Tilda Swinton’s Schiaparelli gown had sleeve-gloves: love it or hate it?

75th Venice International Film Festival - At Eternity's Gate - Premiere

Here are some photos from the Venice Film Festival premiere of At Eternity’s Gate. Tilda Swinton isn’t in the film, but she was already in Venice for Suspiria promotion, and I would guess that she’s probably friendly with Julian Schnabel, who directed it. Mostly I just want to talk about Tilda in this Schiaparelli gown. As it turns out, Kim Kardashian’s gloved Met Gala look was a harbinger of fashion disasters to come. Sleeve-gloves are the future. And they are hideous. Honestly, this whole look is terrible.

75th Venice International Film Festival - At Eternity's Gate - Premiere

75th Venice International Film Festival - At Eternity's Gate - Premiere

Naomi Watts in Dolce & Gabbana. I’m still sad that women wear D&G, but honestly, this is one of the better looks that Naomi has worn throughout this film festival. I think her stylist was on holiday or something, because Naomi’s fashion parade has been rough. This is fine though.

75th Venice International Film Festival - At Eternity's Gate - Premiere

Chloë Sevigny in Chanel. While the dress isn’t my favorite thing, she looks great.

75th Venice International Film Festival - At Eternity's Gate - Premiere

Bonus Mads Mikkelsen, looking like a snack, with his wife Hanne Jacobsen.

75th Venice International Film Festival - At Eternity's Gate - Premiere

75th Venice International Film Festival - At Eternity's Gate - Premiere

Here’s Natalie Portman in what I can only describe as a “ladies’ day cape.” This is from today – we’ll have red carpet photos of Portman tomorrow.

75th Venice International Film Festival - Celebrity Sightings - Day 7

Photos courtesy of WENN.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

14 Responses to “Tilda Swinton’s Schiaparelli gown had sleeve-gloves: love it or hate it?”

  1. Slowsnow says:
    September 4, 2018 at 11:06 am

    Love it, obviously.

    Reply
  2. Veronica S. says:
    September 4, 2018 at 11:09 am

    I hope that by terrible you meant “amazing” because that’s the only word worthy of SWINTON fashion. I’ll take ridiculous sleeve gloves over Naomi’s mess any day. At least one of them understands that fashion should be fun.

    Reply
    • Fluffy Princess says:
      September 4, 2018 at 11:44 am

      Co-signing to the Swinton Fashion love. I don’t care what she wears–it’s always “out there” in one way or another and I’m here for it 110%. Imma stan for Tilda. Also, interesting side note, did you know she comes from a very posh family and LITERALLY went to school with Princess Diana?

      Aaaand, Natalie Portman has great legs!

      Reply
  3. jessamine says:
    September 4, 2018 at 11:13 am

    Naomi and Chloe should have swapped dresses.

    Reply
  4. Astrid says:
    September 4, 2018 at 11:17 am

    no thanks. Even if I had a great figure and a boatload of money, I wouldn’t wear the Tilda thing

    Reply
  5. Chaine says:
    September 4, 2018 at 11:24 am

    Not with that sleeve. Would like the glove look much better if it was a smooth sleeve hugging down the arms like skin.

    Reply
  6. Anilehcim says:
    September 4, 2018 at 11:25 am

    I don’t think Tilda goes for “pretty” though. I think this look is supposed to be more about art than about being any kind of desirable gown. Tilda’s entire aesthetic seems to be based around looking otherworldly and defying beauty standards. She actually reminds me a lot of David Bowie in this way.

    Reply
  7. Beth says:
    September 4, 2018 at 11:27 am

    Hate it. Maybe without the print of the fabric and poofy sleeves it wouldn’t be as bad, but it’s not a good look

    Reply
  8. Hrefna says:
    September 4, 2018 at 11:37 am

    I wouldn’t mind formal gloves coming back, but they need to be a contrast not the same pattern as the gown!

    Mads is a snack, but that’s not Hanne, maybe she’s an actress for the film? I think he has a cameo in it, perhaps he appears with her?

    Reply
  9. BW says:
    September 4, 2018 at 11:38 am

    Swinton: I think it’s a ONESIE!!! It looks like a pantsuit romper with attached gloves AND booties.

    Reply
  10. SM says:
    September 4, 2018 at 11:43 am

    Too much avantgarde in one piece for me. I love what Natalie is wearing. But honestly, it all was worth it just for Mads. That man is devine

    Reply
  11. sommolierlady says:
    September 4, 2018 at 11:44 am

    Love her that that is a big no.

    Reply
  12. Anastasia says:
    September 4, 2018 at 11:47 am

    LOVE IT.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment