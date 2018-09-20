Gisele Bundchen channels iconic Italian pop star Mina Mazzini for Vogue Italia

View this post on Instagram
It’s always fun when I get to play different roles while modeling and feel what is like to look completely different. Thank you to my sweet friends @luigiandiango @gb65 @efarneti @patti_wilson @danielhernandezdh and @ginaedwards_ for making me look like the most iconic italian singer of all times for a day @mina_mazzini_official 😘 É sempre divertido quando eu posso interpretar diferentes papéis enquanto estou modelando e sentir como é parecer completamente diferente. Obrigado ao meus amigos @luigiandiango @gb65 @efarneti @patti_wilson @danielhernandezdh e @ginaedwards_ por me fazerem parecer a cantora italiana mais icônica de todos os tempos por um dia @mina_mazzini_official 😘
If I didn’t tell you who this was in the headline, would you have known? Honestly, this doesn’t look like Gisele Bundchen at all. It’s some kind of hair/makeup/lighting wizardry. Plus, you know, Gisele doesn’t 100% look like Gisele anymore – Gisele has been tweaked a few times throughout her career, and her current face doesn’t look much like her 2003 face. Also: I’ve never noticed how much Gisele sort of looks like Joan Cusack.
Gisele covers the October issue of Vogue Italia to celebrate the 60-year career of Italian pop star Mina Mazzini. Mina Mazzini is still living, so why not just put her on the cover? I don’t get it. If you want to celebrate the career of a still-living pop star, put the pop star on the cover! But still, I guess I understand. Why not hire a famous woman to dress up as another famous woman. I remember when Harper’s Bazaar (I think?) dressed up Jennifer Aniston to look like Barbra Streisand for an editorial. I hated it. I think this editorial trend should die. It’s one thing to do a vague homage, but the straight up theft of an icon’s look? No.
This editorial was shot by photographers Luigi and lango shot the cover, and they apparently “encouraged Bündchen to watch YouTube videos of Mina’s old performances to draw upon her mannerisms and expressions while impersonating her for the shoot.”
Photos courtesy of Vogue Italia, Instagram.
I agree, I don’t get it. If you want someone on your cover, put them on your cover. Make a choice.
Gisele as Gisele, fine. Gisele styled like Mina, fine if a little random. Gisele disguised as Mina, weird. Why not just put Mina there?
Edited to add: they’ve lightened her skin significantly here also, which adds to the weirdness of it.
I thought that was a ultra glam photo of Nia Vardalos from “ My Big Fat Greek Wedding” promoting a new film project
Mina left the scenes in 1978. Since then she has never appeared on TV or in official photographs. She would never agree to appear on the cover of a magazine.
Exactly, Mina hasn’t been seen publicly in ages. People don’t even really know what she looks like by now and she would never, ever agree to pose for a magazine cover. She leads a quiet life in Switzerland away from the public eye since the eighties.
Exactly this!
However Gisele is really bland here.. No sign of Mina’s magnetic personality and stage presence. Poor choice from their part.
I have always thought Mina is the greatest Italian diva ever, the fact she left the scenes but continued working leaving only her voice…amazing.
Mina, at least for us Italians, is such an icon nobody can channel her, except Mina herself.
This.
This.
My mum is a fan, and correct me if I am wrong: she had a bad case of anxiety on stage, and she disappeared, BUT she has appeared on YouTube, like in this video. AMAZING voice. Enjoy.
https://youtu.be/tugf_V2xHMQ
I thought it was one of RuPaul’s queens.
The eye contouring is nothing less than frightening.
This is the first time I’ve seen Gisele look even slightly interesting, so there’s that.
If you need a quick pick me up, I recommend just putting on Champagne Twist by Mina. Such a fun song.
I like it.
This is the first Gisele cover that she doesn’t look like typical Gisele.
Almost all Bundchen covers are interchangeable. This switches it up a bit.
They should have asked ADELE to do it! At least she can sing!
“Plus, you know, Gisele doesn’t 100% look like Gisele anymore – Gisele has been tweaked a few times throughout her career, and her current face doesn’t look much like her 2003 face.” A lot of her before and after shots are misconstrued down the timeline. For example on the internet there are photos of her when she was younger as being older or as after shots. I have followed her career since I was 12 (I’m 30 now). I get it, everyone is obsessed with the boob job question but I am so bored of the lazy generalisation. Plus everyone says she’s had her nose done – mine looks wide and button-like from the front but pointy from the side. Angles, lighting, make up. Whatever.
That’s a pass.
