Us: Prince William ‘shut down for a couple of days’ after his dad & wife’s diagnoses

Stressed-out Prince William covers the latest issue of Us Weekly. I mean, technically the Princess of Wales is on the cover as well, but the cover story is all about how William is coping. Or rather, failing to cope. This has been the subtext and, at times, the context of royal gossip for months now. During an extremely difficult and tenuous moment for the monarchy, William blinked and went into hiding. Tina Brown went to England last month during Kensington Palace’s ongoing crisis, and her sources apparently told her that William and Kate are completely choked with anxiety and William in particular has frozen under the weight of expectations. Some highlights from Us Weekly:
William is stressed out from having so much on his plate: “It’s been stressful,” a source exclusively shares in the latest issue of Us Weekly. “William feels a profound sense of duty to uphold the monarchy’s stability and inspire confidence in the public that everything will be OK. It’s an immense responsibility.”
Charles’s slimmed-down monarchy scheme has failed: According to royal historian Gareth Russell, “It was always anticipated that Charles would have three working siblings and two working children and their wives, and that would be a sustainable footing. Now you have the king and the Princess of Wales battling cancer at the same time and while it’s no one’s fault, it does show the cracks.”
The low point: The media frenzy surrounding 42-year-old Kate’s health was a low point for all. The mom of three put an end to wild conspiracy theories and speculation over her whereabouts on March 22 when she released a video revealing her cancer diagnosis. “Kate had planned to talk about it,” says the first source. “She and William were hoping people would respect her privacy until she felt comfortable enough to discuss it.”
William needs support: “He’s got young children, a sick wife and a sick dad, and memories of losing his mom [Princess Diana] early,” royal biographer Tessa Dunlop tells Us. “There’s a lot at stake, and he does need support.”
William shut down: “After William’s dad and Kate’s diagnoses, he shut down for a couple of days,” a second source shares with Us. “He canceled all meetings and spent time with Kate. Then he picked himself back up again because he knew it was up to him to be strong for the whole family.” At home at Adelaide Cottage, he’s trying to keep up a sense of stability. “He helps the kids with homework and reads to them at night,” explains the source, “little things to make life more normal for them.”
William and Kate are closer than ever. “Behind the scenes, they’re in solidarity,” says the first source, noting that the family of five went away on a trip during the kids’ break from school. “William’s been there for Kate in every way.” Kate, for her part, has been handling things “well,” adds the source, and engaging in activities to lift her spirits, “like walks and getting out more.”
William needs space: People around William are giving him time to process things. “Around the palace, he looks tense,” says the second source. “He clearly has a lot on his mind. The palace is backing off and giving him space.”
“After William’s dad and Kate’s diagnoses, he shut down for a couple of days…” In the timeline set up by Kate’s video, William learned of Kate’s diagnosis a MONTH after he learned of his father’s diagnosis. Kate’s diagnosis was the explanation – a month after the fact – for why he skipped his godfather’s memorial service on February 27th. Just a few days after that, he was day-drinking in Wrexham and hanging out with celebrities. At some point, the palace needs to acknowledge that William’s behavior was what made all of this so strange and newsworthy. The manipulated photos, the blatant lies, the fact that KP blamed the Mother’s Day photo debacle on Kate (who had just been diagnosed with cancer, by their own timeline). Whatever was going on with Kate, William was the one making the drama much worse.
There’s also talk in this piece about how William is a former air ambulance pilot and so he knows how to handle difficult situations. That conversation is a bad one for William. As we can see, he does not handle a crisis very well. No one wants an emergency first responder who freezes, shuts down and needs to be handled with care at the first sign of catastrophe.
Front and center of his father and wife cancer battles should always be about how it affects Peggy and what happened to him because of them.
And there’s still that elephant in the room: why can KC and QCC show up, but since learning about his father’s cancer in January and his wife’s in February he’s still been fairly absent since Christmas.
Yeah, so Kate aside, and whatever is or is not going on her – we’re seeing Charles. he went quiet for the first month or so, but now he’s having meetings with ambassadors, council meetings, he made a point of being seen walking to church at sandringham after his diagnosis and then went to Easter service in Windsor, and so on.
So the King, who is actually battling cancer at the age of 75, can do more than William, whose wife is having “preventative chemo” due to cancer being found (and it sounds like it was mostly removed) during an operation?
Yes he is using the cancer diagnosis as a cover to get out of doing anything but what he wants to do. He could care less about his wife father and children.
Yeah, at some point someone has to ask the question of how being a stay at home dad is a sign of duty and in any way helpful for the monarchy.
So do I have this right: Kate is so sick that William can’t commit to an important event in October, but Kate was well enough to “go on a trip” last week during the children’s school break?
Seriously? What will it TAKE for the BM to start calling this bullsh!t out?
First off, only reading the excerpt here, there has been progress! Look: William is reading to the kids and helping them with homework. No mention of the school runs!
Well, for one, he’s not a first responder anymore, nor is he likely to ever be one again, so what an odd way to conclude the story. And for two, I have heard many a medical professional say that they froze when it came to their own family members, so it’s not necessarily an indictment of their overall abilities. I’m not going to criticize him on this, it’s a tough blow, and luckily, the institution he’s heading up is outdated and decorative, so I fail to see who’s actually hurt in any meaningful way by his weakness. He still has it way better than most normal people, so I won’t waste time crying for him, either, but won’t criticize him, he’s just being human.
He also took credit for posting a Mother’s Day photo of Kate. When news organizations reported issues with the photo, suddenly it was Kate’s fault. Usually people don’t attack very sick spouses.
Does the average person then get to withdraw from their job for months? Because that’s what he’s done. I don’t doubt that he’s having a hard time-even someone with normal, balanced emotions would struggle with seeing both their spouse and parent diagnosed with cancer. But other than taking a few days off here and there to support their sick partner, regular people do not have the luxury of vanishing for an extended period of time to “cope.”
I know some companies provide fir family leave in the case of a family member getting ill, which is a great practice that I agree with, but it’s been over 3 months and they seem to be hinting he might not be back full time by the fall when Commonwealth meeting occurs and that is pretty unheard of. I have a friend whose boyfriend was diagnosed with cancer last year and she took a few months off to support him. It’s very understandable for him to take time to support Kate, especially since they have young children, but the wileirdness around his time table for return is very bizarre especially since she’s getting preventive chemo.
@MaryContrary
I understand it’s on brand with your nickname, but I literally concluded my comment by saying that I won’t be crying for William because he still has it easier than regular people, so I’m not sure why you felt the need to reiterate what I said, just in more words.
They have nanny maria on speed dial and her parents live a stone’s throw away. Not to mention enough money to hire a day nurse if need be. No doubt that a double cancer diagnosis hits hard but most people don’t get more than a day to process it before they’re back to work. And considering his work consists of 1 hour appearances, i really see no reason why he should work so little.
And what does it mean to be “in solidarity” with your wife? Strange wording
I wish we had confirmation of whether or not Nanny Maria is still there. So many rumors saying she is gone. Rumors that she leaked Kate’s coma to Concha Calleja. The nanny hasn’t been mentioned lately, although that’s not absolutely indicative that she’s gone, but her presence and assistance has never been a secret either.
I hope Maria is still there, for the kids’ sake. She’s been the one constant for them throughout their lives.
Harper, I am sooo curious about Nanny Maria’s whereabouts as well. Those rumors about her departure were fiery hot.
If Maria left the Waleses, could that be a reason for the empty Adelaide Cottage annexe? So that there’s now more room for Carole’s granny flat and/or space for Kate’s physical recuperation?
Wasn’t Peg recently at a football game? Everyone needs to stop making excuses for him, my gawd. He’s lazy and arrogant.
WFH Willy has shut down everything but the hole in his bottle of booze. “A couple of days” HA! The scarf-fiddling fool.
I completely agree with you @MsLove, but look at it this way, the way they keep coddling William he will NEVER learn. He’ll never mature and will never behave like a competent person because he knows there are no consequences to his actions (or inactions, as the case may be and as we all saw for the past three months).
US Weekly is really committed to photoshopping their covers of K. They can’t be trolling her, surely?
They both look like how I look the few times I’ve tried to use facetune or similar apps. all of a sudden I look like a cartoon so I stopped trying, lol.
I think people are still waiting for William to pick himself up.
Exactly, lol. He tried to “pick himself up” the day of those investitures, and we all saw how that went.
The only sympathy I feel for William is because he may have to witness his own children experience the early death of a parent, as he did. I think he’s a terrible person, but that is a sad place to be in.
@CIOTOG agreed this is painful to contemplate should the absolute worse happen. Will is an adult and hopefully he has been shielding his children and being as kind and supportive and loving as possible.
Why can’t Kate help the kids with homework and read to them at night? That was kind of a weird line – is she trying to limit exposure to them because they are at school? And if so, then why did they “take a family trip together” as this article says (to Anmer or somewhere else?) It makes it sound like Kate isn’t anywhere around or in any shape to interact with the children, which goes back to the theory that she is a lot sicker than the palace is saying.
I guess in one way he is showing the stability of the monarchy – the heir can hide away for basically months and the country just kind of collectively shrugs and moves on, like their lives aren’t affected in the least. The flip side though is – if he’s not careful, people may take the next logical step from there and ask “so what’s the point of a monarchy anyway?”
also holy photoshopping on that cover Us Weekly.
As you say, stability, or, alternatively, irrelevance.
#abolishthemonarchy
Remember how we noticed “opposite day” and how they “project” what’s happening w/W&K onto H&M?
So I’m thinking it’s Kate reading to them and helping them w/their homework and it’s willy gone MIA. And I’m thinking W has a very serious addiction problem of some sort – worse than alcohol-and that’s why he’s hiding.
I haven’t partaken in the conspiracies much, but what if the Dec 28 rush to hospital was for Wm not K and she’s the one in hiding as a cover for W? This has gone on for so long now, I’m conspiring myself!!
@Becks1: maybe because Kate is having chemo, which we can all agree is not a walk in the park?
A father stepping up and being (more of) a presence then seems like an absolutely normal thing for me.
I was in the carer position when I was fairly young as my mother was battling cancer. I was a student then, worked two part time jobs and lived an hour from her. It was a decade ago and I don’t regret a minute of showing up and being there and making things easier, even on the good days between treatments but it was hard. William may have his issues, but let’s be kind here. The situation is beyond shitty. It took some very good therapy for me to come to terms with the emotional pressure and devastation of seeing a loved one suffer so. Cancer f****** suck.
Let’s say we archived his flaws, abuse and poor character for a few minutes to take this at face value. It’s a rough blow for sure, your father (pretending they’re close), your wife (pretending they’re close), your kids need you. Got it. Sympathize for sure. I have young children.
But even if you’re on compassion leave, or whatever you call it, to tend to your family, you should have a competent communications team and staff that should be working in concert with BP to carry you all through this.
ChatGPT your way to a competent communication plan that shows strength, commitment to your country, familial love and doesn’t ask for constant pity. The empathy, sympathy and well wishes should come naturally without ya’ll panhandling for it in the press. Seriously lift up the charities and issues you proclaim to talk about in the press, anything! Your staff shouldn’t be frozen, too.
Exactly Mrscope. Then he would be showing empathy for many of the public who are dealing with illness on a daily basis too.
You’re right, of course, but I think a large part of the issue is that William doesn’t think he needs to do any of that. He resents the public and believes he doesn’t owe them anything. So he won’t even do the bare minimum that others would — in his mind, this is all about his personal life, and he isn’t obligated to say or do anything for anyone.
Bold strategy from someone fully funded by taxpayers, but that’s who William is. He thinks his mere *existing* is enough to placate the peasants.
I don’t believe his attitude has a lot to do with Kate who, in her own words, had preventive chemo which is done once cancer have been removed. The problem with willie is that he realize he is not talented, not a leader and not that well loved to handle a monarchy on its decline… He has not class nor dignity. Meanwhile, he has a younger brother and sister in law the he despise and chased out of the UK with the help of the toxic press. However, the Sussexes demonstrate daily their charism, talents and capacity to lead. This is too much for the weak prince.
I dont believe a single word coming from KP or the britshitmedia about whats happening with the wails family. Not a single word.
I maintain that theres not been a single utterance or public sighting of kittykat since December 2023. Because I believe she’s incapacitated.
I believe that every public sighting of Bully since December 2023 (except for when he’s drinking in pubs or, as we saw recently, at a football match with george) is that of a man racked with guilt and fear and a huge sense of inadequacy. And the guilt and fear make him even more awkward, alarmingly so in some instances…..like when he was so visibly drunk as to drop the pin in an investiture ceremony.
So, no. Bully is not reading to his kids at night or doing homework with them; bully is not doing school runs; bully is not “taking care of his wife.”
Behind the scenes, kittykat’s body is being taken care of by professionals; some servant or the grandmother is doing the school runs and taking care of the kids; and bully is day-drinking like theres no tomorrow.
I agree Kingston. He’s not dealing well
with what happened behind the scenes. Which is most likely something he caused and something entirely different to what the public have been told.
I imagine that behind the scenes Willy is rejecting all advice, hoping that Kate will eventually snap back to her former self. But if CRex succumbs before that, then what? How does Willy keep hiding the situation when the spotlight gets even more intense?
I, too, believe this to be the situation.
Kingston— EXACTLY what i think. I don’t believe a word uttered by the Palace or the Royal reporters. It’s ALL bullshit. Kate’s “cancer announcement” video was A.I.-created and every other photo & video of her since Christmas has been FAKE too. There’s a major reason for that. And yes William absolutely looks like a man wracked with guilt and shame; he’s been hiding out away from everybody & everything and has had a “sheepish” air to him these past few months in the rare times he’s been out & about. And the way his whole family seems to have shut him out speaks volumes too. He’s got something to hide. He did something. Something very bad. And i fully believe it caused the reason why Kate hasn’t been seen since Christmas and can’t even be photographed or videoed. Something awful is going on. I do wonder if Kate is even alive. I’ve said it many times before but, i do wonder if the purpose of the fake cancer announcement (i 100% believe that Kate doesn’t have cancer) is to ease the public into the knowledge of Kate’s death.
Yes, Kingston.
Yes. William is totally noncompliant. Once an obstinate mule, always an obstinate mule.
I agree with every word in your comment. There is a massive coverup and it is in service to William, not Kate. William is being hidden and protected from public scrutiny and it’s most likely because whatever he has done would reflect badly on the monarchy.
What did William do?
Where is William?
Why is he really being allowed to not work?
And finally, where is Kate and why is Kate being hidden from the public?
William thought Harry would always be there to 1) Do the hard work in his place, while simultaneously 2) Distract everyone from his inadequacies. He never made a Plan B. He’s had four years and still has no Plan B.
Holy airbrushing Batman. I think it’s a stretch to claim it’s either of them on that cover. Is this an homage to the terrible photo creation/editing/photoshopping at KP?
As for the rest of it I agree with the other comments, nothing in his behaviour in the months since Christmas inspires any sort of confidence in his ability to lead anything at all.
These must be the prototypes for the Zoom AI versions of the POWs.
William is one heartbeat away from becoming king, titular hear of state of the UK. When Charles passes William will be expected to take the roles of head of nation, head of the Church of England, commander in chief of UK’s armed forces. The UK will try to guilt Harry to come back and bail him out and be a shadow monarch. Too late William. You should have treated Harry and Meghan better.
I never expected he would be *this* incompetent. I cannot stand the man, and think he is utterly worthless, but I never imagined he would nope out of two of the four most senior “royals” having cancer to this extent. He has refused to step up in any way at all, it’s kind of mind boggling.
It’s wild that William is as completely useless and checked out as we’ve all suspected for all these years. They’re not going to be able to hide whatever his problem is for very much longer.
OMG, one comment lower! I should have kept reading before I posted.
No one is willing to state the obvious:
William does not have the temperament for leadership.
By extension, maybe it is a rather bad idea to assign leaders by birth, under some deluded, archaic notion that their family has a God given talent for it (and right to it).
I will never understand why any Democrat country consults the monarch on anything, why they are allowed to live on taxpayer funds, and how they’re given any status higher than the Kardashians. I used to live in London and I know a lot of it is just traditional, and there are tons of people who would be perfectly happy to see them all slink off. It just always baffled me how many people are still royalists in the UK. Just like how Trumpism baffles me here.
🎯
The last thing that my husband would do if I and another family member were diagnosed with major health issues would be to “shut down.” He would spring into action and get as much into place as possible to make the situation easier from the get-go. Admittedly, I would need a day to be sad and feel my feelings if the situation were reversed, but then I’d put my energy into being helpful, supportive, and constructive.
Agreed, Erin!
This is what a good spouse would do.
@Erin, exactly. My tendency is also to shut down when things get rough, so I have some sympathy for William TO A POINT. Just as you said, a day or so to adjust is understandable, but not the four+ months that William is currently taking, for god’s sake. That’s a luxury reserved for royals, apparently. My mom had a stroke last year, and from the moment I called 911, I didn’t stop going for weeks. I’m an only child, and sometimes shutting down simply isn’t an option.
Plus, I think with most people, adrenaline kicks in at times like that. But William isn’t a normal person used to dealing with…well, anything he doesn’t want to deal with. He’s never been forced to work or held truly accountable for anything in his life, and he isn’t about to start now.
Also, I would bet anything that William sees HIMSELF as the victim in all of this.
@Erin: from personal experience, a lot of people cope badly with a blow like that and shutting down is one of these bad ways. I’m not making an excuse here, just pointing out that it is common.
William knew of Kate’s diagnosis at least a month before that memorial.
Absolutely. Assuming the cancer story is true, Kate isn’t some random having to wait for testing. It was done immediately and she and William knew back in early to mid January about the cancer in the removed tissue.
Agreed, they just got a convenient excuse from cancer.
I don’t believe this story about him being shut down for a couple of days. As far as I am concerned, he’s been shut down for weeks and months! And being a work from home monarch? GOOH with that nonsense. Isn’t there any one who can talk sense to him? No, Egg is gonna Egg–crack and break.
Plus, the notion of him “being shut down” is alarming. Do they mean a Henry VI shut down?
Peggy seems to be the one who wants the pity because he has a sick wife. Talk about being self centered. He is just on major avoidance mode of work. What trip did they go on. I suspect William took a trip. As far as slimmed down monarchy it was known before the queen died that Andrew could not be a working royal and William drove out harry and meghan
Kate is the one who needs support William is too selfish to think that way imo
I had a serious accident 10 years ago and had to use a wheelchair for about 4 months (I recovered fully, thank goodness, but it was a long process). My husband was traumatized, but swung into action, visiting me in the hospital constantly, getting the house ready for my return and taking care of our young kids. At the same time, he was dealing with his mother’s slide into dementia. We didn’t have a nanny or staff, but we had family members who really helped.
The point is: Things happen in life and you have to deal with them. Most people don’t have the luxury of shutting down. William is just spoiled and entitled.
Can we just agree that everything is just fine even if no one is around to cut the ribbons at the latest widget factory? So this proves that no monarchy is needed AT ALL!!
Interesting how these articles talk about how close they are. Like people have to be convinced
Please tell me Americans aren’t falling for this sht. Billy didn’t shut down for a couple of days, he’s fkd off for a couple of months. He doesn’t help the child even they have a bloody nanny for that and grandparents on bones side who are good at manipulating figures! He can go get pissed with celebs, he can go be with his upcoming wife, but not his actual present one, but he can’t /WON’T work. They have not been at adelaide, they (including bone) are supposed to have been at Anmer but sorry, a long distance shot of a female getting on a helicopters does not mean it’s bone! And she doesn’t HAVE fking cancer. Omfg, is this the start of Billy’s American blitz follow up from his mail shot to celebs in the US
Mary I don’t think Americans are falling for it – many are questioning it especially on cb (quite rightly too)
I think here in UK there’s either the sheeple who believe everything they read, a lot who have zero interest, or those like ourselves who totally see through it.
Hope you are doing well!
It’s alarming to me how many people blindly believe all this bullshit. I 100% believe that Kate doesn’t have cancer; she had nothing to do with that “cancer announcement” video (and wasn’t even present at the making of it).—And it’s surprising to me how many people fell for it and don’t see that it’s fake just like the rest of the photos & videos of Kate since Christmas. I know people will argue that it was real, but i’m confident the truth WILL come out that it was A.I.-created. The question remains: Where the hell is Kate and what’s REALLY going on with her that has made it so that she can’t even appear in a real photo or video for the past several months???
I think k-peace if there’s a sad deterioration announcement the bench video (which I agree is AI) won’t be questioned. People’s emotions will be hijacked at the thought of the kids without a Mum. The media will play along with it. I’m grateful for cb’ers who are savvy enough to see through it all. While still having sympathy for the fact something awful has occurred.
I believe that we have not seen her since Christmas. The Bench film was uncanny valley and I don’t trust it. All the others were photoshopped. There is something very wrong with Kate. We may or may not ever find out what, exactly.
Mary Pester, I keep going back and forth between she was in a coma (stroke during surgery) and rehab will be long. It’s possible she will be a changed person. OR, she’s fine now and is trying to get a good divorce settlement–with the help of Ma Mids.
I find it interesting that they are saying Billy Idle is with the kids. This happens everytime Ma Mids puts out something about the fact that SHE is with the kids.
I can see Billy Idle checking out for months on end to be with his ‘future’ wife. Man, if that’s what he told Bone Idle at Christmas time, I guess it’s not surprising that she’s ‘ill’ (whether for real or not).
Wouldn’t Kate be the one experiencing intense stress. Williams self centeredness is astonishing
I have to admit: some of these comments in this article about how William needs support and it’s understandable that he’s in emotional upheavable over his wife being unwell are kind of triggering when I think of how Harry was called whiny for getting emotional about the prospect of having to raise Archie alone if Meghan killed herself and voicing his hurt that his family refused to help him during that time when he repeatedly asked them to. It was always ‘it’s not William and Kate’s responsibility to help they have their own life’, ‘the public are owed access tonthe Sussexes and they need keep on a smile regardless of what they are going through because theyre publicly funded’ and ‘the crown comes before all so Harry’s selfish for prioritizing his wife’s health’ but now it’s ‘poor Willy can take as much time as he needs and he needs ALL of our support’ ugh.
Look I would never hold it against a father with young children taking time to be with them while his wife is in crisis but the hypocrisy is astounding as the fact that the majority of the events he’s chosen to do during this time include celebrities.
Yes and when William invokes Diana he is praised by media. When harry does the media and derangers tell him to get over it.
Yup. Somehow William is always able to pull it together for a movie premiere or a sporting event.
Weren’t they saying that he hadn’t seen his father in person like two weeks after his diagnostic had been made public ?
Shut down = Passed out after a bender more likely. Like you told Harry, “Get help William, get help”.
Kate, his wife had been ill, had an operation, then diagnosed with cancer, and had to process that emotionally and her fears, and then begin chemo treatment after healing from the surgery; and with all that was thrown at her, of course, she was worrying about her children. Yet there’s barely a sentence about how she’s doing. Seriously? It’s all about him and how he’s holding up. This is the most cringeworthy article. She’s like a throwaway thought in this article.
The infantilizing of William concerning what KATE IS GOING THROUGH would be almost laughable, almost, if I didn’t consider her diagnosis sad and hope she is doing well. Yet he gets the big People article. Unbelievable. Family members do fall apart (I did for many months), but guess what, ultimately you deal with that privately and to friends and buckle up and support your loved one in every single, unselfish way possible, because it’s ultimately about the actual person dealing with cancer, dealing with the treatment.
And, yes, I believe Kate has cancer and that it was her in the video announcing it. So don’t reply to my post with some nonsense about fake Kate on the bench. I’m not interested.
That cover photo of Kate is a lot. She’s so photoshopped it’s like they photoshopped her to look more like her mother. Huh
I think I would have sympathy for him if he either got therapy and admitted it OR if he actually stepped up to fill in. He has said in the past that he thinks mental health is important so why not show that? If he is 100% fine though then it’s way past time to pitch in and help. Hanging out with celebs doesn’t count. And enough with the “young children”! They aren’t toddlers. They’re in school and they have plenty of help available to them. He’s not like the rest of us working 40 hours or more a week, then parenting and doing household work as our second job. Not to mention, I’ve known several people who worked while receiving cancer treatment. One person I know has stage IV cancer and she’s still working. I do not understand why someone who HAD cancer needs so much time off. They keep acting like they’re the only ones to ever experience any of this. They would never make it in the real world.