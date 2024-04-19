“Ashanti & Nelly are expecting & engaged, after reuniting last year” links

Ashanti & Nelly got back together last year, and now they’re engaged and expecting a baby! Wow, this story is sort of crazy. [Buzzfeed]
Maybe *this* is the greatest love story never told. Happy for Ashanti & Nelly, I will always root for her since she grew up near where I lived in Glen Cove, LI. She would actually go back and support her town.
Their baby is going to be a cutie pie!
I’m so excited for them!!!! This is the best story!
Don’t tell that to JLo, LOL!
Salma’s shoes are awful but so is the dress IMO. The only thing I like about it is the color.
Ashanti and Nelly have such a sweet get back together forever story.
I wish there more details re TomKat escape. I remember Toms sister was her minder and with her every second Tom wasn’t and there being burned phones. All the escapes from Science****** are dramatic and terrific reading! I’m sure that story is locked up tight.
She is so short I guess she feels she needs platform shoes but with all the money and influence behind her you would think they could come up with something better for the wife of the boss.
Also Asanti has just seeded a start-up to assist women with their fertility saw it today. It seems to be well researched, funded and FDA approved – good for her.
My ridiculous elder millennial heart is so excited for this news!!!
I love Nelly so much, I even listen to “Hey Porsche” for God’s sake. I swear the final nail in the coffin of my marriage was when I was going to purchase both of us regular tickets to a Nelly concert and get myself the meet and greet package because HELLO and my ex didn’t even like Nelly all that much and he basically forbade me from doing that and to this day I have never met Nelly and it makes me sad.
I hate just Jared’s site. I’m not clicking through 15 slides!!!