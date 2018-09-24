“Is Rod Rosenstein resigning from his deputy AG position or nah?” links

Rod Rosenstein has reportedly resigned, maybe? It’s about to get soooo messy. [Pajiba]
Lainey’s sources say that Gwyneth Paltrow is marrying Brad Falchuk this coming Saturday, but will it be in the Hamptons or LA? [LaineyGossip]
Drake flirted with a fan before canceling his shows. [Dlisted]
Dream-styling the royal ladies from London Fashion Week looks. [Go Fug Yourself]
I’ve really started to flat-out hate Conor McGregor. [The Blemish]
Republican congressman drops his re-election campaign after his daughter came forward to accuse him of being a predator. [Jezebel]
Recap of 90 Day Fiance. [Reality Tea]
Bill Cosby is going to be sentenced this week. [Buzzfeed]
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 might be replaced with another MCU film? [Looper]
SOURCE- it is becoming less likely that rod rosenstein is out of his job as deputy attorney general by day’s end.
— kelly cohen (@politiCOHEN_) September 24, 2018
And another woman has come forward with allegations about Kavanaugh.
We’re at 4 and this one went to the police
Who’s the 4th? I just heard about 3 women which includes the one Avenetti is supposedly representing.
Oh good, that means we only need about 46 more to come forward before it actually has any impact on his career.
Only 46 more?? Come on, this is a Rep run Congress we’re talking about. Need at least 60 more before they ram it through.
eh, unless it’s one of the GOP’s daughters or wives, they probably won’t ever care. they’d probably ask her what she was wearing to cause it.
that GOPer who resigned because his daughter said he’s a predator? I thought she was accusing him of hitting on her friends, or something. no, HE (allegedly) MOLESTED HIS DAUGHTER.
Did you read what she had to say? Pressing her into the fridge or dishwasher from behind and then grinding, starting when she was 9, or laying down on top of her at 15 and asking if she liked how it felt. She said she was scared, so she said yes. Surprise, surprise. I knew her story would be bad, and it was. Poor woman.
Yeah, we are waiting on the official police statement about the fourth. NB, there will be more.
Drake is so gross.
You are just starting to flat out hate Conor mcgregor? Lord, that was an easy decision for me to make, and was made long ago.
So much news and IT’S ONLY MONDAY.
Will you cover the Asia Argento interview with the Fail? Its all over TMZ.
I think today’s story about a possible firing of Rosenstein is a big distraction from last night’s news about more Kavanaugh accusers coming forward.
WaPo has *just* come out that Rosenstein is not fired/resigning, but is meeting with Dump on Thursday.
Something is *definitely* going down; this is all a big distraction.
Totally agree with you. PS – Check out Avenatti’s twitter. He doesn’t bluff.
That’s exactly what this is. They need Bigly distraction at this point. Watch for more circus acts throughout the week.
I hope EVERY SINGLE victim of his comes forward. You know there are a LOT.
I hope he’s buried by his crimes.
For that matter, I hope every victim of every man in the Senate and the House comes forward, too, with their stories.
And yeah I think the Rosenstein thing is meant to be a distraction.
F*ck Kavanaugh and f*ck every guy out there who ever sexually assaulted or attempted to sexually assault a woman.
I agree wholeheartedly!
Trump head faked everyone today because he’s trying to buy time while he decides what to do with Kavanaugh.
That doesn’t mean he’s not going to fire Rosenstein this week. But it’s not today. Today was the reality show presidency in full swing.
Trump did no such thing. They’ve been smearing/pressuring him since last week and Rosenstein just straight up refused to quit. They have problems, Saturday Night Massacre problems, if he doesn’t quit. They blinked.
I read a thing where it was saying the three main guys who are usually calling for him to be impeached have now backed off because they are afraid of what it will do to the November vote.
He better NOT resign.
