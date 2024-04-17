King Charles paid for Angela Kelly’s new bungalow & forced her to sign a gag order

Hours after Queen Elizabeth II passed away in September 2022, the new queen consort had all of the locks changed on all of the valuable items in the Royal Collection. Angela Kelly was QEII’s longtime dresser, confidante and keeper of the royal jewels. Queen Camilla literally changed the locks to keep Angela from grabbing everything that wasn’t nailed down. It was extraordinary. A few months after QEII’s death, King Charles evicted Angela from the “grace and favor” home she had conned QEII into giving her too – the original grace and favor home was on the Windsor Castle complex. Charles ended up purchasing a little cottage for Angela hours away from Windsor, and technically, he owns it or the crown owns it, and Angela only gets to live there until she dies. Reportedly, Charles somehow forced Angela into signing a gag order and the king must have ripped up the “letter” which QEII signed, authorizing Angela to write a million royal books as well. Well, the Mail had an update on all of this, plus they have photos of Angela’s new home.
With its weathered brick facade and plastic window frames, it’s a far cry from the grace-and-favour cottage she enjoyed for years as the Queen’s dresser. But this £465,000 three-bedroom bungalow is a place Angela Kelly, 66, one of Queen Elizabeth’s closest confidantes, can finally call home thanks to the generosity of the King.
As reported by the MoS last year, Ms Kelly was asked to leave her Grade II-listed cottage on the Windsor estate within months of Her Majesty’s death in 2022. However, Charles decided to honour his mother’s promise of lifelong accommodation for her dedicated employee by discreetly having a house purchased. Believed to be part of a deal banning Ms Kelly from ever sharing royal secrets, the 80s-style property is 160 miles from Berkshire in the Peak District, and enjoys stunning views of the rolling hills.
Paid for outright from the Royal Family’s Coutts bank account, it is thought the property will revert to the Crown when Ms Kelly dies. While it may be a downgrade from her historic Windsor home, the bungalow boasts a spacious lounge with gas fire, a cosy dining room and open-plan kitchen.
Ms Kelly has published two books about working with Her Majesty, and it is understood she had the Queen’s permission to write a third. But while providing her a home, a senior Palace aide acting for the King presented a non-disclosure agreement as part of the deal. A well-placed source dubbed the NDA a ‘gagging order’ that banned the dresser from using the words ‘King’ and ‘Palace’ for commercial purposes.
Appointed to the Royal Victorian Order in 2012, Kelly was among a handful of personal staff at the Queen’s side during her final days. But Ms Kelly often ruffled colleagues’ feathers and was nicknamed ‘AK-47’ due to her temper. When she returned to Windsor after the Queen’s death, carrying bags of Her Majesty’s belongings, the locks to the castle’s royal apartments had been changed, ending her unfettered access.
While Charles is vindictive and evil, I’ve been on his side throughout this entire Angela Kelly saga. I even think it’s hilarious that she got this kind of comeuppance – she thought nothing of smearing members of the royal family, she thought nothing of lying about the Duchess of Sussex and the tiara, and now she’s been exiled and defanged, never to be heard from again. I also believe that Angela was absolutely the wrong person to have around QEII in her final years – Angela manipulated an unwell woman in her 90s, getting QEII to sign off on all of this ridiculous sh-t. FAFO.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
Angela Kelly was really an idiot for not thinking long term in her behavior. She had to have known the Queen wouldn’t live forever – why make so many enemies?
I defer to the experience and knowledge of Royal CBes here, but isn’t she the same woman who created all that mess with the royal tiaras before H&M’s wedding?
If so, a bungalow of that size and price is indeed generous, I’d have left her a square-metre room in the Tower of London 😂😂😂
I cannot believe I’m agreeing with Camilla’s behaviour here, this must be one of those days….
@AlpineWitch, Angela was QE2’s bad guy. She would leak lies about other members of the family to make QE2 look good. On Spare, Harry talked about how Charles was saying he has a right to have his own Angela when Harry & Will confronted him about Camilla leaking rumors about Will. I know everyone sees QE2 as an old woman who wasn’t aware of any of this, but Angela wasn’t doing what she is doing for her benefit. She is also the one who lied about tiaras.
Agreed, @sevenblue, a lot of people seem to blame the old Queen’s bad vicarious behavior on her courtiers, staff and the Press. Kelly would not have leaked to the Press without the Queen’s say so. The same goes for the Queen’s cousin Anson, who made pissy comments about the Sussexes’ then approaching wedding plans.
When karma is pronounced “😂😂😂”
Oh well, Ave Atque Vale AK47
It makes me happy to know that she ended up with nothing in the end.
For real. God bless the child that’s got his/her own. And “plastic windows” and “80s style property” . The shade! Unless they mean 1780s of course. This couldn’t happen to a nicer witch. I hope Meghan sends her a jar of jam from Montecito with love.
Major shade there 🤣
They’re basically saying she became full commoner because we all have UPVC windows here in the UK, maintenance of wooden windows is only for the rich.
Yeah changing the original (rotten) wood sash windows on our victorian terrace to double glazed UPVC was one of the best decisions I made. I will gladly own my commonness while being free of draughts and maintenance costs and able to clean them all inside and out from the inside and they look great.
@S808, same. She deserves nothing.
It is actually incredible, though, how they managed to spin this into a story about how generous Charles is and how much Angela is valued by the BRF (lmao at both counts).
Kaiser’s version is what actually happened, but if I read only this article and knew nothing else about this vile woman, it would come across as positive for Charles, when in fact the opposite is true.
It’s almost impressive how they can twist facts to this extent and come out sounding believable. I just can’t wait for the tables to turn on them.
Sounds like a deal was struck and that she has some intel on KC.
Good riddance to her.
And yet she still has a home till she dies. It’s not on Windsor but it’s something. She seems a pretty awful person.
Omg, so funny. The 80’s style property with plastic window frames – but at least she has a gas fire.
‘Gas fire’ is actually shade because only old style properties have them now. In modern UK homes you either have electric fires (powered by solar panels) or if you’re wealthy and can afford it a log fire or stove.
The DM has gone to lengths to point out she’s fallen in class so much that even upper class ‘peasants’ have more than her.
To be accurate, she was always lower class. She had access as a servant, not as the Queen’s peer.
Ugh, all the people in this story are vile and evil. We know that the crown pays lower wages for the prestige of being able to list that job on a resume. I’m very curious as to what someone in Angela Kelly’s position would earn. She’s a terrible person, but there’s a tradition of earning a grace and favor home for servants, the queen did mean for her to have one, and she was supposed to be able to write another book. KC, who is eye-wateringly wealthy silenced her from writing that book and kicked her out of the home she got from the queen to live much further away. I have no issue with the changing of the locks, but I don’t think she was treated fairly if that makes any sense given her horrible character. NDAs are often about silencing victims, and AK could very well be a bully to some and a victim of others including the king.
lol. I don’t like Charles, but why would he treat her fairly when she was leaking lies about all members of the RF? It wasn’t just tiaras she was leaking about. She was QE2’s bad guy, it is stupid of her to expect fairness from the guy who took away his own son’s home.
And Charles paid for her new home. That’s more than he ever did for Harry.
Right???
In the end, he treated her with more kindness and respect than his own son.
Knowing how the incompetent gold-plated advisers and carnival of experts do their work, I wouldn’t be surprised if a memoir ends up being published some time after AK-47’s death, with a little help from her surviving relatives/heirs.
😁 🎯
She got what she deserved – the stories of her behaviour were legendary and she got away with it all. She even tried to control access to QE2 from her own family – thats why they ALL hated her. I remember the story about how Chuck had gone to visit his mother near the end and Kelly was in the other room with the TV on. And yeah she absolutely took advantage of QE2 and conned a lot out of her. I wouldn’t be surprised if she helped herself to a few jewels – she’s always been an unpleasant person.
Also you can bet she got paid for this article and the tidbits about how Chuck paid for it and the NDA.
The new house is a massive down grade from the cottage on Windsor.
Yep, I agree.
However, unbeknownst to her, the coverage of her pity party isn’t doing her many favours here, she’s basically complaining she’s a commoner and ‘has’ to live in a house that for us ‘normies’ in the UK would be really nice. KC has been overly generous here (likely to shut her up), I’d have sent her into a caravan 😆😆
OMG, I’d be such an evil queen lol
LOL me too – to be extra b!tchy the house has that ‘council’ look about it thou am sure its been done up nicely inside. Maybe its an ex ‘council house’ – that would just be perfect.
Better hope she doesn’t develop mobility issues, that front door sitch doesn’t look so great. Hope the back door is more accessible.
I don’t see why Angela is less entitled to the fruits of plunder than Charles. She’s awful, certainly, but so are they all.
Well said. I don’t know all of the stories about her, I’ll go hunt down some rabbit holes to learn more. One thing I will say for her is her skin looks amazing.
Charles remains true to form by kicking people out of their homes, although I shed no tears over the vile AK-47. And everything aside, I’d give my eye teeth to have a small home in the Peak District.
Imagine the scene : this lady getting stopped at the door to some palace, having her pockets emptied of dozens of pieces of jewelry.
Also the downgrade in her housing is quite hilarious when you think that she has been b*tching to the press for the royal family for so long only to end up being treated like that. Those people do not care if you do something for them, they only care about themselves.
Angela Kelly was one of the people that Harry was concerned about being around the Queen.
Hope that gag order was designed to be in perpetuity to stop from passing info to her heirs. If she thought she was going to make bank in gossipy tomes for her doterage, she did not see the dense forest through the trees, but now has rolling hills to sing upon. Still not a bad deal for her all considering.
Angela leaked like sieve against everyone but the Queen for decades. I am sure she was on several tabloids’ direct payroll. Both Harry and Charles believe so, and I would bet Harry has seen proof. She absolutely had a role in the Kate crying story, and she is the direct source of “whatever Meghan wants Meghan gets”. She made things worse for the Sussexes. That’s not solely why Charles dumped her, but this is still a crafty way of Charles exiling her but can’t really be accused of dumping a “loyal servant.” designers and others also gave her countless perks and freebies in exchange for access to the Queen.
Crying story came from Middletons. Right after that, the horrible woman who wrote the story got an interview with Kate’s mother. Everyone in the palace was leaking against Meghan. Tiara lies came from Angela.
QE2 wasn’t some sorft-hearted, forgiving old granny. She was a stickler for protocol, rank, and birth. She employed AK as her rottweiler. If the queen had had an issue with how AK handled the tiara, then QE2 would have corrected her. She chose her dresser over her grandson and his fiancée. Harry hurriedly taught Meghan to curtsy, because that mattered to the queen.
Lots of staff are just like AK. Jason Knauf, for instance.
The royals and nobility have a tradition of rewarding lower-payed loyalists, and KC’s interfering with that is my issue. I think if AK were “higher class” and a man, she would have been treated differently for the same behavior.
Sigh—this is a lost-in-the-forest response to SevenBlue above.
I was under the impression that Fergie taught Meghan how to curtesy. Not that it matters much now …
🎯
Angela Kelly took lies and manipulation to a whole new level of evil. The lies she spun about Megan and the tiara were kept from the Queen, because contrary to what she and the rags would have people believe, the Queen and Megan got on very well. That was another strike against her in bones eyes, because the q liked the fact that Megan wasn’t relying on Harry, she was a self made woman. Don’t get me wrong, the Queen could be an absolute BCH, but until the last year of her life knew a bit of what was going on, and was quite vocal about it to Charlie, (not in a good way).
Kelly manipulated the Queen and a lot of courtiers, she was power crazy and made everyone’s life hell. Getting past her to see the Queen was like a full military manoeuvre and not very successful!
She (the Queen) loved her family in a very strange way, it was always measured against what service they would be to the crown in the future. The Queen only ever had four soft spots, her husband, her dogs, Harry and the disgusting Andrew. she knew Harry would go through hell at the hands of his brother and the media, but she genuinely loved him and his naughty sence of humour, it was just a shame that in the latter years, she didn’t fight for him, and believed a lot of the bullsht she was fed by Charlie, Billy, and ANGELA. One thing Charlie hasn’t thought of though. The bungalow might revert back to the crown, but her personal possessions go to her family, who haven’t signed sod all, and diary’s CAN be published!!!
@Mary Pester – What was QEII’s true relationship with Princess Anne?
@BAYTAMPABAY, She was incredibly proud Anne, until Anne’s first divorce.Then things got a bit rocky between them. I think in some ways there might have been a little bit of jealousy there. Prince Phillip was always incredibly close to Anne, he always said and I quote ” she is the son I wished I’d had”. He wasn’t putting Anne down, he was very proud of her, but he thought Charlie was a drip (intelligent man Phillip was), and he was also very fond of Diana, and contrary to what the rota like to say, he admired Megan as well. Yes he could be disgustingly racist, but meghan stood her ground with him and he admired her for it.
Mary Pester, I cant waiiiiiiit for Angela Kelly’s version of events in a few decades’ time.
One way the RF gets away with really poor salaries is the use of (and promise of) grace-and-favor accommodation. It’s also a way of controlling staff. Blab and you’re out on the street! The feudal system.