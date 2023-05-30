Prince William is ‘delighted’ when Kate eclipses him, he’s ‘comfortable with that’

The Princess of Wales is clearly feeling herself and she does not care one iota that she’s overshadowing King Charles and Queen Camilla. There have been rumors of a simmering feud between the two “rival courts” of Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace, but those whispers became a mainstream conversation last week when Kate hijacked the Chelsea Flower Show and dominated all of the coverage, despite the fact that Charles and Camilla went to the flower show on the same day. Even funnier is the fact that Prince William is still (largely) in the wind – since becoming Prince of Wales, William barely manages one or two events a week, and he can’t get through an event with Kate without the two of them looking like they despise each other. So how does William feel about all of Kate’s “look at meeeee” energy these days?

The Princess of Wales taking the spotlight delights husband Prince William – but there is one thing that bothers him, according to a royal expert. During William’s parents’ ill-fated marriage, King Charles is said to have grown increasingly jealous of Princess Diana’s massive popularity. In the early days of their union, Charles would often be overshadowed by his wife, with crowds shouting to talk to Diana instead of the future king – leaving him reportedly “frustrated”. However, royal expert Roya Nikkhah says there is a “striking difference” between William’s parents and his relationship with wife Kate when it comes to their popularity. She told True Royalty TV’s The Royal Beat: “Charles was always very upset when Diana had eclipsed him, which was all the time. William is delighted by the fact that people warm to Catherine. William is comfortable with that. I have heard him talk about Catherine’s work and how excited he is about it, and he loves that she is getting traction.” However, the Sunday Times royal editor added there was one thing that William does not always enjoy. She explained: “The only thing I know that does slightly bother him is when he is cropped out of photos. You will find very often they will do a joint engagement and the front page of the news the next day, it is as if William was never there!” Meanwhile, Hannah Fernando, editor of Woman and Woman and Home Magazines, said: “These two seem very much a team. Catherine has no wish to eclipse him. She is coming into her own because she is actually brilliant. She has taken on this life, opened her arms to it, and learned along the way what she needs to do. I think he is delighted by that, and I don’t think he is worried about her eclipsing him.”

[From The Daily Mirror]

I sort of agree that William isn’t worried about Kate eclipsing him because, ultimately, he knows that Kate is not (in fact) brilliant, that she basically goes around performing little keen skits and word-salad busywork. Now, William is generally a jealous, small man like his father, but William’s greatest reserves of jealousy are for Harry, not Kate. William knows that ultimately, Kate is always making an ass out of herself and that she is…um, expendable in the long-term. Now, it’s also funny that William is bothered by the fact that he is often cut out of photos when they do events together. Perhaps that’s why they do fewer events together and take pains to arrive separately, huh?? I’m sure that’s it.