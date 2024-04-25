Taylor Swift worries that Travis Kelce won’t be able to handle her fame

Post-Super Bowl, I’ve gone back and forth about whether I believe Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are in it for the long haul. For about a month post-Super Bowl, my vibe was that they were actually winding things down. Then Travis seemed to recommit himself, and he stayed with Taylor in LA for more than a month, and they reportedly enjoyed their downtime together. Then Taylor released The Tortured Poets Department, most of which is about Matt Healy, with some Joe Alwyn and Travis thrown in. How does Travis feel about it? A “source” told People Magazine that Travis listened to the album before its release and “He is always in awe of her.” Which might even be true, but it sounded like it came from Taylor’s people, not Kelce sources. So, yeah, I don’t know what to tell you – the vibe is off again. And I do wonder if something else is being soft-launched. Read this Page Six piece and tell me what you think.
Taylor Swift is so in love with Travis Kelce, she’s getting nervous about things going wrong — or that he’ll wind up thinking the fame is too much, sources tell Page Six.
“She wants a happy ending with Travis,” a source tells us. “She is worried about jinxing things.” The source further explained that Swift cares so much, “She is nervous something will mess things up.”
The source says that while the Kansas City Chiefs star seems more than comfortable in the limelight — hosting his own podcast, and even once starring in his own “Bachelor”-style TV dating show, “Catching Kelce” — Swift’s level of boundless fame can be daunting for anyone.
“There’s very little oxygen between her life and fame,” says the source. “Travis is a peacock, but he has never dated a celeb before, and she is one of the most famous women in the world. Right now he is enjoying everything and she is hoping that it stays like that.”
The insider adds that Swift is stressing that “he doesn’t get freaked out about the fame. That the constant-ness of it doesn’t get exhausting for him.”
Now that Swift’s latest album has dropped, things are even more in overdrive. Our source tells us that like all artists, Swift can feel “vulnerable,” after releasing her music.
“It’s stressful, you feel vulnerable,” says the source. “It’s her most complicated piece of art.”
If Taylor and Travis break up, this will be the conversation from Team Swift, right? He couldn’t handle her fame, it was too much for him, he didn’t realize that her fans just love her so much, he was unprepared for TTPD’s success. Team Swift ran a similar op on Joe Alwyn post-breakup too – Joe only liked Taylor when she was lowkey and never went out, Joe couldn’t handle her super-stardom, etc. When it turned out that Taylor was (most likely) banging Matt Healy at the end of her relationship with Joe. Anyway, the vibe is off. It will be interesting to see if Travis joins Taylor for her European concerts. My half-assed prediction is that Travis will come to Europe for a week or so and then there will be a slow phase-out.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Instagram.
He loves it. Their families seem quite similar in their lust for money and fame.
Also, she’s afraid “something” will go wrong/jinx it, Girl, it’s you! Take a breath, already.
Right. He’s not Joe, this guy is very happy to be in the limelight.
Yeah you don’t star in your own Bachelor style TV show if you’re scared of fame! TS- Poor me, too famous for men to handle. Too much of a shining star to have a normal “it didn’t work out” relationship, it must never be her fault, ever.
Well, if I were taylor I would worry about the same thing to be fair. It is a lot. And she has a fandom that can be downright vicious.
I’m cheering for them!! If it doesn’t work I think it will come down to more than just fame, as I think he likes it. Many successful women have discussed whether a man can hold his own with a powerful woman. Off the top of my head, I can think of Sheryl Crow and Stevie Nicks. This is not just a Taylor thing.
Travis hired a PR firm to make him famous. He loves being with an incredibly famous woman because it makes him moire famous. Clearly Taylor is done with her homecoming queen phase and it’s time for Travis to go. She needs to find a better angle as to why.
The thing with doing this is that it’s exhausting. If she decides to burn through Kelce and write yet another whoa as me break up album that she releases in a year, what’s left for her? By her own admission no one can handle her level fame, when Kelce seems best suited for it. How long can you sustain this type of sad girl writing? Into her 40’s? 50’s? Or be supported for it for that matter.
My opinion is he can handle her fame just fine. I believe his brother mentioned that their mother was the breadwinner in one of their podcasts. I know it’s not the same as being a celebrity with fame but I think that in a way prepared him for this. Travis has a great sense of humor and yes he has some ego but for the most part he seems to be a very down to earth person. He is also famous in the football world so he has experience with fame just not on her level.
I do feel like if you are in the limelight like this, you are going to need that bit of ego. Because everyone has something to say, and you do need to be able to hold your own. Out of all of Taylors (ex) lovers, Travis just seem to suit her best. I do hope they make it.
Okay now I’m starting to get Ben Affleck vibes from her. Like she’s going to self sabotage, right? Burn it all down so that she can build herself back. Anyone else feeling that?
Honestly, I think they are a good match. They both enjoy attention and publicity. They are both good at their jobs and I read he wants to start a family. I would be really surprised if Taylor messes this up.
It’s not a real romance.
Haha, people who make these unequivocal statements are hilarious. As if anyone outside of the Kelce-Swift circle knows anything.
I absolutely agree it’s just a staged PR “relationship”. I mean come on, she just released an album all about how obsessed with Matty Healy she is and how he’s her true love and how she’d burn her whole life down to be with him, and there’s only two songs on the album about Travis—and they very much give the vibe that she’s NOT in love with him, he’s just a dumb jock who she’s having a casual good time with for now—but yet Travis is all like “It’s a GREAT album, i love it!!”. This relationship isn’t real at all. She’s just hanging out with Travis to show Matty that she’s not lonely and sitting at home desperately pining for him and probably trying to make him jealous. But she would drop Travis like a hot potato and get back with Matty in a heartbeat if he wanted to. And Travis is in this staged “relationship” to increase his fame and make connections in the entertainment world, since he has said he wants to get into acting when he retires from football in the near future.
Lol she just started dating Travis in late summer. Of course the album isn’t going to be about him and how head over heels she is.
LMAO the album does NOT say those things about Healy. She literally describes it as mania, temporary insanity, not love but LOVE BOMBING, someone who didn’t even scratch the surface of her. Did you even truly read or listen to what she is actually taking away from it (not to mention the actual “good” aspects of songs,if you can even call them that, were written long ago)? I know that she doesn’t really do many interviews, but I really hope she clears this up, because you people running with the Matt Healy narrative are getting scary. It’s worse than the Karlie Kloss stuff 🤣
For the life of me, I will never understand why she didn’t break up with Joe in a mature way, without leaking stupid articles, blaming the guy’s depression, blaming him for not proposing. If she did that and waited for a few months before launching Matty, it wouldn’t be that bad. Sure, we would still get Matty articles, showing what kind of a man he is, but I don’t think, swifties would be so mad. They know who Taylor is and support her at the end of the day for everything she does and doesn’t.
I think there were other issues with Matt
@Lisa, there were many issues with Matty, but I don’t think the swifties would be so harsh to him if she waited a little between break-up and launch of new guy. Some thought she lost her mind after breaking up with her long-term boyfriend and started petition for a conservatorship for her before she ruined her life. They thought she was spiraling because she lost Joe. It is surprising her PR team didn’t handle it better.
Don’t chew me but Kelce seems very fame hungry and loves the limelight so i believe this relationship is very beneficial for all parties involved. If they break -up it won’t be because he couldn’t handle her fame.
100000% truth
He definitely is but I don’t think it’s him being fame hungry but rather he just doesn’t mind the attention and embraces it. He’s a himbo. He just loves like. He’s a golden retriever. Nothing really faxes him which is perfect for Taylor. She can have a trophy husband who she can show off, write about and have kids with and not have him constantly critiquing her or feeling threatened by her.
If this point of view is accurate, does it mean Taylor will never have a boyfriend who will marry her? Is she destined to be single forever? I mean if Travis who is a big beautiful hunk, famous American athlete who is also rich (admittedly not as rich as her) will not be able to handle her fame then who will? Poor Taylor.
Exactly. Travis doesn’t necessarily have to be her forever love but if he’s not AT LEAST her first husband given that he seems like the perfect candidate for her (he’s the jock type she’s been fantasizing about for decades in all her songs) then idk. Travis seems like he’ll be a good fun loving father to her kids who I know will be micromanaged by her and her team and molded to be just as famous as she is.
Better to have a buffer parent who keeps you grounded and gives you a life of fun if you have a mother who’s microplanning your life from birth the same way both her parents did her entire career.
I think Trav sees her as his ticket to assured success post-football, so he’s going to roll with the punches and hold on for dear life. It’s all up to Taylor whether this relationship sticks out, and judging by the record she just put out, she might be desperate enough for marriage and kids to make it work for a while (I personally see them getting married, having a couple of kids, then getting divorced when the kids start grade school).
Also, it’s worth noting that Page Six is known to be out of the loop when it comes to Camp Taylor, they run a lot of fake stories about her just to goad her circle into revealing something new in a clapback.
Travis Kelce would be perfectly fine without Taylor Swift. His post-football career was assured long ago, because he’s easy on the eyes and at ease on camera.
Totally agree.
I don’t think Travis is her one true love who she’ll grow old with but I do see him being her first husband. I can totally see them getting engaged, having a six month public engagement that’s the talk of the whole world and their wedding rivaling that of a royal wedding in terms of media coverage.
The day she announces her first pregnancy the whole GDP will crash and every girl in the world will be fantasizing about her baby, guessing the gender of Baby Kelce-Swift and it’s birth will lead to a massive baby boom.
It’s gonna be very fairytale which is what taylor wants.
And then they’ll probably have a nasty public divorce 6 years later. Hopefully it’s amicable though
Wow! No words for this.
It’s Page Six, they aren’t a swiftie sanctioned outlet from my understanding. Didn’t they go big with the whole “Travis got Taylor a huge opal ring for her birthday” story? He’s done interviews recently where he said unprompted how much fun he’s having and how happy he is. This is fishing.
Exactly! Seems like Taylor and her team favor ET.
And People Magazine. If articles about Travis and Taylor don’t come from ET or People (Tree Paine approved sites) then it’s not worth it.
Sometimes TMZ will nab a story or two.
Yep! And ET dropped this yesterday, so I don’t buy this: https://www.etonline.com/what-travis-kelce-thinks-of-taylor-swifts-new-music-he-is-a-swiftie-through-and-through-source-says
Idk I think it might be Taylor that’s not that into Travis but since she can’t ever be seen to take the blame for things there will def be a narrative roll out. As long as they both benefit this might keep going.
Travis is the only boyfriend she’s had thy I feel is best suited for her level of stardom and can handle what comes their way from the media and fanbase. The swifties already tried to dox (mostly the fans of her other public relationships) and he doesn’t seem to waver. He also attracts attention just by being in the media the way he is with the podcast. So I don’t think it’s scaring him off.
I do think she’s prone to self sabotage. She is conditioned to think every relationship she’s in will end horribly and that the guy can’t handle her and she then starts to paint him as the bad guy. And her fans eat it up all the time because even before she releases a new album, her recent ex at the time is automatically public enemy #1.
It’s kind of sad actually. If Travis isn’t the one for her, I can’t imagine her going through 5 more failed relationships well into her 40s and 50s. At some point people are just gonna be sick of her. Just stay single if you can’t keep a relationship.
But if she and travis do get married, i see them being happy for at least 5-10 years before things start to deteriorate. I hope for her sake he’s the one to give her the children and married fairytale life she clearly wants.
Honestly, a good therapist would tell Taylor recording releasing an album about her exes while trying to build a new relationship was self- sabotage. Yes, it’s what artists do and it’s what Taylor built her brand on, but it’s not healthy.
I think that’s part of why there was such a positive reaction to Folklore. It was a path forward to a more adult relationship to fame and her art. And it was amazingly good, as good, if not better than her previous work. No get the crowd on the dance floor at the wedding bops, but you could clearly see that could come on an album with a different vibe.
It’s really hard to break out of toxic patterns and do the hard work of being a mature adult. Hope Taylor has it in her. I’ve liked her and her music ever since hearing Love Story.
Something tells me that Travis will not take any revenge or slander lying down. Taylor gets to write about her exes and most of them never respond. The only one that ever managed to seemingly shut her up was Calvin Harris.
This narrative is so tired she doesn’t slander anyone
I think she shut up Calvin Harris when she revealed she cowrote that hit song of his after he said that he’d never work with her.
@joanne I don’t agree because the came out swinging when she did that and then linked up with Katy Perry with some story about them writing a song about Taylor. It majorly pist him off because he didn’t want to be associated to her and was still hurt. That said, I think this story is bs and they are fine. They will have stories about them all the time about marriage breaking up and who is the bigger peacock. Until I see them taking to much space for long periods of time I dont buy it. They just went to Cochella and look super happy.
I think Travis pursued her at the right moment. She was in the middle of a massive tour and dealing with a lot of turmoil in private regarding the crash and burning of the Matty thing. Travis loves the limelight. So he was fine with the huge publicity going on. I don’t think he has a problem at all with her fame, and even though her wealth is massive, he stands to keep on increasing his wealth between his football career but, most importantly, his endorsement deals, which between his big Super Bowl wins and attachment to Taylor, is skyrocketing.
I don’t ultimately see him for her and think it won’t last. I never thought it would. My mind hasn’t changed on that. But they are right for each other for right now.
Driven, powerful women in the music world often have relationships that don’t go the distance as far as forever during their peak creative years and when they are most ambitious. Gaga has suffered from this. Stevie Nicks. Many others. Taylor is still at her peak. She will settle down, but having a child with the wrong person puts you in a situation like Jonas and Sophie if you end. It’s a mess because where you live and co-parenting with two people who want to live in different states or countries and who travel for their jobs can logistically become a nightmare. I hope she doesn’t rush into that until she is “sure” the relationship is stable, fulfilling, and ready for both people to sacrifice.
I don’t really get the sense here that Taylor’s fame is starting to get to Travis. I think it’s what the last few lines said: she’s feeling vulnerable because she just released a new album, and is worried something might disrupt their honeymoon phase or burst their bubble.
It’s apparently a pretty emotional album (no “Shake It Offs”) and it’s mostly about other men (not surprising given that she started working on it two years ago and she hasn’t even been with Kelsey for a year). Also, critical reception has been mixed and some fans don’t like it. That has her feeling insecure, which makes her more insecure in her relationship. So that ends in up a magazine.
If she’s self-sabotaging, I guess we’ll know within the next six months or so. I agree with some that another break up album would be…..a lot.
Travis seems like a great match, but our girl has a bit of a soft spot for men from the UK. I am now also of the belief that she will sabotage this romance herself.
I always thought Tom Hiddleston was perfect for her when they were dating. If she loves the London boys. She should stick with those types or Andrew Garfield. Golden retriever types who aren’t in her music world but understand it and the pressures that come with it and also don’t feel intimidated by her bc they have their own identity.
God forbid. TH dodged a massive bullet and has a very happy life now.
And don’t wish that on AG.
Has he shaved his facial hair yet? That’s when y’all will know it’s over
Too lazy to google the timing but I feel she thought the rekindling with Healy was going to be received like the romance of the ages like JLO and Ben. I don’t think she saw the backlash that happened and it threw her. She obviously saw her and Healy as something more romantic then her fans did. She overlooked the flaws cause she had built it up in her head. When he bounced she began to plot her next moves and jumped into the cheerleader/football start role . She pretty much admitted to being an alcoholic and her fans were like meh it’s Healy’s fault or it’s Joes fault. Meanwhile she has a drink in hand in nearly every photo lately. I think these 2 will get engaged but won’t make it to the alter
I’m glad somebody pointed out how she always seems to be drinking when she’s not on stage nowadays. I don’t think she’s an alcoholic, but I do wonder how much of it clouds her judgment?
Glad we can finally talk about this without getting deleted
I’m not so sure on your reading of this one, if I’m honest. Page Six has never been a Swift-friendly outlet and have run many inaccurate stories about Taylor. The one that IS Taylor-sanctioned is ET and they ran an article just yesterday about how Travis is Taylor’s biggest fan and how supportive he is of this album. Plus, they spent release week together away on vacation in Northern California.
The Matty situation has been mis-represented, honestly. The literature to Taylor’s album makes it clear that she considered it a brief moment of insanity and pain that she wanted to capture for her art but that narrative definitely hasn’t transpired. TTPD is by no means a love album but I’m not sure its nuances have cut through.
I think they both intend to be in it for the long haul at this point and Travis is clearly head over heels in love with her. The biggest challenge will be her being on tour in Europe for the summer. You mention him phasing out his appearance but the truth is that he actually can’t attend for most of her tour as his training camps and football season will be starting again while she will barely have a break from May to August. If they make it through that then they’re getting married imo.
Queue the breakup narrative
On paper Travis should be a good match. But look at the guys Taylor’s dated previously. They are all artsy/moody/moleskin-carrying-intellects and Travis is the exact opposite of that both personality and aesthetically. I think she like many women/men before and after her, will self-sabotage a good thing b/c he’s just not her type. Nevermind all those artsy/moody/moleskin-carrying-intellects cannot make it work with her b/c her level of fame and the “break up album/content” is too much for them to handle.
The thing is, if this doesn’t work out with Kelce I can’t see any man who will willingly date/be in a relationship with her unless they are being legit paid b/c even the “PR” is not enough with the hate her intense fans bring (and that’s putting it nicely).
Listening to the album, TTPD seems like closing a chapter of her life. She writes about wasting her youth on Joe/John/Jake. And on So High School (the Travis song) she sings about feeling 16 again. She quotes him saying he would only get married if the relationship was “full throttle.”
In the Albatross she sings about being the bringer of misfortune. And later that the Albatross was actually an angel.
If the way Travis handled all the media before the Superbowl is any indication, he’s the only man able to handle her fame.
Taylor seems pissed at parasocial fans on TTPD. She won’t blame Travis, but the media circus that cages her.