‘Vice’ trailer: are you ready to see Christian Bale humanize Dick Cheney?

Before Donald Trump was literally the worst human being on the planet, we liberals were obsessed with rightfully demonizing Dick Cheney (who might literally be a demon). Dick Cheney is an awful person. He’s also a competent person, which is why he was so scary. When you look at Trump and the awful, unqualified gangsters who surround him, there’s both relief and terror and knowing that they are largely incompetent at everything they do. Cheney knew how to run a company and he knew how to run a government. He just did so with such ruthlessness and paranoia that his evil took an entirely different plane of existence. Anyway, Cheney’s life story is now being used for half-serious, half-black-comedy film called Vice. Christian Bale is Cheney throughout the years. Here’s the first trailer:
Bale loves to transform, and I’m relieved that he actually put on weight for this role, plus he’s being aided by prosthetics and wigs and makeup. He really does look like him. Shout out to Sam Rockwell for doing an amazing Dubya impression too – he looks dead-on. Not dead on? Steve Carell as Rumsfeld, and (I’m sorry to say) Amy Adams as Lynne Cheney. Oh crap… I was looking at this IMDB page and guess who plays Colin Powell? TYLER PERRY. GTFO.
Anyway, what are your feelings? Mine are complicated. On one side, the cast is good and it could be a good movie. On the other side, don’t glamorize these awful war criminals.
Christian Bale is Dick Cheney in new 'Vice' trailer. https://t.co/KJPkhhWo55 pic.twitter.com/Ihu94B6WlC
— Complex (@Complex) October 3, 2018
Wowza. It looks good! Christian is amazing. He IS Cheney!
He’s such a chameleon!
Yeah, I don’ t see this as humanizing from the trailer. I see it as the wheels turning on his path to becoming a war criminal.
Hard Pass. Although Bale looks good.
If you want the perfect example of Republicans ghouls doing horrible things with zero consequences, look no further than Dick Cheney. And that’s not the kind of movie I need to watch right now.
Agreed. The trailer is very well done and even though it doesn’t glamorize Cheney we now live in a world where people will think it does. I was feeling absolutely sick while watching it, remembering my fears from that era.
On a superficial note, I don’t even see a glimmer of Rumsfeld in Carrell’s portrayal. But Bale’s transformation is astonishing.
Holy smokes San Rockwell, is as we say spitting image of Bush. Definitely watching this one. The trailer makes Cheney look predatory IMO, like a Lion ready to pounce. If they do follow the behind the scenes gossip, they will show tension between Cheney and Bush toward the end. Bush reportedly disliked Rumsfeld & fell out somewhat with Cheney. Its possible GWB will come out looking more innocent than the other two.
Cheney is quite literally Satan, but I watched this amazing documentary on him and I have to admit he is fascinating. With that cast and story Vice is probably going to be pretty awesome.
Cheney has done more to DESTROY this planet…on EVERY LEVEL…than anyone currently alive….and the repercussions of his inhumane greed and cruelty will vibrate past our lifetimes…
I already know what the magnificent actors that were chosen to play these parts can do…
I also already know and am currently living with the irreparable harm of the BLOWBACK of what Cheney did (Trump being one of those things)
I have no desire…to EVER see this film
Hell no. Cheney is a war monger who profited off the war along with his rich friends. True evil.
He looks like Chevy Chase. This looks really good. Sam Rockwell is also killing it.
