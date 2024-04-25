Taylor Swift worries that Travis Kelce won’t be able to handle her fame

Post-Super Bowl, I’ve gone back and forth about whether I believe Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are in it for the long haul. For about a month post-Super Bowl, my vibe was that they were actually winding things down. Then Travis seemed to recommit himself, and he stayed with Taylor in LA for more than a month, and they reportedly enjoyed their downtime together. Then Taylor released The Tortured Poets Department, most of which is about Matt Healy, with some Joe Alwyn and Travis thrown in. How does Travis feel about it? A “source” told People Magazine that Travis listened to the album before its release and “He is always in awe of her.” Which might even be true, but it sounded like it came from Taylor’s people, not Kelce sources. So, yeah, I don’t know what to tell you – the vibe is off again. And I do wonder if something else is being soft-launched. Read this Page Six piece and tell me what you think.

Taylor Swift is so in love with Travis Kelce, she’s getting nervous about things going wrong — or that he’ll wind up thinking the fame is too much, sources tell Page Six. “She wants a happy ending with Travis,” a source tells us. “She is worried about jinxing things.” The source further explained that Swift cares so much, “She is nervous something will mess things up.” The source says that while the Kansas City Chiefs star seems more than comfortable in the limelight — hosting his own podcast, and even once starring in his own “Bachelor”-style TV dating show, “Catching Kelce” — Swift’s level of boundless fame can be daunting for anyone. “There’s very little oxygen between her life and fame,” says the source. “Travis is a peacock, but he has never dated a celeb before, and she is one of the most famous women in the world. Right now he is enjoying everything and she is hoping that it stays like that.” The insider adds that Swift is stressing that “he doesn’t get freaked out about the fame. That the constant-ness of it doesn’t get exhausting for him.” Now that Swift’s latest album has dropped, things are even more in overdrive. Our source tells us that like all artists, Swift can feel “vulnerable,” after releasing her music. “It’s stressful, you feel vulnerable,” says the source. “It’s her most complicated piece of art.”

[From Page Six]

If Taylor and Travis break up, this will be the conversation from Team Swift, right? He couldn’t handle her fame, it was too much for him, he didn’t realize that her fans just love her so much, he was unprepared for TTPD’s success. Team Swift ran a similar op on Joe Alwyn post-breakup too – Joe only liked Taylor when she was lowkey and never went out, Joe couldn’t handle her super-stardom, etc. When it turned out that Taylor was (most likely) banging Matt Healy at the end of her relationship with Joe. Anyway, the vibe is off. It will be interesting to see if Travis joins Taylor for her European concerts. My half-assed prediction is that Travis will come to Europe for a week or so and then there will be a slow phase-out.