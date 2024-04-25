Duchess Meghan sent her ARO jam to Chrissy Teigen as the British media wept

Wednesday morning, I thought to myself “it’s been a few days since a celebrity popped up with a jar of American Riviera Orchard jam,” and then just hours later, we got another one. Chrissy Teigen received an ARO basket from the Duchess of Sussex, with lemons and a fancy jar of strawberry jam. Teigen is far from my fave, but I appreciate the fact that she highlighted the use for ARO jam besides “application on one piece of toast.” Teigen fried up some bacon and made the ARO jam into the star of a grilled-brie-and-bacon sandwich.
Chrissy Teigen chose the Perfect song for
American Riviera Orchard Jam! “Jamming" by Bob Marley🇯🇲 pic.twitter.com/ydQYcW161n
— 𝑺𝒖𝒔𝒔𝒆𝒙 𝑪𝒐𝒎𝒎𝒖𝒏𝒊𝒕𝒚 𝑬𝒗𝒆𝒏𝒕𝒔 (@SussexEvent) April 24, 2024
This is in Teigen’s wheelhouse and that’s likely why she got a gift basket. Plus, Teigen has been loyal to the Sussexes, so… good for her, I guess. I find her grating, but I think Meghan has a soft spot for people who are chaotic and extra. As Tim Teeman said about this jam soft-launch, the whole thing is camp (he meant it as a compliment).
Anyway, Meghan and ARO jam are once again getting a lot of attention, especially from the British media. Earlier this week, it was announced that the Sussexes have hired one person to act as their communications liaison in the UK and Europe. The guy’s name is Charlie Gipson. The reaction was mostly a yawn from Sussex-friendly people – it was like “oh, good, someone to help out with the global ARO launch.” But inside the Telegraph, the news of Gipson’s hire landed like a bomb. Suddenly, the Telegraph truly believes that they can and should advise Meghan on how to reintroduce herself to a British audience and how she can “repair” her “tattered reputation in Britain.” Seriously, the Telegraph devoted a lengthy article to this very thing, like they truly believe Meghan is desperate for acceptance in the UK, and that she would earnestly take advice from the Telegraph’s cracked-out team of “PR professionals.”
I’m not going to excerpt from the Telegraph’s piece but I’ll summarize some of the craziest sh-t these people said. One, they demand that Meghan show “humility” and copy what Sophie and Anne are doing. She needs more friendships in the philanthropic arena, not just OPRAH. She needs to “build bridges with some of her biggest critics.” PLEASE BEG US FOR OUR ACCEPTANCE, MEGHAN. One PR consultant suggests that Meghan needs to “be less American” and that she should halt her ARO launch until Charles and Kate are cancer-free. Jeez, I guess this means that Meghan is never going to make a comeback in the UK! Still, it’s always funny to watch the British media obsess over every little thing around Meghan and then cry about how she’s not doing enough to warrant their obsession. They should dab their tears with strawberry jam. Oh wait, Meghan didn’t send them any.
Copy Sophie and Anne? Live off the public and give them less than full time work for the privilege?
It’s breakfast time in Florida and my mouth is watering looking at that sandwich. I hope Meghan sells tons of ARO jam.
I’m a huge John Legend fan, and I loved this. They sure have beautiful children and the sandwich looked delicious and I plan on making it myself. It was a great way to showcase the jam imo. Now for the truly important question 🙋🏻♀️ where can I get the pan she used to toast her sandwich in? I have to have that in my kitchen🤗
As for Meghan my advice would be, never take advice from someone who writes gossip and propaganda for a living. These people are like illiterate fools lecturing scholars, which sadly seems to be a thing in today’s world.
It would be funny if the pan was the ARO product.
No doubt the pan is part of her Cravings collection. I have one of her pans and I use it all the time. It’s my go to.
And this is why Chrissy was happy to showcase Meghan’s jam. It was a brilliant move on Meghan’s part because that sandwich looked SCRUMPTIOUS!
@Hypocrisy, not totally sure but it’s possible it might be the Always Pan from Our Place…? I have one and it looks extremely similar.
Their are Chrissy’s cookware on Amazon.
I was seeing on social media that it was one of Chrissy’s pans from her Cravings line – showing its possible to promote two things at once for yourself and someone else and everyone benefits!!
Chrissy is problematic and we have gone into that here before. But she knows how to use social media and this was a great video. that sandwich looked amazing.
LOL to the idea that Meghan needs to build bridges. If anything this has been a weeks-long exhibit of why she doesn’t need to do a damn thing when it comes to the UK. She has plenty of support here.
The only one that is desperate is the UK media because it’s losing money from no Sussex engagement, especially Meghan. The royal fluff stories don’t keep the lights on; and it won’t report on legitimate scandals because of the invisible contract.
If anyone deserves jam for “loyalty to the Sussexes,” Kaiser, it’s you. Thanks in advance for letting us know when it arrives.
I like to think that Kaiser’s more of a calls it like she sees it person vs just posting out of loyalty.
Most likely CB posts about the Sussexes, the good stuff they do and how they move in the world, in a positive way … not out of loyalty, but because they are doing good stuff and moving in the world with grace, style, decency and kindness. So it’s natural to be positive about it. Plus they are a living illustration of the saying:
“If you have good thoughts they will shine out of your face like sunbeams and you will always look lovely.”
So they look gorgeous and charming in photos, making easy for all of us to click and read 🙂
But CB also points out when they think the Sussexes have missed the mark, like with some potential missed PR stuff over the last year.
So not loyalty, just a take on what is going on, good or bad. It’s just that with H & M what’s going on is almost always good: supporting charities, uplifting others, loving and caring for their kids and their friends, living their best lives, in style, and without trying to drag anyone down (unless it’s the trash media systematically and deliberately making up, spreading lies, disinformation)
Meghan doesn’t have to do anything, the British media needs to confess to all their lies about her, and tell us, the public the source of all their nasty briefings, they only thing then needed is for the media to tell the truth, and for Meghan to change her skin colour, place of birth and profession before she met Harry.
The Telegraph’s advice is a repeat of the “be 50% less” advice she got before. It’s the same advice as always – disappear, beg for acceptance, never get any attention, and maybe we’ll forgive that you exist. They should die of embarrassment for publishing that.
My thoughts exactly, Kat. She could never fit in this family, or, apparently, in this country because she is a strong, independent woman. The Telegraph is telling on itself. Pun intended.
It’s called the bargaining phase and I think that the rota is stuck in their 5 stages of grief at her leaving. They keep bouncing back between anger and bargaining.
The have more humility part! What does that even mean or look like? They want her to bow and scrape when she walks around? Should she be less proud? Yeah, I think the Telegraph was helpful in that Meghan should basically do the opposite of whatever they say.
I hadn’t really thought of a strawberry jam/brie/bacon combo but it sounds good
I’m fascinated and intrigued by that combo! I don’t usually mix sweet and savoury but I know it’s common.
I don’t know about brie, but one of our local restaurants has a great chicken salad sandwich and they’ll add a bacon jam to it and melt the whole thing and its delicious. This seems similar to me – the combo of salty sweet gooey goodness.
@becks
I had a baked Brie with honey once and it was DIVINE.
Keep up the news about the jam Meghan. It’s good to see derangers upset.
ROTA: Harry and Meghan are never coming back and you are stuck covering a raging, abusive alcoholic future king, the stalker he had to settle for with a grifter family and a bunch of odd, dull, dysfunctional elderly people. The hypocrisy of allowing every royal family member, even the tacky son of Camilla, to make a living off the royal “brand” while denying Harry and his family the right to financial independence is stunning. Financial abuse/control is a key component of most DA situations. This type of coverage is just so toxic and abusive.
Chrissy is extra, playing Bob Marley was just the icing on the cake.
Always the business woman, showing how easy her pans are to clean.
Looking at pictures of Meghan, Chrissy and Serena in a charity game before the Superbowl.
I’m loving this roll-out. It’s fun and keeping “everyone” engaged as to who will be next. The de-rangers are in complete melt downs but, can’t help themselves and just have to make a comment which in turn helps the product reach a wider audience. Every single reveal has posts from people who can’t stand Meghan but can’t resist the urge to comment. Chrissy’s has been my favourite so far but, I did actually laugh out loud when I saw Kris Jenner had received a jar. I’m not a follower of the Kardashians but, even I know who she is and how much clout she has.
Props to Meghan, the interest (and meltdowns) in a few jars of jam has generated across the globe is priceless. It also has the added bonus of annihilating the myth that no-one in “Hollywood” likes her. Let’s be honest if these people didn’t like her they wouldn’t be taking part in advertising her new company for free.
I also laughed when I saw that Kris got one. It’s delightful, isn’t it? With each reveal the roster of Team Meghan gets bigger and bigger.
Yeah I can’t stand them but I howled when I saw that. The combined Instagram power of those two accounts is insane.
What would all these people have to write about if Meg and Harry hadn’t existed? Would they be forced to actually write about Willy and enquire why he had gone to seed, apologies, I mean gone to ground? Seriously without Meg and Harry leading active lives what would the rRR be writing about if they can’t cover FK lengthy absences or discuss his erratic appearances.
Lol, it would be crickets and cobwebs.
Be less American and be more…what? British? I thought they didn’t want her to trade in on her titles. Maybe now they are realizing that aspirational California living is more appealing to the giant American market for luxury home goods than some crusty old British title and dilapidated old cottages. They can’t stand that she rejected them like she rejected Pierce Morgan.
It was interesting that they had that as the title and then changed it to rag on Meghan as a person more, because right now, they need America. All of their right wing bitter attacks on their biggest ally are getting old.
Chrissy’s video is so good she definitely understood the assignment. Having Luna and John in it was so cute. And I howled when I saw that Kris got one too. The fact that these people will happily post shows that Meghan has a support network of powerful and connected people and that makes me happy. Manifesting an Oprah post soon.
Exactly, @Mina_Esq
Be less American? It’s AMERICAN Riviera Orchard. This just reinforced my stance that Meghan’s name for her new venture was indeed the right choice. It’s her statement and it rankles the British press. Go Meghan!
The comments on Chrissy’s post are insane. The deranges have lost the plot over a jar of jam. Normal people who don’t know what Meghan has been going through are looking at these posts and realizing just how nuts these people are. It’s glorious!!
Christy at the Oscars way back when…, that’s why the Derangers tried to put a negative spin on this, but John is an EGOT.
Christy and Meghan go way back, that’s probably where this relationship stems from. And Meghan supported Chrissy when she had the stillbirth.
Chrissy being a celeb cook, this was perfect.
To those wanting to try cheese and jam without the bacon: blue cheeses like Roquefort or Gorgonzola or similar also taste nice, either on toasted sourdough or on those German-style dark grainy breads – with a dollop of strawberry, rhubarb, fig or apricot jam or quince or apple jelly.
I think they also used to model on the game show Deal or No Deal.
If RR produced their own jam would it be made up of sour grapes and bitter tears?
That’s right Meghan, continue to do the exact opposite of what the British media and their paid for “experts” tell you to do and you should be fine. They actually think she’s still listening to them, don’t they? Haven’t they realized they are shouting at a closed door?
The British press is so desperate for acknowledgement from and access to Meghan. It’s sad.