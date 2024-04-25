Prince William met with students leading the ‘Am I Manly Enough’ campaign

Prince William had an event today, but it wasn’t attending the Anzac service this morning, which is probably something that should have been on his schedule. I’m forgetting about the fakakta school run though, of course. That’s why he couldn’t attend the Anzac service. In any case, William popped over to Birmingham today. He did a walkabout and said hello to students and then he met with kids at St. Michael’s Church of England High School in Sandwell.
The photos from this event are fascinating, because out of context, it’s just an egg-looking prince sitting in front of signs asking “Am I Manly Enough?” That is the point of it, in context. William was visiting a student-led campaign focused on defanging toxic masculinity in teenage boys. From People:
The school came on the royal’s radar after 12-year-old Freddie Hadley wrote a letter to Prince William and Princess Kate, 42, that was shared on social media for World Mental Health Day in Oct. 2023. Freddie invited the couple to their school group’s #AmIManlyEnough campaign launch, writing, “Through our work, we discovered that suicide is the biggest killer in young males, and this won’t change until people start the conversation.”
Prince William got to see firsthand the work of the Matrix Project, which Freddie highlighted in his letter for bringing boys aged 11 to 14 together for weekly meetings that develop ideas and projects to tackle mental health challenges. The royal joined a session with some of the boys and was told how the group launched the #AmIManlyEnough campaign last year to encourage males to communicate more about their feelings and tackle the stigma of mental health.
William also met representatives of Student Voice to hear about their projects set up at the school to promote positive mental health and joined a workshop with students discussing issues related to well-being, including designing their own calm kits and their dream well-being hub.
“What a beautiful opportunity for our youngsters to shine a spotlight on everything we do in school,” headteacher Christina Handy-Rivett tells PEOPLE. “And to have His Royal Highness, who pioneers and supports mental health, it was such a special moment.”
[From People]
The campaign itself is wonderful and it’s amazing that these kids are leading it. I’m sure they loved the fact that William highlighted the campaign and that he traveled to their school and heard about their work. Now, the bad stuff: William is actually a terrible representative for advocacy work around destigmatizing men’s mental health and decentralizing toxic masculinity. William and his allies have spent years raging about Prince Harry having too much therapy. William leads with rage, with violence, with anger and toxicity. Well, I hope he listened and learned today.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
Prince William visits St. Michael’s Church of England High School in Sandwell to learn about
the award-winning student-led initiatives available to pupils to support their mental health and
wellbeing.
The Prince was initially invited to visit the school in a letter posted on X by twelve-year-old Freddie Hadley last October. Whilst unable to visit at the time, His Royal Highness responded to the letter with a message on X on World Mental Health Day, commending Freddie and St. Michael’s School on their work to tackle mental health challenges faced by pupils.
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: Sandwell, United Kingdom
When: 25 Apr 2024
Credit: Cover Images
The Prince of Wales speaking with students of the Matrix Project during a visit to St Michael’s Church of England High School in Sandwell, West Midlands, where he is learning about the award-winning student-led initiatives available to pupils to support their mental health and wellbeing
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: Sandwell, United Kingdom
When: 24 Apr 2024
Credit: Oli Scarff/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
The Prince of Wales speaks with students using the “Talking Tables” initiative, during a visit to St Michael’s Church of England High School in Sandwell, West Midlands, to learn about the award-winning student-led initiatives available to pupils to support their mental health and wellbeing
The Prince of Wales speaks with students using the “Talking Tables” initiative, during a visit to St Michael’s Church of England High School in Sandwell, West Midlands, to learn about the award-winning student-led initiatives available to pupils to support their mental health and wellbeing
The Prince of Wales speaks with students of the Matrix Project, during a visit to St Michael’s Church of England High School in Sandwell, West Midlands, to learn about the award-winning student-led initiatives available to pupils to support their mental health and wellbeing
This putz should have nothing to do with any mental health projects. He complained that his brother was doing too much therapy and therapy was denied for Meg when she was pregnant with Archie. The only mental health he should be doing is getting the much needed therapy to deal with his hatred of his brother and his incandescent rages.
He should have taken George to this appearance.
Not sure that’s a good idea. George should live his life and go to school not go on appearances at a young age.
@Tessa it would have been good for him to hear how to avoid being a toxic male especially growing up around Peg.
One of the Royal Aides needs to chop off that pointy index finger of his. For his own good.
“William is actually a terrible representative for advocacy work around destigmatizing men’s mental health and decentralizing toxic masculinity.”
Especially as he has been unable to work out his own differences with Harry without violence. He and his team really live in a bubble.
Classic do as I say and not as I do.
These pictures are such a gift to this site. I look forward to seeing them for years to come 🤣
They couldn’t have come out more perfect if planned. But skipping the ANZEC service is unacceptable; maybe he was benched.
I have a serious question, if Peggy being the heir decides he wants to latch on to a charity/initiative in Britain do they even have the right to decline? He definitely doesn’t seem like a good choice for this initiative.
In this family, they’d all be terrible representing a mental health initiative combatting toxic masculinity.
No disrespect whatsoever to the school and their pupils in their very worthwhile cause BUT William should have been at the Anzac service. No ifs buts or maybes, he should have been there period. The date of this service is the same every year anyone managing his diary should have had that as an “immovable” meeting. The school would have been to have met William at any time.
In fact if he’d rescheduled his meeting with the school to another day this week and attended the service today he would have met his quota of “one or two” meetings per week. As it is we’re looking at the strong possibility that the “or two” will soon be forgotten and he will be down to “one meeting” per week.
I don’t want to read another word about the lazy good for nothing so and so taking over the IGs. We’ve seen today what William really thinks about the armed services and those who serve(d). His absence further confirms the point that William isn’t interested in IGs and the veterans; it’s just something Harry has that he wants!
I couldn’t agree more. He should have been at Anzac Day, even if Charles was there. He is the heir to the throne.
A slight amendment to my original post. Rebecca English has just tweeted that William visited an urban farm. So, he has managed his two engagements per week this week!
However, my main point still stands. He still should have gone to the Anzac service!
The irony of all this , plus the photos, how can anyone write about this with a straight face?
The headlines just write themselves, don’t they?
William is not a role model for this cause
I have 3 thoughts reading this article:
-Angry & Manipulative Man should not be at this project. I’m betting he doesn’t even understand what it is about.
-As well, not missing the school run trash; Surely, he could miss one day of not visiting with the School Mums for something so important?
-Finally, the photo of WillNot looking ‘to the future’ with the sign in the background is the photo the internet needs of him. Please use it for the next story that is about his temper and behaviour!
Yes Kaiser, it would be nice if Peg learned something, anything really. He’s such a bore, all he does is the school run allegedly, and the odd appearance once or twice a month. I mean, we all know he bitches about Harry constantly, but how does that help anybody?
Why wasn’t William at the ANZAC memorial, he’s the heir!
This is really disgraceful. He could have managed to attend both events and look like the ‘global statesman’ he keeps banging on about. Choosing one over the other he absolutely made the wrong decision.
Its now VERY clear that he was benched for the ANZAC event today – the fact that he’s doing this instead of going to that is a bad bad bad move, really KP you actually LET this happen esp given the excuses that were trotted out about why he wouldn’t be there. Also bear in mind the ANZAC event was in London and this event in Birmingham which would have required a lot more effort in travel even is he did use his lil red chopper.
I wonder if BP even know about this event – Chuck and Cams will be on the warpath about this as its such a massive snub. A senior member of the RF ALWAYS attends these events. QE2, Philip and Charles were always there.
Isn’t he planning to visit Australia / New Zealand later in the year – if so I hope the throw all the sh!t at them.
I am going to write something that I’ve never written before, and never will again: Props to William just for being willing to be photographed with those signs and at this event. I’m willing to give him a tiny bit of credit for that.
Now that that’s out of the way … Kaiser is 100% right about William’s toxic masculinity. He ridiculed Harry’s mental health journey. He should have felt abject shame at this event, but he seems incapable of self-reflection.
Because of that, no matter what he does, William remains the worst.
Its an important topic but those photos of him posing under those banners is meme gold and will be used to drag him to hell and back.
Completely co-sign. Good on him for doing something that the majority of the world won’t see as massive hypocrisy. Even if it’s just for appearances, appearances can be powerful in the eyes of those who believe it. Yet another instance of “this isn’t that hard, William. Just do these things regularly.”
So, first things first – yes, this campaign is great. And yes, its cute that they reached out to KP on social media and this event got put on the books at some point thereafter. and yes, fighting toxic masculinity and supporting mental health for young boys/teenagers is super important.
Now all that said….I feel like William is the epitome of toxic masculinity. he thinks that being “incandescent with rage” is a good look; he thinks being unforgiving and abusive towards his brother and SIL makes him look “strong”; he thinks he can do no wrong and is always right; he can barely pretend to tolerate his wife in public, and so on. And then factor in how he mocks therapy for Harry, how he ridicules Harry and Meghan through his press minions for their mental health advocacy…..and yeah, he’s not a good look for this campaign.
You know who would have been perfect? Harry. The man who is all about trying to change what it means to be a man in his family, who is doing the work to be a better father for his children than his father was for him, etc.
alas…..
Well, in response to the question “Am I manly enough?” For William, the answer is, hell to the no! You’re a cartoon version of a man.
Yes and that cartoon man is Mr.Burns from the Simpsons.
I know a guy who brags about being a team player, but went full witch-hunt at work because a coworker borrowed his chair while he was gone. Guy has zero insight.
I suspect W would say he is an excellent youth role model for gender performance.