Taye Diggs is up for a ‘Set it Up’ sequel on Netflix

Embed from Getty Images

With a hearty slate of new, original romantic comedies available to couch surfers everywhere, Netflix has helped make the summer of 2018 the summer of rom-coms. The streaming service’s latest offering, To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, has proven to be a hit. and there’s talk of a sequel to another genre-defining flick from one of the stars himself.

Taye Diggs, currently promoting his upcoming CW drama series All American, talked about his recent Netflix effort, Set It Up. The film, which evoked The Parent Trap, starred Zoey Deutch and Glen Powell as employees who set up their evil bosses, Taye and Lucy Liu, in an attempt to get out from under their oppressive thumbs. The movie has proven to be a critical success and audiences are curious to find out what happens next.

Taye told PEOPLE that “I had no idea that the movie would do as well [as it did],” and, as for the possibility of a sequel, he said that, “I’m a huge fan of romantic comedies and I’m all for doing more. I’m looking forward to working more with the creators of Set It Up and with Netflix. I had a really, really great time.”

Kayleigh Donaldson wrote a great think piece on Pajiba about the resurgence of the rom-com, pointing out that Netflix may have jumped on the rom-com revival because they “are inexpensive to produce, don’t need massive stars in the major roles, and can be made to appeal to a variety of age groups.” They are also welcome in this day and age:

Rom-coms make people happy and right now we want to be happy. We want love stories with guaranteed happy endings; we want to see good looking people fall in love across various barriers; we want love stories to be more inclusive; we want positivity and we want feminine coded narratives to get as much attention as anything featuring explosions or guns.

[From Pajiba]

I have yet to see Set It Up. I’m not a big fan of rom-coms and, besides, my Netflix queue is backlogged with unwatched episodes of OITNB and Kimmy Schmidt left to watch. And, every time I want to dig into the queue, I find something new to watch that takes precedence, like last night when Hurricane Bianca 2: From Russia with Hate showed up as a new release. I adore Bianca Del Rio and if you’re a Drag Race fan, I’d definitely recommend it. It’s cute and I want Rachel Dratch to be my BFF, stat. But I do have to agree that a good rom-com is like the warm hug we could all use right about now, and I’m all for more Taye Diggs on my screen.

Embed from Getty Images

setitup1

CW Upfronts 1

Photos: Getty, WENN and screenshots from Netflix

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

5 Responses to “Taye Diggs is up for a ‘Set it Up’ sequel on Netflix”

  1. MI6 says:
    August 29, 2018 at 7:03 am

    I do not get the hype around this movie. It was stupefyingly dumb.

    Reply
  2. smcollins says:
    August 29, 2018 at 7:24 am

    I’m just here for Taye, he’ll always be Winston to me who helped Stella get her groove back. Yum!

    Reply
  3. Alissa says:
    August 29, 2018 at 7:35 am

    Lucy Liu and Taye Diggs were clearly having a great time. Glen Powell should be a bigger star than he is. Other than that it was just pretty quiet fluff, and was great to watch after watching to all the boys I’ve Loved Before. I always always always loved rum cons, so I’m happy that it seems to be having a solid Revival now.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment