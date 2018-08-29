Taye Diggs is up for a ‘Set it Up’ sequel on Netflix

Embed from Getty Images

With a hearty slate of new, original romantic comedies available to couch surfers everywhere, Netflix has helped make the summer of 2018 the summer of rom-coms. The streaming service’s latest offering, To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, has proven to be a hit. and there’s talk of a sequel to another genre-defining flick from one of the stars himself.

Taye Diggs, currently promoting his upcoming CW drama series All American, talked about his recent Netflix effort, Set It Up. The film, which evoked The Parent Trap, starred Zoey Deutch and Glen Powell as employees who set up their evil bosses, Taye and Lucy Liu, in an attempt to get out from under their oppressive thumbs. The movie has proven to be a critical success and audiences are curious to find out what happens next.

Taye told PEOPLE that “I had no idea that the movie would do as well [as it did],” and, as for the possibility of a sequel, he said that, “I’m a huge fan of romantic comedies and I’m all for doing more. I’m looking forward to working more with the creators of Set It Up and with Netflix. I had a really, really great time.”

Kayleigh Donaldson wrote a great think piece on Pajiba about the resurgence of the rom-com, pointing out that Netflix may have jumped on the rom-com revival because they “are inexpensive to produce, don’t need massive stars in the major roles, and can be made to appeal to a variety of age groups.” They are also welcome in this day and age:

Rom-coms make people happy and right now we want to be happy. We want love stories with guaranteed happy endings; we want to see good looking people fall in love across various barriers; we want love stories to be more inclusive; we want positivity and we want feminine coded narratives to get as much attention as anything featuring explosions or guns.

I have yet to see Set It Up. I’m not a big fan of rom-coms and, besides, my Netflix queue is backlogged with unwatched episodes of OITNB and Kimmy Schmidt left to watch. And, every time I want to dig into the queue, I find something new to watch that takes precedence, like last night when Hurricane Bianca 2: From Russia with Hate showed up as a new release. I adore Bianca Del Rio and if you’re a Drag Race fan, I’d definitely recommend it. It’s cute and I want Rachel Dratch to be my BFF, stat. But I do have to agree that a good rom-com is like the warm hug we could all use right about now, and I’m all for more Taye Diggs on my screen.

