There was a shooting at Drake’s Toronto mansion, one of his security guards got shot

I dare say the Kendrick Lamar-Drake battle royale is much bigger than whatever happened at the Met Gala. People are still buzzing about the whirlwind 24 hours, from Friday through Saturday evening, where Drake dropped “Family Matters,” which he really thought was going to be a big deal, and then Kendrick ended him with the one-two punch of “Meet the Grahams” and then “Not Like Us.” “Meet the Grahams” was an evisceration of Drake as a man, as a son and as a father. “Not Like Us” is probably one of the catchiest and most lavishly devastating rap-battle songs ever. Drake tried to come back Sunday night with “The Heart Part 6,” but it definitely feels like Drake knows he lost. This situation has been THE pop-culture topic of conversation, so much so that people wondered if the Kendrick-Drake situation was the backstory of a shooting which went down at Drake’s Toronto estate early Tuesday morning.

Iconic rapper Drake was not the victim of a shooting at his Bridle Path mansion early Tuesday. But one of his security guards stationed at the front of the 21 Park Lane Circle home was. He is 48 years old and was struck by multiple gunshots about 2:10 a.m. in what has been described by witnesses as a drive-by shooting. One of the wounds was to the upper chest. The victim was taken to Sunnybrook Hospital by ambulance via an emergency run. “He was taken in for surgery,” said a person with information on the situation. It is believed the wounds are not considered life-threatening. It’s still unclear if Drake, whose real name is Aubrey Graham, was home though a source says he has been in Toronto in recent days. But sources say whoever was in the home has so far not been interviewed by Toronto Police, who have erected yellow tape around the property. Discussions to allow people inside the $100-million home with its own basketball court to be interviewed by police have been taking place. While there is no known motive for this shooting, it does come amid an ongoing rap feud between Drake and Kendrick Lamar.

[From Toronto Sun]

The timing definitely fuels suspicions that this could be part of Drake and Kendrick’s beef, especially since Kendrick has now made it perfectly clear that he hopes Drake dies so that the girls and women Drake has hurt can live with purpose. Interestingly, there’s some Canadian gossip that this none of this is actually about Kendrick at all. This is possibly about Drake’s long-simmering feud with The Weeknd. According to internet reports, The Weeknd’s manager Cash XO’s mansion was shot up last week and a security guard got hit. This week, the same thing happens in reverse at Drake’s house? Hm. What the Kendrick-Drake battle has really revealed, to me, is that Drake’s industry support was always a mile wide and an inch deep. A lot of people were already looking for a reason to cut Drake loose and maybe Kendrick helped them find a reason. Meanwhile, Kendrick’s pure hatred for Drake has given him one of the biggest successes of his career. “Not Like Us,” “Euphoria” and “Meet the Grahams” are doing all kinds of streaming and download numbers.

The Weeknd's manager Cash XO’s mansion in Encino was shot at last week, a security guard got hit This morning a security guard outside of Drake’s Toronto mansion was shot OVO & XO are at war & beefing — DailyRapFacts (@DailyRapFacts) May 7, 2024

.@kendricklamar's "Not Like Us" breaks the all-time record for biggest single day streams of a hip-hop song in US Spotify history, passing @Drake and @lilbaby4PF's "Girls Want Girls" (6.593 million). pic.twitter.com/YLN6KHSPcz — chart data (@chartdata) May 7, 2024

This has to be the best reaction yet to, they "Not Like Us."

I have nothing against the Drakes. Just an innocent bystander, observing! (via Reactors Going Crazy | RGC/YT) pic.twitter.com/lKKqwnMLnF — HipHopPrints.com (@HipHopArtPrints) May 5, 2024