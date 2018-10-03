‘Vice’ trailer: are you ready to see Christian Bale humanize Dick Cheney?

Embed from Getty Images

Before Donald Trump was literally the worst human being on the planet, we liberals were obsessed with rightfully demonizing Dick Cheney (who might literally be a demon). Dick Cheney is an awful person. He’s also a competent person, which is why he was so scary. When you look at Trump and the awful, unqualified gangsters who surround him, there’s both relief and terror and knowing that they are largely incompetent at everything they do. Cheney knew how to run a company and he knew how to run a government. He just did so with such ruthlessness and paranoia that his evil took an entirely different plane of existence. Anyway, Cheney’s life story is now being used for half-serious, half-black-comedy film called Vice. Christian Bale is Cheney throughout the years. Here’s the first trailer:

Bale loves to transform, and I’m relieved that he actually put on weight for this role, plus he’s being aided by prosthetics and wigs and makeup. He really does look like him. Shout out to Sam Rockwell for doing an amazing Dubya impression too – he looks dead-on. Not dead on? Steve Carell as Rumsfeld, and (I’m sorry to say) Amy Adams as Lynne Cheney. Oh crap… I was looking at this IMDB page and guess who plays Colin Powell? TYLER PERRY. GTFO.

Anyway, what are your feelings? Mine are complicated. On one side, the cast is good and it could be a good movie. On the other side, don’t glamorize these awful war criminals.

Christian Bale is Dick Cheney in new 'Vice' trailer. https://t.co/KJPkhhWo55 pic.twitter.com/Ihu94B6WlC — Complex (@Complex) October 3, 2018