Princess Charlene debuted her newly brunette pixie cut at the Monaco Grand Prix

The Monaco Grand Prix was held on Sunday, all part of the late-May society and event schedule centered around the South of France and Monaco. Rich people and celebrities go to the Cannes Film Festival and then they stick around for the Monaco Grand Prix. Then they spend the rest of the summer on their yacht, hopping from port city to port city on the Mediterranean. But I digress. These are some photos from the Monaco Grand Prix, hosted (as always) by the principality and Prince Albert.

This is one of the few events on Princess Charlene’s calendar which she just cannot miss. Her absence at the 2021 Monaco Grand Prix was the first time Prince Albert’s office admitted that she was in South Africa and had been there for some time. At last year’s Grand Prix, Charlene debuted her choppy pixie cut, which was then dyed platinum blonde. I didn’t mind the cut and I still believe she’s used her hair as a way to get under Albert’s skin, because he clearly prefers her with long, blonde hair. Well, this might be worse – she’s keeping the pixie cut but now it’s dyed… brown. GASP.

I actually think Charlene looks fine as a brunette. She looks fine as a blonde too, but she stands out more as a blonde. Brown hair suits her, but it also makes her look more “normal,” if you know what I mean? I also wonder if this color is closer to her natural color. Her dress at the Grand Prix was Akris and it was a good look. She changed into a black-and-white one-sleeved Valentino look for the reception after the Grand Prix.

  1. Persephone says:
    May 30, 2023 at 7:04 am

    Both dresses are beautiful.
    LOVE them 😍

    • Mira says:
      May 30, 2023 at 2:18 pm

      Me too, they are both lovely!

      • BothSidesNow says:
        May 30, 2023 at 8:06 pm

        Me three!!

        Any time I see Charlene, my heart breaks a little more for her. She is obviously unhappy and is simply staying so that she can be in her children’s lives. Albert is an awful human being with what he has done to her since before their wedding! I’m still pissed that the French authorities allowed Alberts bullies to take her back to Monaco against her will. Charlene is stuck to living with Albert until the children become of age. Instead her soul is being destroyed a little more each day.

  2. StellainNH says:
    May 30, 2023 at 7:09 am

    I really like her hair color. Her clothing, however, is hideous.

  3. Beana says:
    May 30, 2023 at 7:12 am

    Love the brunette pixie – and her outfits! She looks healthier and happier than she has in years. And I love seeing a European royal who takes risks with her hair and outfits.

  4. Chloe says:
    May 30, 2023 at 7:13 am

    This is honestly the healthiest i’ve seen her look. I really like the brown on her it seems to give her face a bit of colour.

    I hope she’s also actually feeling better

  5. SAS says:
    May 30, 2023 at 7:18 am

    Gorgeous! I think the brunette looks so much better than the blonde.

    Shout out to her wearing the rainbow dress on the podium to stand next to FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem who has been pushing for stricter and stricter regulations around athletes and teams being “political” (aka wearing rainbow flag helmets or adding rainbow decals to cars in Saudi Arabia). Love her.

    • ML says:
      May 30, 2023 at 7:30 am

      Yes, wearing a rainbow dress on a F1 podium, where it will be broadcast around the world🔥 Excellent!
      That said, I prefer the cut of her other dress. Charlene looks much healthier and the brown hair suits her.

    • SarahCS says:
      May 30, 2023 at 7:34 am

      I agree on the hair and ooh yes on the dress! I hadn’t made the connection, go Charlene.

      Overall she looks so much healthier, it’s great to see.

      • BothSidesNow says:
        May 30, 2023 at 8:09 pm

        I was thinking of her pride dress, as well, but I was afraid to be vocal about it. I’m glad I wasn’t the only one who saw it as a pride statement and her brilliance at using the event to showcase her support!! Go Charlene!!

    • MF says:
      May 30, 2023 at 10:15 am

      As an F1 fan: YES to this. Mohammed Ben Sulayem also has issues with women, so I hope her rainbow dress really stuck in his craw.

    • Couch Potato says:
      May 30, 2023 at 10:45 am

      Thanks for pointing that out! It’s one way she can make a statement without saying a word. I got distracted by the (gasp) black nailpolish. The brown hair suits her and she looks healthier than we’ve seen her in a long time.

    • Jules says:
      May 30, 2023 at 12:27 pm

      Did you see the side eye she gave Mohammed Ben Sulayem?! Also how he stood far away from her to avoid being photographed next to her rainbow dress.

    • Mrs.Krabapple says:
      May 30, 2023 at 3:04 pm

      Yes, agree on the great hair color, and I want to believe the choice of dress was a deliberate message. Good for her.

  6. Becks1 says:
    May 30, 2023 at 7:25 am

    i really like her as a brunette. I think it complements her skin tone very well. i like the daytime dress but not the Valentino.

  7. girl_ninja says:
    May 30, 2023 at 7:29 am

    She looks healthy and I think the color is nice on her. She’s controlling what she can and that’s her look right? Both dresses are a little too drapy but I like what’s she’s going for. He looks rumpled per usual.

  8. Well Wisher says:
    May 30, 2023 at 7:40 am

    Princess Charlene seemed so overwhelmingly unhappy.

    • Carol Mengel says:
      May 30, 2023 at 9:44 am

      She does look better as a brunette. And she does look like she’s put on some much needed weight. I feel so bad for her. She always looks so unhappy. I hope at least her children bring her joy.

    • BillyPilgrim says:
      May 30, 2023 at 2:03 pm

      She looks utterly miserable. Like she wants to hurl when antywhere near Albert.

  9. Seraphina says:
    May 30, 2023 at 7:51 am

    That man destroyed her. She looks better but she still has an aura of sadness.

    • B says:
      May 30, 2023 at 8:56 am

      The salon and dress store still can’t get the stench of trapped woman off of her.
      I hope karma actually helps that woman out some day in a spectacular way.
      Also, my god. If how she looks is the only thing she can control….. someone has some seriously small dick energy.

  10. TeamAwesome says:
    May 30, 2023 at 7:55 am

    I think she looks great, and that the hair color really suits her. Love the rainbow dress the most!

  11. JustBitchy says:
    May 30, 2023 at 8:18 am

    Agree with all above who say she looks better than she has in a long time. I prefer blonde, but she’s gorgeous no matter what. The dresses are both beautiful and thanks for the tip above about the rainbow dress event! 🌈

  12. Chaine says:
    May 30, 2023 at 8:19 am

    The color suits her better. Really makes her look younger.

  13. Whyforthelovel says:
    May 30, 2023 at 8:29 am

    Her brown hair is so beautiful! I think the blond is nice but the brown doesn’t wash her out. I am so relieved to see her looking healthier.

  14. TheOriginalMia says:
    May 30, 2023 at 9:12 am

    Thought I’d be the only one that loves her hair color. She looks good to me. Healthy. I liked the evening dress more than the daytime one, though both look super comfy.

  15. Lily says:
    May 30, 2023 at 9:17 am

    She always looks sad and depressed.

  16. HeyKay says:
    May 30, 2023 at 9:47 am

    I noticed the rainbow dress as support right away. 👍
    I like her short hair style, color looks good on her.
    I hope she is doing better.

    Albert looks like he has lost some weight in these photos.

    • Whyforthelovel says:
      May 30, 2023 at 10:15 am

      You are right he does look a bit leaner. He seems less intense as well. I am probably being silly but maybe his constant strain was due to some degree of concern for his children’s mother’s health. Not a normal amount maybe, but just a touch of concern

      • B says:
        May 30, 2023 at 2:19 pm

        @WHYFORTHELOVEL – “not the normal amount…. Just a touch…”

        Oh. That was a sic burn. Thank you for that. It gave me a good chuckle.

  17. Lizzie says:
    May 30, 2023 at 10:24 am

    She is a beauty and has that wonderful swimmer’s body. I quite like her brown hair a lot, but I suspect she can pull off just about any look she cares to.

  18. L4Frimaire says:
    May 30, 2023 at 10:56 am

    Don’t like the hair or the dresses, but appreciate the rainbow colors. She looks fine overall. Albert looks like he lost a little weight and looks a bit more pulled together than he usually does. Everyone always says she looks so sad but think that’s how her face settles.

  19. Lexistential says:
    May 30, 2023 at 12:21 pm

    I don’t like the brunette. It makes her look pale and washed out, and it adds to the impression that Albert and his cabal of Monegasque grey men succeeded in subduing her.

    (Also, Albert is a similar unattractive man like Prince William. Grace Kelly took her looks back too.)

    • clarabelle says:
      May 30, 2023 at 12:27 pm

      I agree, I think she looks kind of gray-ish. Although, she looked worse in the photos I saw on DM, than in the photos posted on this site. She looked very disconnected on those other pics.

  20. Eden75 says:
    May 30, 2023 at 12:57 pm

    I watched the race and the ceremony, and she looked absolutely miserable. She only had small, small smiles and just looked so sad. I felt so bad for her, and I wish her the best.

    The new hair is lovely though.

  21. Sarah B says:
    May 30, 2023 at 1:11 pm

    I love it all. She looks comfortable, confident, and powerful.

  22. HeyKay says:
    May 30, 2023 at 1:17 pm

    I still do not understand why Albert insisted/forced her to go thru with the wedding.
    This woman tried to run 3x, Albert had her stopped and took her passport. She openly wept at their wedding ceremony.
    How was this ever a good idea?
    Why not simply issue a statement, calling off the wedding?
    Albert was young enough to find another woman willing to marry and have legit heirs.

    Now 2 children and decades later she constantly appears deeply unhappy at every public event.
    They both must be truly miserable. And their kids do not look happy in public either.
    Prince Albert could have his nieces or nephews attend the PR events, if Charlene does not want to be in public.
    Let this woman move into a separate home, see her children daily, and have some peace in her life. Geez.
    Is Charlene dealing with chronic depression or something difficult to treat? Before their marriage are there photos of her and Albert in which she looks happier? I know they were together for a few years, and he had a love child with someone else during those years.
    Monaco is a tax dodge and vacation country for the wealthy.
    It is a tiny municipality, not even a country.

    W&K might dislike each other these days but compared to A&C, they are lovebirds in public.

    • Hannah1 says:
      May 30, 2023 at 1:47 pm

      100%

      “ W&K might dislike each other these days but compared to A&C, they are lovebirds in public.”

  23. smee says:
    May 30, 2023 at 1:34 pm

    I do not care for the cut of either gown on her. The gowns themselves are fine, but the necklines on both are unflattering shapes with her broad shoulders.

    I kind of liked her blonde hair, but the brown is flattering. She doesn’t look miserable, but she does look uncomfortable.

  24. HeyKay says:
    May 30, 2023 at 4:28 pm

    Albert has a personal wealth of $1B+.
    I just read a book about Grace and Ranier. Wow. That is some family history Monaco has going.
    “The Grimaldi curse” I had no idea about how Ranier and his sister fought. The sister was jealous that she was first born but Ranier would rule bc Male.

    Grace Kelly really “saved” Monaco. Her marrying into that family brought Monaco a lot of wealth, popularity, etc.
    Monaco rulers in line of succession would be Albert, his legit son, his legit daughter (the twins) then their offspring, if they have none, then Caroline’s children and the line would go down thru their offspring.
    Caroline and Stephanie were both hunted by the paps for years. The N’tl Enquirer tracked them weekly.
    Their grown children seem to be much less in the public eye.
    Interesting to me that the Grimaldi family and the Kennedy family no longer seem to be top level celebs.

    • BQM says:
      May 30, 2023 at 7:57 pm

      It’s true. Charlotte C was at the Met gala and it got practically no attention. A beautiful daughter of one of the most photographed princesses of her time and granddaughter of a legendary American actress.

  25. AnneL says:
    May 30, 2023 at 6:44 pm

    She is looking healthier. She was so thin a year ago, now her weight seems normal. I like the brown hair but don’t like the dresses. I just feel badly for her.

  26. j.ferber says:
    May 30, 2023 at 8:26 pm

    She looks really good as a brunette.

