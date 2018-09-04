Tilda Swinton’s Schiaparelli gown had sleeve-gloves: love it or hate it?

Here are some photos from the Venice Film Festival premiere of At Eternity’s Gate. Tilda Swinton isn’t in the film, but she was already in Venice for Suspiria promotion, and I would guess that she’s probably friendly with Julian Schnabel, who directed it. Mostly I just want to talk about Tilda in this Schiaparelli gown. As it turns out, Kim Kardashian’s gloved Met Gala look was a harbinger of fashion disasters to come. Sleeve-gloves are the future. And they are hideous. Honestly, this whole look is terrible.
Naomi Watts in Dolce & Gabbana. I’m still sad that women wear D&G, but honestly, this is one of the better looks that Naomi has worn throughout this film festival. I think her stylist was on holiday or something, because Naomi’s fashion parade has been rough. This is fine though.
Chloë Sevigny in Chanel. While the dress isn’t my favorite thing, she looks great.
Bonus Mads Mikkelsen, looking like a snack, with his wife Hanne Jacobsen.
Here’s Natalie Portman in what I can only describe as a “ladies’ day cape.” This is from today – we’ll have red carpet photos of Portman tomorrow.
Love it, obviously.
I hope that by terrible you meant “amazing” because that’s the only word worthy of SWINTON fashion. I’ll take ridiculous sleeve gloves over Naomi’s mess any day. At least one of them understands that fashion should be fun.
Co-signing to the Swinton Fashion love. I don’t care what she wears–it’s always “out there” in one way or another and I’m here for it 110%. Imma stan for Tilda. Also, interesting side note, did you know she comes from a very posh family and LITERALLY went to school with Princess Diana?
Aaaand, Natalie Portman has great legs!
Naomi and Chloe should have swapped dresses.
no thanks. Even if I had a great figure and a boatload of money, I wouldn’t wear the Tilda thing
Not with that sleeve. Would like the glove look much better if it was a smooth sleeve hugging down the arms like skin.
I don’t think Tilda goes for “pretty” though. I think this look is supposed to be more about art than about being any kind of desirable gown. Tilda’s entire aesthetic seems to be based around looking otherworldly and defying beauty standards. She actually reminds me a lot of David Bowie in this way.
Hate it. Maybe without the print of the fabric and poofy sleeves it wouldn’t be as bad, but it’s not a good look
I agree. To me the sleeves and matching gloves have a ”snakey” appearance. There should be little fangs on her fingers to finish off the look.
I wouldn’t mind formal gloves coming back, but they need to be a contrast not the same pattern as the gown!
Mads is a snack, but that’s not Hanne, maybe she’s an actress for the film? I think he has a cameo in it, perhaps he appears with her?
Swinton: I think it’s a ONESIE!!! It looks like a pantsuit romper with attached gloves AND booties.
Too much avantgarde in one piece for me. I love what Natalie is wearing. But honestly, it all was worth it just for Mads. That man is devine
Love her that that is a big no.
LOVE IT.
