Queen Letizia & Queen Maxima had a mother-off in The Netherlands this week

This week, Spain’s King Felipe and Queen Letizia were in The Netherlands on a state visit. They were wined and dined thoroughly by King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima. It was time to play everyone’s favorite game: All Of The European Royals Are Happier When The Windsors Are Not Around. Maxima and W-A looked like charming hosts, even if most of the exterior photos revealed that it was a pretty rain-soaked state visit. I’m including photos from earlier in the week with the kings and queens out and about in Amsterdam and The Hague, plus photos from Wednesday night’s state dinner.
At the state dinner, something weird happened. There was a receiving line, traditional at state dinners, and Felipe, Willem-Alexander and Maxima were all standing to greet the guests. But Letizia was perched up on a high stool or chair of some kind. She had been walking around just fine during the earlier events, although People Magazine noted that Letizia has been wearing shorter heels lately. People Mag explains Letizia’s seated position as likely to do with her history of foot problems, so maybe she was simply in pain and the Dutch royals were being especially accommodating.
At the state dinner, Letizia wore a gown by The 2nd Skin CO. She also wore Queen Maria Cristina’s Loop Tiara with Queen Victoria Eugenie’s Diamond Earrings and the Grey Pearl Brooch. Princess Catharina-Amalia wore the Ruby Peacock Tiara and Maxima wore the Stuart Tiara. All of the royal ladies coordinated in shades of blue for the formal portraits.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
Princess Catharina-Amalia is a total glamazon like her mom. I hope she’s smart as hell and that we may consequently look forward to decades of her gorgeous, majestic presence with bonus needling of the Windsors in that pragmatic, no-bullshit Dutchie way.
Right??? That photo with her in the middle is bad ass. You can tell she is the future Queen. It seems like they have raised 3 very self-assured young women. Love Maxima’s outfit. Letizia’s seems a bit overwhelming on her small frame.
Oooh sparkly! I’m a magpie. That said, I’m always interested to see what Maxima is wearing because she can carry anything. Looks like a great visit and I’m sure they were happy no one had to deal with the Windsors.
Such stylish women.
All the Euro royals look so relaxed and like they are enjoying themselves when the UK bunch aren’t around.
It was revealed that Amalia spent the last year in Madrid, when she couldn’t attend uni here in Amsterdam due to death threats. So William toasted particularly to keeping her safe and private, but able to have some freedom there. True warmth and graciousness
One was a journalist and news anchor, the other a financial researcher who worked for DeutscheBank and taught math. Both are multilingual. It’s refreshing seeing royals who are accomplished and driven, not just given accolades for going on school runs and smiling for cameras.
brilliant start to finish. no notes. this is how it’s done, and i’m picturing kkkhate there bringing down the vibe with all the buttons and toddler-wear. nice to see the adults doing it well.
i am absolutely not a tiara/jewelry person but would make an exception for the ruby peacock tiara. love the name, love the look.
Would love to know what the European royals think of the left overs.. that is a book I would read. I don’t think we will be seeing events like this in the UK anytime soon.
Ooh, Maxima wore the Stuart tiara. If you get a chance to look at it up close, you’ll see that the Stuart is not just a big gun…it’s an oozy.