Katy Perry posted a photo with her new Cybertruck, got thoroughly roasted on Twitter

Katy Perry bought a Cybertruck and posted a picture of her posing with it with the hashtag “idol.” I think the #idol was a reference to American Idol though, because her dress is the same one she wore to the American Idol Top 10 Tastemaker Event the other night. Anyway, I just spent a good amount of time trying to think of a creative joke about Katy buying a Cybertruck, but I can’t. How about… “We always knew Katy was a white Republican man at heart!” That’s all I got, and I know, it’s lazy.
Thankfully,
X Twitter was all over it. It’s been a while since we had a good Twitter party making fun of a ridiculous celebrity action, but they came for Katy and they brought their best quips about her new purchase. There were some great ones, including jokes that her next song will be called, “But Daddy, He Owns Tesla” to observing that not even Katy Perry in a hot dress could make that truck look hot, lol. To quote one of the Tweets, “Imagine marrying Russell Brand not being the most embarrassing thing you’ve ever done”
Katy Perry, check your blind spot. The pop star is receiving heaps of criticism after flaunting her new Tesla Cybertruck in an X post on Monday, just days after the company issued a recall on the vehicle. Perry didn’t appear worried about her new ride’s safety, as she leaned against an army green Cybertruck while wearing a chic burgundy outfit in her photo.
“Thx for the delivery,” the “Roar” singer wrote in the post, where she also tagged Tesla CEO Elon Musk.
People flocked to the replies to make fun of Perry and the car, which owners have found a list of issues with since it was shipped out last fall. Some people mocked the truck’s clunky appearance, while others reminded the singer about the defective accelerator pedal which led to nearly 4,000 of the cars being recalled last week.
Okay, so my question is this: Do you guys think that she actually bought it or did she run into Elon at some event and he said he’d send her one? Are we going to get pap shots of her and Orlando Bloom driving around in one while out and about in LA? Lolol. Katy’s not even the only celeb to get a Cybertruck! Idk, it feels like a choice to let people know you’re on Team Space Karen right now. According to Business Insider, Jay-Z, Kim Kardashian, the Biebers, Pharrell Williams (who was photographed trying and failing to properly parallel park his in downtown Miami), and Jason Kelce are among the celebrities who allegedly own a Cybertruck. I don’t get it. They’re ugly, they’re unsafe, they’re poorly made, and they’re S.D.E. personified. When we talked about how they’re falling apart, some of you had some great descriptors in the comments, such as an “under-construction Oscar Mayer Wienermobile,” “Cyber El Camino,” and that it looks like it “drove straight off of Roblox.” Thanks, friends, for the laughs.
Speaking of the Cybertruck being unsafe, there is this crazy video going around with this guy holding a large carrot and cucumber to the trunks of larger cars as the doors close. The Cybertruck cleanly cuts both veggies in half. That is so dangerous! I don’t know how people can justify driving this car with kids in it! With all of the subpar safety features that keep coming out by the day, the Cybertruck is just one tragic, freak accident waiting to happen, ugh.
Didn’t they just get recalled for an accelerator issue and then there was separate news recently that the texas site has an occupational injury rate that is so many more times what any other competitor site has?
This smells like product placement that was dreamed up in some Tesla back room. They must have paid her really good, because this does not seem on brand for her.
With its price tag it should parallel park itself.
Didn’t these just get recalled? Maybe that’s why Elno has some freebies to send out!
I think it’s clear that Katy Perry and Kim Kardashian are both closeted Republicans…
yup.
Yup. Closeted, but with an open door.
It is a rolling deathtrap and banned in some countries because the design is so shoddy. And. It has already been recalled. Tesla stock has tanked, a huge number of Tesla employees have been laid off, but muskrat is still running the company into the ground and getting paid big money for being incompetent and awful.
They’re illegal in the EU. The build is dangerous to pedestrians. Out of curiosity, does anyone know how they made it through safety checks in the US to (originally) be deemed roadworthy?
Owning (or promoting) cybertrucks tells me everything I need to know about a person.
I might conclude things like: not that bright, more money than sense, slave to silly fads and trends of the wealthy, can’t read, pretends being bad at/not understanding science sounds better if it’s called “doing your own research”.
I bet she doesn’t strap her kid into that thing.
Ugh, worse- if she does.