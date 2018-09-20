Gisele Bundchen channels iconic Italian pop star Mina Mazzini for Vogue Italia
It’s always fun when I get to play different roles while modeling and feel what is like to look completely different. Thank you to my sweet friends @luigiandiango @gb65 @efarneti @patti_wilson @danielhernandezdh and @ginaedwards_ for making me look like the most iconic italian singer of all times for a day @mina_mazzini_official 😘 É sempre divertido quando eu posso interpretar diferentes papéis enquanto estou modelando e sentir como é parecer completamente diferente. Obrigado ao meus amigos @luigiandiango @gb65 @efarneti @patti_wilson @danielhernandezdh e @ginaedwards_ por me fazerem parecer a cantora italiana mais icônica de todos os tempos por um dia @mina_mazzini_official 😘

If I didn’t tell you who this was in the headline, would you have known? Honestly, this doesn’t look like Gisele Bundchen at all. It’s some kind of hair/makeup/lighting wizardry. Plus, you know, Gisele doesn’t 100% look like Gisele anymore – Gisele has been tweaked a few times throughout her career, and her current face doesn’t look much like her 2003 face. Also: I’ve never noticed how much Gisele sort of looks like Joan Cusack.

Gisele covers the October issue of Vogue Italia to celebrate the 60-year career of Italian pop star Mina Mazzini. Mina Mazzini is still living, so why not just put her on the cover? I don’t get it. If you want to celebrate the career of a still-living pop star, put the pop star on the cover! But still, I guess I understand. Why not hire a famous woman to dress up as another famous woman. I remember when Harper’s Bazaar (I think?) dressed up Jennifer Aniston to look like Barbra Streisand for an editorial. I hated it. I think this editorial trend should die. It’s one thing to do a vague homage, but the straight up theft of an icon’s look? No.

This editorial was shot by photographers Luigi and lango shot the cover, and they apparently “encouraged Bündchen to watch YouTube videos of Mina’s old performances to draw upon her mannerisms and expressions while impersonating her for the shoot.”

16 Responses to “Gisele Bundchen channels iconic Italian pop star Mina Mazzini for Vogue Italia”

  1. Lumbina says:
    September 20, 2018 at 7:18 am

    I agree, I don’t get it. If you want someone on your cover, put them on your cover. Make a choice.

    Gisele as Gisele, fine. Gisele styled like Mina, fine if a little random. Gisele disguised as Mina, weird. Why not just put Mina there?

    Edited to add: they’ve lightened her skin significantly here also, which adds to the weirdness of it.

  2. RBC says:
    September 20, 2018 at 7:20 am

    I thought that was a ultra glam photo of Nia Vardalos from “ My Big Fat Greek Wedding” promoting a new film project

  3. lallifera says:
    September 20, 2018 at 7:24 am

    Mina left the scenes in 1978. Since then she has never appeared on TV or in official photographs. She would never agree to appear on the cover of a magazine.

  4. ByTheSea says:
    September 20, 2018 at 7:38 am

    I thought it was one of RuPaul’s queens.

  5. WingKingdom says:
    September 20, 2018 at 7:53 am

    This is the first time I’ve seen Gisele look even slightly interesting, so there’s that.

  6. Gail says:
    September 20, 2018 at 8:01 am

    If you need a quick pick me up, I recommend just putting on Champagne Twist by Mina. Such a fun song.

  7. Jegede says:
    September 20, 2018 at 8:03 am

    I like it.

    This is the first Gisele cover that she doesn’t look like typical Gisele.

    Almost all Bundchen covers are interchangeable. This switches it up a bit.

  8. fran says:
    September 20, 2018 at 8:09 am

    They should have asked ADELE to do it! At least she can sing!

  9. Harrierjet says:
    September 20, 2018 at 8:27 am

    “Plus, you know, Gisele doesn’t 100% look like Gisele anymore – Gisele has been tweaked a few times throughout her career, and her current face doesn’t look much like her 2003 face.” A lot of her before and after shots are misconstrued down the timeline. For example on the internet there are photos of her when she was younger as being older or as after shots. I have followed her career since I was 12 (I’m 30 now). I get it, everyone is obsessed with the boob job question but I am so bored of the lazy generalisation. Plus everyone says she’s had her nose done – mine looks wide and button-like from the front but pointy from the side. Angles, lighting, make up. Whatever.

  10. Misty says:
    September 20, 2018 at 8:46 am

    That’s a pass.

