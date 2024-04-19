Eden: King Charles should finally remove Harry as a Counsellor of State

At some point, Prince Harry changed his residency status on Travalyst’s British company filings. He changed his residency, obviously enough, from Britain to America. The filings were just revealed this week, but this was likely done by Harry months ago, and he even backdated the change to reflect the June 2023 eviction from Frogmore Cottage. The eviction was a petty, disgusting move by Harry’s dogsh-t father, which we’ve already covered extensively. All of this is a story about sadism. It’s a story about an institution (the monarchy) and a national press working together to punish, to harm, to inflict pain on one family, the Sussexes. The thing is, the only power they actually have at this point is “taking away” the last vestiges of Harry’s royal position. Four years after Harry left, I hope he’s made his peace with all of that. Which brings me to Richard Eden’s latest column in the Mail, where he argues – for the millionth time – that more things must be taken away from Harry.

Queen Elizabeth was a wise woman. And when she needed to take decisive action, she did. That is why she decided the Duke and Duchess of Sussex could not be allowed to combine royal duties with seeking their fortune overseas. And why she ignored Prince Harry’s efforts to persuade her otherwise. In his best-selling memoir, Spare, Harry tries to convince readers that his grandmother was bamboozled into taking a tough line against him and Meghan by scheming courtiers. In my opinion, however, Her Late Majesty knew exactly what she was doing and why. Now, King Charles needs to take a leaf out of his mother’s book – and be decisive when it comes to his younger son and his role as a Counsellor of State. As things stand, California-based Prince Harry could still be called on to stand in for his father in some circumstances because he remains a Counsellor of State – which is surely now intolerable. In today’s Daily Mail, in my social diary Eden Confidential, I reveal that Harry has updated his records in this country to make it crystal clear that he no longer lives in Britain. Filings published by Companies House for ‘Prince Henry Charles Albert David Duke of Sussex’ record that his ‘New Country/State Usually Resident’ is now the United States of America. It was previously recorded as the United Kingdom. It represents a sharp about-turn for Harry, who declared soon after announcing his decision to quit royal duties in 2020: ‘The UK is my home and a place that I love. That will never change.’ …If America really is his home, how can he remain as a Counsellor of State, one of seven members of the Royal Family who can deputise for the Monarch if he is abroad or unwell? By law, Counsellors of State are required to have a UK domicile, but Harry has no home here after King Charles asked the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to vacate Frogmore Cottage, a gift from the late Queen. The situation has since become even more urgent because of the King’s cancer treatment. Now, the King needs to take decisive action and remove Harry as a Counsellor of State. How on earth can someone who has officially left Britain be allowed to stand in for our country’s head of state? Even the prospect of such an intolerable situation is putting the Monarchy in danger.

[From The Daily Mail]

While Eden is a piece of sh-t nutjob, I actually think he’s right in a narrow sense – Harry should be removed as Counsellor of State. He should have been removed years ago. The sad, pathetic reason why he wasn’t removed is because Charles probably believed that he could successfully ruin Harry’s life to the point where Harry would come crawling back, divorced and broke, and assume his “constitutional position” as counsellor. I think Charles was also reticent to remove Harry because Charles was already running out of things to “take away” from Harry in this sadistic circus. He took away Harry’s security, his home, his royal styling, and *someone* has definitely authorized this high-level right-wing attempt to have Harry deported from America. Counsellor of State is one of the only things left. And who cares at this point? Harry would never actually be called back to do anything in case of emergency, and even if he was “called back,” would he even go? Let’s just put this whole twisted exercise to bed.