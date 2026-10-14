“The trailer for Greta Gerwig’s ‘Narnia: The Magician’s Nephew’ is out” links

Here’s the trailer for Greta Gerwig’s Narnia: The Magician’s Nephew. I think I’m missing this whimsy gene or maybe this simply isn’t for me. [Pajiba]
Taylor Swift: autumnal style & Grammy vibes. [LaineyGossip]
Zara Larsson & Robyn’s Rolling Stone interview. [OMG Blog]
Is Gemma Chan coming back to the Crazy Rich Asians Universe? [Just Jared]
Dakota Johnson has been warned about “bad boy” Machine Gun Kelly. [Reality Tea]
Hunter Schafer in Prada. [Go Fug Yourself]
Daisy Edgar Jones is exploring the Chloe archives. [RCFA]
DWTS drama. [Seriously OMG]
The new season of My Big Fat Fabulous Life is coming soon. [Starcasm]
Mahershala Ali’s new movie is getting rave reviews. [Hollywood Life]
Who are the rudest musicians? [Buzzfeed]
Keegan Allen posted bloody photos after his robbery. [Socialite Life]
Thrilled to death over the Magician’s Nephew! My fav book! Great director! Great casting, based on the trailer. Crazy fun choice of music! Yay!!
Oh, it looks so good visually, I can’t wait. Oe of my favorites as well.
Awesome music choice, but I am a purist. I like the original ordering of the book where you only find out later who the Professor is and where the wardrobe came from.
Let’s hope the keep Uncle Andrew as the incompetent evil he was in the book and don’t reform him for the movie.
As long as they don’t paint Uncle Andrew with rose tinted glasses (I don’t think Greta would do that) I’m excited for this one….I always said Disney never picked up that book because he was so problematic.
Seeing Mahershala get rave reviews for his new movie makes me happy, especially after the Blade mess.
Seeing Mahershala get rave reviews for his new movie makes me happy, especially after the Blade mess. And side note, I think I’m a Zara fan, I just like her.
And my edit became a new post. Le sigh.
Anything had to be better than that Disney Narnia mess, at least I hope. I’m not fond of the music score though.
The movie looks exciting to me, though I must admit I’ve never read the books. I wonder how much Gerwig had to pay for the rights to use Led Zeppelin’s song.
After how much money Barbie made I feel like the studio paid for whatever she wanted.
The cgi in the Narnia trailer makes everything look fake, dark, and with a weird tint. I think I’ll pass, as I’m sick of that esthetic.
Thank god, I thought I was the only one. Too much CGI for me, bring back 80’s 90’s style of filming please. I had high hopes when Greta was assigned because Barbie was such an eye treat, but seeing all the special effects used makes me want to pass on this.
I’ve not watched any of the Narnia movies; loved the books when I was a kid but the movies being about children didn’t appeal to me by the time they started filming them. My favorite of the books was The Silver Chair and it seems they never made the movie of that, wonder why they’ve skipped several to move on to this one?
I’ll add that Jimmy Page was sued by a small band (whose leader had died) for copying the group’s music for Stairway to Heaven. The small group was Spirit (I believe). Listening to Spirit’s song, I agree that Jimmy Page stole that music ( he’s an awful man who had a 14 year old kidnapped and delivered to his hotel room when he was 27. I believe he had a two year affair with her). However, bc he had the best lawyers and he was the famous guitarist from Led Zeppelin, Spirit lost their lawsuit. Stairway to Heaven is Led Zeppelin’s most iconic song and Jimmy Page is guilty of copyright infringement , imo. Not sure if you can hear Spirit’s very similar music now (Page was playing at the same gig as Spirit and Spirit played that song at their concert before Stairway was written). So he is a thief, a fraud and a child predator.
Thank you for this reminder.