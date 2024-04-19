Taylor Swift devoted at least one ‘TTPD’ song to Kim Kardashian, ‘thanK you aIMee’

Taylor Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department was released last night. It was a “surprise double album,” full of songs about Joe Alwyn and Matt Healy and… at least one song about Kim Kardashian. That’s right. Kim hasn’t mentioned Taylor’s name in years and years. Kim divorced Kanye West and she’s raising her kids and existing as the billionaire co-founder of Skims. Meanwhile, Taylor is writing and singing overwrought songs about how… Kim tortured her for years (Kim did not) and Kim bullied her at school (??) and how Kim’s kids sing Taylor’s songs (they do, and I bet Kim laughs). Behold, Taylor’s “thanK you aIMee.” Yes, that’s the way she capitalized “KIM” in the song title. The queen of obvious-but-pretend-it’s-subtext.
I figured all of this was not over when Taylor once again tried to rewrite “the canceling of 2016” in her Time Magazine Person of the Year profile. As I said in my coverage at the time, I don’t want Tree Paine on my ass, but if Taylor is going to keep doing this, so can I. Taylor said, in that Time interview, that she holds Kim responsible for her “career death” with a “fully manufactured frame job.” All because Kim exposed Taylor for misrepresenting one specific thing. That’s it. A fact which I wouldn’t have to keep bringing up except Taylor has spent the past eight years trying to rewrite, reengineer and reimagine it, shifting the goalposts and expecting her fans to do the heavy lifting.
As for the song itself… I find it overwrought, and knowing the actual history, it’s actually really funny that Taylor is still torn up about it. I hope Kim takes it as a compliment, that she’s still on Taylor’s mind all these years later. “I changed your name and any real defining clues. And one day, your kid comes home singin’ a song that only us two is gonna know is about you.” Okay but also… maybe leave Kim’s children out of it?
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid. Cover courtesy of Taylor Swift.
BEVERLY HILLS, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA – JANUARY 07: Taylor Swift wearing custom Gucci and De Beers jewelry arrives at the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2024 in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 835211402, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Taylor Swift, Credit line: Xavier Collin / Image Press Agency / Avalon
BEVERLY HILLS, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA – JANUARY 07: Taylor Swift wearing custom Gucci and De Beers jewelry arrives at the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2024 in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 835211476, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Taylor Swift, Credit line: Xavier Collin / Image Press Agency / Avalon
BEVERLY HILLS, CA – MARCH 10: Kim Kardashian at the 30th Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California on March 10, 2024. Copyright: xJeffreyxMayerx,Image: 855832363, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO/Jeffrey Mayer / Avalon
LOS ANGELES, CA – APRIL 13: Kim Kardashian at the 10th Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, California, on April 13, 2024.,Image: 864660042, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO/Faye Sadou / Avalon
Paris, FRANCE – Kim Kardashian captivates with her presence as she arrives at the Maison Margiela show during Paris Fashion Week.
Pictured: Kim Kardashian
BACKGRID USA 25 JANUARY 2024
BYLINE MUST READ: Peruwilliams / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kim should put a video of herself singing and dancing to the song on SM.
Ummm, what the f*ck is this, Taylor Alison Swift:
“Everyone knows that my mother is a saintly woman
But she used to say she wished that you were dead”
Is this how she keeps her street clean? Putting a song out about death of another woman with young kids? It is like I am taking crazy pills. How can people stan this person in her current form?
People keep saying Taylor is such a brilliant song writer and business woman. I haven’t listened to enough of her songs to know, but these types of things I’ve heard about her behavior carries so many shades of terrible experiences I and many of my friends and family have had with white women. She seems like an Uber Karen – with enough money and power to really have an impact with her “Do you KNOW who I AAAAAM?!”
This is two groups of people I don’t pay a ton of attention to, but I feel like Kim in that moment was just defending her husband. Correct me if I’m wrong but she doesn’t seem like she spends a ton of time talking about either of them now? This feels like when you are in the shower and think of a really cutting comeback to something someone said to you at the gym, or work and fantasize about getting your lick back. Most people aren’t doing that in albums and Time Magazine though. I understand the desire but when you’re coming up on ten years, it becomes a case of when you’re explaining you’re losing.
Oh here we go again!! Me, me, me
Everyone hurts me smh…just shove it already. Oh Joe kidnapped me and locked me away in London for years, and I thought it was love but oh he made me suffer and cry all the time. Then oh, Matty wasn’t any better because she jumped from an oven into a microwave smh.
It is clear she is angry with Joe for not marrying her, and she suffered so much but didn’t leave smh. Poor little Taylor, the victim as always in every situation.
She is Ross Geller from Friends, just blondie version: “I got tricked into all those things.”
Ive been saying it for over a decade: taylor swift is an immature womanchild who writes crap songs and cant actually sing. I dont know how she has bewitched half the globe. She’s absolutely so annoying and lame, dear diary is so old by now. Her writing is lame and superficial, I don’t see her as any type of modern poet/bard. No. Just no! I cringe when her songs come on with her tin can voice. She’s a hologram of capitalistic consumerism-her management team just cranks a knob and tunes her to the next
Money-mqking venture in whatever genre du jour is cool. There’s nothing essential about her- she’s a spectral projection of the braying public.
You mean the Kim Kardashian who was seen smirking while taking a picture of the naked Taylor Swift wax figure her husband had created and included in a video? The Kim Kardashian who edited a recording that attempted to end Taylor Swift. The woman who had no issue with her husband concerts having him lead a chant of “fuck taylor swift”? Please Kim K deserves to be called out for her bullshit. But it would be nice for them to come to a peace given they both lost it for racist assholes.