Eden: King Charles should finally remove Harry as a Counsellor of State

At some point, Prince Harry changed his residency status on Travalyst’s British company filings. He changed his residency, obviously enough, from Britain to America. The filings were just revealed this week, but this was likely done by Harry months ago, and he even backdated the change to reflect the June 2023 eviction from Frogmore Cottage. The eviction was a petty, disgusting move by Harry’s dogsh-t father, which we’ve already covered extensively. All of this is a story about sadism. It’s a story about an institution (the monarchy) and a national press working together to punish, to harm, to inflict pain on one family, the Sussexes. The thing is, the only power they actually have at this point is “taking away” the last vestiges of Harry’s royal position. Four years after Harry left, I hope he’s made his peace with all of that. Which brings me to Richard Eden’s latest column in the Mail, where he argues – for the millionth time – that more things must be taken away from Harry.
Queen Elizabeth was a wise woman. And when she needed to take decisive action, she did. That is why she decided the Duke and Duchess of Sussex could not be allowed to combine royal duties with seeking their fortune overseas. And why she ignored Prince Harry’s efforts to persuade her otherwise.
In his best-selling memoir, Spare, Harry tries to convince readers that his grandmother was bamboozled into taking a tough line against him and Meghan by scheming courtiers. In my opinion, however, Her Late Majesty knew exactly what she was doing and why.
Now, King Charles needs to take a leaf out of his mother’s book – and be decisive when it comes to his younger son and his role as a Counsellor of State. As things stand, California-based Prince Harry could still be called on to stand in for his father in some circumstances because he remains a Counsellor of State – which is surely now intolerable.
In today’s Daily Mail, in my social diary Eden Confidential, I reveal that Harry has updated his records in this country to make it crystal clear that he no longer lives in Britain. Filings published by Companies House for ‘Prince Henry Charles Albert David Duke of Sussex’ record that his ‘New Country/State Usually Resident’ is now the United States of America. It was previously recorded as the United Kingdom. It represents a sharp about-turn for Harry, who declared soon after announcing his decision to quit royal duties in 2020: ‘The UK is my home and a place that I love. That will never change.’
…If America really is his home, how can he remain as a Counsellor of State, one of seven members of the Royal Family who can deputise for the Monarch if he is abroad or unwell? By law, Counsellors of State are required to have a UK domicile, but Harry has no home here after King Charles asked the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to vacate Frogmore Cottage, a gift from the late Queen.
The situation has since become even more urgent because of the King’s cancer treatment. Now, the King needs to take decisive action and remove Harry as a Counsellor of State. How on earth can someone who has officially left Britain be allowed to stand in for our country’s head of state? Even the prospect of such an intolerable situation is putting the Monarchy in danger.
While Eden is a piece of sh-t nutjob, I actually think he’s right in a narrow sense – Harry should be removed as Counsellor of State. He should have been removed years ago. The sad, pathetic reason why he wasn’t removed is because Charles probably believed that he could successfully ruin Harry’s life to the point where Harry would come crawling back, divorced and broke, and assume his “constitutional position” as counsellor. I think Charles was also reticent to remove Harry because Charles was already running out of things to “take away” from Harry in this sadistic circus. He took away Harry’s security, his home, his royal styling, and *someone* has definitely authorized this high-level right-wing attempt to have Harry deported from America. Counsellor of State is one of the only things left. And who cares at this point? Harry would never actually be called back to do anything in case of emergency, and even if he was “called back,” would he even go? Let’s just put this whole twisted exercise to bed.
Well I’m sure Harry at this point would not care if they did. He knows the institution rules . I bet they don’t do it though because what would they have left to beat him over the head with on a continuing basis.
I just dont get how these people can be so evil and unkind to their blood.
These people can cream and rant all they want but Harry doesn’t care about any of this one way or the other. For years, they’ve been wailing and goading Charles to take the Sussex titles away but he never did, because the BRF know fully well what that would mean. I mean, take the COS away but then what? Nothing’s going to happen. At the end of the day, its all just gonna be like when all his patronages, all his queen given medals etc were taken away. Once all that died down and they realized Harry hadn’t even been dented one bit, the joke was on them, Harry continues to thrive to this very day sans titles or patronages. They screamed unendingly about Frogmore cottage, Charles took it and then what? Nothing, Harry was not bothered, he just changed his home base to the US and now they’re wailing about that too. I men take the COS but once that is done? Nothing is left to beat Harry with, nada. And then they will realize that it was for naught. Harry don’t care one way or another.
And I don’t think Chuckie will take the COS because he removes it from Harry, Randy Andy gets a step closer to that throne. Be careful what you wish for royal rats.
Because it is a cult. When you leave the cult, you are shunned, basically dead to them. Also, they need to punish you to make an example of you, so the other cult members don’t get funny ideas like leaving or talking badly about the cult.
Tou are so right,reminds me of those documentaries about Scientology and those other cults,when you leave they try to turn your life upside down.
If only they were a cult. With shunning, the members aren’t allowed to speak the heretic’s name or engage with him at all. This is more like an obsession – I love you, I hate you, If I can’t have you no one will, Come back to me, Go away forever, I still love you, I’ll kill your dog….
Good grief. It’s not like PH is going to do an Alexander Haig and rush in to try to be in charge. KC picks and chooses who he wants to stand in for him. Personally, I’d have more of a problem with Cam being a COS.
Ha! I remember that, he was almost UNHINGED!!!
Agree 100%. Remove the Regents role, remove the Dukedom. At this point I think Harry does not care. The hurt from the removal of the Dukedom would probably bother him because like the cottage, his grandmother honored him with it. The Regents role is another matter entirely. Remove Harry from this role, the gutter gossipers need to earn a living by writing on this endlessly. You have to wonder about the amount of insanity running wild of that island. A man who has declared the United States as his home would care about a Regents role? Those gossipers are far to invested in that sinking ship over there.
There is no reason Harry should lose his Dukedom, that’s ridiculous. QEII gave him that title and, as far as I can see he’s been her champion as a soldier and a grandson. His family’s bad behaviour is no reason to remove the Sussexes children’s birthright.
They offered to give up their titles before they left and it was not asked of them then. That should be an end to that line of thinking.
Yes to everything you’ve written here, Maxine Branch. I can’t imagine that either side would be interested in Harry perpetuating the very system he chose to leave.
Honey, Harry left because the “firm” changed his options for staying in the eleventh hour, taking ‘half in half out’ off the table and refused to release the Sussexes from interacting with the Rota. Harry was railroaded out because the goal was to break Harry’s marriage or have them both return broken down enough to be manipulated back into the firm’s control at the expense of their physical safety and mental health.
Anyone who sits on their arse and believes that H is gonna allow them to erase his line from the BRF must be drinking mad puss piss.
Take away which Dukedom……you mean the one that his son and descendants will inherit? kmt
Part of PH’s mission, regarding the cleaning of the Augean stables that is the british media cartel, is to ensure that his family of origin is no longer at the mercy of the collection of [I paraphrase]: “criminal sadists and dweebs on fleet street who believe its their job to torment one very large, very ancient and very disfunctional family.”
I think Charles and Parliament has pulled the trigger for Harry is removed of counsellor of state because they know William is a mess and his appearances are papering over the cracks. Also it would raise a call for Andrew to be removed. Andrew can do more damage to the Crown.
Vision of Andrew ever getting control and demanding a dozen underage girls.
So I’m actually unclear. Can Charles just remove Harry as councilor of state or does it have to go through parliament? I’m assuming it’s not as complex as removing titles but I actually don’t know the process.
In order to add Anne and Edward in 2022, it had to go through Parliament because IIRC COS were set up as part of the Regency Act. Instead of removing anyone (Harry or Andrew), it was cleaner just to add people and say that any active COS would only include “working royals”.
I commented on this (in boring detail!) yesterday because I wondered if more was going on than just Harry stating his US address on the Travlyst papers. So far he’s been considered “domiciled” in the UK because he was born there even though he lives someplace else (as I understand it, you do NOT have to have a UK residence). You must be domiciled in the UK to be a COS (or regent). But if its determined Harry’s intention now is to – permanently – live outside of the UK, his domicile status changes, and he’s out. A way to get rid of Harry without having to also deal with Andrew at all.
True. Harry does have to have a UK address to be a Regent. But Harry would have to become a US citizen and renounce all of his titles (except Prince) and allegiance to the UK. Like Harry said, “he’s thought about becoming a US citizen but he’s not there yet.” I do believe that if he loses/wins his case against The Sun, he’ll be ready to cut ties with the UK especially since he can’t take his family there safely after losing against the Home Office to pay for his own protection thanks to the Unroyals. I do have a feeling that Chuckie will ask Harry to help (since Willy has refused and Chuckie doesn’t trust him anyway) out. I’m curious to see if Harry would return (he said he wouldn’t to Anderson Cooper).
ETA: domicile status also affects taxes, and Harry’s making a lot of money from Spare. I wondered how that figures into all this. Harry knows Charles won’t use him as COS. But if it’s more advantageous tax wise for Harry to drop his “domicile of origin” status – why not? By making it impossible for Harry and his family to live safely in England, they’ve given him a good out as well.
@Corliss, that’s incorrect. The requirement for regent or COS is being domiciled in the UK. From what I’ve read, that does NOT mean having an address there. Everyone born in a country that’s part of the UK has their “domicile of origin” as the UK (which is what is required for regent and COS) and they keep that even if they don’t live there – unless they acquire a “domicile of choice” by making clear their intention is to indefinitely or permanently live elsewhere. As of March 4, Harry still maintained his domicile of origin (see page 24 of the Parliament paper linked below). Whether or not he becomes a US citizen has nothing to do with it. It’s an unusual situation, because the idea of someone that high up in the line of succession voluntarily living long term outside the UK is unusual.
https://commonslibrary.parliament.uk/research-briefings/cbp-9374/
The Counsellors of State are the spouse and the next 4 in line who are over 21 (or 18 in case of the heir), who are “domiciled” in the UK and who would not be disqualified from being regent for some reason. I imagine that, in a way, Charles “removed” Harry by evicting him from his UK domicile, and Andrew disqualified himself by being a sex-trafficking pedophile. But Parliament/ Charles got around that a couple of years ago by adding Ann and Edward as Counsellors for their lifetimes.
Charles removed Harry by saying they wouldn’t use non-working royals. As per a Parliament briefing paper from March 4, Harry is still considered to have retained his “domicile of origin”, which is the UK, because from what I’ve read, domicile in this case doesn’t necessarily refer to having a house there. You can live outside the UK and still be considered domiciled in the UK if that’s where you were born. What matters is, whether you now have an intention to live outside the UK indefinitely or permanently. There’s a government bias towards maintaining your domicile of origin, and just changing an address on a form wouldn’t prove anything. But as I said above, between removing Frogmore and Ravec’s latest actions, Harry and his family are unsafe in the UK, and would have a good case to change his status (or have someone change it).
@windyrivier – from what I can tell, one doesn’t have to be a “working” royal, just in the line of succession, over 21, domiciled in the UK and not disqualified from being a regent for some reason. That disqualification can’t come from Charles, there’s a list of other people who can determine that because, I suppose, to qualify for being a regent means there must be something wrong with the king. However, the king can ask for the appointment of additional Counsellors of State and that’s what happened when they appointed Ann and Edward.
As for Harry’s domicile, I said “in a way.” Evicting Harry from his home was a pretty clear message that Charles wanted him out of the country permanently.
“Danger to the monarchy” is quite dramatic given there’s an heir who’s declared he’s gonna King From Home when it’s his time but sure, remove Harry. He hasn’t had a home base in the UK in years. He should’ve been removed right after Charles took Frogmore but I guess they’ve been saving it to make sure the RRs have something to fill up column inches.
He probably asked Harry to come back and save them and Harry said “no thanks, I’m good, I have a family to take care of now”. So he’s being punished. And I’ve noticed that Richard Eden is trying really hard to be the go to royal correspondent about the monarchy and royal family, even if it means speculating.
Ok. Do it.
Whether Harry is CoS or not it’s makes no difference because as long as he remains in the US the Royal Family is not going to call on him. I agree that Charles still believes that Harry will come his senses and return to royal duties but perhaps Harry should tell his father that he has no intention of returning even if he and Meghan don’t make it or he gets deported.
Chucky thinks Harry is just like him and that he would ditch his kids and wife and come running back. I mean chucky threw his own kids under the bus for cowmilla, he thinks harry would also have no issue hurting his own children.
Chucky is going to keep attacking H and keep threatening to take things away until he dies.
The real active threat to the stability and continuity of the monarchy is Will who is neither use nor ornament in either his current role or that as FK. So if punishing one son for the inadequacy of his heir helps this royal father feel good a bout himself, then go right a head.
Spot on!! It’s their loss no matter how you look at it.
So we are at the “strip the Sussex’s” portion of the playbook I see.. aren’t they tired by now?
Never!! Its all they got. Rinse and repeat.🤣🤣🤣
Honestly just take it this is all so dumb. Royalists are so obsessed with things like this or titles or HRH but none of that matters in Harry’s world now. Take the freaking Dukedom if it makes you feel better since your future king is completely useless and devoid of any charisma. I can’t imagine having a horrible family like this but now he has his own little family and a beautiful life in California. I hope ARO is a smashing success and Harry and Meghan just continue to be happy and in love.
That picture of the four of them all in black — it seems so portentous now. A picture of ill-omen for the fate of the monarchy.
And it’s just as janky a photoshop job as some of their other photos, was Willam really there in that ‘four jolly morticians’ shot?
Eden is one of those who push for the removal of the ducal titles so it’s no surprise he’s jumped on the change of residence to spew out a few hundred words on the Counsellor of State standing. Charles obviously had senior mandarins liaise with the government to introduce legislation to expand who can be a CoS to address the issue and he is not foolish enough to open up a real can of worms by introducing a parliamentary precedent to remove senior royals from being CoS. That action would be a gateway to meddling with the line of succession and, although a lot of those lunatics want Harry, Archie and Lilibet removed, it creates a risk to the whole concept of hereditary monarchy. If Harry and his children were removed then people would clamour for Andrew to be taken out as well and then it could spiral into “well, if Andrew is no longer in the LoS, why should Beatrice and Eugenie be in it?” They can’t use the excuse of heirs having to live in the UK because Charles is a direct descendant of George I, who was born and lived in Hanover until he became king in 1714.
The BMs hysterics over Harry changing the residency status for Travalyst has been hilarious but did they really just now discover this? I forgot when the shenanigans with the Heritage Foundation first began but I’ve always said that the BM was searching for something. Hopefully, the residency statuses for IG and his other UK based ventures have been changed to the US as well.
Well, Richard, you and your evil cohorts have spent the last several years blasting daily headlines about how the UK doesn’t want H and especially doesn’t want his biracial wife and kids. So they’ve move on and you and the rest of the clowns should do the same. Focus on the bland racist left behind royals who you like to pretend and keep trying to convince the world are allegedly so wonderful.
I don’t think C-Rex could remove Harry as COS without also having to remove Raggedy Andy. And C-Rex has been slowly reintroducing A to the public (and funding his security) while still keeping Edward on the backburner. What would Andy’s reaction to being removed as COS be? So he could remove both and save face. But with his illness and W’s laziness and incompetence, who next in the LOS does C-Rex trust? No one? Camz’ prominence at important events is starting to make sense. Quite the conundrum for the British monarchy.
Eden said, “In my opinion, however, Her Late Majesty knew exactly what she was doing and why.”
I think he’s correct about that—so many people have been quoted as saying that QE2 was mentally there in her last years. I think she hid behind other people when she made “less nice” decisions, but if she truly wanted she could have done differently.
The funny thing about that line is – he then mentions how Frogmore was a gift from QEII. So if she knew exactly what she was doing and why, then how is it acceptable for Charles to yank away Harry’s gift from his grandmother, who clearly wanted Harry to have a home in the UK even after he moved to California.
Maybe KC is a lot like his mother, but with different interests?
Everything was being done in the name of QEII even though she may have had little to do with the actual decisions taken especially given that she wouldn’t have been in a position to refute whatever decisions were being made in her name.
I mean these people blocked Harry from trying to see his grandmother after the initial proposal of working as half in half out royals.
Very likely most of to was driven by William and the Courtiers , with the courtiers advising and putting forth their own spin across to QEII. Even Harry alluded to something about checking on his grandmother to see that she was being taken care of.
I get the feeling QEII was being forced to do things because at that time they knew that she was the one with the clout as evidenced as how things have since fallen apart since her death.
💯, ml. If the queen had truly wanted Harry to have a home in the UK that he could keep, she would have gifted it outright.
Edit to add that while the Queen could not have gifted Frogmore Cottage outright to the Sussexes as it is in Windsor Park, she certainly could have gifted them another property outright. Just as she had gifted outright properties to all of her non-heir children save Edward. She knew the personalities involved, and that they, Charles and William, would use Frogmore Cottage as a weapon to try to keep the Sussexes in line. Just as she used “gifts” as means of control over other relatives and staff.
Not sure QEII would have done that as she did not gift any of her other grandchildren properties . William may have been the exception but then at that time he was a the heir to the future king.
I agree the queen should have made some type of irrevocable bequest, but maybe the queen didn’t gift them a property because she knew they could make it on their own? I mean once they bought the Montecito estate, the deal was sealed. If they were just renting a place that could imply a possible return. And maybe its better the Sussexes don’t have any permanent ties to that family, like a property. I feel that Charles and William have harmful intentions towards Harry and his family.
They’re the loser ex left on read for years who just can’t stop texting.
You know perfectly well that if Charles ever removed Harry as Counsellor of State these people would find something else to b*tch about the following minute. Bullies work the hardest.
Yes, there is no placating these disingenuous jackals, they’d just demand some other thing.
😂😂😂😂😂😂, And you think Harry cares Eden?? Really? After the way his dogsht father has behaved, after the way his incandescent brother has behaved??after the way his bland, talentless S. I L has behaved has beh and how the gutter dwelling British rags and scum like you have behaved? Go on take it then ????? Your done, you have your boring, invisible, grubby little royal family that are falling apart as you write, and what writing will that be mmm? How Charlie is dieing and no one gives a sht, how interpol are searching for bone and no one gives a sht, how William is on another day release from his secure unit and no one gives a sht, or maybe how camzilla and her kids have taken over KP and Tom is turning his wing into a dog food factory and a night club. Yeah you would have to invent more crap to write about, from your grotty little freezing actic. Or you could write about how the late Queen, was lied to, bullied and gaslighted by the “son” and his son and the courtiers and the press, and then, once the old dear had popped her clogs, they decided to ignore everything she said and sold everything of values to her. If your not willing to write about that, try taking up sewing , after all your used to being and being around pricks
Isn’t it surprising that although the change of residence was done a while ago it has only just been made public?
I think this piece was put out there in the media to in oder to counter on the positive reviews Harry’s Polo game & Meghan’s product launch over the weekend & reduce the effect of any perceived good PR for the Sussex’s
That way , all the attention can revert back to Wilnot given that he would be visiting a food charity & maybe the prior events would not overshadow his visit.
How ya’ll gonna drive someone out, then be BIG mad when they decide to stay out? Make it make sense!
Most RRs have backed away from the anti-Sussex reporting because it’s far less profitable. Global citizens have seen behind the curtain and are no longer giving their reporting much credibility. The Kategate was a costly mistake. Eden is depending on certain websites to help spread his BS. He’ll do or say anything for clicks.
What Charles needs to do is drop the Rota. He cannot because his wife is connected. His legacy is trapped inside the web he has weaved. An educated American female of biracial descent caused him to lose control. He learned nothing from his relationship with Diana. Sadly he didn’t recognize her characteristics in Harry and used them to strengthen the institution.
Can’t help but think as W has refused to go the the Commonwealth conference in Samoa (*?) C could ask H to represent, as he is still a COS.
1. That would make W’s head explode, which might could be a good thing.
2. Recognizing that H&M represent the Commonwealth in a way no other royal can/could or should might could be a good thing, should H agree.
3. It’s not H&M that need directions for the way back into the royal fold, it’s that the royal ‘fold’ needs to unfurl itself from its tight little knots and circular thinking and understand H&M appeal to the WHOLE world (partly because of the unutterably disgusting way they have been treated).
4. Truth is, I have no idea about any of this. I’m just so fed up with the Harry bashing, I want to somehow see someone understand they are destroying themselves from the inside out because they have lost all credibility and respect. H still has credibility and respect.
5. We know they won’t though, because H would want to discuss reparations, and those ugly, tightfisted greedies who greed greatly and lie mightily would get even more ugly.
6. So, I guess, never mind. But damn, how I wish they’d figure out a way to turn the hate ship into a good ship….lollipops, anyone?