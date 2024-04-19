Queen Letizia & Queen Maxima had a mother-off in The Netherlands this week

This week, Spain’s King Felipe and Queen Letizia were in The Netherlands on a state visit. They were wined and dined thoroughly by King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima. It was time to play everyone’s favorite game: All Of The European Royals Are Happier When The Windsors Are Not Around. Maxima and W-A looked like charming hosts, even if most of the exterior photos revealed that it was a pretty rain-soaked state visit. I’m including photos from earlier in the week with the kings and queens out and about in Amsterdam and The Hague, plus photos from Wednesday night’s state dinner.

At the state dinner, something weird happened. There was a receiving line, traditional at state dinners, and Felipe, Willem-Alexander and Maxima were all standing to greet the guests. But Letizia was perched up on a high stool or chair of some kind. She had been walking around just fine during the earlier events, although People Magazine noted that Letizia has been wearing shorter heels lately. People Mag explains Letizia’s seated position as likely to do with her history of foot problems, so maybe she was simply in pain and the Dutch royals were being especially accommodating.

At the state dinner, Letizia wore a gown by The 2nd Skin CO. She also wore Queen Maria Cristina’s Loop Tiara with Queen Victoria Eugenie’s Diamond Earrings and the Grey Pearl Brooch. Princess Catharina-Amalia wore the Ruby Peacock Tiara and Maxima wore the Stuart Tiara. All of the royal ladies coordinated in shades of blue for the formal portraits.