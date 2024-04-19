“Ashanti & Nelly are expecting & engaged, after reuniting last year” links
  • April 19, 2024

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Ashanti & Nelly got back together last year, and now they’re engaged and expecting a baby! Wow, this story is sort of crazy. [Buzzfeed]
I don’t even know how to describe Cate Blanchett’s Louis Vuitton ensemble. She looks like a chic pirate, and I’m kind of into it? [RCFA]
This male model has a very “Jersey Shore” look. [Socialite Life]
On Suri Cruise’s 18th birthday, a reflection of the TomKat mess. [LaineyGossip]
A defense of the apolitical nature of Alex Garland’s Civil War. [Pajiba]
Salma Hayek wore a cute dress & atrocious platforms. [Go Fug Yourself]
I thought Justin Bieber & Jaden Smith’s affectionate greeting was genuinely sweet. They seem to really be close friends. [OMG Blog]
More analysis of how Taylor Swift’s TTPD seems to be about Matt Healy. [Just Jared]
Rita Moreno is so cool. [Seriously OMG]
Bravo’s NYC Prep is finally available on streaming. [Starcasm]
Simone Biles thought America hated her when she got the twisties. [Hollywood Life]

11 Responses to ““Ashanti & Nelly are expecting & engaged, after reuniting last year” links”

  1. Flamingo says:
    April 19, 2024 at 12:46 pm

    Maybe *this* is the greatest love story never told. Happy for Ashanti & Nelly, I will always root for her since she grew up near where I lived in Glen Cove, LI. She would actually go back and support her town.

    Reply
  2. Kitten says:
    April 19, 2024 at 1:10 pm

    Salma’s shoes are awful but so is the dress IMO. The only thing I like about it is the color.

    Reply
    • Terri says:
      April 19, 2024 at 1:56 pm

      Ashanti and Nelly have such a sweet get back together forever story.

      I wish there more details re TomKat escape. I remember Toms sister was her minder and with her every second Tom wasn’t and there being burned phones. All the escapes from Science****** are dramatic and terrific reading! I’m sure that story is locked up tight.

      Reply
    • Matilda says:
      April 19, 2024 at 5:51 pm

      She is so short I guess she feels she needs platform shoes but with all the money and influence behind her you would think they could come up with something better for the wife of the boss.

      Reply
  3. Flower says:
    April 19, 2024 at 4:25 pm

    Also Asanti has just seeded a start-up to assist women with their fertility saw it today. It seems to be well researched, funded and FDA approved – good for her.

    Reply
  4. Sass says:
    April 19, 2024 at 5:38 pm

    My ridiculous elder millennial heart is so excited for this news!!!

    Reply
    • Meghan says:
      April 19, 2024 at 7:41 pm

      I love Nelly so much, I even listen to “Hey Porsche” for God’s sake. I swear the final nail in the coffin of my marriage was when I was going to purchase both of us regular tickets to a Nelly concert and get myself the meet and greet package because HELLO and my ex didn’t even like Nelly all that much and he basically forbade me from doing that and to this day I have never met Nelly and it makes me sad.

      Reply
  5. Polly says:
    April 19, 2024 at 8:09 pm

    I hate just Jared’s site. I’m not clicking through 15 slides!!!

    Reply

