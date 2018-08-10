Selena Gomez loves saunas, says sauna owner. Why aren’t they more popular?

US Magazine has a long interview with the founder of an infrared sauna business called Shape House, which has locations in New York and California and calls itself an “urban sweat lodge.” Sessions are around $60 for an hour, which is what you would expect for a spa experience but is still expensive for a sauna. The owner, Sophie Chiche, touts the health benefits of infrared saunas, because that’s what she’s selling, and says that Selena Gomez and Emma Roberts are fans. Supposedly her service is different than regular saunas because the beds only cover your body and your face is out of the heat. It sounds like a gimmick to me. The health benefits of saunas are real, but they’re not limited to the particular experience this lady is selling.
“Selena comes often. She’s been incredibly supportive of us and her community and brought a good amount of people,” Chiche exclusively reveals to Us Weekly, adding that the singer hits up the hot spot whenever she’s in town. “She does it exactly like everybody else — she wears the clothes, she watches her things, we serve her the tea she likes and she tends to come with a couple of her friends.”
The “Wolves” songstress has opened up about her sessions at Shape House.
“I started going to a place called Shape House … you lay in these beds in a sweatsuit, and they wrap you up and you sweat for 45 minutes and it releases all the toxins of your body and you kind of feel … kind of the equivalent of a sauna, but it gets your heart rate up, and it gets everything flowing in your body,” Gomez told Elle in May 2016. “It’s changed my skin, it’s kind of changed my body as well, so it feels really good. That’s kind of been something that works for me personally.”
According to Shape House’s site, far infrared heat is able to penetrate the body and heat it up from the inside-out. “This type of long wave infrared energy heats the skin in a different way than traditional saunas,” David Colbert, MD, founder of New York Dermatology Group in New York City, tells Us. “It’s called radiant energy for a reason — it penetrates deep into joints and muscles and gives the skin a radiant glow.”
Colbert says that potential pros of infrared sessions are extensive: “The main benefits of infrared light are increased relaxation and sense of well-being,” he explains. “Results include improved circulation, increased sweating and release of toxins, reduction of inflammation.”
I really miss the amazing saunas in Germany. You can pay about 20 euro for an entire day at a spa, which usually includes multiple saunas at different temperatures, one or two areas to relax and several different pools and showers. Of course you have to get used to being naked around strangers, but it wasn’t hard for me when I realized the payoff. In America they expect you to wear clothes in the saunas and unless you’re in a city they’re hard to find. There aren’t even saunas in nice hotels. I have to travel about an hour to go to a YMCA with a sauna, which I do a couple times a month as they’re so relaxing. This is such a first world thing and I feel like an a-hole for even complaining about it, but this is my job. That said, I wouldn’t pay $60 for an hour in an infrared body sauna wearing a suit you sweat into. I like to get in and out of the sauna whenever I feel like it.
Look at Selena wearing ankle weights all old school.
I go to the Korean saunas in NJ all the time. They are the most magnificent places on earth! spend the whole day for 30 dollars in about 10 different co-ed saunas with varying degrees of heat and humidity (they give you a special sauna outfit when you check in) eat lunch in the cafe, go back in the saunas, have some smoothies, go in the super duper hot sauna where they actually bake the eggs they sell at the cafeteria (!!!) and then get a professional body scrub in the single sex wet sauna area. you feel like a polished stone afterwards. best experience ever.
I just think it is mostly cultural. A lot of fitness club/spas have them but a public one isn’t really an American idea. We don’t seem to want to hang out with strangers feeling vulnerable and exposed. Puritanical ideas are still an undercurrent here.
Interesting – it probably is puritanical roots, but honestly I feel so judged in clothing (I’m a fat kid), that the idea of letting it all hang out (quite literally) in front of judgy strangers is unappealing.
That said, I quite enjoy the Scandinavian spa nearish me where I can hang out in the eucalyptus scented steam room then jump into an icy pool (in my swimsuit, natch).
I love them (especially the cedar saunas) but they don’t love me back. (Rosacea, low blood pressure)
I just joined an infrared sauna place that recently opened and it’s awesome. It’s single room for privacy and completely relaxing. I actually loved going to the sauna at the Y, but I belong to a diffent gym now. The Y was great so I can see going back for just the sauna.
If she’s wearing ankle weights in that photo with her brother…don’t! That’s actually dangerous to walk with weighted ankles. It throws you off balance. There are far safer ways to build leg strength and to add mass for weight-bearing walking (carrying light hand weights, a weighted vest, a weighted backpack — all above the waist).
I’ve never been to a sauna, but when we step outside in the Florida summer weather, everyone says it feels like a sauna. If that’s really what a sauna is like, I’ll save money and wear a sweat suit on my patio and swim in my pool
The amount of pseudoscientific bullshit in that description is enough to give me cancer. “Long wave infrared.” All infrared is long wave, you jackasses. That’s what makes it infrared!
Saunas are amazing. Sitting in the sauna after a workout is the only good part of going to the gym.
Yeah, ankle weights just proves she doesn’t know the first thing about muscle training.
Pass.
I live in Germany and Saunas are the BEST!! I’ve done infrared saunas too (available at most saunas here in Germany) and they don’t cost 60$ an hour. Yeah you still pay something like 20-30 euros for a whole day at the spa.. basically this is one of the few things that’s good about winter in Germany!!!
