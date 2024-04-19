“Ashanti & Nelly are expecting & engaged, after reuniting last year” links

Ashanti & Nelly got back together last year, and now they’re engaged and expecting a baby! Wow, this story is sort of crazy. [Buzzfeed]

I don’t even know how to describe Cate Blanchett’s Louis Vuitton ensemble. She looks like a chic pirate, and I’m kind of into it? [RCFA]

This male model has a very “Jersey Shore” look. [Socialite Life]

On Suri Cruise’s 18th birthday, a reflection of the TomKat mess. [LaineyGossip]

A defense of the apolitical nature of Alex Garland’s Civil War. [Pajiba]

Salma Hayek wore a cute dress & atrocious platforms. [Go Fug Yourself]

I thought Justin Bieber & Jaden Smith’s affectionate greeting was genuinely sweet. They seem to really be close friends. [OMG Blog]

More analysis of how Taylor Swift’s TTPD seems to be about Matt Healy. [Just Jared]

Rita Moreno is so cool. [Seriously OMG]

Bravo’s NYC Prep is finally available on streaming. [Starcasm]

Simone Biles thought America hated her when she got the twisties. [Hollywood Life]