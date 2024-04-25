Seward: Prince Edward ‘is rather thoughtless’ & ‘can sometimes be arrogant’

Here are some photos of Prince Edward on Monday, where he visited the Reading Rep Theatre. He loves the theater and he probably should have all of the theater/acting/dramatic-arts patronages, but unfortunately he does not. On a superficial level, it’s kind of remarkable to see how much Edward and Charles are both taking after their father as they get older. Edward turned 60 last month, while Charles turns 75 later this year. They both have angles where they look so much like Prince Philip. Anyway, as the Windsor clan has been a ball of chaos this year, the British media has been trying to make “Steady Eddie” stick. They’ve been running embiggening commentary and positive articles on his work for a while. Ingrid Seward just had yet another piece about Edward in the Mail. Some highlights:
According to a recent YouGov poll, Edward – now a key figure in the Monarchy – has seen the greatest rise in popularity over time of any member of the Royal Family. The Prince has been just been appointed Colonel of the Scots Guards, succeeding the 88-year-old Duke of Kent – an honour bestowed upon him by his elder brother, the King. It is one of several.
Last year, on Edward’s 59th birthday, Charles made him the Duke of Edinburgh, the title their father had held. This year, Edward was awarded the Order of the Thistle, Scotland’s highest royal honour. It is all a fitting reward not just for plain hard work, but thorough-going decency.
Edward, who has just celebrated his 60th birthday, has seldom enjoyed much positive media attention. When he married Sophie Rhys -Jones in 1999, he was accused of making money from the TV coverage of the wedding. Two years later when Prince William started at the university of St Andrews, Edwards TV company Ardent filmed the student Prince while other media had agreed to back off.
Being very much a private person, Edward was humiliated by the ticking off he received. His calm exterior masking a less confident individual than he cares to portray. Marriage and fatherhood have matured him – he credits much of this to his wife Sophie – but he still lacks the spontaneous warmth deployed so successfully in public by his elder brother the King.
He can certainly come across as rather thoughtless, much like his siblings, but that is not entirely his own fault. The royal offspring of his generation were raised to have everything done for them from the complicated to the mundane. No wonder Edward likes order and expects things to be done properly.
He is said to find the whole business of being royal very constraining at times but has learnt to live alongside it, unworried that everything is done for him. He can sometimes be arrogant but he is never openly condescending towards people. He is kind and has a self-deprecating sense of humour. He writes his speeches himself and delivers them with humour. If his words seem to be falling flat, he simply presses on, protected by the mantle of royalty and secure in the knowledge that sooner or later he is certain to raise a laugh.
Oof. “He still lacks the spontaneous warmth” and “He can certainly come across as rather thoughtless” and “He can sometimes be arrogant but he is never openly condescending towards people.” Lord, this was supposed to be a positive piece about how he’s coming into his own as a man of 60. No, this is really his nature – arrogant, cold, thoughtless. I can’t believe I’m about to do this, but I might have to defend Edward a little bit? He does come across as awkward and uncomfortable most of the time, but he also comes across as someone who’s probably better one-on-one. He just seems ill-suited, temperamentally, for royal life. But then again, they all seem ill-suited for it. Which is why they were so mad when Diana and Meghan married into the family and were brilliant at the public-facing side of it.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
Here’s my take. They are all ill-suited for this life because it is at its core artificial. Royalty is made-up. It was a way to steal land, money and power. They all know that they don’t deserve it. They also all know that they don’t have to do anything to maintain it.
It’s a con, a sham, and that makes for some very bizarre behavior, incredibly arrogant and entitled but with an underlying low self-esteem.
👆 💯
They are because they don’t care. Eddy doesn’t have a good rep. But for an inherited business, theirs is the easiest! They have hundreds of people around them to do everything, organise and plan. All they need to do is turn up at charities, shake hands, look interested for 30 mins and for that they’re billionaires. It’s embarrassing.
Eh, I think you give them too much credit. I agree that it’s all made up, but I don’t think they all have imposter syndrome at their core. I think they believe that they are special and worthy of their unusual lives. I think the problem is that they have the privilege without the responsibility and that makes them entitled and spoiled, as it would anyone. Their mother, on the other hand, saw the connection between her life and her duty because she was a wartime royal. She wasn’t able to instill in that in her kids because unfortunately, one cannot manufacture a war and all that goes with it.
My $.02 as a non-expert.
couldn’t have said it better myself
Josephine, that’s the comment of the year and you made my day. 😀
Projection, perhaps? Really describes his nephew, Willyboy.
Edward could become regent for George if Willy continues to spiral and insists on taking a five year sabbatical to help him and Kate recover their mojo. Didn’t Willyboy want a sabbatical in his 30s and the late Queen said No! Nothing would surprise me given Willy just does his own thing these days, duty be hanged!
I think he does the best he can with his rather bizarre lot in life. I read how he once took it in stride that his own mother apparently forgot his birthday until reminded by staff. He seems to usually have the bearing of quiet good humor when he’s not being awkward.
He’s turned out about as well as one could hope and may be the most decent pick out of that particular litter. He’s my personal pick for least objectionable. The bar is in hell, I know. But Andrew is such a stark example of exactly how bad it can get.
And Charles himself is not far behind as such a ghastly husband and father that the only way his ex wife and son could thrive was to get away from him. William is still adjacent and definitely not thriving. He may be withering right before our eyes.
Edward’s wife and children seem to bear his company well and are thriving as much as is possible in such an archaic institution.
Ultimately all of this is why he’s mostly forgotten by the public. Edward Who? The Queen had FOUR children? Really?
I don’t see the physical resemblance. Prince Philip was objectively handsome in his youth, and even at 60. None of his sons are handsome. They all take after the late Queen, who was no Claire Foy. But we needed the genes of Philips and Dianas to give us the one off attractive members like Harry and Eugenie.
Charles has no warmth . He treated his first wife badly and is a bad father. Edward treats his wife and children with live and respect. Sorry Ingrid Charles imo lacks warmth and is arrogant. It’s also that media continues to ignore what Andrew did.
I don’t see much of Phillip in Edward at all. In his younger years, even in his sixties, Phillip was handsome. Edward looks like he was put together by a committee.
Yikes! Is someone annoyed that Edward’s poll numbers are going up?
I think people are underestimating how crazy making it would be to have people surrounding you, doing everything for you. Especially if they had their own agenda and didn’t work for you, but on behalf of your family. As for it being easy to just go out and shake hands, I remember Diana saying it was like going to a wedding every day – as the bride. Yes, the bride is the center of attention, but that means people snarking on her choices as well as people being happy for her and appreciating the work.
Yes, these are terrible people, but more importantly, it’s a terrible system. Historically, Charles would have killed off his brothers by now.
It’s a terrible system. 🎯
I think he looks like his mother, especially in that profile picture. And I whole heartedly agree with @ Josephine: They also all know that they don’t have to do anything to maintain it. It’s a con, a sham, and that makes for some very bizarre behavior, incredibly arrogant and entitled….
But I disagree with they don’t think they deserve it – I believe they do think they deserve it but since they really don’t have to do anything to maintain it – why bother????
I remember being annoyed at William and Charles having incandescent fits over Edward’s cameras at st Andrews. Will had his incandesence issues back then and never changed
He beats his dogs. That’s all you need to know about this trash.
“He can sometimes be arrogant…”
Only sometimes. Right. Mostly when he’s out in public.
” …but he is never openly condescending towards people.”
Unlike Big Sis, I presume.
How… reassuring.
Good to know that the taxpayers fund the Edinburgh-Wessexes so undeservingly well that they can afford 120 rooms, a huge estate and then some. Plus Sofiesta’s cheap-looking, ill-fitting designer clobber.
To everyone saying that Edward doesn’t look at all like Phillip and Phillip was handsome – google pictures of Edward as a younger man. He was the best looking one of the Queen’s children. The Windsor genes kicked in though as he aged. Phillip aged pretty well – yes, at the end he looked sick and frail and like death, but that was at ages 95, 98, 99. Even in his 80s he was still handsome. he definitely aged the best.
As for being arrogant and thoughtless – I feel like all of those people are. They were born into a family that thinks it is higher than everyone else because of their bloodline. They live in literal castles, their job is to greet the public and be welcomed with applause and excitement wherever they go. Walking to church gets them cheers.
The surprise isn’t that Edward is arrogant, its that a few of them like Harry managed to escape that mindset.
The country should take pity on these people and let them go. There is absolutely nothing positive about being a royal or having a royal family.
Wonder what Will-not has done now to warrant an Ed hit piece as cover-up?