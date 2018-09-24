“Is Rod Rosenstein resigning from his deputy AG position or nah?” links
  • September 24, 2018

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Rod Rosenstein has reportedly resigned, maybe? It’s about to get soooo messy. [Pajiba]
Lainey’s sources say that Gwyneth Paltrow is marrying Brad Falchuk this coming Saturday, but will it be in the Hamptons or LA? [LaineyGossip]
Drake flirted with a fan before canceling his shows. [Dlisted]
Dream-styling the royal ladies from London Fashion Week looks. [Go Fug Yourself]
I’ve really started to flat-out hate Conor McGregor. [The Blemish]
Republican congressman drops his re-election campaign after his daughter came forward to accuse him of being a predator. [Jezebel]
Recap of 90 Day Fiance. [Reality Tea]
Bill Cosby is going to be sentenced this week. [Buzzfeed]
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 might be replaced with another MCU film? [Looper]

22 Responses to ““Is Rod Rosenstein resigning from his deputy AG position or nah?” links”

  1. Incredulous says:
    September 24, 2018 at 12:35 pm

    And another woman has come forward with allegations about Kavanaugh.

    Reply
  2. tw says:
    September 24, 2018 at 12:39 pm

    Drake is so gross.

    Reply
  3. John Smith says:
    September 24, 2018 at 12:40 pm

    You are just starting to flat out hate Conor mcgregor? Lord, that was an easy decision for me to make, and was made long ago.

    Reply
  4. Jenns says:
    September 24, 2018 at 12:46 pm

    So much news and IT’S ONLY MONDAY.

    Reply
  5. Digital Unicorn says:
    September 24, 2018 at 12:48 pm

    Will you cover the Asia Argento interview with the Fail? Its all over TMZ.

    Reply
  6. Joy says:
    September 24, 2018 at 12:53 pm

    I think today’s story about a possible firing of Rosenstein is a big distraction from last night’s news about more Kavanaugh accusers coming forward.

    Reply
  7. Anastasia says:
    September 24, 2018 at 1:23 pm

    I hope EVERY SINGLE victim of his comes forward. You know there are a LOT.

    I hope he’s buried by his crimes.

    For that matter, I hope every victim of every man in the Senate and the House comes forward, too, with their stories.

    And yeah I think the Rosenstein thing is meant to be a distraction.

    F*ck Kavanaugh and f*ck every guy out there who ever sexually assaulted or attempted to sexually assault a woman.

    Reply
  8. Darla says:
    September 24, 2018 at 1:56 pm

    Trump head faked everyone today because he’s trying to buy time while he decides what to do with Kavanaugh.

    That doesn’t mean he’s not going to fire Rosenstein this week. But it’s not today. Today was the reality show presidency in full swing.

    Reply
  9. CairinaCat says:
    September 24, 2018 at 2:39 pm

    I read a thing where it was saying the three main guys who are usually calling for him to be impeached have now backed off because they are afraid of what it will do to the November vote.

    Reply
  10. angry bird says:
    September 24, 2018 at 3:55 pm

    He better NOT resign.

    Reply

