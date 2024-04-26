Katy Perry posted a photo with her new Cybertruck, got thoroughly roasted on Twitter



Katy Perry bought a Cybertruck and posted a picture of her posing with it with the hashtag “idol.” I think the #idol was a reference to American Idol though, because her dress is the same one she wore to the American Idol Top 10 Tastemaker Event the other night. Anyway, I just spent a good amount of time trying to think of a creative joke about Katy buying a Cybertruck, but I can’t. How about… “We always knew Katy was a white Republican man at heart!” That’s all I got, and I know, it’s lazy.

Thankfully, Twitter X Twitter was all over it. It’s been a while since we had a good Twitter party making fun of a ridiculous celebrity action, but they came for Katy and they brought their best quips about her new purchase. There were some great ones, including jokes that her next song will be called, “But Daddy, He Owns Tesla” to observing that not even Katy Perry in a hot dress could make that truck look hot, lol. To quote one of the Tweets, “Imagine marrying Russell Brand not being the most embarrassing thing you’ve ever done”

Katy Perry, check your blind spot. The pop star is receiving heaps of criticism after flaunting her new Tesla Cybertruck in an X post on Monday, just days after the company issued a recall on the vehicle. Perry didn’t appear worried about her new ride’s safety, as she leaned against an army green Cybertruck while wearing a chic burgundy outfit in her photo. “Thx for the delivery,” the “Roar” singer wrote in the post, where she also tagged Tesla CEO Elon Musk. People flocked to the replies to make fun of Perry and the car, which owners have found a list of issues with since it was shipped out last fall. Some people mocked the truck’s clunky appearance, while others reminded the singer about the defective accelerator pedal which led to nearly 4,000 of the cars being recalled last week.

[From HuffPo]

Okay, so my question is this: Do you guys think that she actually bought it or did she run into Elon at some event and he said he’d send her one? Are we going to get pap shots of her and Orlando Bloom driving around in one while out and about in LA? Lolol. Katy’s not even the only celeb to get a Cybertruck! Idk, it feels like a choice to let people know you’re on Team Space Karen right now. According to Business Insider, Jay-Z, Kim Kardashian, the Biebers, Pharrell Williams (who was photographed trying and failing to properly parallel park his in downtown Miami), and Jason Kelce are among the celebrities who allegedly own a Cybertruck. I don’t get it. They’re ugly, they’re unsafe, they’re poorly made, and they’re S.D.E. personified. When we talked about how they’re falling apart, some of you had some great descriptors in the comments, such as an “under-construction Oscar Mayer Wienermobile,” “Cyber El Camino,” and that it looks like it “drove straight off of Roblox.” Thanks, friends, for the laughs.

Speaking of the Cybertruck being unsafe, there is this crazy video going around with this guy holding a large carrot and cucumber to the trunks of larger cars as the doors close. The Cybertruck cleanly cuts both veggies in half. That is so dangerous! I don’t know how people can justify driving this car with kids in it! With all of the subpar safety features that keep coming out by the day, the Cybertruck is just one tragic, freak accident waiting to happen, ugh.

Imagine marrying Russell Brand not being the most embarrassing thing you’ve ever done https://t.co/Cedi7EFmIF — remand chic (@our_jesse) April 23, 2024

Whenever I see one all I can think of is the Homer https://t.co/mxmfLxY8jZ pic.twitter.com/iPj5Z9kerr — Darren (@dizsaidwhat) April 24, 2024

Girl it's recalled send it back! https://t.co/bSEk6Uhfox — Threepeat Emmy Winner Ali B (@wtflanksteak) April 23, 2024