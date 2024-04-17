King Charles paid for Angela Kelly’s new bungalow & forced her to sign a gag order

Hours after Queen Elizabeth II passed away in September 2022, the new queen consort had all of the locks changed on all of the valuable items in the Royal Collection. Angela Kelly was QEII’s longtime dresser, confidante and keeper of the royal jewels. Queen Camilla literally changed the locks to keep Angela from grabbing everything that wasn’t nailed down. It was extraordinary. A few months after QEII’s death, King Charles evicted Angela from the “grace and favor” home she had conned QEII into giving her too – the original grace and favor home was on the Windsor Castle complex. Charles ended up purchasing a little cottage for Angela hours away from Windsor, and technically, he owns it or the crown owns it, and Angela only gets to live there until she dies. Reportedly, Charles somehow forced Angela into signing a gag order and the king must have ripped up the “letter” which QEII signed, authorizing Angela to write a million royal books as well. Well, the Mail had an update on all of this, plus they have photos of Angela’s new home.

With its weathered brick facade and plastic window frames, it’s a far cry from the grace-and-favour cottage she enjoyed for years as the Queen’s dresser. But this £465,000 three-bedroom bungalow is a place Angela Kelly, 66, one of Queen Elizabeth’s closest confidantes, can finally call home thanks to the generosity of the King. As reported by the MoS last year, Ms Kelly was asked to leave her Grade II-listed cottage on the Windsor estate within months of Her Majesty’s death in 2022. However, Charles decided to honour his mother’s promise of lifelong accommodation for her dedicated employee by discreetly having a house purchased. Believed to be part of a deal banning Ms Kelly from ever sharing royal secrets, the 80s-style property is 160 miles from Berkshire in the Peak District, and enjoys stunning views of the rolling hills. Paid for outright from the Royal Family’s Coutts bank account, it is thought the property will revert to the Crown when Ms Kelly dies. While it may be a downgrade from her historic Windsor home, the bungalow boasts a spacious lounge with gas fire, a cosy dining room and open-plan kitchen. Ms Kelly has published two books about working with Her Majesty, and it is understood she had the Queen’s permission to write a third. But while providing her a home, a senior Palace aide acting for the King presented a non-disclosure agreement as part of the deal. A well-placed source dubbed the NDA a ‘gagging order’ that banned the dresser from using the words ‘King’ and ‘Palace’ for commercial purposes. Appointed to the Royal Victorian Order in 2012, Kelly was among a handful of personal staff at the Queen’s side during her final days. But Ms Kelly often ruffled colleagues’ feathers and was nicknamed ‘AK-47’ due to her temper. When she returned to Windsor after the Queen’s death, carrying bags of Her Majesty’s belongings, the locks to the castle’s royal apartments had been changed, ending her unfettered access.

[From The Daily Mail]

While Charles is vindictive and evil, I’ve been on his side throughout this entire Angela Kelly saga. I even think it’s hilarious that she got this kind of comeuppance – she thought nothing of smearing members of the royal family, she thought nothing of lying about the Duchess of Sussex and the tiara, and now she’s been exiled and defanged, never to be heard from again. I also believe that Angela was absolutely the wrong person to have around QEII in her final years – Angela manipulated an unwell woman in her 90s, getting QEII to sign off on all of this ridiculous sh-t. FAFO.