Daily Beast: King Charles’s friends privately admit that his condition is ‘not good’

King Charles and his Buckingham Palace team are currently projecting calm and steadiness, in my opinion. As the months roll by, it would have been nice for the palace to disclose more about Charles’s cancer, treatment and estimated timeline for recovery. That being said, the palace is doing regular schedule updates and they haven’t been caught out in any big lies, unlike Kensington Palace’s team. That hasn’t stopped the speculation about Charles’s health and whether or not his condition is a lot worse than the palace is letting on. My theory is that people actually feel more comfortable speculating about Charles’s health than the Princess of Wales’s situation, and that there’s a significant amount of projection/obfuscation happening. But I digress. Tom Sykes at the Daily Beast wrote a lengthy piece about how Charles’s funeral plans are still being updated and how there’s a lot of chatter that the palace is lying about Charles’s actual condition these days.
It’s the question everyone in British society and in the corridors of power is thinking, but nobody will publicly ask, let alone answer: Just how sick is King Charles III? The chatter that King Charles is significantly more unwell than his aides are letting on is proliferating in British society. Speaking to friends of the king in recent weeks about his health, the most common response is a lowering of the voice by half an octave or so, followed by the sombre, drawn-out pronouncement: “It’s not good.”
The Daily Beast has been told, for example, that not only are Charles’ funeral plans being regularly updated but that a document reviewing what went well after the queen’s funeral, and what could be done better next time a monarch dies—a kind of “lessons learned” crossed with a scorecard, the most esoteric of business reviews—is circulating in Whitehall. The government department responsible for state funerals, the Cabinet Office, declined to comment on claims that the Operation Menai Bridge (as Charles’ funeral plan is codenamed) document is being regularly updated, but again emphasized that making no comment on such plans was routine.
Friends of the family and insiders are genuinely distraught at the prospect that the U.K. could lose its king far sooner than any had imagined, but they are trying to stay positive. One old friend of the family, for example, told The Daily Beast, “Of course he is determined to beat it and they are throwing everything at it. Everyone is staying optimistic, but he is really very unwell. More than they are letting on.”
Compounding the sense of gloom, multiple sources have told The Daily Beast that officials are now regularly reviewing copies of the several-hundred-page “Menai Bridge” document. All royal family members have bridge-based codewords to be used at their death—Queen Elizabeth’s death plan was famously “Operation London Bridge.” Menai Bridge is a dramatic suspension bridge that connects the island of Anglesey with the Welsh mainland.
While the sources all emphasized that the notes are routinely reviewed by the palace and the military, one source, a former staffer who retains active links with serving courtiers, said: “The plans have been dusted off and are actively being kept up to date. It’s no more than what you would expect given the king has been diagnosed with cancer. But the circulation of them has certainly focused minds.”
Another source, who knows a senior official involved in the planning of royal funerals, said: “Of course they are looking at every aspect of Menai Bridge. The queen’s funeral went like clockwork and set a high bar. It’s not an emotional thing, it’s a job, one taken very seriously, and understandably no-one plans to get caught out.”
Overall, however, the British press have observed what seems like a remarkable silence on the matter of Charles’ health and funeral planning. This is not, as one journalist told The Daily Beast, just out of respect for or collusion with the palace, but rather due to very strict rules and laws in the U.K. governing medical privacy and the publishing of personal information. “Even if you had it copper-bottomed that he had bladder cancer, you couldn’t run it,” the journalist said.
Don’t mind me, I’m just sitting here in awe of how Sykes wrote that last part of the excerpt. That’s exactly what a British journalist would do if they had good sourcing that Charles has bladder cancer – they wouldn’t be allowed to print it in a British outlet, but they could introduce it as a barely-hidden hypothetical to an American publication like the Daily Beast. This is as close as we’re going to get (for the time being) for a confirmation about Charles’s diagnosis. As for the rest of the story… Sykes does have sources in BP and KP, and if his sources are concerned, that IS something notable. It’s hard to reconcile these “gloomy” quotes with what the palace is actually projecting and briefing, that Charles will be up and around in June and that his treatment is going well.
I don’t know about the prognosis for bladder cancer, but him being in worse condition than they let on could be one reason behind WFH Prince folding completely.
My friend’s father died of bladder cancer. About 2 1/2 yrs from diagnosis to passing.
It’s an awful cancer. Year from diagnosis to death with one person I know, and had to have bladder removed and tubes everywhere.
Strangely enough I know like half a dozen people who have had bladder cancer, including my dad. All are doing well, only one of the group had to have the bladder removal surgery, but she’s still doing OK years later too. What I remember from my dad’s diagnosis was that if caught fairly early, it’s very treatable, but has a high rate of recurrence, so sometimes it’s several rounds of treatments. My dad thankfully has been cancer free for many years now, and gets a full scan regularly. He was lucky, I know others don’t catch it until further along. Blood in urine is usually the first sign, get checked out if you notice that.
I was coming here to say the same. My uncle had it and while part of the treatment was very uncomfortable, it was also very effective and he considers himself fully recovered. He’s about the same age as Charles.
It is now a fairly survivable cancer. Unless its spread beyond the bladder (which it doesn’t do as readily as some other cancers do) then localized chemo works. Even if that won’t work a colectomy can be done (a removal of the bladder, with use of an external appliance). There are different kinds of bladder cancer: I knew once a couple who had their own dry cleaner shop. When they both got really old, they seperately got a sort of bladder cancer that killed them fast. Smokers get another kind. My FIL had bladder cancer, was treated with topical chemo,which held it in check and he died of his COPD. Charles was famously an antismoker….I don’t believe, if he is really sick, that it is bladder cancer.
The treatment for bladder cancer is chemo and radiation. While chemo has gotten a little more manageable, (anti nausea drugs, energy IVs) the radiation saps your energy entirely. He’s probably in middle or late stages of this and at his lowest physically.
The fear and loathing is the reign of William V is approaching and they see the heir is not ready for prime time.
I wonder if williams lack of appearances has more to do with Charles than with Kate?
Yes @Chloe, that’s what my friends on Fleet Street are saying. It’s not Kate, it’s KC III where the smoke screen is and that’s why these two are so panicked. He’s much worse than they’re letting on. Also Tina Brown (Daily Beast founder) and Tom Sykes have contacts up their wazoo, so they usually have toff Intel most accurately
They’re not worrying too much about Kate because they don’t have any direction reason to worry about, so I disagree with Kaiser here (based on the intel I’ve heard)
It’s only because we live in a modern age, William as a King would have been an absolute beheading tyrant. It will be interesting to watch his reign.
I agree that the last line could well be the truth hiding there in plain sight!
Two things can be true here – the reviewing of the funeral plans doesn’t mean that Charles has been diagnosed with a terminal cancer. However, I can also fully believe that he has been diagnosed with a terminal cancer. It would be entirely in keeping with the way the Royal Family have previously handled bad health news to not give the full picture/play down the seriousness.
My gut says that this article is the truth – Charles is seriously ill and the prognosis is not good. If this isn’t what Sykes has had relayed to him by insiders and friends then I can’t see why he would say that it was. There will be a lot of people who know the truth and he’d look like an idiot if the reality was that Charles is breezing through and expected to make a full recovery. It also runs counter to the propping up of the RF that Sykes usually does.
My father’s bladder cancer was discovered and diagnosed through prostate issues so that last line really makes me think 🤔 he gave us the diagnosis.
Whatever cancer he has, his treatments have him looking like a vampire (and not the sparkling ✨ ones). I have a feeling the year is only going to get a lot worse for Royalists. Right now the BRF just radiates a very bad doom vibe, they come across as lethargic. It is very noticeable when compared to the sunshine 🌞 health, happiness and energetic vibe coming from California.
Yes he has been way more transparent with his health than the invisible one. He waited forever to be King and it may be a shorter reign than he imagined.
He also isn’t the mother of young children who would be exposed to speculation from playmates and classmates.
SSF just my personal opinion but being exposed to the truth would be a lot kinder than what is currently being floated around between the tabloid media and social media. These kids attend school believe me they have heard it.
@SSF, well I would say that hiding it did things worse in terms of speculation and conspiracy theories.
We have zero idea what cancer he has, but bladder makes sense, because you don’t always go through traditional chemo and the treatments are fairly quick. My Dad had bladder cancer at 86 and was treated with chemo fluid pushed directly into his bladder. He beat it and is still with us 10 years later.
Obviously, this is my personal knowledge and some cases would be treated differently and more severe.
That’s the thing about cancer: every tumor is different, even within a single person and even the “same” type of cancer.
Frankly I dislike William so, so very much that I hope Charles lives a good while yet.
I agree about William, too much being looked up to by those around him, hope they aren’t doing the same thing to George.
That’s how my dad was treated as well, he was in his 60s and now is 75, doing well.
I think the prognosis is usually dependent on if it’s localized in the bladder or has spread beyond.
My grandfather died of bladder cancer that spread to his lungs and spine. He was 81 when he died and in quite a lot of pain for his last year. He was diagnosed March 2012 and died June 2013. He also had symptoms for a good year before he eventually told my grandmother and went to the doctor so it was already pushing Stage IV when he was diagnosed.
I mean his funeral arrangements were being revised the minute he ascended the throne so I don’t think there’s any difference now that he has cancer. As for Charles having bladder cancer it’s probably true.
There’s a newsletter only U.K. gossip mail called Popb*tch and they had a small three line piece last week that newsrooms across the U.K. were quietly updating the royal obituary as though they’d all heard the same things from sources.
Writing preemptive obits is a standard journalism practice. I’m sure there’s updating happening all the time with major world leaders and celebrities. Just like with the updating of funeral plans, it doesn’t prove anything one way or the other.
I think when a 75 year old man is diagnosed with cancer, in a position like his, the funeral plans are going to be reviewed.
I also think Charles being sicker than we know could explain William’s panic over the past few months. but how does this fit in with Kate? Is he worried he won’t have time to divorce her before charles dies?
Charles looks like he has lost some weight but besides that awful car picture, he looks okay-ish to me. A little tired, a little thinner, but roughly okay.
I’m looking at the rest of the family and trying to use their actions to figure out what’s going on, but that’s not very helpful. It could explain William’s panic, but why does camilla look so happy? even if she loathes charles, she must know he protects her and if he goes, she’s at William’s mercy – unless Charles has made significant provisions for her in his will, which is likely.
I just don’t know. I guess time will tell here.
Lets hope he does something to protect his younger son as well. William would probably cut Harry and Harry’s children out of the succession if he could.
I mean, based on Charles’ actions while still alive, its been clear for decades now that his priority is protecting Camilla, not Harry.
One of my working theories is that Charles prognosis is not good and he told both William and Harry around the same time in mid- January when he went into the hospital for his “procedure.” Harry’s response was to jump on a plane and go see his dad.
William’s response was to panic, because he has wanted to divorce Kate for at least two years- since early 2022 when we had all of those articles (from Carole) about which giant Windsor house they would move to, though she eventually had to settle for Adelaide. Charles’ medical news caused William to panic and for some spiteful reason his response was to drop Kate’s “abdominal surgery” news an hour before Charles announced his procedure.
None of this was thought out or planned and so we have the weird frankenphoto/image doctoring mess. Maybe KP did those because Kate really is on strike in Bucklebury or Norfolk letting William bury himself with this mess. Because how does announcing Kate’s abdominal and cancer news help him divorce her so he can King without her? I don’t know but it could have been a Hail Mary by William that was just really really dumb. If that is the case then it helps explain why everyone in the RF has basically been blanking William.
Not a clear theory but there was something very odd about the initial announcements being made an hour apart, with Kate’s first, like it was jammed in there.
I think this could go either way. He seemed like his normal self (at least in appearances that he made) immediately prior to his diagnosis. The treatment is most likely why everyone is panicking bc it makes you a shell of your former self and it’s scary. You feel and look like hell because your body is going through a war. It doesn’t necessarily mean it’s the end though.
Are they going to review their trash moves against Harry and Meghan as part of the funeral review? Amazing that Sykes can write a whole article about what went right and wrong with their last biggie and ignore that aspect of it.
When Charles passes, William will do all he can to prevent Harry from attending the funeral.
I wonder if Charles had been having symptoms for months but instead of consulting actual medical doctors, relied on herbal medicine to treat the symptoms. And I agree that Sykes used a hypothetical in an American outlet to tell us what is actually going on.
I have wondered the same. The example of Steve Jobs comes to mind. I hope I don’t offend anyone, but there is a lot of hubris tied up in “alternative medicine” treatments. (Working in conjunction and with actual data is not what I’m referring to here) We really have no idea what’s going on with him or for how long.
Time will tell and nobody except those closest to Charles will know the real situation. However, I think this could be why William is hiding away. He’s having a meltdown as his big moment could be upon him much sooner than expected.
I have been reading this site daily for awhile but have never commented. I recently watched a loved one go through cancer treatment. Despite the intention of “curing” the cancer, the treatment is brutal. Of course he is doing badly. Of course he feels terrible. Of course he is tired, in pain, looks ill. Chemo and radiation are so difficult for so many people. It is entirely likely that BP isn’t disclosing exactly how KC is doing.
Camilla is the sinister pr genius Will-not thinks he is is, but isn’t. She has dirt on everyone and has deep press ties. She would not have married Charles without guaranteed wealth for herself and her children. Charles is difficult and needy. If Charles dies before her, she has enough dirt to destroy William, the press connections to follow through, doesn’t have to deal with Charles and gets to live a wealthy life free from any responsibilities to charity or crown. She also knows what is going on behind the scenes with Will-not/Keen and is gloating partially because the limelight should all be William’s at this point. Willy isn’t fit to be king and she knows all.
I hope KC makes a good recovery and makes amends to both sons, Meghan and Archie and Lili. Preparing the heir is a two way street so both father and son need to make that happen by working together. Shadowing, mentoring, appropriate delegation, sharing the workload to ensure a harmonious present and smooth transition to the next reign, which we all hope is still years away. Can’t change past mistakes but both king and heir need to face the reality of the present and start to help each other adjust to what is the mature and responsible way forward. Both have obligations to each other so it is time to honour them with good grace because they are in the king business together right ?
Let’s say she’s well set-up by Charles which I assume she is. Charles passes and she just what? Chills out at Ray Mill? Nah. Don’t get me wrong, she will absolutely be gin-chilling but she’s been a player for too long. She’s also gonna have tabloid editors on speed dial throughout William’s reign. For shits and giggles and bc that’s what she does. Starting rumors and playing games. I highly doubt she’s gonna be satisfied just reading books all day. But maybe I’m wrong.
I want to see the monarchy abolished, but cancer sucks. No one going through it is going to look well.
Chucky probably thought he would have a lifespan more like his parents and he’d have plenty of time to try rewrite his legacy. Now with his illness, he must be realizing that the only things he will ever be known for are 1) what he did to Diana and 2) what he did to Harry and Meghan. Every history book about him after he’s gone will always talk about how he betrayed his 1st wife and his own son. Too bad for the tampon king.
That’s really the truth.
June will be a litmus test for the RF with the D-Day commemoration, Ascot and Trooping of the Colour. If Charles doesn’t attend Ascot then things are not good.
As to Kate, I can’t see how KP can keep up the blackout on her health if she’s not seen at any of these high profile engagements – even a glimpse of her at the window overlooking the parade ground during Trooping should be feasible. If she can’t manage to be seen in a semi public capacity by mid June then her condition is much worse than what the briefings are saying.
One thing I did find interesting is that William didn’t look as stressed out during a couple of engagements today. Perhaps he’s coming to terms with how his life and plans were upended in Dec/Jan.
My dad had bladder cancer. It was written off for years as a prostate issue and very advanced once they finally found it. It was hell to beat the first time around and the chemo is nasty stuff, some of the strongest chemo there is. If that’s what Charles has I don’t doubt he’s very sick right now, regardless of his prognosis.
My dad managed to beat it back one time, and five years later it came back like a freight train. He went from diagnosis to passing away in less than 2 weeks.