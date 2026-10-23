Jensen Ackles kidnapped his dog from the vet by jumping a fence



I first saw this story over on Pajiba but I didn’t read much of it. No offense to Kaleena! I just try not to read other bloggers’ coverage when I’m writing about a story. Michael K. at Dlisted and I would sometimes come up with the same ideas, even when I wasn’t reading his stories. (Come back MK. We miss you.) I would rather it be a great minds situation than accidentally saying the same thing I’d read.

That’s just a preface to this amazing video of Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki at Columbus Con. They are of course co-stars from the long-running cult hit series Supernatural. Jared told a story he heard about Jensen, and Jensen looked surprised that Jared knew about it. I was crying laughing when I watched this! Apparently Jensen once needed to get his dog from the vet after it was closed. Jensen scaled a fence to steal his own dog. We know because a TSA agent who used to work at the vet’s office told Jared about it when he was going through security at the Austin airport. (Both Jensen and Jared live in Austin.) Jared didn’t Jensen he knew this story until he told it at a fan convention. Jensen’s expression when he realized what Jared was talking about is so priceless. Here’s some of what they said and the video is below:

Jared: I’m in Austin and I go through security. I have not told [Jensen] about this because I want to see his reaction. My bag gets flagged. This lady comes out and she’s like, ‘Hey, you’re Jared Padalecki.’ She goes ‘I used to work at a vet clinic… One time [Jensen] wanted to pick up his dog, like a golden doodle or something. And we were closed. The next day we saw the dog was gone. We watched the footage and he climbed over the fence to get his dog and then like got the dog over the fence somehow.’ She’s like ‘Me and my three work partners are all like PTSD scarred from losing a dog.’ So Jensen Ackles what would you like to say about [it]? Jensen: I don’t know what you’re talking about. I told you that story. Maybe I didn’t. Yeah, I needed my dog back. And they were closed. I could hear them barking in the back. I was with my brother-in-law. I was like ‘we’re going in.’ I scaled the fence, hopped over into the yard, went into the kennels. Dogs are all like, ‘don’t know who this is.’ And they’re barking. So I got him out and I had to kind of throw the dog up to Gino, who was standing over the fence. And then I scaled back over the fence and we hopped in the car. Never heard a word. They never called me to say that my dog was missing. I’m [thinking] surely they just saw the video. We continued to use that place and just never spoke of it until right now.

[From Instagram reels]

This story is heartwarming and hilarious. I’m not overselling it, you need to watch the video. I’ve embedded it below and you can see it through this link.

Would you bust your dog out of the vet’s office after hours? I definitely would, although I would feel guilty and tell them about it afterwards. I blame my Catholic upbringing. I love how Jensen just kept using the same vet and neither side said sh-t to each other about the dog-napping. Years later (I’m assuming), Jensen learns in front of a live audience that the vet staff definitely knew he did this and have surely been telling the story. I bet his stunt inspired that TSA agent’s career. No one is going to get away with smuggling anything under her watch again. (Did Kaleena write that too? I’ll check now. No she did not. It’s a weak ass joke to be fair.)

Jensen’s family is so cute!

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