with Taylor while Dessner was in the audience. Jack has obviously become one on Taylor’s best friends, but I think he’s holding her back creatively.
I was worried that it might be a Joe Alwyn diss album, but it’s not at all. The only songs about him are just… sad. She’s frustrated that he’s stuck in his own head and is always holding back, but by the end she has to let go.
The subtitle of this album should be “Yeah, I was stupid about the whole Matty Healy thing, and didn’t appreciate my own fans lecturing me… but we can all agree he’s a massive dickhead”.
Did Antonoff produce 1989 with Taylor? I really did like that one. But yeah there’s a specific sound and it would be nice to hear something fresh and different. But I haven’t listened to the new songs yet so idk.
No, it was Max Martin and Shellback. Antonoff produced ‘Out if the Woods” as his first song with Taylor.
Occasionally, they strike gold (Cruel Summer, My Tears Ricochet) – but his production has become increasingly repetitive and grating, IMO.
This all day long! Well said.
The golden retriever line is real? I gave her the benefit of the doubt yesterday and assumed that it was AI…..but its real……?
oh goodness.
The second half is SO much better, I’d be pissed if I’d pre-ordered a physical copy.
Did Courtney Love just make her point? 😳
She did indeed.
I don’t really follow Taylor Swift’s music, but I saw some lyrics yesterday from this album referencing Joe Alwyn’s struggles with depression, and it seemed so gross.
I have never and will never understand the TS obsession/declaring she’s some masterful wordsmith.
Meanwhile Fiona Apple delivers some of the most devastatingly beautiful lyrics every 5-10 years.
Fully. I have to listen b/c my 2 yr old loves her, but that about sums it up for me: It sounds like nursery rhymes for petulant teenagers.
I spent some months defending Taylor, not as a musical genius but at least a cultural monolith. I’m less convinced now, though — her gossip-lyrics have superseded the musical quality. Not impressed.
I’m mean, she’ll still keep the GDP of small countries rocking, which is cool, but as an artist I’m not impressed.
I confess I only knew of her from the showmance with Tom Hiddleston years back plus all the hype about her recent tour.
I just listened to her now and all I can say is: *that’s* what all the fuss is about?
My feel for you, boy, is decaying in front of me
Like the carrion of a murdered prey
And all I want is to save you, honey
Or the strength to walk away
Won’t do no good to go no distance
The space between us is as boundless as the dark
Won’t do no good to throw no fist, babe
You can’t intimidate me back into your arms
^ She wrote this as a TEENAGER! I mean, good lord.
Agree. I will never understand the hype with her. She has some catchy songs but that’s it. I also get annoyed that she releases 15 different versions of her albums ( and all have super exclusive songs). No wonder she is a billionaire.
The songs are about Taylor’s experiences. There are songs about Joe, Travis, Matty, Kim Kardashian, touring with a broken heart! It’s not about them, it’s about her feelings and story. And she gives the music to us to relate to our life if it fits.
How am I supposed to relate to this?
“But you told Lucy you’d kill yourself if I ever leave
And I had said that to Jack about you, so I felt seen”
She is sharing gossip through songs, she is leaving clues for fans to get which song is about which ex. Come on now, let’s not pretend like this is not what her music is at its core.
This argument becomes more and more disingenuous with every album she releases.