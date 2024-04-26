Us: Kylie Jenner & Timothee Chalamet are still together, but not expecting

Over the past week or so, the internet has been wondering if Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet are expecting. Keep in mind, there are always baby rumors AND breakup rumors in equal measure. Kylie and Timothee really don’t talk about their relationship in interviews, but I still think it was a major step for Timmy to bring Kylie as his date to the Golden Globes. That alone convinced me that they’re pretty serious about each other. Still, he’s busy and she’s got her own life in Calabasas or wherever. Are they even still together? Are they expecting? Well, Us Weekly has an exclusive:
Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are not expecting their first baby together despite unfounded claims to the contrary.
“Kylie is not pregnant,” multiple sources exclusively tell Us Weekly of the reality TV star, 26, who shares two children with ex Travis Scott.
False claims about Jenner being pregnant were first sparked by comedian Daniel Tosh earlier this month. Weeks later, an X account made the same unfounded claims that went viral online.
While not expecting, Jenner and Chalamet are still together and now navigating long-distance. Jenner lives in California with children Stormi, 6, and Aire, 2, while Chalamet is currently in production on A Complete Unknown, a biopic about Bob Dylan, in New York City and New Jersey.
“Kylie and Timothée have been keeping in touch while he’s been in [Manhattan] filming and are still together,” the insider says.
“Everything is going great between them. They both have really busy schedules but make as much time for each other as possible,” a second source exclusively told Us in January. “Timothée is always making Kylie smile. They have a very special connection.”
Per the insider, things turned more serious between the pair in the new year. “They have a ton of mutual friends and they like the same music. They also have a similar sense of humor,” the second source added at the time. “Timothée’s always making Kylie laugh, and she can’t stop smiling when she’s with him. Obviously, there’s a physical attraction there, but they also connect on a deeper level.”
[From Us Weekly]
I’m including some pics of Chalamet on the NYC set of A Complete Unknown (the Dylan bio-pic) below. He really has been filming since March. Maybe Kylie has visited him and no one heard about it? I get the feeling they can both keep it very quiet when they want to. Anyway, no pregnancy but they’re still together. A mixed bag for Club Chalamet.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
West Hollywood, CA – Kylie Jenner looks busty bombshell in a low-cut black latex dress while leaving her Sprinter vodka launch party at Catch Steak in West Hollywood.
West Hollywood, CA – Kylie Jenner looks busty bombshell in a low-cut black latex dress while leaving her Sprinter vodka launch party at Catch Steak in West Hollywood.
New York, NY – Actor Timothee Chalamet is spotted filming scenes for "A Complete Unknown" at a park in New York. The movie will follow Bob Dylan's emergence in the New York folk music scene during the 1960's after the singer-songwriter moving from Minnesota to New York.
New York, NY – Actor Timothee Chalamet is spotted filming scenes for "A Complete Unknown" at a park in New York. The movie will follow Bob Dylan's emergence in the New York folk music scene during the 1960's after the singer-songwriter moving from Minnesota to New York.
New York, NY – Actor Timothée Chalamet films night scenes in full costume for the upcoming biopic 'A Complete Unknown' in New York. The movie will follow Bob Dylan's emergence in the New York folk music scene during the 1960's after the singer-songwriter moving from Minnesota to New York.
New York, NY – Actor Timothée Chalamet films night scenes in full costume for the upcoming biopic 'A Complete Unknown' in New York. The movie will follow Bob Dylan's emergence in the New York folk music scene during the 1960's after the singer-songwriter moving from Minnesota to New York.
Leave a comment after you have read the article