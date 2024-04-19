Prince William will only do one or two events a week for the foreseeable future

Here are more photos of Prince William on Thursday, visiting a Surrey-based charity called Surplus to Supper. At one point, they put William in the kitchen to make bolognese sauce with their head chef Mario Confait. From the looks of things, Mario was deeply unimpressed with Huevo’s cooking skills and with the Egg himself. During the visit to Surplus to Supper, a “volunteer” named Rachel Candappa handed William two get-well cards, one for the Princess of Wales and one for King Charles. Becky English posted a video of the interaction:
In the Daily Beast’s coverage, Tom Sykes bizarrely claimed that William was “ambushed with get-well cards” like well-wishers were running after him. It was one woman, and it was also pretty clearly some kind of palace set-up. Ms. Candappa even gave plenty of monarchist quotes to all of the papers. Even though I’m sure it was a set-up, William handled the whole thing awkwardly and Sykes also claimed that Kensington Palace and William are “likely to be irritated at the distraction as they tried to return to business as usual.” Oookay, got it – William doesn’t want any sympathy given to his wife and father with cancer?? And yet, William fully expects the dual cancer crises to be his “get out of work” ticket for the foreseeable future. Per Becky English’s latest exclusive at the Mail:
When Rachel Candappa kindly handed Prince William two cards wishing both his wife and father well in their individual cancer battles, his emotion was hard to miss earlier today. Placing his hand on her shoulder, the future king looked the 71-year-old volunteer directly in the eye as she urged him to ‘take care’ of Catherine, saying firmly and repeatedly: ‘I will do, I will.’
He only swiftly changed the subject, I am told, when it became clear that Mrs Candappa was herself close to tears and the prince was at pains not to embarrass her in front of the cameras.
William’s visit to the Surplus to Supper food redistribution charity in Surrey was first time we have seen the heir to the throne in public following his wife’s unbelievably brave video message of March 22, when she revealed she has been undergoing treatment for cancer. He was typically chatty, genial – laughing and joking with volunteers – but physically you could see small signs of the toll that recent months have taken on him.
It is understood that William and Kate are both immensely ‘grateful’ for the space they have been given since her announcement.
The family spent the Easter break at Anmer Hall, their Norfolk retreat, where George, Charlotte and Louis were able to enjoy the country lifestyle they so love, as the ordinary children they actually are. Indeed, only the couple’s closest aides have seen or even spoken to the prince or princess in recent weeks, emphasising the need for them to retreat and regroup as a family.
While, fortunately, the King appears to be responding well to treatment and is hopeful of taking up more forward-facing public duties in the near future, recent events will have been a stark reminder of what awaits the Wales’ in the not so distant future. It is why, although his appearances today were both welcome and heartfelt, we should not expect to see a wholesale return to royal duties for the prince. Instead, I understand, he is likely to undertake one or two public engagements each week – often on the same day in order to minimise time away from Kate and the children – as well as continuing with his usual behind-the-scenes work.
He will, I am told, almost certainly take some sort of role around the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings in June, as well as attending Trooping the Colour and the annual Order of the Garter service and, perhaps, one of the annual summer garden parties for worthy community heroes. And he will definitely continue to undertake investitures at Windsor Castle on behalf of the King over the coming weeks.
But he will also very much balance this with supporting Catherine who, we must not forget, is still undergoing gruelling preventative chemotherapy treatment as well as continuing to recuperate from her initial abdominal surgery in January – the seriousness of which should not be underestimated by anyone.
‘Obviously it’s been an important day [today] and one that has huge resonance with the prince in terms of his own environmental commitments, but I think you can expect to see the Prince undertake engagements at a similar pace to February and March,’ a source stresses. ‘The prince has always made clear that he wants to balance his commitment to public service and duty with supporting his family at this time, and he will continue to find a way to do that.’
Fortunately in this William has his wife’s backing, wholeheartedly. ‘Absolutely, it’s important to both of them, actually,’ my source adds. ‘June is an incredibly busy time ceremonially and the princess will want him to play his part as well. They share that same sense of commitment and service.’
English ended up giving us more information than anyone else has for the past month. Kate is “still undergoing gruelling preventative chemotherapy,” which they were able to keep up even though the family spent the past month in Norfolk (and no one has seen her anywhere near a hospital or clinic all year). We’re also learning that they’re soft-launching the idea that Kate will not be expected or scheduled for June events, like Trooping the Colour. Only William is loosely penciling in some June appearances (D-Day, Trooping, Garter service, one palace garden party). He really will be the Work From Home Prince of Wales.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
-
Britain’s Prince William helps make bolognase sauce with head chef Mario Confait, during a visit to Surplus to Supper, in Sunbury-on-Thames, Surrey, England, Thursday, April 18, 2024. The Prince visited Surplus to Supper, a surplus food redistribution charity, to learn about its work bridging the gap between food waste and food poverty across Surrey and West London.
Britain’s Prince William helps make bolognase sauce with head chef Mario Confait, during a visit to Surplus to Supper, in Sunbury-on-Thames, Surrey, England, Thursday, April 18, 2024. The Prince visited Surplus to Supper, a surplus food redistribution charity, to learn about its work bridging the gap between food waste and food poverty across Surrey and West London.
Britain’s Prince William cuts celery as he helps to make a bolognase sauce during a visit to Surplus to Supper, in Sunbury-on-Thames, Surrey, England, Thursday, April 18, 2024. The Prince visited Surplus to Supper, a surplus food redistribution charity, to learn about its work bridging the gap between food waste and food poverty across Surrey and West London.
Britain’s Prince William cuts celery as he helps to make a bolognase sauce during a visit to Surplus to Supper, in Sunbury-on-Thames, Surrey, England, Thursday, April 18, 2024. The Prince visited Surplus to Supper, a surplus food redistribution charity, to learn about its work bridging the gap between food waste and food poverty across Surrey and West London.
Britain’s Prince William talks to van drivers during a visit to Surplus to Supper, in Sunbury-on-Thames, Surrey, England, Thursday, April 18, 2024. The Prince visited Surplus to Supper, a surplus food redistribution charity, to learn about its work bridging the gap between food waste and food poverty across Surrey and West London.
The Prince of Wales during a visit to Surplus to Supper, a surplus food redistribution charity, at the charity’s headquarters based in Sunbury Cricket Club, in Surrey, to see how surplus food from across the local area is delivered, sorted and re-packaged for delivery to small community organisations
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: Surrey, United Kingdom
When: 18 Apr 2024
Credit: Alastair Grant/PA Images/INSTARimages
The Prince of Wales during a visit to Surplus to Supper, a surplus food redistribution charity, at the charity’s headquarters based in Sunbury Cricket Club, in Surrey, to see how surplus food from across the local area is delivered, sorted and re-packaged for delivery to small community organisations
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: Surrey, United Kingdom
When: 18 Apr 2024
Credit: Alastair Grant/PA Images/INSTARimages
The Prince of Wales during a visit to Surplus to Supper, a surplus food redistribution charity, at the charity’s headquarters based in Sunbury Cricket Club, in Surrey, to see how surplus food from across the local area is delivered, sorted and re-packaged for delivery to small community organisations
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: Surrey, United Kingdom
When: 18 Apr 2024
Credit: Alastair Grant/PA Images/INSTARimages
The Prince of Wales (third right) watches as toiletries are packed during a visit to Surplus to Supper, a surplus food redistribution charity, at the charity’s headquarters based in Sunbury Cricket Club, in Surrey, to see how surplus food from across the local area is delivered, sorted and re-packaged for delivery to small community organisations
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: Surrey, United Kingdom
When: 18 Apr 2024
Credit: Alastair Grant/PA Images/INSTARimages
The Prince of Wales (third right) watches as toiletries are packed during a visit to Surplus to Supper, a surplus food redistribution charity, at the charity’s headquarters based in Sunbury Cricket Club, in Surrey, to see how surplus food from across the local area is delivered, sorted and re-packaged for delivery to small community organisations
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: Surrey, United Kingdom
When: 18 Apr 2024
Credit: Alastair Grant/PA Images/INSTARimages
The Prince of Wales (third right) watches as toiletries are packed during a visit to Surplus to Supper, a surplus food redistribution charity, at the charity’s headquarters based in Sunbury Cricket Club, in Surrey, to see how surplus food from across the local area is delivered, sorted and re-packaged for delivery to small community organisations
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: Surrey, United Kingdom
When: 18 Apr 2024
Credit: Alastair Grant/PA Images/INSTARimages
You know. Some of us get cancer ourselves and still work full time, juggling it all to pay the bills. Must be nice to have this freedom to sit around.
There was a local story here a few years ago about a high school student who had cancer. All throughout her treatment, she never missed a day of classes and got straight As.
This guy is useless.
Whether he’ll work once or twice a week depends on how many times we see Harry and Meghan, as usual. This dude has no pride and no loyalty to the crown.
So true!! He seems to only come out when his brother makes appearances.
The workers are wearing hair nets and gloves, but he is handling the food and doing neither.
And he’s left handed, not right. Just saying.
Well he needs his dominant hand to flap and wave around, can’t trust the right one to handle all the jazz!
So we shouldn’t expect W (or K) to return to public like because Chuck has cancer and they are what, saving themselves for when he won’t be around?
I was just thinking that when KC3 is gone, it will just be these two and their kids.
WanK will be hoping Chuck lasts 10 years. By then George will be 19 and old enough in their eyes, to take up Harry’s workload.
Ok, so it feels like he hates even being reminded that Kate/Charles are dealing with medical issues. I am starting to think maybe he’s actually been benched. He’s lazy, yes, but I am more and more convinced they’re limiting his public intetactions because they’re afraid of what he might do/say. Why??
Yes, this is my impression also. They’re managing him as if he’s a liability now. He’s not been seen anywhere near Charles all year, nor with Kate. And Charles isn’t rolling him out for any big state occasions, but is sending Camilla instead. He’s been relegated to low key not particularly important events.
He’s had all his comms taken off him too, after the entirely self inflicted disasters of the past few months.
I don’t buy the ideas that he’s been benched. I know it could be different than under the old queen, when we were told everyone made their own schedule and worked as much (or as little!) as they personally wanted to. But I just don’t understand how Chuckles has any power to bench someone who now has their own funding and office staff (such as they are). Chuckles has no power over the Cracked Huevo anymore so how could he bench him?
Huevo is just a lazy good for nothing and that’s why he’s refusing to work. He’ll look for any reason – most of which are proven false later – to not work. And none of it makes sense anyway – Chuckles (the actual cancer patient) can work but the spouse of someone receiving preventative chemo cannot? If Huevo had been a hard worker his whole life and if Keen had actually been the most prepared royal bride ever (as we were told) instead of the two of them having a decades long pattern of being lazy and disappearing for months at a time, I’d cut him more slack to take this time off. But he isn’t being sidelined, he’s just being himself.
Chef Mario is giving me life! Notice how he looks rather irritated in ALL the photos he appears in. This was not a case of the photographer happening to take a snap at just the right/wrong moment and capturing a fleeting but amusing facial expression. Dude is genuinely NOT impressed. 😂🤣
I know, right?
I would be worried too ,standing next to that idiot holding that big sucker knife .
Looks dangerous to me .
I know, he’s like “Wrap this up and get him out of my kitchen.”
Yes! That’s what I said on X – its not a matter of one picture where he’s looking a little skeptical. He looks totally over William in every picture.
Chef Mario managed to convey heavy eyerolls and derisive smirks with a few subtle facial twitches. He should get a BAFTA.
William is showing up for TTC and D-Day because a future commander in chief of UK’s armed forces it’s a bad look if he doesn’t. Not being appointed regent while Charles is undergoing chemotherapy gives a vote of no confidence to William. If Charles passes while Kate undergoes her treatment William still have to step up.
I mean. We’ve just literally been told that he will NOT be stepping up. That he’ll be a WFH king. He doesn’t care about his role as CiC or head of the church. He’s going to do things his way and that includes day drinking and disappearing, being lazy and phoning it in. Literally.
But the future head of the Anglican Church and Defender of the faith(s) couldn’t be bothered to go to church on the holiest day in the Christian religion. I think he may show up at the Trooping and D day events because he likes to dress up in his uniforms.
He’s bringing Church of England back to its evil roots, founded by a sexual predator serial killer heretical King who wanted a divorce.
Obviously the half in half out needed to be rebranded for him to take the Sussex’s suggestion that he vetoed to make it his own. So now it’s not half in half out it’s being Royal from home🤔.. the spin they put on this makes me 😵💫 dizzy, no matter what you call it doing two events one day a week is a three quarters “Out” Royal .
Yes, he’s going back to being a barely part time royal and he can do that now because he has the duchy money and isn’t reliant on funding from his father for his lifestyle.
Royal WFH= I need more time dedicated ,monitoring , smearing & learning how to cosplay my Brother &SIL
Oh yeah, absolutely @cessily. Being a three quarters out royal is the new half-in half-out. Harry had his fractions wrong😂. William is just setting the expectations. I don’t believe that even if/when people get healthier, he will change this schedule. He’ll talk about how efficient he found it to be and continue on with the 3/4 out model.
Likely to be a spot-on forecast.
Wonder if his new Private Secretary has started looking through Situations Vacant websites yet. The sooner he quits the sooner it’ll all be behind him, like KM’s new Private Secretary who quit before she even started beginning of last year.
William would not be named regent. Charles is doing light work now and is not incapacitated.
That poor chef, tasked with babysitting W’s useless arse, looks very much over it. And since it’s only the middle of April, excusing Kate and William through June will only raise more questions. Finally, when has this dude ever done more than one or two events per week? Since the first of the year, he hasn’t done any most weeks. The British people really need to ask themselves why they are paying for this. (Usually, you “ambush” someone with weapons, not well wishes.)
“They share that same sense of commitment and service.” Yes, as in none.
Poor Rebecca, trying so hard to turn this into some kind of romance novel, with manly Prince William viewing the *two* get well cards – he has to keep a stiff upper lip for the nation, but she can tell he’s crying inside.
If William’s schedule will be “at a similar pace to February and March,” wouldn’t that be more like once or twice a month?
He’s a joke. And I seriously have a hard time buying anything they say about Kate when all they’ve done since January is lie. Almost 4 full months and not one person has verifiably seen Kate in public. It’s gone beyond weird.
So Kate probably will not be seen for another few months. I wonder if another video will be sent out.
They are ordinary children. More of the they are so normal spin. Not everyone can live in lavish country estates
English is just confirming that K’s skipping girl video is at odds with her having had serious abdominal surgery and gruelling chemo. It’s a pity she didn’t make eye contact with W and ask him why he colluded with The Scum on the release of that footage. More pointedly, why didn’t she ask him if that really was the two of them in that video. As far as I know, KP still hasn’t answered that question.
Is there some kind of chatbot Tom Sykes uses to take the most basic human interaction and churn out copy describing it as some heinous act of war against his precious prince?
So this will be different from his normal schedule how? He’ll do one or two events a week, he’ll show up for TTC and big events like D-Day b/c he basically has to, and he may deign to attend a garden party.
How is that different from his normal schedule?
And how is Kate still recovering from abdominal surgery? That doesn’t track with traveling in helicopters all over England, walking jauntily through the farm stand (if we’re playing along with KP and accepting that was Kate), etc. And during whatever surgery it was, cancer “had been present” and she was doing well and “getting better every day” but now she’s so sick that William can’t leave her side for more than one day a week?
Also note how it means he won’t leave the kids for more than one day a week – but we’ve been told they’ve been in school this whole time and he’s doing the school run, so how would they know (or care) what he does while they’re gone all day?
Even now KP is still mismanaging this to such a large extent that its mindboggling.
And, my biggest question: why was the car photo with Carole banned from publication by the British press? Why didn’t they want us to see that photo? Because Carole had a rental car? Why did she have a rental car? Is Kate even in England?
And If the kids are still in school, why has there been no confirmation of this from independent witnesses? Where are the children?
Good questions. From what I can tell, he sometimes did two events on different days, as in he worked for two days. But maybe this is about drawing a line in the sand about only doing one day, two events in one day and no more. But yeah, it’s not that different. Your point about the kids is a good one. Why does he need to be home every day when they’re going to school for most it? That’s absurd. As for English’s details about Kate’s health not adding up? I kind of wonder if she knows nothing and is just spinning yarns. Bc yeah it makes no sense. English is trying to evoke sympathy for Kate so maybe she’s just playing up the details she knows. Idk, it definitely doesn’t jibe with the farm video so it seems misplayed.
He’s got to keep up the pretense that Kate is ill. Otherwise, when the time comes to announce that Kate is not responding to treatment and she is permanently benched or succumbs, it won’t seem as if she suffered from any lack of care on Huevo’s end.
Wasn’t that his schedule before Kate got cancer?
I still don’t understand the concept of “grueling preventative chemotherapy”. Why add the “preventative”? Sounds like plain old grueling chemo. I get a form a preventative chemotherapy which are two types of monoclonal antibodies every month. I have to get hooked up to an IV, an hr later its done— and there are no side effects. I have never heard of this grueling preventative therapy. Anyone else?
From what I can tell, it is plain old chemo, but it’s called adjuvant chemo because of its purpose, which is to clean up cancer cells after primary treatment, like surgery. I don’t think they bother to do this for early-stage cancers or at all for certain cancers, more for breast or colon cancer – but maybe others know better.
I get a 3-hour infusion every 4 months and the process isn’t grueling at all – a book, some snacks and if I’m lucky I get the massage chair – but I can imagine that the side effects could be grueling. And who knows, maybe Kate is losing her hair?
There’s a woman right now documenting her cancer progress while also being a med student and she just got hospitalized again due to N excess of fluid in her lungs bur this man with all the luxuries in his life…..
It was upsetting to watch Volunteer Candappa curtsey to an utterly undeserving will. She lives in a different moral universe and is his superior.
WFH Willy is going to do limited events, as in once a week, for the foreseeable future. Hmm, I think foreseeable future means forever. He will be working once a week forever. That’s how his reign will be so get used to it.
“Indeed, only the couple’s closest aides have seen or even spoken to the prince or princess in recent weeks, emphasising the need for them to retreat and regroup as a family.” Isn’t that a little weird? I mean, I understand the need to regroup and enforce their bond but they needed a whole month? Without interacting with nobody else apart from the servants? Is that normal? Wouldn’t it be better for the children to have other children around them or their friends? Has he even met with his father who also suffers from cancer and he is undergoing a serious treatment as well? Has he even met his father since January? Even Kate allegedly met him…Something isn’t right…
My money says Kate and the kids will be on the balcony at Trooping. It will be a surprise and the tabloids will have hundreds of posts about her.
He may just show up with George. Kate and the younger children have not been seen.
I think it depends what she looks like. If she had to fake Mother’s Day photo because she was worried about optics she is not going to appear anywhere in public where the cameras can get a clear view of her if she doesn’t think she looks her best after months of chemotherapy.
Can all the “He wants to divorce her” people please recalibrate?
She is his get out of work for life cancer wife
Let’s be frank here. If he manages to do one or two events with the public every week, week in week out it’ll be a huge improvement in what he’s done so far this year. I’ll give it a week before he’s back to his random one visit every month or so. It’s a shame really because he could shine a spotlight on many worthy causes if he chose to do so.
But not in the school holidays, that takes him out for about 1/3 of the year already.
I completely agree that he’ll be back to ‘once in a while when I can be bothered’ asap.