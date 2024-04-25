Baker: Was Princess Kate given an honor for her ‘doctored photographs’?

Norman Baker has slowly become my favorite British royal commentator. Baker is a world-class hater and I respect him enormously. He’s one of the few commentators constantly reminding the public that the emperor has no clothes, that the whole royal system is f–ked, that these people are deeply unserious. Baker’s latest piece was a column in the Guardian, where he mocks King Charles for handing out all of these new medals and honors to his family members. You can read the full piece here. Some highlights:
Baker thinks he should call himself the Most Excellent Keeper of the Belfry: It has a nice ring about it, even if I have done nothing to deserve it. That latter consideration is of course no bar to our fossilised royal family who have this week breezily been giving themselves ludicrous sounding honours as if this were 1724, not 2024. Camilla is now, as of yesterday, the Grand Master of the Order of the British Empire. What empire, you might ask?
Ouch!!! Kate is now a Companion of Honour, an award reserved for those who have excelled in the world of the arts, medicines, or science. Is this perhaps for creative doctoring of photographs? The Duchess of Gloucester – there’s a household name – has been made a Member of the Order of the Garter, an Order created by the king in 1348 to reward his court favourites (while, incidentally, beyond the palace walls, much of the population was dying from the Black Death). William has not missed out either (even if Harry has). The Prince of Wales is now Great Master of the Order of the Bath. Well it won’t wash.
The awards are stupid: The honours in themselves are absurd, and make the mythical Ruritania look like a beacon of modernity. So much for the spin from the palace that the monarchy was going to be modernised under Charles. Perhaps the latest medals are to be made from recycled precious metals? Even more absurd, if that is possible, is the notion that the royal family can with a straight face award medals to themselves.
The faux military honors: Charles himself has accumulated dozens of medals, enough almost to sink one of the battleships under his command as a five star admiral. Oh, and he is also a five star general in the army and a five star air chief marshal in the RAF. What stupendous military service or acts of bravery have led to this avalanche of medals? Well, he did captain a coastal minesweeper several decades ago for a short period. And he has only crashed a plane once. The royals in fact have amassed between them over 100 military medals and decorations, and for what? Prince Edward, the Royal Honorary Colonel of the Royal Wessex Yeomanry, has never seen active service and even dropped out of his Royal Marines course because he couldn’t hack it.
Prince Andrew’s honor in 2011: Prince Andrew, to be fair, did merit his South Atlantic medal for service in the Falklands War. But did anyone stop to question whether it was a good idea, in 2011, when he was mired in accusations relating to his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein and serious questions were being asked about his self-serving activities as the UK’s trade ambassador, that he should be awarded the Knight Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order, a highly prestigious award in the archaic hierarchy of these things.
Baker is a world-class hater: This latest set of nepotistic awards makes the royal family look ridiculous, arrogant and breezily self-serving. It also illustrates graphically how our monarchy is still an imperial one, wedded to a distant past and totally out of touch with modern Britain. Moreover, giving themselves high honours like loose change when they have done nothing to deserve them serves to cheapen the value of the honours received by those who do deserve them. What is your one medal for outstanding bravery worth when Charles can pin dozens to his chest? The whole honours system, started in 1348, has been about patronage. This easy corruption of the ideal of merit so graphically and repeatedly shown by the royals in their own favour is consequently mirrored further down the ladder, as prime ministers hand out life peerages and knighthoods to their mates, and to those who have given their party large amounts of money.
Reader, I married him. I love him so much. “Is this perhaps for creative doctoring of photographs?” And: “This latest set of nepotistic awards makes the royal family look ridiculous, arrogant and breezily self-serving.” The man is right and he should be allowed to speak everywhere, at all times. The medals/honors like the Order of the Garter and High Rootin’ Tootin’ Companions, like, I can make an argument for that kind of stuff because it’s historical and these are just ridiculously elite “clubs.” But Baker is dead-on when he talks about how the royals have no business giving themselves military medals, and the civil honors system (knighthoods, CBEs, etc) has been corrupted by Charles himself, selling those honors for literal suitcases full of cash.
and to think – these are people who COULD actually do something positive for the world. they have the platform and money IF they cared to use it for anything other than themselves. but they don’t, and too many people keep fawning over their persistent selfishness.
I like him! Cant got her award in my opinion as a parting gift and part of the divorce negotiations. I shall call myself The Grandmaster of Despising the Despicable Leftover Windsors👑👑.
We know there’s only one who deserves to wear military medals and he’s living in CA.
This family is really spiraling with these fake honors.
Yes, their medals have about as much meaning as a sackful of glitz from the carnival supply store.
posh people’s cosplay. dassit.
As much as we dislike him, we mustn’t forget Andrew, He too deserved his medal for dodging the Exocets. Pity he let himself down so badly later.
Yeah he’s very much a part of why I give the guardian money. He’s right on the money and has a highly entertaining writing style to back him up. It’s a blissful contrast to the hushed tones and utter seriousness the rest of the mainstream media would have us believe the royals ‘deserve’.
It’s a truly great paper, sure one or two columns are a bit lacking, however it is the first source I turn to for accurate reporting of world affairs.
Guardian first then the BBC although that is not what it was twenty years ago.
Norman will be speaking at the Republic Day protests in Trafalgar Square on 5 May. the one year anniversary of the coronation.
Man put this entire article to the Ether backing track!! Not a word of it is untrue. He’s correct it looks out of touch to sit around awarding yourselves for existing when the people in your country are struggling under low wages, long wait times for services, and high food ( and everything else) prices. Much like the other article about Prince Edward, I think that they just don’t know how to interact outside of the Royal bubble. They know that there’s people that still want the lie, they know that they don’t have a lot of accomplishments of their own to stand on, but I think they also realize this is all pretty hollow ( another reason they hate Harry so much).
Hhahahahaha. The ether backing track! Comment of the day. Man stays spitting fire.
I’ve since been reminded that it was Peter Higgs who died recently, so there was a vacancy that needed to be filled with the intellectual genius and all-around prodigy that is Kate Missington.
*The* Peter Higgs of the Higgs Boson, recipient of the Nobel prize in physics for his work on subatomic particles.
KC III should be ashamed, as should all his gold-plated advisers and experts and whatnot.
Kate isn’t filling a spot on the order of companions of honor (dont make me look up the actual name.) that’s why Charles created a new title for her – the Royal companion of the order of whatever. I feel like he was told he had to give her ‘something’ so he made up something completely new because he didn’t want to give her anything that had any connection to history or other royals.
There are some days when I fear there are no sane people left on that salty isle. Then along comes Norman Baker to give me hope.
He may have inadvertently touched on something legit. Royal women get ridiculous titles and awards for doing the family’s dirty work. Put up with your husband’s humiliating cheating scandal? Congratulations, you’re now Lady Fancypants of the Empire! Doctor photos to hide abuse or a separation? Congratulations, you’re now Great Madame Sillyface of the Society of Excellence!
Kate is being rewarded for something she has done or something she will do in the future. Because of her lazy nature and reluctance to lift a finger unless it’s for herself, I could hazard a guess that it is something that Charles wants that is also in her best interest.
An afterthought; is this Charles way of putting to rest the ” is Kate dead ” rumors?
Huesa replaced Peter Higgs for the grand achievement of… :checks notes: spending 4 months and counting in a probable coma (or worse) while KP attempted a coverup so blatant and ludicrous that international media pulled them up on it.
Outside the UK media Lie Squad, no one believes the lies. They see through these obfuscations. Chucky and Bride of Chucky think they’re being Machiavellian, but they’re just a pair of sad, jealous, hateful people who got everything they wanted and are still miserable. I’m delighted they are miserable but wish they’d stop projecting that misery onto others.
Daily reminder that it’s now been 121 days since Punch’s Judy has been seen alive by the public upon which they all depend, and that Chucky and Bride of Chucky seem supremely unconcerned about that.
It could be that. My thought is that Charles is sending William a message – “I support Kate and don’t even think about divorce.”
@eurydice Chucklef-ck signalling that is the zenith of hypocrisy, given what he did to his first wife, and how that affected his kids. He set this example for Huevo, and he doesn’t want him to follow in daddy’s footsteps now? Reap what you sow, Chucky.
I think she’s being rewarded for both — she’s kept her trap shut about what went down with Willbur, and she’s participated in the great Photo Phuckup of the Century and took a bullet for the family by apologizing for messing around with it. She knows what side of her bread is buttered and is angling for a big post-nup settlement. She’ll stick with the royal program as long as it means she gets rewarded for it in the end.
I think it will be even more ridiculous when William becomes king and he will be the one handing out these random honors. Like, at least Charles pretends to be working, William will have zero legitimacy and zero credibility. It’s going to be hilariously stupid.
These awards and titles are absurd to begin with, but it’s also highly insulting to the other recipients to give the same awards to the likes of Kate. It renders them even more meaningless than they already are.
Such a good article. This is how they should be reported on, they live off the public purse and should be questioned and held to account for their actions. Giving awards to the laziest and least accomplished family members deserves criticism.
So true. And this is the thing that frustrates me the most – that the vast majority of the media feed, embiggen and prop up the royal nonsense. I actually think that a constitutional monarchy has great assets as a system – but not without accountability.
This piece is like a little glimpse of what could be if the media all did their job properly.
Also recommend Baker’s book on the Monarchy – ‘And what do you do?’ Eye opening.
Just finished reading Baker’s book, it is highly recommendable.
Just letting everyone know that I’ve appointed myself a companion to the order of lunch packers. Mainly for the amazing salad I made for my lunch this morning.
Thank you for your noble contribution Elaine, you have accomplished more before noon today than Keens has in her 10+ years in the Firm.
You are missing a few important sounding words like “Great Grand Master”, “Most Excellent”, and “Honorable”.
They re more like grand dames in a pantomime farce. Ridiculous and absurd in 2024.
But with far less talent.
Jon Sopel, (an ex BBC senior journalist, was White House correspondent for many years and left with Emily Maitlis to start a very successful podcast ) was shading them yesterday on Twitter “can anyone explain what any of this means, and what you have to do to get one “
we really have moved further into the realms of fantasy with an out of date and out of touch monarchy.
But what good are these made up titles if we can’t live off the taxpayers like the royal family does? After I appoint myself Queen, I am going to march down to the county courthouse and demand a cut of the property taxes.
It’s too bad that nobody will listen to him.
Sure, CRex gave Kate an honor but he stuck her in there with a limited group of commoners who die out of the honor. Obviously, she pales in comparison in achievement but she is famous so that’s something.
So, one, CRex is sending her a message that even as the future consort, she isn’t getting those top (or any) royal honors. And two, the award is probably temporary as she may have already passed out of the qualifiers (being alive) or is on schedule to make her exit later in 2024. At that time, the next brilliant physicist, wordsmith, artist or humanitarian will get the slot that Kate temporarily took. No harm done.
Excellent. Will need to look out for more of his articles.
Read the article in the UK Guardian and he’s spot on!!!
I will never, ever get over the photoshopping/airbrushing on those green hat photos. It is absolutely crazy and makes her look like some weird AI image, especially with Camilla sitting right there, looking like an actual living human being (albeit an aging one).
What could be more narcissistic than this?
Norman Baker is the author of a book titled “And what do you do” which is about the Windsors. It is a worthwhile read.
While he gets praised for this, I’ll never forget that Norman Baker frequently gets on the bandwagon of lying about and maligning the Sussexes depending on who his paymaster happens to be at the time. Even in his book? Isn’t he the one who went on television and said that the editor of a newspaper told him that he could say whatever he wanted to say about Harry and Meghan but to back off of criticising William and Kate? Even a stopped clock is right twice a day I guess. He gets zero brownie points from me for writing this in the Guardian. Let’s see him write this for his friends at the Daily Fail or Telegraph, Times, Express, Sun,
Opportunistic hypocrite.
Eagerly awaiting the Grand Master Of School Run award.