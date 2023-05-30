Angela Kelly got QEII to sign a letter giving Kelly permission to write royal books

The months-long beef between King Charles and Angela Kelly is what they both deserve. Kelly was QEII’s long-time dresser, friend, carer and gatekeeper. Kelly made tons of enemies within the palace courtier system, and the very moment QEII passed away, all of Kelly’s enemies rejoiced because they didn’t have to deal with her machiavellian ass anymore. The locks were changed immediately and Kelly was fired within a day of QEII’s passing. Then, in recent months, King Charles evicted Kelly from the Windsor estate cottage given to Kelly by QEII. We found out later that Charles “gave” Kelly a home in northern England, but a condition of the home was that Kelly had to sign a gag order and she couldn’t sell out the Windsors. Kelly clearly does not care about any of that, because she managed to get QEII to literally sign off on Kelly publishing books and giving interviews.
The late Queen’s former dresser is holding an extraordinary trump card over King Charles as she seeks to publish another Royal book, The Mail on Sunday can reveal. Angela Kelly has told friends that the Queen wrote her a remarkable letter granting express approval for her to publish three books. Only two have so far appeared. The Mail on Sunday revealed last week that Ms Kelly, 65, has signed a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) with the King in exchange for a grace-and-favour home, believed to be near the Peak District.
It was thought that the NDA –which bans Ms Kelly from using the terms ‘Palace’ and ‘King’, although it is much wider than that – could have scuppered Ms Kelly’s wishes to publish another book. Charles is understood to feel that Ms Kelly’s last book strayed too far into personal details when she wrote about the Queen’s moment of private contemplation after Prince Philip’s funeral two years ago.
But sources close to Ms Kelly reveal today that the docker’s daughter from Liverpool, who came to be one of the most powerful courtiers at Buckingham Palace, had an all-important written go-ahead from the late Queen. They speculate that the private document could even take precedence over the NDA.
A source said: ‘It’s certainly a formidable weapon in her arsenal to have a letter like that from Queen Elizabeth II in her possession. It’s quite something because it seems she is protecting her favoured assistant from beyond the grave. It is pretty important because it includes the Queen’s wishes, and no one would want to ignore those.’
It’s been clear this whole time that Angela Kelly has several royal reporters on speed dial and that she’s quite happy to make King Charles as miserable as possible. She’s a drama queen and she has nothing else to do – of course she’s going to make this messy. I would imagine that Kelly kept all kinds of documents stashed away for a rainy day, to be used when QEII passed away. Keep in mind, for QEII’s final years, when she was living in Windsor Castle exclusively, Kelly was the one in charge of caring for the elderly and likely senile queen. Kelly controlled who had access to QEII and Kelly absolutely abused her power over QEII. God knows what else Angela Kelly got QEII to “sign” in those final years.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
Even so. If she were to publish a book Charles did not approve of, she’d be out on her keister. So it all depends—which matters more to her? A home for life or untold millions.
But did she make that much off of her previous books? Is there really that big a market for yet another book about QE?
One of the indirect benefits of Spare is that all of the hangers on now know the value of a truthful history instead of selling lies for small payouts to the tabloids. AK will enjoy holding this over Charles’ head unless she can get some millions in which case it is up to the publisher to squeeze out as much scandal as they can around the NDA.
Given the notable incompetence of the royal’s “gold standard “ advisors, I’d put my money on the legal team of a major publisher over whatever inbred underpaid nepotism hire who drafted the NDA for the King.
This exactly. From what we now know from Harry and Meghan, even their preferred law firm sux.
The messier the better for Chuck. This mud slinging is gonna be good. Cheers, they both deserve it.
I don’t see how a paper that AK knew she had when she signed KC’s NDA can have precedence over an agreement that she entered willingly. Hopefully she will publish and embarrass them all and then KC will boot her out of her house.
I agree. I’d think signing the NDA would automatically negate the previous letters permissions. And a letter isn’t a contract anyway. I’m not sure AK wants to test the law here.
I suspect she has no real publishing intention and is sending a message to Charles: your Mummy loved me best.
But AK probably should FAFO with Chuckles. Or Cammy.
Agree, a letter v an NDA is a non starter. Though knowing AG’s vileness and utter lack of decency will certainly test the NDA and she will be out on her ass.
And it doesn’t really matter because they are two different things, right?
on the one hand we have a letter saying the Queen gave AK permission to write three books, she wrote two. Okay, fine, she can write another one with the Queen’s permission based on that letter.
But then AK signed a NDA with Charles in exchange for housing (maybe some other payout, we don’t know.)
The NDA and the letter from the Queen don’t really affect each other. AK knew she had that letter when she signed the NDA. By signing the NDA, she was basically saying “I am not going to write that third book even though I COULD if I wanted to because I would rather have housing for the rest of my life.”
If charles wanted to enforce the NDA by evicting her, he could (based on what we know.) The letter from the Queen doesn’t change that.
Let the wars begin. With Khate, the Midds out of control and everything coming undone, secrets will be revealed. Can only imagine the heads that are spinning trying to start damage control. Khate seems to believe that she is Queen and William is no where in sight. We are the audience, karma is always waiting to pounce.
Yes—William has almost totally disappeared, right? That’s sooooo interesting.
Where is William?! Have we seen him besides video since the CONanation?
It will be very interesting to see if she goes directly against Charles.
“It is pretty important because it includes the Queen’s wishes, and no one would want to ignore those.”
Charles has been doing that since TQ was laid to rest. Even if the document trumps the NDA (which I doubt), I’m sure Charles will make life difficult should she choose to publish books/do interviews anyway. As someone who doesn’t like either of them, I’m glad they remain a headache for each other.
Exactly! The Queen’s wishes have been blatantly ignored so many times and it has not mattered one iota. Edward’s title, Camilla’s title… Even the so-called “recollections vary” statement, no ever points out that the Queen’s statement said MUCH MORE than that- it also said Harry and Meghan were much loved members of her family and that their concerns were taken very seriously. Hmm hmmm, just hand waved all that right away. The Queen’s wishes, to the extent any were ever reported truthfully which is a whole different question, weren’t respected for the last decade at least of her life.
Well, yeah. “The Queen is dead; Long live the King!”
Yes and everyone is angry with KFCIII and his machinations machines too.
#AbolishtheMonarchy
Wow, since she only has one book left, publishers are going to be interested in making it the most scandalous possible and they have the legal teams to work around the NDA. If she goes for the biggest payday, this is going to juicy. She may also have seen what the sweaty nonce got for his threat of writing a book and wants a part of that action. She could hold this over C&C for years.
The reporters just want her to write the book and give them content. So the queen’s final years were with this lady and Edward Young. How ignominious.
The British press would like more than for her to override that NDA.
Do you guys remember Kanga? King Charles’ other mistress from Australia?
Well, if Angela Kelly won’t keep her mouth shut, someone might want to “Kanga” her too.
Regardless, all this pettiness going on in the Windsor household is entertaining to watch 😂
I know she is a horrible woman, but I would so read that 3rd book.
I hope she burns it all down.
Wow Chuckles is making so many enemies with his new reign of being King( of course I believe Cowmilla is king) . I also believe that she took advantage of the queen in her later years. Harry was concerned about those around the queen and I’m sure he had Angela in mind when he said that. Things are getting more and more interesting.
Kelly was never going to slink away quietly esp as she’s been denied what she schemed for – a nice grace and favour home and a nice pension and the freedom to cash in for the rest of her life.
Chuck has gone against QE2’s wishes since she died so I think Kelly can go kiss ass if she thinks Chuck will honour the letter she conned out of the late Queen.
Kelly was def one of the people Harry was thinking about when he said about ensuring she had the right people around her. Kelly clearly tightened her grip/influence over the Queen when Phil died.
This is Kelly threatening Chuck – let me write my books or else…. I’ll bet she’s angling for more money or to keep the house Chuck bought her to pass onto her family.
What publishing company would risk it knowing there’s an NDA in place and not knowing what it entails? I doubt it’s just the two words the BM keeps insisting it’s limited to. And apparently, C-Rex has no problem ignoring the late Queen’s wishes. How dumb and shortsighted of her to try to bully the king! Harry didn’t get another home after Chuck evicted him and his family and he’s his son!
How fast will C-Rex evict her from this latest home and will the RF sue for breaking the NDA? Might be difficult to sue for breaking an NDA after the stunt W and Jason Knauf pulled in Meghan’s court case against the DM.. But go ahead, AK-47 and keep angering and threatening the short tempered king. C&C are going to crush AK-47 and I’m here for it.
I was bored at work one day and was looking at Instagram where I found AK’s Instagram account. Being nosy I had a look to see what she was posting. One of her friends who featured regularly is Michael Atmore, Chief Brand Officer, Fairchild Media. I don’t think agenthighheels will have to look hard for a publisher. I have read both of her books. The second one was definitely stroking an ego. And in my personal opinion the clothes she created for Queen Elizabeth were lumpy.
Why is everyone so interested or should I say gleeful in her writing a third book. I hope Charles got her to sign an NDA. If she writes this book all she will do is trash H and M. That’s were the money is. No one cares about C and C. She can say what she wants and there is no one to dispute what she says. Good for Charles in getting her to allegedly sign that NDA. The money is in writing any negativity about H and M so the tabloids can write a thousand articles on them from her supposed book.
She is only going to be allowed to write a book bashing Harry and Meghan. Mark it on the wall. Charles and the Co will look the other way. Remember Tatler, Catherine the Great?
But what kind of information would the Queen’s dresser have on H&M? Yeah she could talk about what the Queen and Harry talked about when he visited. But she wouldn’t have access to Harry or Meghan outside the Queens area. And H&M aren’t dumb enough to be saying anything scandalous around the Queen. And if it were all lies. Which it would be. No publisher would print it. Because of being sued. Sort of like Britney Spears book being postponed. So for this woman’s book to get published she would have to talk about the rest of the royal family.
Anyone taking bets she writes her book about Harry & Meghan?
Then BP would be more than ok with it, & she keeps her house.
Wouldn’t surprise me if this NDA protected only “working royals “.
i bet she will make more money now, with all the drama, than if Charles had simply let her be. goes to show charles doesnt learn and cannot think strategically.
Thoughts: both AK-47 and CRex are awful. Surprisingly (to me), AK’s books are fairly well received on the narrow topic of dressing the queen. There’s apparently not much gossipy information in either book and the main criticism seems to be the self-aggrandizing and sameness of the two. She is not universally liked and probably was a poisonous voice in the aging queen’s ear. On the other hand you have a tradition in the “upper” class families of providing housing for certain servants. CRex would have benefited by continuing this tradition with AK and instead he has created a formidable enemy who seems motivated to fight him and has potential access to people who will help her do so. Will this change the type of book she wants to write and if so, will she try and get it published?
Charles is keeping her in a house. He just wants her far away from any of the royals so she can’t call the tabloids and say so and so went from Buckingham Palace to Frogmore with… Which is what this woman has been doing for decades. He doesn’t care one way or the other is she has a house or not. He just doesn’t want her blabbing.
Robert, I’m not approaching this from being sympathetic to AK, but see it more as a “how things are usually done,” “fairness,” “how you are viewed by others” type of thing. When visiting grand homes in the UK, the “good aristos take care of their loyal servants” story has been told at every single place I have visited. The queen gave AK her grace and favor home in her old quarters. KC has decided to remove her from her beloved home and friends, smacked her with an NDA (which he could have done and left her in her home), and sent her up north. This woman actually has powerful friends and connections, plus a slobbering tabloid industry she was kind enough to that would very much like to mine her for dirt on the RF. In other words, this was a ham-handed move. Especially because KC cannot be trusted to keep promises and breaks them in ways that burn bridges. Peter Hunt tweeted this: https://twitter.com/_peterhunt?lang=en
Charles won’t give a flying f*ck about this letter. He sold of his mother’s beloved horses, right? He is king now and wants to flaunt his power.
Well, Angela has moved up in the world. Now the source has her own source.
Sometimes I wonder if Charles’ pettiness to people Elizabeth favored is not so much about the people themselves but getting back at his mother because she (his father really) didn’t alway let him have his own way during his young adulthood.
Whatever, doesn’t mean we have to read them, especially from this racist, arrogant old boot.
The terms of NDA make me chuckle. I’m sure there’s more to it in reality, but as reported: No using “palace” or “king?” Okay… there was no king during AK’s time in service so that’s easy. Spill the tea about “then-POW Charles.” And substitute “Buckingham” or “the Queen’s official residence, which we lovingly called Buck House” for “palace.” Done.
I’d like to see this supposed letter to see if it’s real.
I wouldn’t read her book if it was free, but I’m guessing some of the queen’s fans would. She might chance it if she wants to leave her progeny an inheritance. Because her home will revert to the crown after her death, right?
Let me guess, she can’t use the words Palace or King, but the words “what Meghan wants, Meghan gets” are fine.
Sounds more like the house was in exchange for an NDA that probably prevents her from dishing specifically on Charles. I wouldn’t put that past him.
Was the queen really senile? She made sure to give herself some wiggle room by saying “queen consort” and not specifying when it came to Camilla. And she still kept her distance from Camilla and Kate. Lol.
I believe Angela probably went rogue but often times did what the queen asked or atleast was an extra set of ears. Angela made enemies of staff but was she really saying what the queen wanted to say. Of course the queen didn’t tell her to have a messy love life and whatnot but unless someone says “Angela only started acting up once Philip got sick” then I won’t label Angela evil. Just like how the boss is pleasant but sends the vp to fire everyone.
It seems Charles III kingship is going to be utterly miserable. The great prize he has waited his entire life for. This is so sad.