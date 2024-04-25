“Zoe Kravitz’s ‘Blink Twice’ has a new trailer & it looks sort of good?” links
  • April 25, 2024

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Zoe Kravitz’s directorial debut, Blink Twice, has a trailer. I’m surprised that this looks… well done? Interesting? It’s different than I thought it would be. [LaineyGossip]
Jennifer Aniston will produce a remake of 9 to 5?? Stop, NO. [JustJared]
John Waters shares his thoughts on David Lynch. [OMG Blog]
SCOTUS is probably going to curtain abortion access even further. [Jezebel]
I grew up in an era of 22-episode seasons and I agree, there should be a revival of that kind of television. Like, how the hell did The West Wing do it?? [Pajiba]
Oh for goodness sake, this laundry-ADHD story is ridiculous. [Buzzfeed]
Emma Stone denies calling Jimmy Kimmel a “pr-ck.” [Socialite Life]
Elisabeth Moss chats about her latest project. [Hollywood Life]
White Castle is embracing Harold & Kumar. [Seriously OMG]
Regina King looks gorgeous here. [RCFA]

9 Responses to ““Zoe Kravitz’s ‘Blink Twice’ has a new trailer & it looks sort of good?” links”

  1. Rachel says:
    April 25, 2024 at 12:39 pm

    I am so intrigued by the Blink Twice trailer! I wasn’t sure what to expect…but I’m actually kind of anticipating it now?

  2. BlueNailsBetty says:
    April 25, 2024 at 12:44 pm

    “Without full season orders… Buffy never loses her voice”

    That right there should be enough to convince studios to back full seasons. That episode, “Hush”, was so freaking brilliant that it has haunted me (in the best possible ways) for literal decades.

    Anyway, I wholeheartedly encourage y’all to read that Pajiba article.

    • ChickieBaby says:
      April 25, 2024 at 2:51 pm

      Agreed! Old school 22-24 episode seasons would be amazing again, even if split into spring/fall portions. As a longtime Outlander fan, I admit that I lost interest in the show simply because the producers take years to make a 10-episode season and finally launch it. There doesn’t have to be a big, serious meaning in every episode–the “filler” ones are sometime the most interesting. (And yet we can’t escape the juggernaut that is Law & Order, even if we wanted to….) Bring back the traditional, classic TV Season!

  3. Eurydice says:
    April 25, 2024 at 12:52 pm

    I don’t get how they would remake “9 to 5.” The working world is so different from what it was 45 years ago.

  4. hibernatrixe says:
    April 25, 2024 at 2:32 pm

    Was “Blink Twice” formerly known as “P*ssy Island” or am I imagining things?

  5. EmpressCakey says:
    April 25, 2024 at 2:41 pm

    Why is the ADHD laundry story ridiculous? People with ADHD have profound impairment in the executive function. Our brains do not put things in order and they also stop us from doing tasks. Having ADHD makes life 100x harder. Have some empathy/compassion

