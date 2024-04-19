Us Weekly: ‘The whole fate of the monarchy rests on Prince William’s shoulders’

Us Weekly released more of their cover story this week, which is all about how Prince William is frozen with anxiety over every part of his life. The first excerpt read like “poor William, his wife and father have cancer, won’t anyone think about how HE suffers?” Maybe people would be more sympathetic towards William if he hadn’t lied and misrepresented for months, thrown his apparently cancer-stricken wife under the bus and been largely shaky and drunk in his few public appearances. I’m just saying. Anyway, Us Weekly also wants to point out that William is dealing with crushing pressure to be the face of the monarchy, all while trying to do the school run and dealing with debt-ridden in-laws. Us Weekly made a list:
Brothers at War: The fractured relationship between William and his younger brother, Prince Harry, is showing no signs of improvement. (Harry reportedly found out about Kate’s cancer diagnosis along with the rest of the world.) “There hasn’t been more contact between William and Harry,” says a source. “Harry and Meghan reached out to him, but it hasn’t opened up the lines of conversation. They still do not communicate.”
A vulnerable Charles: On February 5, Buckingham Palace revealed Charles had been diagnosed with an unspecified cancer after he underwent treatment for an enlarged prostate a few weeks earlier. In March, royal author Christopher Andersen told Us he believes Charles’ prognosis is “more serious than we are being led to believe,” adding, “William has the double whammy of having to see his father deal with this and his wife.”
A missing princess: The princess’ absence has been keenly felt as she’s remained largely out of the public eye since being diagnosed with cancer following a planned abdominal surgery in mid-January. “The nation is gunning for Kate to get better,” says royal expert Tessa Dunlop. “The monarchy needs her.” Fellow royals expert Gareth Russell says she may attend the annual Trooping the Colour in June but notes “that could change at a moment’s notice.”
Dad duties: While Kate undergoes treatment, William has his hands full at home with George, Louis and Charlotte. He’s said to be taking them to and from school, and during their recent spring break, the hands-on dad spent time painting with them and doing archery. “They all [also] love to play cards,” says a source. “That’s something that Kate can be involved with as well and that they’ve always loved to do as a family.”
His in-laws’ debt: According to reports, Kate’s parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, are in debt for more than $300,000 after selling their children’s party supplies company, Party Pieces, in 2023 after 36 years in business. “It’s been devastating for the family, but Carole will be most concerned about Kate’s well-being right now,” says royal commentator Afua Hagan. “She will be pulling out all the stops to shield Kate from this.”
Face of the Monarchy: Despite some help from Queen Camilla and his aunt and uncle, Princess Sophie and Prince Edward, William is currently the most public-facing royal by a mile, attending a series of meetings and events, including the BAFTAs, solo. “The whole fate of the monarchy rests on his shoulders,” says Andersen. “I’m sure it’s a crushing weight, and it’s happening much earlier than he thought it would.”
“Carole and Michael Middleton, are in debt for more than $300,000” – it’s much more than that, the $300K figure is solely what they owe to the insolvency firm which arranged the fire sale of Party Pieces. The sale of Party Pieces was arranged so that the Middletons and PP’s new owner are not on the hook for the $3 million debt Party Pieces racked up. It’s also interesting that this whole piece is “poor William, look at everything on his plate” EXCEPT for the Middletons. William’s already declared that the Middletons’ grift is none of his business and none of his responsibility.
Re: the kids and William’s “dad duties” – I still have not seen one credible report about Nanny Maria and whether she’s still working for the Wales family. Maria’s name has been largely missing from the reporting this year, to the point where you’d think that only Carole and William are responsible for those kids. So… anyway… weird vibes all around. As I’ve said before (like on last week’s podcast), I truly do not have a conspiracy which explains everything we’ve witnessed around the Windsors this year.
If this is indeed a fact, then the British Monarchy is done for. In fact I predict the Monarchy will end during William’s socalled, “reign”.
Billy likes his leisure time so much and he doesn’t have a good role model to be a leader — he is so dependent on the gutter media defending and doing the propaganda for him and his family. He will always be besieged with problems and it’s all because he doesn’t have a strong character.
And yet somehow a 25 year old Elizabeth, with two TINY children, grieving the sudden death of her beloved father, managed to step up and ascend the throne pledging her duty and resolving to serve her entire life (which she did.) Just sad that he can’t muster just a tiny bit of his grandparents’ sense of responsibility.
@MARYCONTRARY
Ain’t that the truth!
Exactly. He’s a shirker through and through.
And that’s why most everyone respected QE2, despite the Monarchy being a passé institution long past its sell-by date. She showed up, did her job, took it and her country seriously. WFH doesn’t GAF.
Not only that, but until she was 10 and her uncle abdicated, she and her father (as the second son) weren’t even meant to become monarchs. William has been the heir since birth, so why he’s so surprised is really something.
Lucky Charm, that’s what I was thinking. He’s almost 42 years old. Why is this such a surprise to him? More importantly, why is this such a surprise to the bm, since they’re the ones who keep lamenting this?
It’s clear that trying to give royal children a “normal” childhood and having them go to school has been a failed experiment.
@Concern Fae – I strongly disagree that this would be the reason for Williams failing. If you want to bring up reasons for it, that are not based on his personal choices, it is probably about the courtiers and the royal system telling and showcasing him how superior he is without needing to do anything.
She managed by neglecting her two young children, and Charles and William are more evidence of how bad that was.
The Queen may have been “neglectful” by our modern standards and culture, but Charles has a sense of duty. William was raised by a loving mother and yet has no work ethic. Many people have truly terrible, abusive upbringings and manage to be productive and kind adults. William doesn’t get a pass because of how he was raised.
@MaryContrary Wow, where is that coming from? You just need to look to Harry to prove your argument wrong.
Anne did not complain about her upbringing but Charles did. His grandmother treated him as being more special and she treated great grandson William the same way
And every time they say that–William’s going to be king sooner than expected & he’s scared sh*tless–they’re just inviting comparisons with QEII, whom everybody remembers. And I’m guessing Victoria didn’t grow up thinking she was going to be queen at age 18. Billy Boy looks pathetic by comparison. And quite frankly, dumb as a box of rocks. Why on earth would he think he had decades of POWing? Charles is an old king, old at ascension. Older than Georges IV, V, & VI upon their deaths. Yes, Phillip lived a long life, but the kings haven’t.
Let’s all feel sorry for Peg (NOOOO). He is lazy. He couldn’t care less about his “sick” wife and father. No proof he takes care of the children. Just uses them for good press. He is incredibly lazy and incompetent so yes the monarchy could go down in flames and it would be his and his father’s fault. No tears for Peg!
Plus all that stuff they say he’s doing with them? The archery & card games & etc.? You don’t need time off from work for that stuff. You can actually spend time with your kids every day. Really! Try it Billy!
Why do they make it seem like Kate is dead?
I don’t think the cancer video was a complete fake–green screen perhaps, but it’s the only proof of life we have for someone who’s supposedly getting”preventative chemo.”
I said this before, but if KP wanted to hide a body, I don’t think they would do anything differently than they are doing right now. In fact, the British media is so compliant that they could drive a car past Windsor Castle with a billboard on top saying “Dead Body Inside” and the British media wouldn’t touch it–the public would be at the mercy of a tourist with a cell phone to hear of it.
Ha! Yes. Everyone would normalize it: it’s the new normal for Kate to never be seen at all, and for KP to dump photoshopped photos and paste jobs and AI messages. Nothing to see hear! She can’t be dead or incapacitated! That couldn’t happen to the RF! And Willy– he is violent but surely not THAT violent!! This is, after all, the royal family!!!. You gotta laugh. Its right there and people won’t believe what they are seeing. You might as well parade her body around, they will swear she spoke to them.
I don’t know what is going on over at the palaces but Popbitch mailout this week claimed that at least two major news organizations have updated their obituary for the monarch, the orders coming from the top bosses at both places. Something is happening that is being hidden from the general public. Seems quite a coincidence that independent news orgs would both update the same week.
Newspapers do this routinely.
I’m honestly afraid Kate IS dead. There sure have been a lot of signs that she is dead (or incapacitated). I’ve been like a broken record on here but the “cancer announcement video” was A.I.-created, so only fake photos & videos of Kate have been released since she was last seen at Christmas time. There’s got to be a major reason why they can’t even get Kate photographed or on video! I honestly have been thinking that the purpose of the fake cancer announcement (if Kate really has cancer i’ll eat my hat) was to ease the public into her death. They’ll at some point announce she took a turn for the worse, blah blah blah, and eventually announce she died. I hope i’m wrong.
And I think Carol knows about it. That’s why we have been getting the stories we have seen. Of her and William getting close again. William will pay off her debts and a huge chunk to keep her silent.
Why would the palace need to ease the public into her death? It’s not like she’s the glue holding the the commonwealth together. It’s not like she shows up every day hugging aids patients and making a huge impact.
I think when Chuck passes, Keen will emerge, with George at her side, ready to take her place as Queen consort. The public will lap it up, I’m sure.
@Mslove they can’t have another young Princess of Wales die suddenly. She can die, but not suddenly. The peasants need to be slowly let down and cancer is also untouchable.
it would be a bigger crisis to hide the death of the Princess of Wales for months with everyone (including her family) participating in the coverup than it would be for her to die suddenly in a surgery gone wrong or something.
If she had died I don’t see any point in hiding it.
@rosa mwemaid I think one reason to hide such a thing is because millions of people would immediately react to the news. There would have to be a plausible explanation for the death, and everyone from journalists to investigators might be involved to provide information to the public. People would want to interview her medical team, the BRF would have to make official statements. IF she died and someone’s first response was panic, an initial goal might be focused on ways to buy time and to come up with a plausible explanation that could withstand decades of scrutiny. Think: the responses to the sudden, unexpected death of Princess Diana vs the deaths of the older and clearly ailing Queen and Prince Philip.
These are just speculations in response to rosa’s comment. I think Kate is likely dealing with a combination of chronic health concerns, enjoying an extended break, and negotiating her future with the BRF.
Why would they hide it? Because if the reason she died got out, that would end the monarchy.
I don’t think they are making it seem like she’s dead but they are making it seem like she’s close to it. The only thing she can do with the kids is play cards? she can’t paint with them, she can’t go outside and help them with archery? I’m getting visions of the deathbed scenes in Forrest Gump, for Mrs Gump and Jenny. They’re making it sound like Kate is too weak to even get out of bed, which is not consistent with the idea that she’s getting better, that this is preventative chemo, that she is traveling back and forth between Anmer and Adelaide with some regularity etc.
They’re making it seem worse than it is so Peg & Keen have an excuse to be lazy. Plus, when Keen emerges from her sick bed, people will be overjoyed to see her, maybe, because how else are you going to make the Wails interesting.
Clearly US Weekly is ignoring the European royals, because William is essentially at the right age to ascend the throne. It’s odd that this article is essentially saying that he’s still not ready and he’s wilting under the pressure. Considering that everything is from a “how it affects William” standpoint, it’s odd. Why is this being printed in a US publication—what is the point of telling the US that he can’t do the job?
Since William was born, it’s been no secret the fate of the monarchy would one day rest on his shoulders. Duh. He’s the heir. Heir to a crumbling dynasty in an outdated model. So, hardly news. What I think, is that articles like these accomplish one thing, and one thing only. They make William seem weak AF. Only he can change that perception. Aprons and school runs ain’t gonna do it. Either he steps up, or the monarchy goes down. And maybe that’s the point.
As weird as it sounds, the BRF family needs US support($$$). As Piers stated(whom I usually don’t listen to but in this case he’s prob right), US support is a large viability for the BRF. This article is leaning towards more sympathy for W.
I also don’t think they really care about the commonwealth compared to the US.
Despite some help from Queen Camilla and his aunt and uncle, Princess Sophie and Prince Edward, William is currently the most public-facing royal by a mile,
All of the above is A BIG FAT LIE and opposite day again. Will as FK should be front and centre with SOME help from other working royals but while he has been resting on his laurels they have kept to their schedule and covered for the King. So far has Will stepped in for the King at any event? No he hasn’t!
I said the same thing below (there weren’t any comments showing yet when I was typing mine). As the next in line, you would expect him to be doing more, but he’s not.
@Lucky Charm exactly that bold faced lie about the workshy heir claiming that he’s providing any cover for Charles, just leaps off the page, doesn’t it? I do wonder what Anne and Edward really think about his failure to do his fair share and, undoubtedly expect them to continue carrying him while he eats, drinks and listens to Lucy in the sky with diamonds!
It comes with the position, willie. As the heir, when you become king, the whole institution rests on you because you are the institution. This is what you wanted. Be careful what you ask for,
I’ve noticed over the years that sometimes Nanny Maria isn’t mentioned when they heavily push “we’re hands on parents so we can’t work! only bad parents work! Arrrrrrly Yarrrs after all!”
William goes in for self pity apparently the poor William spin. Also don’t the children have friends to play games with. Are they isolated
I pity the monarchy if it all depends on william
Did they add hair on his head on the Us cover or am I hallucinating ?
Maybe this: https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Spray-on_hair ?
It looks like somebody used a crayon to add some. Maybe they’ll gradually add some hair so that when he get a transplant it won’t be too shocking.
I took one look at that cover and thought “Kate’s” been playing with Photoshop again..
They gave him hair and her lips, which is how derangers photoshop them.
That cover photo looks so photoshopped. They overdid the blur tool for sure.
“Despite some help from Queen Camilla and his aunt and uncle, Princess Sophie and Prince Edward, William is currently the most public-facing royal by a mile, attending a series of meetings and events, including the BAFTAs, solo.”
Wow, talk opposite day! William has worked only a fraction of any of them, and they completely forgot about Anne. He’s certainly NOT the most public facing royal, when he’s barely appeared in public at all the past four months.
It’s still so bizarre to me that Kate has so thoroughly disappeared from public life. Something really hinky is going on. The British media is never going to question some of the questionable things the royals get up to, not really, but it’s amazing to me how Kate’s cancer announcement has muzzled it when it comes to the Firm. Of course, it can still generate clicks with rage bait about H&M, which is just lazy at this point.
This is beyond ridiculous. Are they saying that the fate of the entire monarchy has to take a back seat to William playing cards with his kids? And If his in-laws’ bankruptcy is keeping him up at night, he can write a check.
Well, they are truly F*”cked then.
How worried do you suppose courtiers/ Men in suits are behind the scene if they know just how badly Will is going to crash the royal gravy train? Or is it like, so what ? No one will notice if the tabs continue to print the tripe that we push about him being TOTALLY marvelous all the time despite a glaring lack of public visibility? He has gotten away with it so far and they are already setting out the stall that he’ll be a mingling with the muggles a lot less. Keeping his brand exclusive and soooo much more impactful, doncha know ?
Even with all the gaslighting, North Korean levels of propaganda, every media outlet covering and propping him up, I would never underestimate Will’s ability to destroy all that hard work simply by showing his true self.
What’s going to happen if Kate doesn’t turn up at Trooping?
They will come up with some cockamamie excuse. What will be more interesting is what would happen if CIII passes on suddenly and Kate isn’t at the funeral. I’d love to see what Rebecca English concocts for that!
For sure there would be a body double wearing a face shrouding mourning veil!
I really don’t know if the general internet public has it in ’em to care about Kate conspiracies again soon. Yet she still hasn’t been seen live in public. What will it take to get pressure and focus on seeing Kate again?
Even if Nanny Maria is no longer employed by them, surely they have always had more than one nanny. Yet, we get this constant gaslighting in which William is portrayed as being the kids’ sole caregiver. These people have every privilege and advantage you can think of and more, but the media sycophants insist they are a regular middle class family in crisis. They demand that we feel sorry for them in their hour of need. Nope. I refuse. There are millions of families in GB and around the world who are in genuine crisis without any of the benefits afforded to the Windsors. This is absolutely ridiculous.
It’s such a cluster of messaging at all times with the RF. The public and BM alternately elevate them above the masses, infantalize them or “they’re just like us” to the point of making your head spin. They gaslight you with this “no one has ever familied the way they family before” about the kids and the household, when in fact they have a staff, but it also emphasizes another glaring fact. This is not a family. Sophie, Edward, Anne etc. can step up taking on events, but nobody can help you with the kids? Help you with your wife (sit and keep her company, etc.?) These people don’t have relationships, so I wish they’d stop pretending like if Harry hadn’t “betrayed” W+K (under the bewitching spell of his wife) that all the cousins would be meeting for playdates and the families would have Saturday barbecues. WHAT HAS HE BEEN PREPARING FOR HIS WHOLE LIFE if not to take on the crown. And yes fear, worry, etc. are all real emotions that real people should experience, but why is the messaging an ongoing pity party panhandle on behalf of Will? There are dozens of people who work for him right? What are they doing while he pulls a turtle? How are they earning their salary?
William’s problem is William. Not his brother, dad, wife, or children.
Say it again: William’s problem is William.
They’re right. As heir, Will *is* under pressure, but not because he has to go to work while he’s sad about his dad or wife being sick. The monarchy is a scam. The so-called tourism benefits have been flatly disproven, and having a royal patron doesn’t seem to actually help charities stay open, no matter how many balding royals they get to make bizarre faces and awkward small talk around poor people. And when the monarch can change or refuse laws before they’re even considered by parliament, we’ve left political neutrality far behind.
So the real scenario of the British monarchy is that these holy divine royals are nothing more than national mascots made to keep the peasants occupied while their pockets are picked. Except this current batch of royals, led by Will, can’t keep the show going. The risk isn’t that charities won’t get their chance at a royal circus visit, that’s not the “work” they’re worried about. The “work” is providing the media and the people with enough fodder for distraction so that the firm can go about their real work, which seems to be accepting bags of cash from various international crime families and arms dealers.
For years, Will has been surrounded by right wing operatives; maybe they’re grooming him, maybe it’s just a case of like attracting like. Either way, Will has been their little white supremacist wet dream ever since Charles married Diana for her Spencer heritage. But now they’ve had ample time to see Will alone, without Philip or QEII or Harry or even Kate protecting him and propping him up, and they’re scared as sh*t because he’s just f*cking bad at it. He can’t talk to people, he’s not charming, he’s not handsome, he doesn’t seem genuine, and they can’t even say ‘well, he’s a bit cold but he’s got a mind for business’ because he so obviously isn’t some deep brilliant thinker. He sucks. If this was the 1930s, perhaps he would’ve ‘abdicated for love’ and been sent somewhere so that his younger brother – better suited for the job in every way – could take over. Except that prospect was ruined for these white supremacists the moment Harry married Meghan (hence the desperate, cruel campaign against Meghan, bc if they can get Harry to leave her and disown the children then he’s still in play for King).
So, precipitated by Charles’ diagnosis, the chaos we’re seeing is because the Firm and remaining royals can’t agree on how to proceed. And from the looks of it, things are getting messy, and I don’t think they’re going to be able to keep the lid on everything for much longer.
I agree with everything you just said @Sunday
“(hence the desperate, cruel campaign against Meghan, bc if they can get Harry to leave her and disown the children then he’s still in play for King).”
_Exactly_. Well-said. As well, a good part of the incompetent ruckus here is that there is no one capable of getting anything on track, forget having the power to “crack heads.” Driving out folks like Geist has slowly, finally come home to roost. And even someone like him would probably look at this mess and say the hell with it.
It feels sort of unreal to witness those once-farfetched “Prince George might not become King/monarchy will end” prophecies maybe coming true.
Because if the monarchy rests on humpty dumpty’s shoulders…all the kings horses and all the kings men really won’t be able to put it back together again.
Problem is, Billy’s shoulders are Teflon coated and everything falls off, so the monarchy is FKD
Mind you it was always going to be that way after the Queen died. Let’s face it, Charlie was on the longest “Youth Employment Scheme” known to man!! What self respecting man sits on his arse letting his mother do all the heavy lifting all of his adult life. And his lazy ass son is just as bad. The US needs to wake up to the sht being peddled by the Palace. Mind you, so does a lot of the UK. Can someone PLEASE start construction of a guillotine outside of the Palace, maybe then the fkrs will take the hint and sod of
When I say what I think is going on, my comments get cut, Mary. So, just apropo of nothing at all, what if an heir to the throne committed a major crime, what would happen? Would it be in the papers next day? Or would they cover it up elaborately and bury it fathoms deep?
This is Kkat btw I don’t know why it put NOKKAT 😂
If someone, say the heir to the throne, committed a major felony crime.
A crime where someone isn’t breathing anymore.
His best bet would to be to cover it up until he sits on the throne, since he can’t be prosecuted then.
Ideally you could say someone who hasn’t been seen in public for 4 months has cancer and then have that person take a turn for the worst.
Or say that person needed more surgery and oh no died on the table
If that’s what you’re thinking Underhill, I’m right there with you.
@Underhill Your not the only one that suspects this might be what happened…
I think more and more people are coming to that conclusion, as time goes by.
Big trouble ahead then, BIG trouble. Will will never be up to the job and poor Kitty can barely face an audience and has so little between her ears …
There used to be a british H&M supporter on twitter named PAGANTRELAWNEY who had great insight into the BRF and their history and shenanigans. She had such a great ability to translate and analyze the actions of the little grey men as well as members of the RF that many folks, especially derangers, believed she was in media or even worked for the palace.
Anyhoooo……..sometime in December, Pagan left twitter and in a goodbye tweet, she said this:
“A day is going to come, in the not too distant future, when something big will happen and people will be crying their eyes out, asking ‘what about family!!!’ and wanting to portray William as the victim. Save this picture for that day.”
And the picture she posted was that of Bully, during an investiture last May, where he made the infamous Jason Knauf a “Lieutenant of the Royal Victorian Order.”
You will recall that jason was Bully’s right-hand man who volunteered-with-Bully’s-permission to testify against M in her privacy case against the dailyFAIL.
One interesting headline at the time said:
“Prince William awards honour to Jason Knauf, former aide who testified against Meghan Markle”
Anyhooo, I bring up this Pagantrelawney prophecy 🙂 because I do believe that we’re seeing it slowly unfolding in real time.
Anybody know why Pagan quit twitter? I miss her.
She was doxxed.
I’m embarrassed to say that I read that 3x and still don’t understand what it means.
Explain it to me like I’m a 5th grader, please.
Am I the only one who noticed this, “The nation is gunning for Kate to get better,” says royal expert Tessa Dunlop.” The nation is GUNNING for Kate? Is this something that differs in meaning between the UK and the US? From a US perspective, it doesn’t bode well for her.
😉. When will I ever learn?? I need to read through alllll the comments before commenting! That horrible phrase caught this American’s eye as well.
That’s such a weird way of saying that. But then everything about this story is weird.
Rooting for Kate is a much better turn of phrase. Gunning for someone sounds like you’re out to get them.
Do these writers even understand the words they use? ‘The nation is gunning for Kate to get better’?? The nation is gunning for Kate?? 🙄😳
I’m wondering if William suffers from anxiety disorder? It’s possible that explains the swaying and weird grimace smiles and chattering talk? Maybe he’s trying to coverup the fear-wave?
(add odd stamping of the feet plus urgent need for the toilet and you’ve got many of the symptoms of what I experience. When I have anxiety/agoraphobia attack, I can become a real weirdo.)
ETA – I’m not saying this would explain all his jerkiness!
Hello! reported that nanny Maria had been let go in the name of “normalcy”. If she was the leak to the Spanish press that tracks.