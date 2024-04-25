Kris Jenner received an American Riviera Orchard basket, with a handwritten note

Well well well! The Duchess of Sussex sent Kris Jenner an American Riviera Orchard jam basket as well! That means that both Chrissy Teigen and Kris promoted ARO on their social media on Wednesday. I’m enjoying this slow-drip promotional release – Meghan didn’t send out the ARO gift baskets all at once, she’s parceling them out over the course of weeks. It’s driving the British media crazy – they’ve been crying non-stop for two weeks about JAM and Meghan’s celebrity pals. Kris was sent ARO jam #13, for those keeping track at home. (Sidenote: 13 is Taylor Swift’s lucky number, and given that the Swift-Kardashian beef has been in the news so much in the past week, this is a very funny coincidence.)
As you can see, Meghan also sent a note with the gift basket – that’s Meghan’s distinctive calligraphy on the envelope, and I’m dying to see what Meghan wrote to Kris. Kris basically only uses her social media as her position of momager and CEO of Kardashian-Jenner Inc, hyping her daughters’ businesses and posting photos and videos of her grandchildren. Meghan has now entered the Kardashian-Jenner promotional zone!
I wonder if Kim Kardashian will get a basket too. Both Kim and Kris posed for photos with Doria Ragland at a charity event last year, and the usual suspects are crying about how Meghan is “keeping up with the Kardashians.” I actually forgot that Meghan and Harry attended Ellen DeGeneres & Portia’s vow renewal, which was conducted by Kris Jenner. Kris was also in the VIP box with Meghan at one of Beyonce’s concerts last year. Oh, and apparently Harry was in Aspen with Corey Gamble recently? It seems like the Sussex-Kardashian connection has been humming along for some time. Good for all of them, honestly. Say what you will, but Kris Jenner could be an enormous help to the Sussexes.
WOW. Her marketing is dead on, this is gonna blast off…… !
Go, Meghan! I’m starting to enjoy this rollout specifically because it is steadily dripping information on just how much American celebrities and influencers support Meg and Harry. Love it for the BM. And I completely support Meghan in utilizing her network in this venture, including the K/Jenners.
Kris Jenner looks scary.
Yuck not a fan, but whatever. Business is business and the Kardashians are huge business. So it makes sense.
This has been a really cool rollout and fun seeing where the next gift basket will show up. Well done, ARO!
I’m not a fan either but Kris gets things done so this is a good thing.
All these ladies know exactly what they are doing. They are having fun driving the internet crazy while showing support for Meghan! It’s genius.
What a day for ARO.
First Chrissy with 42+ million followers, then the Momager of the KarJenDashians with ~ 52.5 million on Insta.
What a(n ad) campaign!
I never followed KUWTK, but to make the whole family billionaires out of a sex tape, that not only takes guts, but chuzpe.
This is pretty expert marketing. Regardless of individual feelings on any of the people who she sent the jam to they all have huge social media followings. This is a good way to low-key keep it in the background of people’s minds that you’re releasing something without being over the top with the promotion. And you can reach an audience that may not already be paying attention to Meghan because they don’t pay attention to any ” royal ” stuff. It also has the added benefit of absolutely enraging the British media who never know who is the next person to pop up with a little jar. Showcasing their deep well of acquaintances and their lack of need of the Royal machine to get ahead. I hope the “fans” complaining about Meghan not doing anything after announcing ARO, will trust her process.
I love the celebrity posts and I also secretly hope that some jam starts popping up on the timelines of the nonprofits she supports. Maybe 10% of the profits go back to Mayhew or the youth shelter she works with? It would be super cool if she did a collaboration with the Grenville ladies to add some unique international flavor to some of the jams and continue to support them.
I don’t really follow the Kardashians/Jenners and what I do know of them I don’t especially like…except for Kris. For some reason I enjoy the clips I see of her (the cucumber cutting video never fails to send me into hysterics, especially when Kris says “you go girl” about cutting a cucumber) and she’s definitely the ringmaster of that billion dollar circus.
One of the things I like about these baskets is that its not just about Meghan sending them to high profile celebs in LA. She’s sending them to people she has a personal connection with – she didn’t just decide “lets see what Kris does with this,” she knows Kris, her mother knows Kris (someone said they’re in the same charity running group?), there’s a connection there, even if they’re not BFFs. Same with Chrissy Teigen. The british press can bitch about how this is all about Meghan sending the baskets to “influencers” but its not her fault she has friends with millions and millions of social media followers.
Say what you will, but it’s good to have Kris Jenner on your side. The woman has a family with access to billions of dollars and countless connections.