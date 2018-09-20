Gisele Bundchen channels iconic Italian pop star Mina Mazzini for Vogue Italia

If I didn’t tell you who this was in the headline, would you have known? Honestly, this doesn’t look like Gisele Bundchen at all. It’s some kind of hair/makeup/lighting wizardry. Plus, you know, Gisele doesn’t 100% look like Gisele anymore – Gisele has been tweaked a few times throughout her career, and her current face doesn’t look much like her 2003 face. Also: I’ve never noticed how much Gisele sort of looks like Joan Cusack.

Gisele covers the October issue of Vogue Italia to celebrate the 60-year career of Italian pop star Mina Mazzini. Mina Mazzini is still living, so why not just put her on the cover? I don’t get it. If you want to celebrate the career of a still-living pop star, put the pop star on the cover! But still, I guess I understand. Why not hire a famous woman to dress up as another famous woman. I remember when Harper’s Bazaar (I think?) dressed up Jennifer Aniston to look like Barbra Streisand for an editorial. I hated it. I think this editorial trend should die. It’s one thing to do a vague homage, but the straight up theft of an icon’s look? No.

This editorial was shot by photographers Luigi and lango shot the cover, and they apparently “encouraged Bündchen to watch YouTube videos of Mina’s old performances to draw upon her mannerisms and expressions while impersonating her for the shoot.”

