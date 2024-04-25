Kris Jenner received an American Riviera Orchard basket, with a handwritten note

Well well well! The Duchess of Sussex sent Kris Jenner an American Riviera Orchard jam basket as well! That means that both Chrissy Teigen and Kris promoted ARO on their social media on Wednesday. I’m enjoying this slow-drip promotional release – Meghan didn’t send out the ARO gift baskets all at once, she’s parceling them out over the course of weeks. It’s driving the British media crazy – they’ve been crying non-stop for two weeks about JAM and Meghan’s celebrity pals. Kris was sent ARO jam #13, for those keeping track at home. (Sidenote: 13 is Taylor Swift’s lucky number, and given that the Swift-Kardashian beef has been in the news so much in the past week, this is a very funny coincidence.)

As you can see, Meghan also sent a note with the gift basket – that’s Meghan’s distinctive calligraphy on the envelope, and I’m dying to see what Meghan wrote to Kris. Kris basically only uses her social media as her position of momager and CEO of Kardashian-Jenner Inc, hyping her daughters’ businesses and posting photos and videos of her grandchildren. Meghan has now entered the Kardashian-Jenner promotional zone!

I wonder if Kim Kardashian will get a basket too. Both Kim and Kris posed for photos with Doria Ragland at a charity event last year, and the usual suspects are crying about how Meghan is “keeping up with the Kardashians.” I actually forgot that Meghan and Harry attended Ellen DeGeneres & Portia’s vow renewal, which was conducted by Kris Jenner. Kris was also in the VIP box with Meghan at one of Beyonce’s concerts last year. Oh, and apparently Harry was in Aspen with Corey Gamble recently? It seems like the Sussex-Kardashian connection has been humming along for some time. Good for all of them, honestly. Say what you will, but Kris Jenner could be an enormous help to the Sussexes.

