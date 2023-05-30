Princess Charlene debuted her newly brunette pixie cut at the Monaco Grand Prix

The Monaco Grand Prix was held on Sunday, all part of the late-May society and event schedule centered around the South of France and Monaco. Rich people and celebrities go to the Cannes Film Festival and then they stick around for the Monaco Grand Prix. Then they spend the rest of the summer on their yacht, hopping from port city to port city on the Mediterranean. But I digress. These are some photos from the Monaco Grand Prix, hosted (as always) by the principality and Prince Albert.

This is one of the few events on Princess Charlene’s calendar which she just cannot miss. Her absence at the 2021 Monaco Grand Prix was the first time Prince Albert’s office admitted that she was in South Africa and had been there for some time. At last year’s Grand Prix, Charlene debuted her choppy pixie cut, which was then dyed platinum blonde. I didn’t mind the cut and I still believe she’s used her hair as a way to get under Albert’s skin, because he clearly prefers her with long, blonde hair. Well, this might be worse – she’s keeping the pixie cut but now it’s dyed… brown. GASP.

I actually think Charlene looks fine as a brunette. She looks fine as a blonde too, but she stands out more as a blonde. Brown hair suits her, but it also makes her look more “normal,” if you know what I mean? I also wonder if this color is closer to her natural color. Her dress at the Grand Prix was Akris and it was a good look. She changed into a black-and-white one-sleeved Valentino look for the reception after the Grand Prix.