The Sun is suing ITV over the Princess Kate-Windsor Farm Store video

On March 22, the Princess of Wales announced that she was undergoing preventative chemotherapy after cancer cells had been found more than a month after her abdominal surgery. That video pretty much ended a weeks-long, shambolic newscycle full of speculation about manipulated photos, weird photo-op set-ups and one truly bonkers Windsor Farm Store video. Just days before Kate allegedly “filmed” the cancer video, The Sun claimed that Kate and William had been seen at the Windsor Farm Store, shopping and walking around unaided. No one really believed the story at the time. Twenty-four hours later, The Sun and TMZ (both Murdoch-owned) published a video (and stills from the video) of “Kate and William” speed-walking out of the Windsor Farm Store. All hell broke loose.
First of all, there was a huge amount of online speculation in real time that the two people in the video were not Kate and William. Then Christopher Bouzy dropped in and basically showed that the “source” of the video lacked credibility and the people in the video were almost certainly not Kate and William. The Sun’s editor also made it sound like the video was somehow organized (or staged) with palace permission. This whole controversy was washed away, forgotten and buried with Kate’s cancer announcement. Until now. The Sun is suing ITV over the farm store video, claiming that the video is their intellectual property:
The publisher of the Sun newspaper has filed a High Court legal action against ITV and ITN over the use of video showing the Princess of Wales at a farm shop in Windsor. The footage, obtained by The Sun, showed Kate and the Prince of Wales in public after her surgery, amid her absence from public life.
A filing to the Intellectual Property and Enterprise Court was made by News Group Newspapers Limited against ITV and ITN on Monday. A spokeswoman for the broadcaster and news company said: “ITV and ITN will strongly resist this claim.”
It is understood by the PA news agency that the claim relates to the video, in which Kate is seen at Windsor Farm Shop, close to her home, Adelaide Cottage. The footage from March 18 shows the princess with her hair down, wearing a black jacket and leggings, chatting with William and carrying a large white bag.
I don’t know enough about intellectual property law to really speak to what’s going on here. Traditionally, a media outlet will buy the rights – perhaps even the exclusive rights – to photos and videos. It’s more than possible that the Murdoch-owned outlets (TMZ and The Sun) purchased that guy’s video under a very exclusive rights contract in which The Sun now has complete ownership of the video. It’s also possible that The Sun’s lawsuit against ITV just revealed something else entirely about who staged the video and who owned it all along.
#KateMiddleton seemed to be in good spirits while out and about with #PrinceWilliam Saturday. https://t.co/kLUsfvt3b2 (🎥: TMZ/The Sun) pic.twitter.com/EqbtVojBcw
— TMZ (@TMZ) March 18, 2024
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, covers courtesy of the Mail and The Sun.
By suing Murdoch is playing with fire. Hopefully, the lawsuit exposes the douche company that f@#$ed the world with tRump, brexit and fox news, deliberately staged the video with lookalikes that don’t really lookalike with royal collusion on royal property and exposes the reason why the Will-not cooperated. Will-not is not the pr genius he thinks he is and whatever he has been protecting by scapegoating his brother needs exposed.
My theory is that the sun came up with the plan to do the video with lookalikes and KP/courtiers backed it. I don’t think William is cunning enough to come up with it. Why they felt the need to commission this video or to expose it now with this unnecessary lawsuit, I have no idea.
Are they starting to cannibalize each other? With no salacious news to report about the Sussexes, people absolutely not trusting them in serious subjects ( nor having staff with the talent to pull off investigative journalism), and the burden of keeping up the invisible contract with the other royals and I’m sure Tory political figures it’s slim pickings. I wonder where the inflection point is going to be, or if they literally will go out of business before just reporting what they know the hell with the consequences.
This was obviously staged with body doubles. But kp approving it is just so dumb. Why would they allow a vid like showing “Kate” looking healthy and able bodied Knowing full well they intended to double down on her being too ill to “work?” It’s truly baffling. If this fake out didn’t get so much backlash about it being a fraud it would have gotten backlash for her not working and kp was (and is) too damn stupid to realize that.
As far as the suit, more and more people are providing credible evidence that this was a staged thing. The sun is sueing to try to save their credibility (ha!) by making sure no one can cover it.
I think, at the time, people were sharing a lot of theories about her being death and Will did it. I was surprised it took them that long to get a video out since it is the heir they always protect.
I think for some reason (maybe several) William did not want her cancer diagnosis out there. We’ve heard he wasn’t there when the video announcement was filmed, when story said that he didn’t want her to do the video at all because she didn’t owe the public an explanation etc.
i can see William authorizing the farm stand video because the image of a healthy Kate protects his divorce plans. But the flip side of that is – a healthy Kate can work, and that means William can work, and it’s clear he’s taking advantage of her condition to not work……so….then we’re back to it not making any sense.
@Steph totally agree that the lawsuit is an attempt to bury the farm video for good.
She looks nothing like kate.
There’s so much wrong with the whole scenario that it seems almost silly to point out that part, but yeah. this “lookalike” could not be less convincing. This woman doesn’t even really resemble any of the Kate lookalikes on IG. It’s like they literally just saw some random thin brunette, said “she’ll do”, and snapped a photo.
I’m far from an IP lawyer, so no clue who has the right claim here – although if the Sun bought the exclusive rights, I’m assuming there was some sort of contract with language to that effect?
But this part – “It’s also possible that The Sun’s lawsuit against ITV just revealed something else entirely about who staged the video and who owned it all along” is why I’m laughing at this. I wonder what, if anything, will come out during this process that might indicate if it was staged (it definitely was) and if so, by whom, who is actually in the video, etc.
Verrrry interesting times ahead.
Indeed I suspect KP will want this lawsuit to go away as it will expose that KP was involved in this little setup – am still not convinced its really them. If this lawsuit makes it to court we will find out but its likely it won’t.
One way to bring behind the scenes facts to the surface without breaking the invisible contract is by reporting on what is revealed via a lawsuit. Times are tough for the tabloids and making their own circus is what they do best.
So Murdoch wants complete control of that video to try to scrub it out of existence is where my thoughts go on this subject.
My knowledge in IP is very rusty – was an IP specialist many years ago and am too lazy to look up recent case laws- but I would imagine that this falls under “fair dealing” exemption from copyright infringement. It’s news reporting, it’s in the public interest, and I am guessing they did properly report that the footage was from the Sun? So I don’t see a problem here, even if they showed the video in its entirety. I’m guessing there are other factors at play and that it’s not really about copyright infringement?
That’s what I was thinking too. Here in Canada, it would be allowed, especially if ITV was reporting on how the video itself was full of double and where the hell is Kate? They’re allowed to use copyrighted material to report the news under fair dealing.
I’m going to make an ARO jam sandwich and watch the show.