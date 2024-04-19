Someone bought American Riviera Orchard’s UK domain & it turned into a self-own

The Duchess of Sussex is slowly launching American Riviera Orchard, and as I’ve said before, I’m just as interested in the process as the products she will sell. I don’t think Meghan does anything half-assed, but I do wonder about the strategy at play, especially with the soft-launch of the Instagram account and, just this week, the small-batch jam gift baskets to friends. I guess my point is that Meghan and her ARO team seem to know what they’re doing, and I would assume that they didn’t buy an “American Riviera Orchard” UK domain name on purpose. Which left americanrivieraorchard.uk up for grabs. Some Deranger bought that domain name and redirected it to a page asking for donations to the Trussell Trust:
The Duchess of Sussex’s new lifestyle brand has been hijacked by a fan of the Princess of Wales. The UK domain name for her new business, American Riviera Orchard, has been purchased by someone who has linked it to the Trussell Trust charity.
While the main American web link is still operating as normal, those clicking on the link americanrivieraorchard.uk are directed to a page asking for donations for the UK-based anti-poverty charity and community food bank.
The home page states: “Forgiveness. Permission. Please donate to the Trussell Trust.” A message on the JustGiving page reads: “not meghan. hope meghan wouldn’t mind. thoughts with catherine. X”
It goes on to explain the premise of the Trussell Trust, which provides practical support to those who cannot afford essentials and campaigns for a future where nobody will require emergency food services.
The page says that it is aiming to raise £1,000. As of Thursday morning, it had amassed £56 in donations.
A Trussell Trust spokesman said: “It’s not something that we have any knowledge of.”
“As of Thursday morning, it had amassed £56 in donations.” *sad clown noise* Yikes, what a self-own by that Deranger. Made worse by the fact that the princess they worship isn’t even the patron of The Trussell Trust, and The Trussell Trust wants nothing to do with any part of this scheme – I’m including some of their tweets below. How pathetic is this story all around? Like… these desperados think it’s some kind of gotcha that Meghan didn’t buy an ARO.uk domain name, and they thought they could really own Meghan by redirecting the site to a charity… and they only got a measly £56 in donations. Please. I would laugh but this is so embarrassing for everyone in the UK.
Hi, we are not associated with this website domain. We weren’t aware of the website prior to it going live and have not had any direct contact with the person who set it up.
The Princess of Wales is not our patron.
We’re grateful to people who are able to support our work to…
— The Trussell Trust (@TrussellTrust) April 18, 2024
Hi, we are not associated with this website domain. We weren’t aware of the website prior to it going live and have not had any direct contact with the person who set it up. We’re grateful to people who are able to support our work to end the need for food banks in the UK.
— The Trussell Trust (@TrussellTrust) April 18, 2024
Photos courtesy of Instar, Backgrid, Avalon Red.
Seems like a good cause. Maybe people will ignore the ARO UK domain and give their attention to the trust directly.
Agreed. And as of this morning (US time) it had more than 8,000 pounds. A worthy cause, and if they want to give in her name, no complaints from me. Just keep Meghan’s name out your mouth. From Meghan’s own mouth, you don’t have to hate one because you like the other.
Definitely not the worst thing. It could e been bought by someone who directed it to some Meghan bashing site or porn or something.
What a horrible thought. Thank goodness that who ever did it at least did it so it benefitted a good cause, but it was very wrong to do it. I doubt that it would cause Meghan problems as she is unlikely to want to sell to Britain anyway.
The over the top adoration of Kate by her fans is truly off the wall.
Do they adore Kate or just hate Meghan? If they adored Kate surely they would have had a fundraiser for a cancer charity in her name. Not dragged Meghan’s name and business into it?
i think they hate Meghan more than they love/like Kate. They are never able to raise money in K’s name.
Or at least directed the donation to a charity that Kate was a patron of.
Yes, why can’t they raise money for charity just using Kate’s name and not hate-baiting by using Meghan’s new business. It’s such a bad look.
I expect the real problem for them is the mixed race heirs to the throne, or perhaps they simply don’t like the fact that as they get older Meghan will wear better than Kate because of the mix.
I blame the bot farms. Remove the spam bot army and I really doubt many people care one way or another about any royal since QE died.
Over the years I’ve seen very little “adoration” for Kate from her “fans”, before Meghan came on scene most were frustrated by her lack of work and substance. Now, Kate is merely a well shod stick with which to beat Meghan with, no more, no less.
In comments sections kate was once called work shy . Then later the derangers called Kate classy and dignified while criticizing Meghan and the William chose well comments started.
I don’t see any adoration for K I only see hate aimed at Meghan. This was deliberate and hateful they not only dragged Meghan’s new business venture into a mess but they are using a charity as a target also. I hope the charity gets some funding, but the chaos they have been put through for someone’s racist hate is just wrong.
I’d love it if Meghan killed them with kindness and Archewell donated a couple thousand to the Trust.
What a great idea
This is a good idea.
Meghan is supporting charities of her choice, the BRF are billionaires, the Sussexes have to work to pay for security, housing and their family.
That sounds like something Meg would do and is a great idea. Meg seems the type to make lemonade out of lemons or in her case lemon jam.
i’m not sure why those fans keep trying to gather donations for different charities at this point. Kate fans are there to hate Meghan, not to support charities.
I am staunchly pro-Sussex but the Sussex Squad on The Platform Formerly Known as Twitter needs to stop attacking the Trussell Trust for this. They have clearly stated they have nothing to do with this and if someone still chooses to donate, that’s on the donor, but the organization cannot control the actions of some stranger who is completely unaffiliated with them. They don’t run the internet. The most they can do is file a complaint with GoDaddy and JustGiving, but given the work they do and the fact that they’re a charity, I don’t blame them for wanting donations. It’s how they do. Oh, and all the vitriol has spurred donations, they’re over 8K now.
This. I get loving the DoS but some have lost the plot. Many don’t exhibit the kindness and graciousness of their fave.
It’s a double-edged sword for sure. A lot of the mistreatment and double standards that Meghan and Harry experienced / still experience has been amplified by those who want to defend them on social media, but they have also amplified a lot of stuff that would have died out or people wouldn’t have heard about. That’s the tricky part about parasocial relationships, sometimes the boundary between what’s appropriate and what isn’t gets blurred the further you get into it. Even here where I think most people are fairly even handed, you’ll have comments on some posts where I’m like you know you’re not their life coach right?
I haven’t noticed negativity directed towards the charity so much as towards whoever bought the domain just to be an asshole but I mute a lot of people.
Yeah this makes me question her team. This is something that should have been thought of before, especially with her exposure. Smaller unknown businesses do this. Myself for example, I am launching a business and you buy up the other domains, not that you will use them, but it’s a very simple thing to do and the oversight of this makes me really side eye her team.
I hope this wakes them up and they run a tighter ship
@Xeni: This is not a big deal. In fact it’s probably more publicity for Meghan in the long run. When Archewell was announced some deranger bought an domain and linked it to Kanye’s song gold digger. Where is that website now?
And the absurd part is Meghan earned millions through her career as actress. She is so not a gold digger.
Agreed. People give weight to a lot of stuff that just doesn’t last. Part of it is just the natural news cycle, but a lot of it is the constant bombardment of things from the British media about Harry and Meghan stuff dies out really quickly. I mean in the past 18 months alone you’ve heard how this is the end for them because of, Spare, the documentary, the queen dying, their children not having titles, Bill Simmons, various books by Royal commentators, the Heritage Foundation, South Park, losing Frogmore, Harry’s lawsuits, etc. The story from their former private secretary didn’t even have legs of more than a day. A website redirect that goes to a charity is not a huge deal.
You’re absolutely right @xeni. At this point this shouldn’t be happening and since it has happened in the past ( someone bought up a Sussex website in 2020 and when you clicked it redirected you to gold digger by Kanye west ). Her team should absolutely run a tighter ship because this is her livelihood. The whole energy coming from ARO seems lackadaisical to me
lol. That is how you know that Kate doesn’t have real fans, just haters of H&M. Sussex Squad donates hundred thousand dollars each year for charities because they are made of real people, not bot farms or racist women with dozens of fake accounts.
The derangers should be raising for cancer charities and cancer research. But I’ve always said that some of Meghan’s biggest fans are the derangers. Is the press going to call on Kate’s fans to stop bullying Meghan now?
If I were a charity that found that a group were sppofing a website to generate donations I would ask the owner to take it down. Perhaps Kitty can write a check to replace the less than 100 bucks they raised.
Wow. Perfect proof that all of Kate’s so called fans are only Meghan haters with no true altruistic hearts. A WHOPPING £56 pounds? That contrasted with the hundreds of thousands of dollars raised by Sussex supporters, determined to overcome evil with good by helping others in their names … Smh.
I would be so embarrassed. I remember as well, the ONE lone bouquet of flowers…
Simon Case?