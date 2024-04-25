Pop up cards for Mother’s Day, a utensil rest and hair tools that are comparable to Dyson



From CB: I have shoulder length fine wavy hair. (I think I’m a 2A.) I bought a Dyson Airwrap in November, 2019. It was a big expense, but I have used it every week since and it still works great. My hair comes out looking like I stepped out of a salon and it takes about eight minutes to style (I still need to dry it first). It uses hot air to curl and causes less damage. In the past few years I’ve also splurged on the Dyson Corrale Hair Straightener and a Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer. Both work great, style my hair faster than other tools, and were worth the cost for me, however they are car payment expensive. There are excellent more affordable alternatives. Shark has a comparable hair styler to the Airwrap, the Flexstyle, that’s less than half the price. People rave about it, say it’s gentle on their hair and call it “the greatest hair tool I’ve ever owned!” For a heated hair straightener, BaByliss has the Nano Titanium Flat Iron that’s less than a quarter of the price of Dyson’s. Babyliss’s hair straightener is called a “game changer” that leaves hair “shiny and very silky with just one pass.” If you need a new hair dryer, the BaByliss Nano Titanium dryer is under $72. This may sound like a lot to spend on a hair dryer, but I got one in September, 2018 and it still works great. Sometimes I use that one and sometimes I use the Dyson depending on where I am. Here are some sales and some more things Rosie and I are looking at on Amazon!



Stuff your Kindle Day free books

30% off Bissel Little Green Pet Deluxe Portable Carpet Cleaner and Car/Auto Detailer

24% off Bissel Little Green Pro Portable Carpet & Upholstery Cleaner with Deep Stain Tool

21% off GE Profile Opal 2.0 Countertop Nugget Ice Maker with Side Tank

20% off Clean Skin Club Clean Towels XL, 100% USDA Biobased Face Towel

25% off Utopia Towels 4 Pack Premium Bath Towels Set

20% off TOZO T6 Wireless Earbuds Bluetooth 5.3 Headphones

20% off Bedsure Large Dog Bed for Large Dogs

14% off VIPEK V40 Wire Garment Rack Heavy Duty Clothes Rack for Hanging Clothes

23% off BS-MALL Makeup Brush Set 18 Pcs Premium Synthetic

40% off YENING Full Size Air Mattress with Built in Pump

A pop up card would be a great gift for Mother’s Day or a birthday



From CB: My mom got me this pop up orchid card for my birthday and it’s so pretty I use it as a centerpiece on my dining room table. There are also bonsai tree, cherry blossoms and white rose cards. These would make a thoughtful gift for anyone. My only complaint is that it looks a little cartoonish, but it still looks cool on display. This listing has 3,200 ratings, 4.7 stars and the same score on ReviewMeta. People say these make great gifts. “Better than expected. I purchased as a thank you card to my best friend who is consistently kind and generous. This card is exceptional & beautiful! Unique way to express my gratitude.” “I love this company’s cards! I always get them as part of a gift. They are so gorgeous and are of terrific quality! It comes with a tiny little note card (you can see it in the wider picture, it has a orchid printed on it) that you can write in.”

A silicone spoon and utensil rest that’s easy to clean



From CB: When I cook I use multiple utensils at a time. I have a ceramic spoon rest that only holds one spoon/spatula and gets dirty fast. This silicone spoon rest is under $8 and has slots to hold up to four utensils. It comes in 17 different colors and two sizes. It’s BPA free, dishwasher safe, and easy to store. This listing has almost 38,000 ratings, 4.7 stars and the same score on ReviewMeta. People love how convenient and practical this is. “I can make an entire meal an not worry where I gonna put the utensils while cooking. It is silicone, durable, heat resistant, and convenient.” “This is exactly what I needed. I needed something to put my utensils on when I am cooking and this was perfect. And it’s dishwasher safe, which helps so much because I don’t like handwashing anything lol. ”

A colander that fits over your sink for draining, washing fruit, dishes and more



From CB: When I drain pasta or wash fruit I have to drag the metal colander out. It’s hard to wash and inconvenient. These over the sink colander baskets are adjustable and come in a set of two. They can be used for washing fruits and vegetables, draining, and are strong enough to hold dishes too. This listing has over 20,000 ratings, 4.6 stars and an A on Fakespot. People love these colanders and wish they bought them sooner. “I was not expecting these to be as sturdy and heavy-duty as they are – I was expecting them to be a much thinner, cheaper-feeling plastic. They’re very solid, fit my sink well, and work great. Very pleased with this purchase.” “This can be used for both washing and draining produce and for drying dishes. Adjusts to fit the sink. Love it. Great product!” “The highest compliment I can pay this item is that it works incredibly well, to the point where I don’t really think about it. Happened to see it in my order history and realized it deserves the five stars.”

A three-section laundry basket that makes the chore so much easier



From Rosie: I had been eyeing this three-section laundry sorter for literally seven years. A few weeks ago, I finally bought it. I LOVE it, especially how easy it is to just lift each basket out and dump it into the washing machine. You can also roll it around if you prefer. It’s also so nice to not have to sort through dirty laundry to do different loads. I wish I had gotten it years ago. You do have to assemble it, but my nine-year-old was able to put it together in about 15 minutes with minimal help. This basket comes in eight different colors and right now, each color is on sale for somewhere between $37 and $41. It has a 4.5 star rating, more than 10,770 reviews, and a B on Fakespot. People love how sturdy the bags are and how much easier it makes doing laundry. “Easy to assemble, sturdy, rolls smoothly. Laundry bags are good size and made of durable fabric that is easy to clean. This cart has made my laundry chore so much easier.” “These are sturdy bags with reinforces edges that, I believe, will hold up for a long time. The fact that the bags can be individually removed and carried to the laundry room is a real blessing.” “This one was easy to assemble, the bags stay on well, and it makes laundry a breeze as I can pick up one bag and easily carry it to my laundry room.”

A device that lets you use Bluetooth anywhere



From Rosie: The AirFly wireless audio transmitter/receiver feels like a game-changer. You hook it up to anything with a headphone jack, like the audio port on an airplane or treadmill at the gym, and can connect up to two bluetooth devices to hear the audio without needing wired headphones. There are different versions of it, with the “Pro” being able to transmit audio to, say, a car system with an AUX-IN port. It has a 4.4 star rating, more than 13,350 reviews, and a B on Fakespot. Reviews confirm that it is indeed a game-changer. “After using the AirFly Pro on multiple flights, I am thoroughly impressed by its performance, design, and the freedom it offers.” “This has been so useful to be honest. It works great! Battery lasts long, and I was able to connect me and my husband’s aipods [sic] so we could watch the same movie on a plane. Easy peasy and actually enjoyable!” “Super sound quality. Easy to connect. Automatically connect afterwards between usage of eg. Phone and device. Highly recommended. Long battery life.”

A versatile convertible summer dress



From Rosie: I love the idea behind this convertible dress. In 2022, Hecate featured the floor-length version and I was so intrigued. I was looking for dresses over the weekend and it popped back into my head. So, I went to check if there was a knee-length version, and there is! It’s a wrap dress that you can wear in a ton of different ways, which makes it great for a variety of different occasions. It’s $40 and comes in 28 different colors and a comfortable jersey fabric. It has more than 2,000 reviews, 4.2 stars and the same score on ReviewMeta. People say it’s comfortable and that the colors are beautiful. Several reviewers also posted pictures of themselves wearing it, too. “The product is awesome! Love the versatility and the fabric is so cool which is good as it was bought for a spring wedding I’m attending. The color is also beautiful and rich!” “I wore this as a bridesmaid dress and it was perfect! Very comfortable and pretty. I loved it so much. I ordered the full length one in two different colors.” “I was skeptical about this dress, but as soon as it arrived- I was pleasantly surprised! I can see how it would be flattering on any body type!

An affordable eyeliner pencil that comes in several fun colors



From Rosie: I love wearing fun-colored eyeliners in the spring and summer. The NYX eyeliner pencil is waterproof, long-lasting, and comes in 28 fun colors, all under $10. Colors include your standard blacks and browns, but also white, silver, and different shades of purple, blue, pink, green, and yellow. It has a 4.2 star rating, more than 8,700 reviews, and an A on Fakespot. Reviews mention that it’s waterproof and lasts all day without needing to be retouched. “Guys, this is very nice eye liner! When I’m saying nice, I mean it stays forever on your eyes lol! Waterproof, great color and I’m very satisfied!” “I love the creaminess of this eye pencil! It goes on smoothly and doesn’t pull the skin around my eye the way a regular pencil does.” “It lasts all day. No need to keep retouching.”

Thanks for reading and commenting on our affiliate post! If you make any purchases through these links we get a small percentage and appreciate it.